Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ was the bestselling book of the 2023 in the UK

Prince Harry’s Spare broke sales records in its first weeks and months. Publishing experts had predicted, before Spare was released, that the memoir would need to sell about 2 million copies to “break even” for the publisher, given Harry’s eight-figure advance. Spare sold 3.2 million copies… in its first week. It continued to appear on bestseller lists in North America and across the world for weeks and months. It was the most talked-about memoir of the year (sorry to Britney and Jada). As all of that was happening, the British media was desperately trying to convince their readers that Spare was a flop, that no one in jolly olde England would dare buy a copy. I’ve heard (anecdotally) that everyone in London was reading Spare right after it came out. And that was after the British media waged an unhinged hate campaign – people still wanted to read Harry’s words for themselves. Well, guess what was the best-selling book in the UK in 2023? And guess who is super-salty about it?? From the Telegraph’s sulky piece, “Prince Harry’s Spare most sold book on Amazon this year, but not most read.”
The Duke of Sussex’s memoir was the best-selling book on Amazon this year, but not the most read. Spare, which included explosive allegations about the Royal family and details about their private lives, was published at the beginning of the year.
It has now taken the top spot on Amazon Books’ best-selling titles of 2023, beating Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, and books by Colleen Hoover, the popular young adult fiction author of This Ends With Us.
It follows a publicity blitz that resulted in the book selling a record 1.4 million copies across the UK, US and Canada on its first day of publication in early January.
However, the Duke’s memoir was only ranked number six on Amazon’s separate most read list, which is measured by the average number of daily Kindle readers and Audible listeners. In this category, Spare was beaten by five Harry Potter novels, with Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix in the top spot.
The two UK-based lists, published by Amazon on Tuesday, come after the 416-page memoir was labelled the most traded-in biography of the year by We Buy Books. According to the books specialist, which “turns unwanted books into cash”, Spare was accepted 459 times. A spokesman said: “We limit how many we accept in a timeframe so chances are if we’d accepted every copy, there’d have been a lot more!”
One, I love how bitter the British media is about Harry’s massive publishing success. “It’s not the most read book!” Oh, it’s just behind the most popular children’s series of all time, huh? “People traded it in!” Oh, but they still bought it new and then wanted to pass it along so other people could read it second-hand? Which just shows Spare’s ubiquity – Spare occupies the same “everyone has a copy” space as something like John Grisham’s The Firm or Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl. “People bought it on sale!” And? Do you have anything against discounted books? For goodness sake. Someone get these people a big bucket of COPE.
Lol the bitterness is visceral! Must be rough to be in an industry with constant layoffs and you have to watch the golden goose you ran off continue to lay golden eggs.
Heh, I love the way you put this! It’s so true.
Boo hoo, Harry slapped us down toooooo hard. We are slapping back, but, but, but he ducked and we missed. Yeah of course people buy a book and don’t read it 😂😂😂😂Oh and they hand it in AFTER they have read it (at least twice).
Cry your salty tears UK, your press are pathetic losers and have been caught with their pants down 😂😂😂
Why buy a book you don’t intend to read unless it’s to support the author? The Telegraph doesn’t realize this isn’t the burn they think it is.
Numbers don’t lie, but the British media propaganda sure likes to spread lies about everything.
I giggle every time they rant about Spare because every last one of those haters bought a copy. Courtiers, tabloids, rota rats – they all bought copies. They hate read it but can’t stop talking about him – spoiler alert, Harry haters, that makes you *fans*.
The Hollywood Reporter, Daily Beast and the rest of the pro-colonizer crowd would put anyone other than Harry & Meg on the winners list for doing all they’ve done brilliantly this year, from Spare to Heart of Invictus. Well done Harry.
So jealous and salty looking for any little thing to belittle him. They mad about the UK part. It must just make them incandescent with rage. Too bad so sad. Spare is number 1.
When I read stats about Spare being passed on, left behind, or given away I think that once you read it, you read it! There’s no denegration involved, it was still read and interesting. If there are millions of copies, there will be more stats on the book. It’s a negative slant inferring intent that isn’t necessarily there.
There were library waiting lists months long. People donated their copies to their local libraries, gave them to friends on the list and donated them so others could read as well.
Considering 25% of the UK lives in poverty (!!!!!) it puts into perspective the amount of people who wanted to read but didn’t have the means to buy a book and explains the amount of donations. Maybe focus on how the citizens of your nation are suffering while the monarchy takes it in, won’t allow tenants to buy their homes and there is a cost of living and housing crisis. Or you know. Just bitch about a book instead.
Right? I’m a book trading group, and everytime someone requested Spare I immediately offered up my copy (asking for it back though.) One person kept it for two months (she said she needed it for a week lol) and when she apologized (she had lent it to her sister and mother) I said no worries, I wanted everyone to read it!
If people are trading it in or whatever, its bc they want more people to read it.
Becks1, I’ve offered my copy to friends so that they can read it. I’ll continue to do this. I want people to understand the brf from Harry’s perspective growing up without his Mom and ending with QE2’s funeral. That’s not what the brf or the bm want.
Harry’s book was a global best-seller and Archewell only raised $52M. H&M are def losers. The BM is deranged, along with Newsweek/Daily Beast.
I suspect a lot of people listen to the Harry Potter books to fall asleep to. I have a few Audible books, chosen entirely for the soothing voices. Stephen Fry reading Sherlock Holmes is 63+ hours of calming goodness.
These people really don’t realize that they are helping to sell the books, right? But their audience is probably the RF itself. After that they’re ultra rich owners. Readers are way down the list.
This but also…..a lot of people still like hard copies of books. I bought Spare on kindle, but I only read 20% of it bc then my hardcover came and I switched to that. so I guess amazon thinks I didn’t read it but I’ve read it three times lol.
My son aged 30 has listened to HP on audio since he was… well since the first book came out on a CD… his partner cannot stand it. Great to have my son at any HP quiz because he knows what colour socks HP was wearing on P 54 of book 3… well not literally but you get my gist. I have Spare in hardback and on audible… have read once and listen quite often.. I find Harry’s voice quite soothing.
Same. Harry’s voice has lulled me to sleep many nights, it’s so soothing.
Would very much love to get global numbers at some point for the year. Maybe on the one year anniversary? Michelle Obama has the number one selling memoir (completely deserved it was a amazing book) but I would have to think Spare is up there high on the list at this point. I cannot think of a book where so many people I know read it or listened to it.
Not surprised. How many royals have pulled back the curtain and shown us inside. Harry has a unique story, a life very few have lived and experiences the entire world has observed and speculated on. Of course it’s a massive success. I’m tempted to read it again soon.
And it was a great read! Horrifying and heartbreaking in parts for sure but full of revelations to me.
Bestselling book of 2023 in the UK? Not bestselling memoir but bestselling book? No wonder Harry and Meghan made that THR “loser” list. /s
I love the caveat “but not the most read” bc of how stupid it is. With the current price of books, most people aren’t going to buy a new book and not read it. I will never understand how these people are so unashamedly willing to show their faces in public after writing such embarrassing “articles” with so many easily disputed lies.
The “but not the most read” comment actually Highlights how interesting it would be to get stats from libraries —and other sources, beyond Amazon. As @Chantal1 has said, this is not just the best selling memoir, but the bestselling Book of any type. Harry hit it out of the park with Spare. And that’s just One of his multiple careers and ventures this year. Bravo Harry!
Spare was a success. No question. Articles like this just show how much the BM wants the Sussexes to fail. It’s really off-putting to watch an entire country’s media, minus a few independent voices, gleefully report over any perceived or contrived failures. It feels so bizarrely personal.
So bizarrely personal, yes. In order to destroy someone it has to get personal. Cults don’t let people leave, they get destroyed. It’s all about punishment.
Well I guess there is a market for “whiny and pouty” after all. Stay mad haters! Enjoy your cup of bitter tears! Ha!
I’d love to see some accurate numbers about Spare from the publishers (or whoever has credible numbers.) After a year, we got numbers for Pres Obama’s book, ‘A Promised Land’ (published Nov 2020) selling roughly 3M in 3 months; and 2 years after Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming” was published (Nov 2018), we hear it sold 14M worldwide by Nov 2020.
We know that Spare outdid all nonfiction numbers in its first few months.
But I’d really like to hear some accurate numbers about Spare, now that we’re almost a full year since publication.
Wow, 459 times!!!
I mean you just have to look at netflix’s most watched list to understand the difference between “most bought” and “most read”. Most of the time it’s a kids show/movie at the top of the list.
Spare was fantastic. Yanno, I saw a live performance of The Lion in Winter a few weeks ago, and I’m on my way to see Richard III (again!) in a few months. And I truly believe Spare and other elements of Harry’s story will be told and retold the same way we’re still reading and writing about Eleanor of Aquitaine and The Wars of the Roses. His book and his experiences are a necessary addition (post script?) to all the tales that have already been told about his family.
Also from Shutter Island: what can we more make up to discredit Prince Harry’s 2023 world-wide successful memoir?
“Prince Harry’s Spare most sold book on Amazon this year, but it is not liked by most read haired.”
Prince Harry’s Spare most sold book on Amazon this year, but not most read on kindergartens playgrounds.”
Prince Harry’s Spare most sold book on Amazon this year, but not most read on cell phones.”
Prince Harry’s Spare most sold book on Amazon this year, but not most sold to people in elderly homes.”
Prince Harry’s Spare most sold book on Amazon this year, but not most gifted as an Easter Present.”
Oh dear , don’t they get sick of being bitter and jealous and vindictive ?
Harry’s book was a massive success and all the haters need to accept it .
News: Prince Harry’s Spare was the best selling book of 2023 in the UK.
THR: Here’s why that makes the Sussex’s losers 🤣🤣🤣
CB: Spare was the greatest selling book in the UK on 2023.
The Hollywood Reporter: Most people in Britain did not read Spare, therefore Harry was a failure.
Wow! it’s just amazing how easy it is to predict what lazy journalism would say: I actually posted the above comment before I read the article. Had no idea that was the gist of the Torygrah’s propaganda.
It was the most sold book and that’s the important thing.
The publishers made a fortune off “Spare” and Harry’s royalties are in the double digit millions – possibly close to his original contract payment. I’m hoping for a couple of additional chapters when the paperback comes out and he makes even more money.
And this is the first book of its kind, no royal reporter or royal historian’s name on the cover, just the royal-born Prince. It will be read for ages, this book is going to create generational wealth for H&M’s children and their children.
Are people so desperate to portray Harry as a failure that they are trying to make the most-sold book of the year sound like no big deal? Wow! Clowns!
Harry Potter has always been the most read. For Harry to be no.6 is no mean feat. Aren’t the British media tired of this meaness? It is becoming so predictable and boring. To THR, if this is what a loser achieved, then count me in. What a dishonest peace from THR. Probably doing this for access!
It was only the most anticipated and bestselling book of 2023, oh dear!
Considering that several people bought hardcopies of the book to support Harry (or out of curiosity) and planned to donate them to the library so other people could read it, I don’t think that burn is so powerful.
Kaiser!!!! I don’t know where you learned to dissect and cut through the BS, but no one does it better!! Thank you for always giving us another perspective and for cutting through the toxic royal spin being sold to the masses in Britain. I truly believe in MLK’s words that the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice!!! And although Harry & Megan are unfortunately caught in this vicious vitriol for now — I think they are part of justice being done – for Diana, for themselves and their children. If they were not a threat, they would have been long forgotten.