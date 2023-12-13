Kanye West performed in a black klansman hood in front of his children

Kanye West and Bianca Censori took a break from one another for about a month, but they’re back on. Bianca was with her husband in Miami in recent days, as Kanye performed at the Vultures Rave and previewed his new album. Guess what Kanye wore on stage at the Vultures Rave? A black KKK-style hood. More than a year ago, Kanye was thoroughly canceled by Hollywood, by the music industry, by the fashion industry and by everyone else, all for his antisemitism, his “White Lives Matter” bullsh-t and his open appreciation for Adolf Hitler and Nazism.
Kanye West is facing backlash once again – this time for wearing a black hood similar to those associated with the Ku Klux Klan to his “Vultures” album listening party. The rapper initially showed up to the bash, dubbed the “Vultures Rave,” Monday night with a garment covering his face. He later changed into the pointy black hood as the controversial title track for the album played.
In the song, West, 46, addresses allegations of his past antisemitic behavior, rapping, “How I’m antisemitic? I just f–ked a Jewish bitch.”
The outfit choice, mixed with the vexed lyric, shocked many social media users, who called the “Heartless” rapper “disgusting” and “sick.”
“Kanye wearing a KKK hood and Black people are sitting idly by. F—k him and his music bro,” one person tweeted.
Meanwhile, others found it even more disturbing that West’s 10-year-old daughter, North (whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian), was up on stage with him at the time.
“North looks so uncomfortable with Kanye wearing a KKK mask,” someone else chimed in. “Get her off the stage bro.”
Although North was the only one of West’s children to take the stage, his daughter Chicago, 5, and son Saint, 8, were also in attendance and spotted in the crowd with the the rapper’s new wife, Bianca Censori. It appears West and Kardashian’s youngest child, 4-year-old son Psalm, did not attend the party.
[From Page Six]
His three oldest children were there? Good lord. While Kim Kardashian has the kids most of the time, I’ve got to wonder if she knew that Kanye would take them to this rave and this performance. The way all of this contemptible sh-t is normalized for those kids too – like, North was actually on stage with her father while he wore that stupid f–king hood. Anyway, just a reminder: there really is no coming back for Kanye this time, not after all of the sh-t that went down.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Miami, FL – Kanye West and Bianca Censori showcase their chic yet laid-back style, celebrating family ties at the 'Vultures' album launch party in Wynwood Marketplace, Miami. The couple, joined by Kanye's adorable children North West, Chicago, and Saint, radiate warmth. A special moment captured as Bianca sweetly cradles daughter Chicago, adding a touch of love to the night.
-
-
Miami, FL – Kanye West was pictured as he wore a black KKK style hood over his head while he performed at the record listening party for his new record, titled 'Vultures'. Held in Miami's outdoor venue the 'Wynwood Marketplace', he arrived with 3 of his 4 kids and new wife Bianca just before 2AM, and performed tracks from the new album, one which featured daughter North on lyrics.
-
-
Miami, FL – Kanye West was pictured as he wore a black KKK style hood over his head while he performed at the record listening party for his new record, titled ‘Vultures’. Held in Miami’s outdoor venue the ‘Wynwood Marketplace’, he arrived with 3 of his 4 kids and new wife Bianca just before 2AM, and performed tracks from the new album, one which featured daughter North on lyrics.
-
-
Miami, FL – Kanye West was pictured as he wore a black KKK style hood over his head while he performed at the record listening party for his new record, titled ‘Vultures’. Held in Miami’s outdoor venue the ‘Wynwood Marketplace’, he arrived with 3 of his 4 kids and new wife Bianca just before 2AM, and performed tracks from the new album, one which featured daughter North on lyrics.
He’s been working on his latest album in Saudi Arabia. Is he pals with MBS now?
Why isn’t anyone around this guy forcing him into getting the mental health care he desperately needs? Surely this hood stunt, in front of his children, is a red flag for SOMEONE???
Because he’s not a woman.
@my3cents- Bang on.
No one can force him to take medication. He refuses to take it.
But they can, if they put a conservatorship on him, but as someone pointed out, that only happens to women apparently.
I feel like I read somewhere a couple years ago that he only agreed to finalize the divorce from Kim when she started threatening to put him into some level of conservatorship and he realized that she would have a case as his legal spouse. It was only in passing, but that would make a lot of sense to me – he seemed desperate not to give her up, then suddenly he agreed to the divorce and married someone new almost immediately once the power dynamic shifted towards her. His new wife was his employee and now seems completely controlled; the only people around him now are those looking to profit off his erratic behavior.
Yeah, I remember that. After he learned that Kim had a case for conservatorship, he left the state and got new security team to protect himself. At the time, he was tweeting about Kim’s mother calling her “Kris Jong-un”. I think, he thought the conservatorship idea was coming from Kris. After that, Kim backed off completely. Kardashians have a close relationship with the woman who allegedly orchestrated Britney’s conservatorship. So, he might be right that whatever they were planning wouldn’t be in his benefit.
I will bet you anything, if the music is good, they will buy his album in droves.
I wonder how much his children know or understand about his messy behavior and mental illness. I know Kim tries to protect them and keep it positive. But I wonder how Kanye behaves around his kids. How much does he say or do that’s inappropriate? Can he control himself?
North clearly ADORES her Dad. And, I’m sorry, her little rap verse and happily jumping around on stage performing it was super cute. Kanye was SO proud. Such a strange dichotomy to wrap one’s head around.
Who is his audience?
Incels.
Incels, hoteps and your average racist( he’s one of the “good” ones).
Mate, his kids will learn soon enough. School kids are brutal. Once North hits high school there’s no way there won’t be kids there who bully her about her dad and his behaviour. Kim might only say positive stuff about him to the kids; but other kids will apprise them of the actual situation.
Kim’s poor life choices never cease to amaze. He will be a massive problem for the rest of her life.
I don’t like this kind of statement: people who have mental issue can live a happy balanced fulfilled life without being a problem for the loved ones.
In this case he is an a-hole and that’s not on Kim.
Meh, she knew exactly who and what he was and married him for the clout she couldn’t attain on her own. She has engaged with him in his messiness. Kim and Melania are cut from the same cloth.
Right on MEL.
He needs to take his meds and then get help for his ridiculous behavior. He needs to educate himself but I won’t hold my breath. He does this in front of his kid my god.
It might be too late. Research suggests that bipolar disorder can lead to structural and functional changes in the brain, potentially causing damage over time. These changes may include the shrinkage of certain brain regions, such as the hippocampus, and alterations in the prefrontal cortex and other areas associated with emotional regulation and memory. By not taking meds for so long and allowing himself to have so many cycles of manic behaviour and possibly psychosis; Kanye may have permanently altered his brain.
I have complex feelings about it. He has clearly always held some misogynistic beliefs. I think he’s always been disturbingly controlling of his female partners. I’m not sure if he has always been antisemitic or if that springs from paranoia and delusion (all conspiracy theories tend to lead back to antisemitism).
On the flip side, a lot of people who knew him in the past described him as sweet, generous and kind. There are videos of him and Kim where she is displaying favouritism with their kids and he says he doesn’t think it’s right to have favourites amongst your kids. His kids seem to adore him despite his issues.
What would he be like if appropriately medicated for the last decade?
Unclear.
How’s hiding who he really is from his children working out for you now, Kim?
At this point I’m not sure if they just pick shitty men or if it’s because they succubuses and they drain all the good out of their partners. PimpMama Kris really made a deal with the devil didn’t she
Let’s not blame Kanye’s racism and misogyny on the woman. He’s responsible for his own atrocious Nazi behavior.
Also let’s not blame it on his illness. Plenty of people with bipolar disorder are not anti-Semitic MAGAts.
How long are folks going to continue to normalize his behavior?
The older kids must see the stuff he does in public, the internet has so much out there.
Kayne needs actual long term mental health treatment.
Can you imagine what those kids in that family go thru in their daily lives?
Private boarding school, and start therapy for all of them, might be a good idea.
But, the entire family of Narcs just keep narcing.
I suppose as long as he has money, he’ll just keep this sh*t going. Maybe if everyone stops giving him PR he’ll go away.
Awful in every way.
It’s garbage behavior like this that completely disrespects all the hard work and progress made by the civil rights movement in the ’60’s.
Where is the out cry on his grabage?
I’m sorry, but he had shown this behavior and mental health issues for years BEFORE that woman chose to have children with him. That was a choice that she made. A choice to the point of having the youngest three via surrogate. She chose to bring children into that family, knowing who he was and how he was. And GMFB with “shielding” her kids. They are on TikTok, you don’t think they have ways to access those accounts without her? You don’t think they see all of this on social media? You don’t think he is just as awful in person with them? Please. I find him sad and beyond help at this point but I find her worse for making choices that will have long term negative effects on her children. She has the money to fight to keep them away from him but she doesn’t do that. She allows them to go to things like this with him and that is all on her. She will use his fame to promote the kids (see: North’s magazine cover at 10 years old) because she has no moral compass and no idea how to live without selling herself and her family. I’m not excusing any of his behavior but at this point he won’t get the help he needs which means it is her responsibility to make the healthiest and best choices for her children. Of course she won’t. Despicable people, all of them.
Accurate.
I don’t really care what else he may have going on but he’s for sure damaging his children.
It’s awful that a mentally ill man who is in need of mental health care is being given a platform, is being exploited by people around him and is promoting hate for attention in a desperate attempt to stay relevant and make money. He’s obviously off his meds and it’s just awful to see people blame Kim and go after the black community for Kanye’s anti semitism. So you’re going to counter that hate with your racism and misogyny on full display…? Gross
Never thought I’d see intersectionality between Ye and the US college system on anti semitism
Nah. Colleges have to remain fairly neutral and allow free speech and freedom of expression for the sake of discourse and learning. Hippies, who were against Vietnam, were hated nationally, but they had a safer harbor at school. Granted, now they’re all conservative anti-Black, women-hating, fascists, but they needed a place to grow and sometimes grow out of their immaturity. None of the colleges condones genocide, the question is whether to punish students who kind of do. The students will face their own repercussions without the college intervening, and that might be an even greater lesson learned than expulsion.
You or I might want schools to expel racists, sexists, and/or incels, and I was disappointed there hadn’t been condemnation against Oct 7 as quickly as I’d wanted, but in the US, we are allowed to speak out against our own government and say what we want about anyone else’s, and that, to us, is gospel.
Kanye is an abusive troll. To everyone. He gets off on overwhelming, manipulating and pressuring people to do things to stay in his good graces. Kim needs to be incredibly careful right not because there is no way he is going to hold back when it comes to his kids. He *WILL* put North in a racist/antisemitic/white power outfit at some point, and probably soon.
I read that North actually raps on the album? And theres an illegally sampled track he didnt get permission from Backstreet Boys maybe?
“there really is no coming back for Kanye this time, not after all of the sh-t that went down.”
I really hope that’s true, but I would not be surprised if he is all the way back in a few years.
He clearly wants attention. Don’t give it to him. I guarantee he is LOVING all the controversy right now