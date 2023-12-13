Bradley Cooper supported by daughter Lea & Lady Gaga at LA ‘Maestro’ screening

Here are photos from the big LA screening/premiere of Maestro, the Leonard Bernstein bio-pic directed by Bradley Cooper, with B-Coop and his giant prosthetic nose in the starring role. Choose your biggest headline! This was the first-ever red carpet for Bradley’s six-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Cooper, who got to wear a very cute little leopard-print dress for her dad’s big premiere. Lady Gaga also came out to support her friend – the last time Bradley directed a film, it was A Star Is Born and Gaga won an Oscar (for Best Song). Steven Spielberg also came out to support B-Coop, and Bradley has said repeatedly that he sought Spielberg’s blessing to make the film (Spielberg was interested in doing a Bernstein bio-pic as well).

Fashion notes: Carey Mulligan (who plays Bernstein’s wife/beard) wore a very dramatic Celine gown, which I like. It’s okay. Gaga wore a McQueen suit and Bradley wore Louis Vuitton. I don’t know who dressed Lea but she looks adorable. I also wonder if Irina Shayk is okay with their daughter appearing at this screening and being photographed.

Bonus photos of Tahar Rahim (HOT) and Sarah Silverman. Silverman is in the movie but Rahim is not on any cast list I’ve seen?