Prince William & Kate are ’embarrassed’ that their Christmas card looks so janky

The Wales family’s 2023 Christmas card is a disaster. Even the British papers were making fun of it, from pointing out the bizarre Photoshop fails to being very shady about Kate’s attempts to copy a certain someone’s “California cool” vibe. People online mocked it as dated and looking like it came from a mall studio in the 1980s. What I will never really understand is… why is it so difficult for William and Kate to do something seasonal? Stand in front of a Christmas tree, or wear cute Christmas sweaters or go back to posing in front of wood. Well, according to Us Weekly’s sources, Will and Kate are “embarrassed” that this year’s card landed so poorly.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton aren’t happy that their holiday card is making headlines for the wrong reasons. William and Kate, both 41, are “embarrassed” that people think their holiday card was heavily edited, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the couple “were as shocked as everyone else” by the reaction to the snap. The couple unveiled their family’s portrait on Saturday, December 9, via Instagram. The black-and-white photo features William and Kate posing alongside their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5. The group donned matching button-down shirts with jeans and smiled for the camera. After the image was shared, thousands of social media users flocked to the comments to point out perceived problems in the image. “There’s an extra leg in this picture!!!! How did the photographer not notice?? Omg 😱,” wrote one Instagram user. Another commenter replied, “Anyone talking about why Prince Louis is just missing a finger?!?” In the photo, Louis stands in front of his father and rests his arm on a chair while Charlotte sits front and center. As Louis’ left hand holds the armrest, his fingers are spread very wide, making it appear that he is missing a finger.

[From Us Weekly]

Will and Kate “were as shocked as everyone else”…? Honey, you chose the image!! I’m sure there were several photos taken and all of the gopher’s horses and all of the gopher’s men tried to “fix” the image and the result was a huge fail. They still released it, believing that everyone would praise them no matter what. Surely that’s more embarrassing – that they knew that the image was funky but they’re so used to being cosseted and coddled, they never expected to be called out.