Bradley Cooper supported by daughter Lea & Lady Gaga at LA ‘Maestro’ screening

Here are photos from the big LA screening/premiere of Maestro, the Leonard Bernstein bio-pic directed by Bradley Cooper, with B-Coop and his giant prosthetic nose in the starring role. Choose your biggest headline! This was the first-ever red carpet for Bradley’s six-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Cooper, who got to wear a very cute little leopard-print dress for her dad’s big premiere. Lady Gaga also came out to support her friend – the last time Bradley directed a film, it was A Star Is Born and Gaga won an Oscar (for Best Song). Steven Spielberg also came out to support B-Coop, and Bradley has said repeatedly that he sought Spielberg’s blessing to make the film (Spielberg was interested in doing a Bernstein bio-pic as well).

Fashion notes: Carey Mulligan (who plays Bernstein’s wife/beard) wore a very dramatic Celine gown, which I like. It’s okay. Gaga wore a McQueen suit and Bradley wore Louis Vuitton. I don’t know who dressed Lea but she looks adorable. I also wonder if Irina Shayk is okay with their daughter appearing at this screening and being photographed.

Bonus photos of Tahar Rahim (HOT) and Sarah Silverman. Silverman is in the movie but Rahim is not on any cast list I’ve seen?

33 Responses to “Bradley Cooper supported by daughter Lea & Lady Gaga at LA ‘Maestro’ screening”

  1. Nicole says:
    December 13, 2023 at 9:44 am

    I don’t like the red lipstick on his daughter, she’s a baby.

  2. JaneS says:
    December 13, 2023 at 9:44 am

    I like Cary Mulligan in this dress.
    If I wore it, I’d spend the entire night double checking it stays in place.

    I have no interest in seeing this.
    Did it open in theaters at all?

  3. Ameerah M says:
    December 13, 2023 at 9:44 am

    Carey looked great, Gaga looked great, little Lea looked adorable. Silverman can kick rocks.

  4. Kate says:
    December 13, 2023 at 9:47 am

    I can’t really imagine he would have brought their daughter if Irina wasn’t ok with it. They seem like they are on good co-parenting terms. Not really my business if they want to let their daughter wear makeup to an event, but I find it very jarring to see lipstick, etc. on such young kids.

    I like all the sparkles, it is the festive season after all. Sarah Silverman’s is really in her style wheelhouse while also being pretty.

    • Ameerah M says:
      December 13, 2023 at 10:08 am

      Makeup is literally just pigment that washes off. My mother was very adamant about my not wearing makeup as a little girl and even then I I found it to be a bit of an antiquated way of thinking. It’s a special occasion. She wore red lipstick. And I’m sure it was washed off at the end of the night. No biggie.

      • Kate says:
        December 13, 2023 at 10:22 am

        Thanks, I understand what make-up is. To each their own with their own kids, but I still find it jarring to see on little kids.

    • ArtFossil says:
      December 13, 2023 at 1:07 pm

      I agree about the lipstick. Way too young.

    • Lauren says:
      December 13, 2023 at 11:04 pm

      lol “I understand what make-up is” perfect

  5. Corine says:
    December 13, 2023 at 9:52 am

    Little Lea is a cutie. She has a role in the movie as she plays Jamie Bernstein as a child.

  6. TIFFANY says:
    December 13, 2023 at 10:00 am

    Lea looks just like her grandmother, Bradley’s mom. But she got Bradley’s eyes, whew she does.

    And I am starting to notice the complete change in Gaga’s face, and I normally can’t tell unless it’s super drastic.

    • Lisa says:
      December 13, 2023 at 10:09 am

      I feel like she is always tweaking it

    • Ameerah M says:
      December 13, 2023 at 10:09 am

      I find Bradley’s work far more jarring than Gaga’s. That man has a whole new face and no one ever talks about it. Maybe because he’s a man. I don’t know.

      • Eva says:
        December 13, 2023 at 11:57 am

        Maybe because his face is so asymmetrical that it is difficult to look at it for too long and therefore you do not notice the changes.​

      • The Old Chick says:
        December 13, 2023 at 6:16 pm

        No one will read this because it’s 12 hrs later in my morning, but he’s had truck loads of work done. He definitely has a whole new face. Started with chin years ago.

        And little girl wears coloured gloss while wearing a completely adorable and appropriate little girl dress. It’s totally appropriate and non – sexual. People need to get a grip. Go look at pageant kids or even other celeb kids. Please!

  7. Normades says:
    December 13, 2023 at 10:37 am

    Carey’s dress looks like it’s going to fall right off of her .

    Reply
  8. Monica says:
    December 13, 2023 at 10:45 am

    Love all the looks! Why do Sarah’s hands look enormous? Can’t unsee.

  9. BQM says:
    December 13, 2023 at 10:55 am

    I don’t think it’s fair to describe Felicia as his beard. Bernstein appears to have been bisexual, leaning towards men. Some have described him as omnisexual. But they were deeply devoted (emotionally ) for decades. And he wanted to marry and not just to hide his orientation. That’s what I think of as a beard. (Side note—as a young man he was in a troupe with Judy Holliday and almost proposed to her. He later set her up with a musical buddy who *did* marry her as a beard.) And despite being with a boyfriend later in their life together he returned home to nurse her through cancer and was never the same after her death. The marriage was pretty fascinating and comp,ex and I’m looking forward to seeing it in the movie. If it plays out well no wonder Carey wanted the role. It’s not just “Bernstein’s wife”. She was vital to his life and the first trailer leaned heavily on that.

    • Jenn says:
      December 13, 2023 at 11:22 am

      Ugh, there’s a teaser on Twitter of Carey Mulligan and Sarah Silverman — playing his wife and her sister-in-law — discussing the “fraud” of her marriage, and it really put my teeth on edge. In the teaser she’s “aged up,” so she’s presumably past her prime, hollowed out, saying she’s “reconciled” or has “come to terms” with “the lie,” and I just really kind of found it biphobic. To be sure, the writing is great and her performance looks great, and I am not clear on the autobiographical fact of the scene, but I see why someone would see that particular scene and say “right, his beard.”

  10. Kittenmom says:
    December 13, 2023 at 11:39 am

    The little daughter is so cute. I think she looks very age appropriate and that dress looks like something a child would pick out.

  11. Leah says:
    December 13, 2023 at 12:44 pm

    Saw it this past weekend and the movie is an absolute masterpiece. Cooper and Mullligan are both brilliant in it.

    Reply
    • ArtFossil says:
      December 13, 2023 at 1:11 pm

      It’s not for me. I can’t stand Bradley Cooper and I don’t want to break my streak of never seeing any of his movies (with the exception of his voice as Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy).

      • Her again says:
        December 13, 2023 at 4:12 pm

        Same. I refuse to support a celebrity who, with a straight face, and without a drop of irony, sits there and explains why the use of a horrifically offensive Jewish stereotype (one that in NO WAY helped him look more like Bernstein) was “neccessary”. For “art”.

  12. Queenie says:
    December 13, 2023 at 3:07 pm

    Not Skinny But Not Fat said she doesn’t think Bradley Cooper is aging well and now I can’t unsee it. I’ve never found him attractive tho.
    Carey M looks stunning.

  13. Her again says:
    December 13, 2023 at 3:52 pm

    Using children as shields…….smh………..

    To me this just demonstrates how INSIDIOUS racism/bigotry/antisemetism/etc etc can be. It can and WILL rear its ugly head WHEN you least expect it, and with WHOM you would least expect it………

    after all, who ever would have thought that it would be Hollywood golden boy Bradley Cooper who be “white-splaining” the use of a grossly offensive antisemitic trope????

  14. Her again says:
    December 13, 2023 at 4:01 pm

    Not to mention, talk about the WORST POSSIBLE TIME to be leaning into offensive Jewish stereotypes???

    [Knocking on Cooper’s head] Knock knock!! Hello, Bradley!! Is anyone home?? Anyone??? [continues to knock….] 🤪✊️✊️✊️

  15. Lauren says:
    December 13, 2023 at 11:02 pm

    Sarah is doing the posing thing Olivia Rodrigo did on her last red carpet. Gorgeous women with perfect bodies who are wildly uncomfortable in that setting. It makes me want to give them a hug and maybe a joint. And I know little girls like to play with makeup but I’m so uncomfortable with a six-year-old in red lipstick. That’s all.

