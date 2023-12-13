King Charles won’t sue Omid Scobie or anyone else over the ‘royal racists’ issue

The way Omid Scobie has now explained the “royal racist” names being included in the Dutch translation of Endgame, the names DID appear in a very early draft, a draft which was likely sent to translators and never updated by the publisher. Which means that at some point – early in the process, before the lawyers got involved – Scobie did say that the Princess of Wales and King Charles were the two people named in Charles and Meghan’s 2021 correspondence. Which is a big f–king deal, as is the fact that apparently those names were widely known on Fleet Street and never reported, because they’ve all been waiting for Meghan, Harry or Omid to say it outright. When Endgame first came out, the Windsors furiously briefed everyone that all options were on the table and that they were thinking of suing. Then there were crisis talks last week, and suddenly the “we’re suing” narrative changed dramatically. Here’s how the Windsors feel now:

Friends of senior royals say the family is expected to “quietly forget” veiled threats to take legal action after a book by reporter Omid Scobie named King Charles and Kate Middleton as the so-called “royal racists” whom Meghan Markle—in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021—alleged raised “concerns” over the skin color of her son Archie before he was born. Despite the palace initially saying they would keep “all options open” in regard to the book, Endgame, an early Dutch version of which named Kate and Charles in error, almost three weeks after publication, there is no evidence of legal action against either Scobie, his agents, the Dutch publishers or news outlets which repeated the claims. “The king has bigger fish to fry,” a friend told The Daily Beast. “It’s only a book. It’s a classic case of ‘Don’t explain or complain’ and let it blow over. They will just quietly forget it now. I don’t think there are going to be any lawsuits being filed.” Asked if the claims in the book about Charles and Kate were accurate, the friend said: “I think anyone who knows Charles knows he is not a racist.” When it was pointed out that Meghan and Prince Harry have been careful not use the word ‘racist,’ with Harry saying in a TV interview, for example, that the alleged remarks were instead an example of “unconscious bias,” the friend said: “Good, because he is not. But if there are these nuances, then you just wonder whether the appropriate place to raise the issue was with Oprah.” A former courtier told The Daily Beast they would be “astonished” if Charles pursued legal action, adding, “This is over. The book has been pulped. Nobody cares.” A friend of William and Kate similarly said they understood there will be no formal legal action against the claims made in the book. “Every day of the week people write acres of nonsense about them, and the reaction is always the same; don’t dignify it with a response, just keep on doing the job and let actions speak louder than words.”

Notice that not even Tom Sykes’ unnamed royalist sources can rise to Kate’s defense and declare that she’s also not a racist. Please, the lack of institutional support for Kate’s racist ass is turning into one of the biggest follow-up stories. As for the Windsors suddenly pulling the “never complain, never explain” card… they literally spent weeks screaming, crying and throwing up about the book. They threatened lawsuits, they organized unhinged “Meghan HATES Kate” stories, they complained and explained all over the place. Part of me also believes that Charles backed away from all of this lawsuit talk because his lawyers asked him “who would you sue and why?” Piers Morgan? Omid? Meghan? If Meghan really did name those people in her letter to Charles, then Omid surely can’t be sued for factual reporting (in a mistranslated Dutch edition).