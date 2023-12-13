Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes change their tune: ‘gossip is toxic’

Alright, y’all, I know you’ve been wondering what kind of petty messiness Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were going to bring to this week’s episode of their podcast, “Amy & T.J.” It was such an unexpectedly fun week of gossip surrounding the couple and their former spouses being in a relationship that it’s kind of hard to believe it’s only week two of their pod. But, hey, time is weird. On this week’s show, Amy and T.J. did what they apparently love to do the most, and that’s talk about themselves! First, the couple talked about the headlines that went around over the weekend that they were apparently “dirty dancing” at a Today show producer’s wedding. I thought the bigger headline was that serial sexual predator Matt Lauer was there with his old colleagues, but, okay! (Side note: I cannot believe that it’s been a whole six years since Lauer was exposed and fired. Time isn’t just weird, it’s also wild.)
Anyway, after Amy and T.J. talked about themselves and tried to extend the publicity on some headlines that they definitely did not have their publicists whisper to Page Six/anyone who would print it, T.J. threw some shade on their dating exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig. According to T.J., “agendas” were had! But, hands down the funniest thing from Ep. 2 was Holmes and Robach trying to assure us that the podcast in which they talk about their own headlines is not actually going to be a place where they gossip and clap back at headlines. Lololllll.
On the second episode of their podcast, Amy and T.J., the former GMA3: What You Need to Know hosts playfully discussed some “headlines” that circulated over the weekend about their rumored “dirty dancing” at Today show producer Jen Long’s wedding — which Robach, 50, shut down as she shared that Holmes, 46, didn’t even get on the dance floor on Saturday — but they also chose to stay mum about some other recent reports.
After dismissing the “dirty dancing” speculation, Holmes was explicit about his desire to avoid addressing “other headlines” that circulated in recent days, which he said had “agendas,” presumably in reference to the reports that his ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, and Robach’s ex-husband, Andrew Shue, are dating.
“We absolutely anticipated that that was going to happen. There’s nothing we can do about those,” Holmes said, before sharing what he and Robach’s vision is for their new podcast. “But this place, this podcast, this platform is not and will never be… We are committed to a place that this is not gonna be about gossip, this is not gonna be a place where we clap back at headlines.”
He continued, “We are not going to get into that back and forth game because gossip is toxic.”
Instead, Holmes said he and his former GMA co-host are focusing on the good things in their lives — namely, their relationship. “Today we are here, we are happy, we are healthy, we are grateful, we are so touched by the response and we are onward and upward.”
Robach responded, “We certainly are.”
First, let me give an all caps LMAO that T.J. is accusing Andrew and Marilee of having an agenda. He’s SO salty, you know that story about them being “livid” for having their thunder stolen was true. I genuinely cannot stop chuckling at this. It’s giving pissiness. I bet y’all $10 that he’s most mad about not having control over the narrative. They want to bring attention to how they walked a red carpet while in loooove. Any other gossip involving them is toxic!
I think they love when they see their names in the headlines, but only for things that make them look good or play to their egos/desire for attention. If they didn’t like gossip, they wouldn’t be spending time talking about themselves in general. Instead, they’d be interviewing public figures for soundbites or spotlighting charities or even bring on some friends a la Conan O’Brien to generate headlines that way. Andrew and Marilee must also be laughing their asses off right now while toasting with some fine, top-shelf beverage. That’s what I’d be doing if I were them. I know it’s not an actual competition but for those keeping a gossip score, it’s A&M: 2, A&T: 0.
If these two people are so utterly annoyed by their exes’ happiness, they sure as hell aren’t gonna last once the shine begins to wear off their now very intentionally public relationships. They seem like a couple of narcissists.
They are so disgusting. She has the same smirk/smile in every picture.
100% correct.
I wonder if Robach will regret hitching her career to his, especially if things do not work out between them. My understanding of the situation is she likely could have kept her job but chose to leave because he was being let go. It also seems like she could have found a position elsewhere. Whereas TJ has a proven track record of being sleezy.
As for the longevity of their relationship, who knows. I have seen people get together from adultery and stay together. But I cannot imagine there is much trust.
I’m sure she left with a golden handshake so I’m not worried about her career. After a few years she’ll probably end up at CNN or MSNBC.
When two narcissists fall in love…and also WHAT are those photos of them in the first IG post? The touching looks so awkward and try-hard
This is my favorite (toxic? lol) gossip of 2023. I adore that the 2 down-to-earth non-narcissistic exes are now a couple. Ironically I’m guessing that Andrew and Marilee’s romance will go the distance whereas either Amy or TJ will end up cheating. I love how Andrew and Marilee have wrecked TJ and Amy’s narrative of 2 passionate people who had to leave their boring, loser spouses to find loooooovvvvvve. Absolutely hilarious!
I would have loved for them to have just said all the best to Andrew and Marilee and left it at that.
The fact that they did not/cannot do that, says it all. These two are insufferable.
I wonder how long this podcast will last, I can’t imagine many people being interested in these two self-absorbed a-holes.
Look at these two fools trying to romanticize their sleazy affair. They are so desperate & tryhard.
When the podcast goes down in flames, it won’t take long and they will flame out also.
They are a short term gossip item, who cares what happens to them?
No shame at all, either of them.
Both narcs, phony, cheaters.
This is also just an ad for The Morning Show over on Apple. These shows seem to be utterly toxic and horrible. Used to have the Today Show on every morning to help time my getting out the door. But at some point Matt Lauer just became to awful to bear. And they were all just about diets and kids and suburban mom life.
I am both fascinated by these two and need to know nothing more than these recaps.
This is giving Eddie Cibrian & LeAnn Rimes. They’ll probably stay together forever, just because they feel like everyone wants them to fail.
Shania Twain married her ex-husband’s mistress’s husband. So good luck to Andrew and Marliee. But I am hoping it’s just a publicity stunt to pull focus away from the podcast. As a giant F U to them.
I thought of them too when I saw this. I mean if it works it works. I feel like I wouldn’t want to be in such a situation but it probably pride/ego based, which is why no one cares what I think and people should do what’s best for their own lives.
I know we’re all human but I can’t stand a cheater. I especially can’t stand two cheaters. I ESPECIALLY can’t stand when two cheaters try to glorify their story and turn it into a “love story”. Girl/boy go to hell.
Do they actually have guests on that podcast or are they just talking about themselves for an hour ? Because not having any guests for a podcast like this one sounds like a bad business plan.
Narcs gonna narc. Gross that they trotted out TJ’s daughter out this weekend. I hope Andrew and Marilee are loving life.
Most journalists don’t want to be the story themselves, but these two seem to want the spotlight