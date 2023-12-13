King Charles won’t sue Omid Scobie or anyone else over the ‘royal racists’ issue

The way Omid Scobie has now explained the “royal racist” names being included in the Dutch translation of Endgame, the names DID appear in a very early draft, a draft which was likely sent to translators and never updated by the publisher. Which means that at some point – early in the process, before the lawyers got involved – Scobie did say that the Princess of Wales and King Charles were the two people named in Charles and Meghan’s 2021 correspondence. Which is a big f–king deal, as is the fact that apparently those names were widely known on Fleet Street and never reported, because they’ve all been waiting for Meghan, Harry or Omid to say it outright. When Endgame first came out, the Windsors furiously briefed everyone that all options were on the table and that they were thinking of suing. Then there were crisis talks last week, and suddenly the “we’re suing” narrative changed dramatically. Here’s how the Windsors feel now:
Friends of senior royals say the family is expected to “quietly forget” veiled threats to take legal action after a book by reporter Omid Scobie named King Charles and Kate Middleton as the so-called “royal racists” whom Meghan Markle—in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021—alleged raised “concerns” over the skin color of her son Archie before he was born.
Despite the palace initially saying they would keep “all options open” in regard to the book, Endgame, an early Dutch version of which named Kate and Charles in error, almost three weeks after publication, there is no evidence of legal action against either Scobie, his agents, the Dutch publishers or news outlets which repeated the claims.
“The king has bigger fish to fry,” a friend told The Daily Beast. “It’s only a book. It’s a classic case of ‘Don’t explain or complain’ and let it blow over. They will just quietly forget it now. I don’t think there are going to be any lawsuits being filed.”
Asked if the claims in the book about Charles and Kate were accurate, the friend said: “I think anyone who knows Charles knows he is not a racist.”
When it was pointed out that Meghan and Prince Harry have been careful not use the word ‘racist,’ with Harry saying in a TV interview, for example, that the alleged remarks were instead an example of “unconscious bias,” the friend said: “Good, because he is not. But if there are these nuances, then you just wonder whether the appropriate place to raise the issue was with Oprah.”
A former courtier told The Daily Beast they would be “astonished” if Charles pursued legal action, adding, “This is over. The book has been pulped. Nobody cares.”
A friend of William and Kate similarly said they understood there will be no formal legal action against the claims made in the book. “Every day of the week people write acres of nonsense about them, and the reaction is always the same; don’t dignify it with a response, just keep on doing the job and let actions speak louder than words.”
Notice that not even Tom Sykes’ unnamed royalist sources can rise to Kate’s defense and declare that she’s also not a racist. Please, the lack of institutional support for Kate’s racist ass is turning into one of the biggest follow-up stories. As for the Windsors suddenly pulling the “never complain, never explain” card… they literally spent weeks screaming, crying and throwing up about the book. They threatened lawsuits, they organized unhinged “Meghan HATES Kate” stories, they complained and explained all over the place. Part of me also believes that Charles backed away from all of this lawsuit talk because his lawyers asked him “who would you sue and why?” Piers Morgan? Omid? Meghan? If Meghan really did name those people in her letter to Charles, then Omid surely can’t be sued for factual reporting (in a mistranslated Dutch edition).
Because Omid did not tell any lies so there is no case to answer.
The UK press is a cesspit of bluster and bullsh!t.
Also imagine being incensed bc you’ve been caught being a racist and not shamed because you are a racist.
And that is just it flour. I don’t know anyone who is not a racist that still makes racist remarks.
Kate is filthy, bitter and holding the massive grudge because she has been exposed _
I stand by what I said years ago: Kate hatedM on sight. M broke up triangle, she fitted so well into. Look at old photos from before M was on the scene. Then alone comes this “overconfident American”, and takes Harry aw. She is so insecure that she was probably also worried that the attention would be taken off her children and put onto Harry’s baby She will never forgive H & M., even though there is nothing to forgive. Whatever has happened. Kate has had a big hand in the Windsor shit fight.
These people are 🤡! Lawsuits for saying the truth? 😂
Oh please, if this lawsuit had ever gone to court, a LOT more information would have been made public. KC has since realized that it’s better to bury this.
I’m so bummed they’ve decided to drop it because the discovery phase would have been amazing! Subpoenaing the letters and having them become public record? How fun would that be.
(Note that apparently all my legal knowledge is from Suits so if I’m saying any of it wrong, my bad 😂)
Of course he is not suing.
I don’t think anyone has denied that Charlie boy and Katie Keen made those comments… so now we know they are racist and clearly they think that is ok.
I’m not surprised at this at all. Charles doesn’t want to open up that can of worms. Plus, a word for the British press and the Royal Family, unconscious bias is racism so they still have work to do. The fact is the entire family was racist towards to Meghan and there’s ample evidence to prove it, that’s why they’re not suing. I’m sure the British press would have wanted them to sue.
Legal action would open up a massive can of worms with more secrets coming out – they have too much to hide.
And yeah, Kate is being setup to take all the sh!t for this. Reap what you sow bish!
Discovery phase would be LIT and Chucky knows it. Bad enough he’s the shame and disgrace of Salty Island for being racist af… he’s not even offering an apology to his son and DIL.
I’m still looking for divorce announcement end of Jan. through middle of February.
How come piers is not given any blame. He named them. Charles knows if he dies there would be some not so great stories about some of the royal family revealed in court. Kate and William playing victims is so pathetic. Kate could not hide her contempt for Meghan and it us captured on video. And William has made known his contempt and takes no responsibility towards his bad behavior.
Typo meant if Charles does sue.
Is this Camilla underbusing Charles? That was my guess when I saw it was Piers who “reported” this info.
Piers was following instructions, most likely from Camilla. Charles is already unpopular so he’s got nothing to lose, so lets throw some heat on Middlebum. Camilla hates her almost as much as she hates Meghan, so I’m sure she is fine with hanging Kate out to dry.
He can’t sure because it’s the truth. Duh. If in fact he raised those issues, there is no lawsuit. If in fact Meghan named him and Kate, there is no lawsuit.
What the Royals have successfully done is change the narrative and blur it—making you think they’d sue because it is defamation, when in fact it is not, and presenting themselves as above it all by letting it go, as though the charges of racism were what they were disputing. They aren’t, because they can’t dispute them. They could never sue to begin with and people have fallen for the idea that they could and that now they are now absolved of any racism claims.
Of course not because you can’t sue for telling the truth. You can try but people have receipts.
How can it be that no one is allowed to sue the King but the King is allowed to sue people?
Can any of our CeleBrits explain how that works?
Crown immunity. It stems partly from medieval law that the monarch is the source of justice, and can therefore do no wrong. Because the courts belong to the monarch, he/she cannot be compelled to appear in before them, since the monarch would, in effect, be prosecuting themself.
Oh, right, like they say in various English detective shows, ‘the Crown vs. Joe Blow from Slough’. (I know it’s likely not pronounced ‘slow’ to maintain the rhyme, but I couldn’t use Kokomo.)
First of all, Meghan and Harry never used to word racist. That was the tabloids. Second of all, these discussions DID happen and they never denied it. And finally, on what grounds would they sue and who? These people don’t want this to turn into a 3 ring circus or go through discovery.
Interesting that they don’t say Kate isn’t racist though. Just leaving her to twist in the wind. 2024 is going to be interesting!
See also: who leaked the letter to the rota rats? It wasn’t Meghan or Harry or their staff. That means someone attached to the royals (or a royal) leaked it. And that opens up even more questions about the relationship between the royals and their media toadies.
Yeah, I’ll just BET he backed off. 😂😂😂 Now that everyone knows the truth.
Journalism 101: Greatest defense ag slander is the truth. They couldn’t sue bc it’s the truth!
I love the term quietly forget. It applies to so much of the royals’ playbook. William quietly forgot to return and help the Grenfell victims or to solve the Middle East crisis or to learn Welsh. BP quietly forgot to publicize their bullying investigation, or hire a diversity officer, or keep their end of the Sandringham summit deal. Kate quietly forgot about her coatdresses. They bluster on about this or that and then quietly forget it.
Will quietly forgot he was going to eradicate homelessness…
I assume someone explained very clearly what they could be asked in a deposition and under oath in a court.
Their attorneys probably just held up a photo of a fan covered in sh-t splatters.
@bluenailsbetty, LOVE IT
No surprise there. But there must be plenty of receipts on Special K’s racist azz with only her crazed uncle defending her. The silence from her husband and in-laws is deafening!
From what I have seen this last week Special K is in a precarious place.
Not even a statement and only the delinquent uncle coming out to defend you = borrowed time.
Tying up Kate as one of the Royals Racists also makes her life super difficult if she chooses to do any interviews post divorce. William will throw her under the bus citing her racism as one of the reasons and she will struggle to formulate any kind of acceptable response to the allegations.
The lack of defense of Kate IS very interesting. Even in this article, we have someone insisting that Charles isn’t racist but not a similar comment re: Kate (maybe just not in this excerpt though?)
Suing anyone over this would just drag the whole thing out, a lot more would become public and it would get very messy very quickly. Of course they aren’t going to sue.
When you think that there were all sorts of denials and threats of lawsuits over Kate wearing wiglets and using Botox. Yet, complete silence from the BRF lawyers/sources about accusations of her being a bona fide racist! Nothing, nada, zilch!
@Laura D – my thoughts exactly.
I wondered if it was about the hierarchy. Protect the king so they’ll defend Charles from racism allegations and not Kate. But honestly there’s nothing stopping them from saying neither of them are racist. But they’re not doing that in this article anyways. Again, I’m wondering if the Kate parts of the letter will eventually be leaked.
This is kinda their strategy for everything that shows them in a bad light. Throw a hissy fit for days, then go quiet, and finally just shrug and say, “whatever” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
KCIII will not suing? I’m shocked! Shocked I tell you! Will Kate? 😉
Re: “actions speak louder than words”.
WHAT. Actions?
Baldy had 172 engagements this year, Ms Racist had 128!!! Mrs Tampon had 233.
They wouldn’t know an action packed year if it smacked them in the face.
Useless cult.
From Day 1 Kate showed Meghan her true racist colors. She was cold and snubbed Meghan from the very beginning: hiding out in the garden with the kids, driving past her at KP when they were going in the same direction, trying to hijack Meghan’s wedding, wanting to be shown deference, all Kate’s insecurities and jealousy kicked into gear. But publicly, she was all smiling sweetly in Meghan’s face…Christmas walkabout, Wimbledon, etc. but behind the scenes she was a dirty, emboldened, racist game player. Two-faced bisch.
No defense of Kate from the palaces and the PR moves with the kids = guilty as charged. William has only been out with Kate because of prescheduled events. Kate’s damaged now. Piers outed her as ordered and William may have grounds for divorce.
Of course they won’t sue, they can’t afford to. If they had to produce those letters, it would PROVE beyond doubt that keen is the embodiment of the Klan girl title., and that Charlie really is a dog shit father. Not only that, Megan could be asked to produce Charlie’s replies to her letters, and oh dear, all these stories of “we dont talk to Harry and Megan anymore” and “the king has no contact with his youngest son, are blown out of the water, and the wording of his replies would be damning to say the least!, but, I’m hopeing that every time they set foot in another country, they are called out for the racists they are.
Pretty sure Charles won’t sue Omid Scobie because he’s been told that he has the receipts to back up his claims ahah.
I’m picturing a meeting between Charles, Kate, William, and an attorney (barrister?) in which the attorney explains very slowly and patiently, many times, using many, many crayons, that it’s not libel if it’s true. I’m picturing the confused look on Kate’s face, the exasperated look on the attorney’s face, and I’m just laughing all morning at the mental image.
“Many, many crayons” 😂
@EGGBERT, BUT no pink crayons, or princess barbie will get distracted by pink”, ooooo look daddy in law pretty, pretty pink crayons, can I keep them please please can I keep them? “.
They were never going to sue because they don’t have a lawsuit and they know it.
Going into the holiday season, things will quieten down vis-a-vis Racistgate, but mark my words this thing has legs and my guess is in the New Year we’re going to see more and more tabloids leaving not only breadcrumbs but big honkin’ chunks of bread about this. It’s a giant sword of Damocles hanging over their collective heads right now and Kate better watch her back — she’s already unofficially separated, it’s only a matter of time before an official announcement is made. Her antipathy towards her SIL has come full circle and is poised to bite her a$$ big time.
Loser.
My .02 is that Kate and Will had been working overtime and poisoning Charles against H&M because he wanted to give the Prince’s Foundation and a much better home. H&M had grown closer to Charles at Meg’s encouragement, unlike Kate that wanted to keep William in the Middleton fold. I think Kate did say racists shit about Archie to remind Charles how it would look to have them treated with equal footing in home and patronages. This is when they were trying to get the out of countryside and away from the rose bushes. Kate was bitter, humiliated and now vanishing in the light of her glamorous sister in law. While Will set out to sell H&M out in the papers Kate made her move to further her white supremacists ideals to marginalize Meg in general to make sure Charles would also feel he would be pushed aside by the new much more popular royal family H&M and baby. This ghouls really wanted Harry to end up alone and the spare forever.
Yupyup, I think that KHate forged some kind of alliance with KFC. I also think that when Wont found out about it (after the Oprah interview) that’s when he the two of them started having zoom calls at another location and not their house. I wouldn’t be surprised that you’re correct. I also think the alliance might go farther than that. We’ll have to wait and see.
That picture at the top, though. I die.
For real. Girl is looking rough in that un photoshopped picture. I’m 67 years old and my skin looks better than hers.
She looks bad but she’s just tired, having been up with the kids all night… a good night’s sleep and she’ll be back to her lovely self. So her fans say and think. Photoshop is this woman’s best friend.
@Whatever, you crack me up! Kate on the balcony, boy I’ve seen dead eyes in my lifetime but this! All the jewels and gowns and palaces and for what? Smh.
Well, we expected the Windsor’s bluster to be all bark and no bite! But will the tabloids agree to bury it for them without anything juicy in return?
Let’s put ourselves in the royal reporters’ shoes – you have known for years exactly who had “concerns” about Archie’s skin colour. You have known for years where all of the Sussex dirt originated from and why. You were happy to keep those stories on the back burner so long as the Windsors could serve up a fresh Sussex angle to every royal event to make it more interesting – months of “Will Harry come to the statue unveiling? Are they invited and will they come to the Jubbly/Coronation/Summer holidays/Christmas holidays/aristocratic wedding and endless fodder for”They better not show their faces here!” vs “How dare they cut their visit short!”. So long as they can still connect themselves to the Sussexes, the royal family can still get headlines, but after four years it’s wearing thin. What good is a snitch if they can no longer give you intel on your target?
Jay, add to that the fact that no matter what the brf and bm put out there, there is no response from H&M. I think they all thought that H&M would respond to the royal racist debacle. That makes me think that more than 2 names were included in that letter, but only 2 were told to the bm.
They can’t sue because of the truth defence… It would be proven in court that they actually said those things… Can’t risk that!
Why would any critical thinker really care about Kate’s racism? Why wouls any one want to make HER a victim?
If Prince charles did actually made that ‘statement’ , Why was Meghan wearing the braclet when she went out knowing that the leeches will sell the image?
So this ‘friend’ of Charles is only just now learning that H&M never used the word ‘racist’? Where’s he been these last two years? Obviously, he never watched the interview. And to pretend H&M ‘raised the issue’ with Oprah is blatant propaganda. You know they tried! They tried their best to deal with all the bullsh*t & have discussions with (the non-existent) HR.
The face of her on the Remembrance photo!.