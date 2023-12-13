Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes change their tune: ‘gossip is toxic’

Embed from Getty Images

Alright, y’all, I know you’ve been wondering what kind of petty messiness Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were going to bring to this week’s episode of their podcast, “Amy & T.J.” It was such an unexpectedly fun week of gossip surrounding the couple and their former spouses being in a relationship that it’s kind of hard to believe it’s only week two of their pod. But, hey, time is weird. On this week’s show, Amy and T.J. did what they apparently love to do the most, and that’s talk about themselves! First, the couple talked about the headlines that went around over the weekend that they were apparently “dirty dancing” at a Today show producer’s wedding. I thought the bigger headline was that serial sexual predator Matt Lauer was there with his old colleagues, but, okay! (Side note: I cannot believe that it’s been a whole six years since Lauer was exposed and fired. Time isn’t just weird, it’s also wild.)

Anyway, after Amy and T.J. talked about themselves and tried to extend the publicity on some headlines that they definitely did not have their publicists whisper to Page Six/anyone who would print it, T.J. threw some shade on their dating exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig. According to T.J., “agendas” were had! But, hands down the funniest thing from Ep. 2 was Holmes and Robach trying to assure us that the podcast in which they talk about their own headlines is not actually going to be a place where they gossip and clap back at headlines. Lololllll.

On the second episode of their podcast, Amy and T.J., the former GMA3: What You Need to Know hosts playfully discussed some “headlines” that circulated over the weekend about their rumored “dirty dancing” at Today show producer Jen Long’s wedding — which Robach, 50, shut down as she shared that Holmes, 46, didn’t even get on the dance floor on Saturday — but they also chose to stay mum about some other recent reports. After dismissing the “dirty dancing” speculation, Holmes was explicit about his desire to avoid addressing “other headlines” that circulated in recent days, which he said had “agendas,” presumably in reference to the reports that his ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, and Robach’s ex-husband, Andrew Shue, are dating. “We absolutely anticipated that that was going to happen. There’s nothing we can do about those,” Holmes said, before sharing what he and Robach’s vision is for their new podcast. “But this place, this podcast, this platform is not and will never be… We are committed to a place that this is not gonna be about gossip, this is not gonna be a place where we clap back at headlines.” He continued, “We are not going to get into that back and forth game because gossip is toxic.” Instead, Holmes said he and his former GMA co-host are focusing on the good things in their lives — namely, their relationship. “Today we are here, we are happy, we are healthy, we are grateful, we are so touched by the response and we are onward and upward.” Robach responded, “We certainly are.”



First, let me give an all caps LMAO that T.J. is accusing Andrew and Marilee of having an agenda. He’s SO salty, you know that story about them being “livid” for having their thunder stolen was true. I genuinely cannot stop chuckling at this. It’s giving pissiness. I bet y’all $10 that he’s most mad about not having control over the narrative. They want to bring attention to how they walked a red carpet while in loooove. Any other gossip involving them is toxic!

I think they love when they see their names in the headlines, but only for things that make them look good or play to their egos/desire for attention. If they didn’t like gossip, they wouldn’t be spending time talking about themselves in general. Instead, they’d be interviewing public figures for soundbites or spotlighting charities or even bring on some friends a la Conan O’Brien to generate headlines that way. Andrew and Marilee must also be laughing their asses off right now while toasting with some fine, top-shelf beverage. That’s what I’d be doing if I were them. I know it’s not an actual competition but for those keeping a gossip score, it’s A&M: 2, A&T: 0.

