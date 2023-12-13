Andre Braugher has passed away at the age of 61 after a brief illness

Andre Braugher has passed away at the age of 61. It is a complete shock – Braugher seemed larger than life, an incredible acting talent with one of the best voices on the screen. Braugher’s longtime publicist told the media that Braugher passed away after “a brief illness.” He is survived by his wife and three sons.

Braugher graduated from Stanford and Julliard, and he easily moved from television, film and the stage, appearing in multiple productions of Shakespeare in the Park, winning an Emmy for his TV work, and appearing in dozens of films. He’s best known for playing cops in his two biggest television roles – a serious role in Homicide: Life on the Street, and the captain in the comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where he played against type and ended up the most beloved character.

This is such a loss for his family and friends and for the entire entertainment community. Braugher had a lot of friends and colleagues who adored him. He will be tremendously missed.

Andre Braugher. God. I've worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I'll never work with one better. Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon. — David Simon (@AoDespair) December 13, 2023

First time I saw Andre Braugher was in Measure for Measure in Central Park. 1993. Angelo. He fired onto the stage and I was like, “Whoa. What just happened?!” Different level. That was as plain to see as the sky above the stage. Super smart. Forceful. A master. And good dude. RIP https://t.co/Oe7gu6yXop — Jeffrey Wright 🥜 (@jfreewright) December 13, 2023

Some of Andre Braugher’s best moments on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ have been put together to honor him after his tragic passing. pic.twitter.com/xzbmTs0zAr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 13, 2023