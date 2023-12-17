The Sussexes released their Christmas card & Harry’s friend says he’s ‘not plotting’

Behold, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card. It’s more likely that this is the official card for Archewell, meaning this is the card being sent out to the Sussexes’ professional acquaintances and not family friends. It’s a photo taken at this year’s Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, at the closing ceremony. Meghan wore that gorgeous Cult Gaia cutout dress and Harry wore all-black. The photos were great, and it’s not surprising that they would choose something from Invictus for their card. There are a lot of weird comments about “where are their children?” and again, this is their professional Archewell card. Plus, they are under zero obligation to trot out their children.
The card was released just hours after the verdict was announced in Harry’s lawsuit against the Mirror. Harry won a significant legal victory, one which has a lot of media figures sh-tting their pants. One of those media figures is Piers Morgan, who stormed out of his house, threw a shrieky press conference and accused Harry of trying to “bring down the monarchy.” A weird accusation, given that Harry sued the Mirror, not Buckingham Palace. It’s almost as if Piers is saying that the British media is part of the royal family (which it is). In any case, Harry’s friend Bryony Gordon wrote a sympathetic piece in the Telegraph about Harry and all of the sh-t he’s put up with over the course of his life. Here’s part of her piece:
Imagine what it would be like for this son, nephew or grandchild to realise that what little privacy he had was somehow being penetrated by the country’s media, leaving him suspicious and cynical of everyone around him, even his closest friends. Imagine him learning that strangers had been listening to his most personal correspondence. Imagine him experiencing all of this and then, when he has the guts to rise up and speak out about it, imagine seeing him vilified and mocked and treated like a pariah.
You can’t, can you? It’s like something out of a science fiction novel, or an episode of Black Mirror. Even contemplating it is enough to make your skin crawl, your hands clammy. It is just so unthinkable. I remember mentioning this to Prince Harry, one of the first times I met him, back in 2017. “I can’t imagine what you went through,” I said. “You can’t even begin to imagine,” he replied, perfectly calmly.
But now we have an idea. Most of us would be left at the very least with lasting trust issues; a fair few of us might have sustained some serious psychological damage. And yet critics of the Sussexes – usually from the very section of the media Prince Harry has just won damages from – often accuse the couple of wallowing in victimhood. It is like turning around to someone who has had their home repeatedly targeted by burglars and criticising them for being hysterical.
The truth behind Prince Harry’s actions is far less exciting than some people would want us to believe. It comes not from wanting to bring down the monarchy, but from wanting to help protect future generations from what he went through. The notion voiced by Piers Morgan this afternoon that Harry is sitting in Montecito plotting is as ridiculous as it is fanciful – the reality is he’s hanging out with his wife and two young kids, looking forward to spending Christmas with them.
One would hope that this ruling might actually deliver some peace this festive season, or at the very least elicit some sort of apology. That it has instead caused more petty mud-slinging tells you all you need to know about why the Duke of Sussex felt he had to go down this route in the first place.
She’s right but, at this point, I hope Harry simply doesn’t care if he “brings down the monarchy.” If the monarchy is going to willingly tie itself to the likes of Piers Morgan and the cartel of mercenary vendetta-journalists, then maybe the monarchy should be brought down. No, Harry isn’t plotting, but hopefully he feels nothing but ambivalence at this point. If the monarchy ends because of its immoral and unethical dealings with the press, so be it. To paraphrase Ivan Drago, if it dies, it dies.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Archewell.
Lovely, natural card.
The people who can’t project and put themselves in the picture and imagine how they would feel to be violated repeatedly by the media must be lacking any empathy at all. It is easy enough with people you don’t really know to objectify them and treat celebs as entertainment, but you have to wonder especially how his own family can be so cold and ignore all the hate thrown at them.
Is it a digital video card? Why is there a “play” arrow in the middle of it? At any rate, I love the picture but don’t care for the mixed fonts. If you put this side by side with the Wales card, you can really see the difference between people who smile with their whole being and people who only smile with their mouth.
The “play” arrow plays the Archewell Impact report video.
Yes it’s a digital card that links to their Archewell Impact Report video.
I love the card and so much respect that it doesn’t show the kids (which makes it even more obvious how much privacy they gained by leaving)
This is all true and a great article. The only thing I disagree on is that Harry absolutely cares about the monarchy. He is one hundred percent a monarchist, he wants his family to continue being royal. ALL of this is him grappling with that wish because it is entirely at odds with his married life.
I think this too. Didn’t he say, at some point, that he didn’t think the monarchy should be abolished?
He’s ok with it all, just not the parts that affected him, etc.
I think Harry is a monarchist because 1) deprogramming after leaving a cult takes a long time; and 2) for Harry, until a year ago, the monarchy was his beloved grandmother. And we know he supported her.
I think in 5 or 10 years if someone asks him about the monarchy he would feel differently.
Harrys UK family are the ones bringing down the monarchy. Charles is a bad king bad father and grandfather. William is already addressing his own coronation and plans for his reign. Charles allowed William to drive out harry and did not complain about how the media treats harry and Meghan. There are also scandals like Andrews situation which is swept under a rug.
I don’t know about 100%. He has more or less said he believes there is a place for it to play a role in representing the UK and doing good, but that it needs modernizing. There must be agreement among the masses or there wouldn’t still be monarchies in more than just the UK.
I don’t understand how people expect Harry to be a republican. He grew up in the system. His whole life and belief system are shaped by monarchy. He is telling stories how Will and him would bow to the drawing of the Queen (I don’t remember which) when they were children while passing by it. It would be like leaving your religion. Also, I am sure it would be treason in his eyes to want to destroy monarchy. The monarchy isn’t just about golden carriages, horses, it is UK’s governmental system. Of course, he is not rebelling against that. He is seeing the corruption in the current system and trying to fix it. He sees the best of the current system, how it benefits his birth country because that’s what he was taught. We all see the worst and best parts of our own countries, no one would want to destroy it for its worst parts.
If the monarchy goes down, that’s not on Harry. That’s on them.
Exactly. It would just be the Find Out portion of FAFO 🤷🏽♀️
And it’s really only a matter of time anyway, even without this court case. How much longer would people put up with a monarchy anyway? We’re seeing the CW countries leave, not my king protests, no one showing up for the Wailses in Wales, and maybe/hopefully Scottish independence will pass next time.
Although I really would prefer to see their downfall be one of their own making! Let Pegs’ crimes be exposed. Let Chuckles be stripped of the thing he’s waited his entire life for. Let the end begin now! Please.
I don’t like the card but this looks like a business card from the Archewell Foundation rather than a card from Harry and Meghan personally. I wonder if they have a personal card for friends and family with all their pictures on it.
They probably do. They are right not to include pictures of their.children on the public card.
I’m sure they do since they specifically point out it’s from the Archewell foundation. It’s like the cards or emails your company sends out with a drone shot at the company picnic or something, it’s not going to be of the CEO and their families in their PJ’s in front of a fireplace. And I really find this obsession with seeing two strangers kids people have so bizarre. When they were working royals it made sense to include the kids because they are essentially taxpayer-funded so here’s an update on our family which you help support ( whether you want to or not). That’s not the case for private citizens and I think people still have these expectations of them to behave as working royals, when most private citizens don’t share pics of the family with their entire LinkedIn contact list.
Festive! The Monegasque royals put theirs out too and it’s lovely.
” It is like turning around to someone who has had their home repeatedly targeted by burglars and criticising them for being hysterical.”
It is more like the burglars are publicizing to the world that the person whose home they are still continuing to break into is being hysterical.
While the police stand off to the side taking selfies with the thieves and cracking racist jokes about the homeowners.
Yours is the better analogy.
People are comparing this card to W&K’s, but I think it’s more like C&C’s coronation card – it shows who they are as public figures and represents the work that they do.
So, interesting that, all of a sudden, the press feels it’s safe to say something sympathetic toward H&M. Let’s see how many more jump on the bandwagon.
The people throwing tantrums about not seeing the children are sick. They only want to see the Sussex children so they can call them child actors or rant and rave about how they don’t compare to the lily-white goodness of the Wales children. They would all inevitably let their inner racist freak flag fly like they do every other minute of every other day. The Sussex haters are so vile.
Not to mention this is a BUSINESS holiday card. It would make no sense for the kids to be on it.
Archewell only or not, this is an excellent (public) Christmas card! Both Harry and Meghan look happy and it’s smart of them to link this to Invictus. I have no issue that they haven’t released recent pictures of their kids.
Is Bryony Gordon an actual friend? I honestly don’t know, which is why I’m asking this question. I had read her article via Yahoo (Sparrow recommended it here, but I’m not subscribing to the Telegraph), and she’s met Harry. I just don’t want her to be hit with the Omid Scobie treatment—it seems like several sympathetic journalists wind up being labeled as friends of the Sussexes so as not to be taken seriously.
Yes I think she is an actual friend. She’s the one who did an interview for Spare from Montecito IIRC. But I don’t think she’s a RR so I think that’s the difference. She’s not writing “will he or won’t he” articles about Sandringham Christmas.
@ml, just to be a little more specific about what @becks1 said: she wasn’t just in Montecito, she actually stayed at their house for several days. I can’t imagine they’d let just a sympathetic journalist do that. And Harry was on the record with speaking to her so not an Omid case. Hope that helps.
Yes, this is the similar theme to the card they released last year. So, I expected something like this. Their children have already been targets of disgusting people online whenever a pic of them was released. They probably sent more personal photo to friends & family, it is okay they release a more professional one publicly since their fans and supporters expect it. I love that they thanked for the support too. About Piers, the judge read him to filth. He can bark all he wants, according to the legal documents, he is a liar and guilty according to the law.
I love this card – it’s a great picture, they both look so happy. And yeah this is definitely the Archewell card, not the personal Sussex card.
It’s amazing that the Telegraph allows Bryony Gordon to write these pieces but I guess they look at as a way to have some sort of access to Harry. I hope that Harry’s at the point of if his cases bring down the monarchy then so be it. The Royal Family did nothing to protect his mother, wife or himself so why should he stop his cases to protect them. Oh, I love the Christmas card and people should accept that Harry and Meghan are not going to release cards with or photos of their children anymore.
It’s a lovely card. As Harry said at the end of his statement about this case “the mission continues “. Of course he was talking about the press but it seems the press and the cult are one and the same. Burn down the monarchy.