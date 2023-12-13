Kanye West performed in a black klansman hood in front of his children

Kanye West and Bianca Censori took a break from one another for about a month, but they’re back on. Bianca was with her husband in Miami in recent days, as Kanye performed at the Vultures Rave and previewed his new album. Guess what Kanye wore on stage at the Vultures Rave? A black KKK-style hood. More than a year ago, Kanye was thoroughly canceled by Hollywood, by the music industry, by the fashion industry and by everyone else, all for his antisemitism, his “White Lives Matter” bullsh-t and his open appreciation for Adolf Hitler and Nazism.

Kanye West is facing backlash once again – this time for wearing a black hood similar to those associated with the Ku Klux Klan to his “Vultures” album listening party. The rapper initially showed up to the bash, dubbed the “Vultures Rave,” Monday night with a garment covering his face. He later changed into the pointy black hood as the controversial title track for the album played.

In the song, West, 46, addresses allegations of his past antisemitic behavior, rapping, “How I’m antisemitic? I just f–ked a Jewish bitch.”

The outfit choice, mixed with the vexed lyric, shocked many social media users, who called the “Heartless” rapper “disgusting” and “sick.”

“Kanye wearing a KKK hood and Black people are sitting idly by. F—k him and his music bro,” one person tweeted.

Meanwhile, others found it even more disturbing that West’s 10-year-old daughter, North (whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian), was up on stage with him at the time.

“North looks so uncomfortable with Kanye wearing a KKK mask,” someone else chimed in. “Get her off the stage bro.”

Although North was the only one of West’s children to take the stage, his daughter Chicago, 5, and son Saint, 8, were also in attendance and spotted in the crowd with the the rapper’s new wife, Bianca Censori. It appears West and Kardashian’s youngest child, 4-year-old son Psalm, did not attend the party.