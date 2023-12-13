Princess Kate’s baby-bank commercial criticized by anti-poverty campaigners

For Prince William and Kate, the bar has always been set in hell. It can’t get any lower for them. One of the most accurate observations made by Omid Scobie in Endgame is that everyone infantilizes Kate to a crazy degree. Scobie stopped short of pointing out that Kate prefers it that way, as does William – they genuinely want to be lavished with praise for doing the bare minimum. They don’t know how to exist any other way. So with that in mind, I was fine with Kate filming a glossy commercial, showing that she took her kids to volunteer at a baby bank and select gifts for poor children. Kate should have been making a point of donating, volunteering and exposing her children to these issues for years, but better late than never. Still, not everyone in the UK is down with “wow, Kate is amazing for doing the bare minimum.” Kate is actually being criticized for her little baby bank commercial.
Anti-poverty campaigners have raised concerns about visits by the Princess of Wales to baby banks, warning they risk normalising the idea that charity is the answer to poverty. Footage released by Kensington Palace earlier this week showed Kate taking her three children to a baby bank in Holyport, Berkshire, where they helped volunteers sort Christmas presents.
Sabine Goodwin, director of the Independent Food Aid Network, said: “There’s a fine line between soliciting donations with a positive spin and normalising a charitable response to poverty. The Princess of Wales’s heart is undoubtedly in the right place but we can’t afford to see royal patronage through rose-tinted glasses. We need to be collectively shouting from the rooftops that baby banks, like warm banks, fuel banks and food banks, shouldn’t be needed. If we are to put the baby bank genie back in its bottle, combining calls for systemic change with much needed efforts to fill the gap is critical.”
Graham Whitham, chief executive of Greater Manchester Poverty Action, agreed, saying “it is vital we don’t further normalise charitable responses to poverty”.
He added that Kate’s visit had raised the profile of the challenges facing many low-income families. “It must also be a wake-up call for national and local decision-makers as to the need for responses to poverty that address the root causes.”
Ames Taylor, chair of Greater Manchester Money Advice Group, responding to the royal visit, posted on social media: “Thank goodness there were cameras that we might know of such good deeds. We are a rich country – there should be no ‘baby banks’, no food banks, and no ‘warm spaces’. People should have enough to get by. And the safety net should keep people safe.”
It’s tricky for these campaigners to really get into the nitty-gritty of why Kate’s actions are bad. If you tug at that string, the whole fabric of British society falls apart. The Windsors and the millions of Britons living in poverty are two sides of the same broken system – Kate is on the side of tax-free inherited wealth built on slavery and colonialism, and on the other side are people living in cycles of generational poverty and a gutted social safety net. Kate IS normalizing the fact that millions of Britons are living in poverty and baby banks and foodbanks are basically the only thing keeping their children fed and clothed. The commercial was very poverty-tourism, royal-style. But all that being said… I still say she should do more of it. Just live with the criticism, own it, and say “yeah, maybe the system is broken, but I still have to do what I can and try to help people.” She won’t say that or do that though, because this was just a quick PR hit for her. That’s my criticism – Kate can’t fix a broken system when she’s on the oppressor’s side, but she can retire her gopher wigs and actually dedicate herself seriously to a cause. But she won’t.
When Diana did things, she let people speak about the issues she was highlighting and asked them questions on camera so they could illuminate the problems. How is that so hard? Stop emulating clothes and start emulating acts if you’re so obsessed with capturing her light and the public’s goodwill! The whole royal establishment is made up of morons.
The issue of “poverty tourism” or “making poverty fun” is an issue beyond just this (as has been mentioned). I saw a story on the local news about a charitable event to donate underwear to those in need. The reason was because underwear is often overlooked when donations are made. While it was a good idea to get this info to the public, it was the approach of the effort that was strange to me.
At a school, there was a pep rally style event – including teachers wearing big boxer shorts dancing around the gym, one of the silliest things ever seen. These were elementary age school children but they even brought in older children – what looked like high school age cheerleaders.
The point is, it was disrespectful and trivializing the struggles of the poor. Furthermore, it is “training” the children, most of whom are from the middle, upper-middle class, to not take the alleviation of poverty seriously. Poverty is associated with a boxer-short party and the real-struggles are out of sight/out of mind. Diana never made light of the struggles of those in need – indeed she showed empathy.
The problem for Kate is she does so few engagements that when she does something like this she is going to be criticised for it. If she was regularly visiting the bank and putting the full weight of the institution into promoting donations AND highlighting how important these banks have become to 1000s of people, I very much doubt she would have been accused of “poverty tourism.” If she had brought the kids along to show them “this is somewhere mummy often visits to help out when you’re at school” I don’t think people would have been so offended. This was unashamedly a PR exercise and she’s quite rightly getting called out for it.
The British are gaslighted everyday by the powers that be, into ignoring the fact that they are “people living in cycles of generational poverty and a gutted social safety net.”
What was most disheartening I imagine for the folks in the UK was to see a tax funded privileged woman using the very funds that could essentially make it possible to not need as much help do a performative exercise with cameras as she redistributed donated items or items she donated. Truly sad to see. Agree normalizing the tremendous poverty children face in any country is not good. If this dumb woman campaigned for more funding this would be something to report on. Living off of generations of colonized wealth as well as tax fund contradicts whatever effort this performative exercise attempted.
The critics correctly point out that high profile visits to baby banks risk “normalizing the idea that charity is the answer to poverty.” But isn’t that the point? The Tories in Britain, like their Republican counterparts here in the States want charity to be the solution to poverty. Their goal is to eliminate the safety net completely so that they may retain more public funds for the wealthiest in society. They want a yawning chasm between the poor multitudes and the affluent few.
I don’t think I commented on this stunt yesterday because I was so conflicted about the whole thing. Teaching the kids that they are privileged is a good thing, but only if it’s accompanied by the message that poverty is not normal and it’s everyone’s responsibility to end it.
Didn’t Kate recently say that baby banks should be normalized? That kind of thinking is part of the problem and can only come from someone cocooned with by money and no knowledge of fighting for one’s existence in the real world. The baby bank volunteer stunt is better than what Kate usually does because they helped the volunteers, but she hasn’t raised any money or helped families living in poverty in any way, so she has had no real impact other than being seen trying to do something to help. No one is questioning the quality of the help measured against the potential power of her position and the size of her platform, should she be capable of making use of them.
So first off, its interesting because in the US, we have completely normalized charitable responses to poverty. I know people who don’t believe the government should invest more in social safety nets because the charity organizations should be stepping in. So its sort of refreshing in a weird way, from that perspective, to hear people calling out this idea so blatantly. Baby banks (diaper banks) are just par for the course here.
Second – the criticism is interesting, because can’t you say this about all the charity work the royals do? That they are normalizing charitable responses to issues when the government should be stepping in? I think had she said “I can’t fix the systemic issues at play here but I can do this” it might have had a different response.
Generally, I think the issue with this is that it was such an obvious PR move – I mean her life is PR, we all know that, but this was just over the top. I think Kate has visited this place once in the past 18 months? If this is the same baby bank she went to that other time. So now, she’s going to release this over produced video, featuring the children prominently, and acting like they are such a charitable giving family bc they took one hour (maybe two) away from their mansions and vacations and $$$ private school dealings to do this……right as she’s being criticized for being the laziest royal.
I think had she been making more of these visits over the past year, and then just took the children along a few times, it wouldn’t have screamed “PR! Don’t look over there! Look over here!” the children have become the “break the glass in case of emergency” go-to for the Waleses but you can only break the glass so many times.
I think, the issue here is, the Tory government has been cutting the governmental support structures for people in need for years and after brexit & covid, everything got worse. European people especially see this as a responsibility of the government, helping people in need. The charities to address the poverty make it someone else’s work instead of government. So, the increase in demand for charities like baby-banks wouldn’t be a reality if rich people got taxed the same way as everyone else.
Oh, I agree that the expectations are very different in Europe in terms of government responsibility than in the US. I just meant as an American, it was refreshing to see it put so simply – that we should not normalize charity in this way – because the US HAS completely normalized it.
The little video was centred on her and her kids and not the baby bank itself which is why most people are annoyed. It does nothing to really explain the baby bank or how the baby bank helps people.
If the video actually had some of the volunteers speak on camera and explain what they offer, there would be far less criticism.
Hi nic, I’m not going to slam her for one reason only. She took her kids. And while it was all for her image, she exposes the kids to the fact that other people need help. Maybe one of them will get it. Maybe one of them will grow up to be a bit less self centered. Yeah, maybe they wont, and they’ll toast the poors at Christmas, but I’d like to think that being exposed to things like this will help in the long run.
bluhare, I would agree with you except all that she taught the kids was there are PR opportunities. If she had done like Princess Di and took them without the cameras and fanfare, I would think the kids were learning something about their privilege.
It’s more than normalized in America. I think it’s shot past that and is now way for the rich to whitewash (pun intended) their guilt. All that filthy lucre, the cosseted lifestyle becomes ok because they’re “benefactors” and “philanthropists”…
Anand Giridharadas is my favorite writer on the topic and he’s been beating the drum for ages. This is a great piece and sums up a lot:
This Week, Billionaires Made a Strong Case for Abolishing Themselves https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/19/opinion/musk-trump-bezos-bankman-fried-billionaires.html?smid=nytcore-android-share
I agree. It’s great to lend a hand or donate but making charities the go to when you need help, that’s twisted. If you’ve ever worked a job providing government benefits to people, you know that people feel good about receiving those. Less so about charity. We all contribute to the government via taxes so getting aid from the government is preferred. Charities in the US are often tied to religious groups. If you want help from them then you may have to deal with proselytizing or you may be barred from it altogether. For instance, some food banks require you to fill out paperwork to prove you need help.
The other thing with this was that Kate had a video made. If you want to publicize, use the paparazzi. Don’t waste money on camera and production crews. All we needed to see was her and the kids driving up with their donations. Did we need a behind the scenes polished video? Nope.
Kate said that she want to normalise the use of baby banks while the anti-poverty campaigners are saying that she should normalise baby banks. The anti-poverty campaigners make some excellent points. I think Kate should be using her voice to call for better social safety nets for the poorest in society. Kate is getting compared to Diana because she took her children to the baby bank but Diana was a vocal advocate.
The video should have focused on the work of the baby bank rather than on Kate.
The Royal family isn’t allowed to comment on politics. And her saying anything about needing government help would mean the divorce announcement would be before Christmas. And Kate’s not smart enough to word it any other way. The best she could do is start volunteering once a week at some charity close to her home. She won’t do that. But that would be the best she could do. Of course anyone smart could use the press to highlight why there is a need for these charities and what could be done to fix that.
It’s a difficult one. These banks are a stain on our society but they exist because our society is broken, after years of austerity and current policy. I’ve always had a problem with the BRF getting involved with them.
As in the US, the social safety net should be operational and guaranteed, funded by taxes that the affluent can’t wiggle out of paying. The poor shouldn’t have their prosperity determined by the whims of richer people.
What I want to know is the items she donate was she ‘re gifting’ freebies or items that were bought for her children? We know she has previous for regifting freebies she was sent – remember that baby box that she gifted to a prize draw that had items missing.
I was really grossed out by the glossy slick video and I’m pleased to see her being called out a bit. This is a complex issue but the problem for Kate is this looked so performative. The KP staff is trying too hard to now pivot to this modern Hollywood vibe and thats not appropriate for a visit like this. If Kate made it know that she went to this baby bank weekly (without photographers) and that she brought the kids regularly too I could have stomached a few photos showing her and the kids doing this along with a call to action even if it was just posting the charity’s Amazon wish list. But not this tone deaf commercial. I saw the Sky News tweet and the people calling her out are just regular British people. The RF is not reading the room these days. After a year of parading around in gold carriages and crowns this is not going over well.
If Kate is that hell-bent on emulating Diana and Meghan, she should be doing visits like this daily and on the down-low, not turning them into some lavish, self-congratulatory video. She could do a ton of fund-raising behind the scenes. working the phones, setting up a team of organizers to identify where the needs are most serious and targeting them. This doesn’t mean she’s getting too political — poverty is not politics, it’s using your own time and money to help. But she’s clearly too stupid and unmotivated to do anything other than the barest of performative shows in response to negative stories about how racist she is.
Someone taught her how to fold clothes. So that tells me she was paying attention when she got dragged the last time she was there and she is willing to correct things to not look like a idiot when need be.
Katey keen doesn’t give a f…. For charity, unless it’s of benefit to her, if (as we know she did) she insisted on cameras being there, she should have stayed behind them! Yes let the kids pretend they know the people’s living conditions that these toys are going to, but let the REGULAR volunteers speak, tell others about the charity and how they can help. That way she could claim a small modicum of “look I’m a princess who cares”. Instead we got a video of Kate being Kate and the children being her props.
“There’s a fine line between soliciting donations with a positive spin and normalising a charitable response to poverty.“
—No, there actually isn’t a fine line. It’s a very fuzzy, messy line. The same act could have multiple and sometimes conflicting effects on a large population—which can also vary, over time. It’s complicated. Kate’s visit highlights the subject of children in poverty to people who come across it, in the news; how they respond to it depends on their individual circumstances. We can’t know what the overall effect will be, at the population level, unless we study it. My money says, in Kate’s case: (probably) not much.
Having said that, I will also add: charity isn’t justice. THAT is the real point.
Urgh. My husband works with inner city homeless and the normalization that these safety nets exist instead of actually solving the problems that lead to people being in these difficult situations makes both of us very frustrated. I’m not sure how it is in the UK but where I am in Canada the hoops that one has to jump thru to get help are impossible as they don’t have the resources to help them get out of poverty.
Kate isn’t about to do anything that would rattle the Tories. She’s a dyed-in-the-wool Tory herself, in spirit if not in philosophy (I doubt she could articulate actual Tory policy, but she embraces its innate cruelty).
I was just relieved that mothers using the baby bank weren’t featured in the video — it wouldn’t be beyond Kate’s handlers to rope some poor woman into a video shoot, to have Kate “comfort” her.
The other problem with a charitable response to poverty is that it centres those who provide charity as inherently good and admirable, giving just a bit of their wealth to the poor, who must make sure to be grateful for the scraps someone like Kate deigns to give them.
It doesn’t give any space to the question of WHY it is, exactly, that Kate’s family has so much to give out in the first place.
