Piers Morgan threw an unhinged hissy fit after Prince Harry’s legal victory

Prince Harry’s lawyers only needed to prove one instance of phone hacking or unlawful newsgathering to “win” his case against the Mirror. At the end of the day, the judge said that Harry proved 15 out of 33 articles of criminal hacking or illegal newsgathering. It’s a really big deal, but you wouldn’t know it from the coverage in the British media. Nor would you understand how massive the judgment was if you were just listening to Piers Morgan. Piers was editor of the Mirror for part of the time period in which all of this criminal sh-t was going down. There’s evidence (including Omid Scobie’s credible testimony) that Piers absolutely knew about the hacking and that he encouraged it. The judge said flatly that Piers knew about the hacking as well. All of which led to Piers giving a huffy press conference outside of his house on Friday:
From the Telegraph’s coverage:
Piers Morgan accused the Duke of Sussex of wanting to bring down the monarchy on Friday and said he “wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped him around his California-tanned face”.
The former editor of the Daily Mirror made the comments after Prince Harry called on the Metropolitan Police to investigate Mirror Group Newspapers following the ruling of a High Court judge that he had been a victim of phone hacking. On Friday, Mr Justice Fancourt said that the practice was “widespread and habitual” at the publisher’s three titles from 1998 and remained “extensive” from 2006 until 2011, “even to some extent during the Leveson Inquiry”.
In retaliation, Mr Morgan said the Duke had ”repeatedly trashed his family in public for hundreds of millions of dollars”.
He added: “Prince Harry’s outrage at media intrusion into the private lives of the Royal family is only matched by his own ruthless, greedy, and hypocritical enthusiasm for doing it himself. He demands accountability for the press but refuses to accept any for himself for smearing the Royal family, his own family, as a bunch of callous racists without producing a shred of proof to support those disgraceful claims. He also says he’s on a mission to reform the media, when it’s become clear his real mission, along with his wife, is to destroy the British monarchy.”
Scotland Yard has not ruled out a criminal inquiry. In a statement released on Friday night, it said: “We will carefully consider the civil judgment handed down today at the High Court. There is no ongoing investigation.”
Yeah… people are saying that Piers’ statement was not vetted by legal, and the streets are saying the Mirror might tie this around Piers’ neck and make him take the fall for everything. Piers will not go quietly into that good night though. His ad hominem attack on Harry is honestly a bonkers reaction to… Harry winning his case, and a new legal precedent being made so that more hacking victims can seek justice. Again, the judge found “compelling evidence” that Mirror’s editors knew about the hacking and were happy to benefit from it. That includes Piers.
“Utterly implausible.”
Former Mirror journalist Dan Evans says it is "fantastical" Piers Morgan had no knowledge of phone hacking.
Piers is bringing down the monarchy by defending them. The desperation shows.
Exactly. And hopefully his BFF Camzilla will start leaking against him. I’m here for it all. Let the firing circle commence 🍿
Camzilla will need to be careful, Piss isn’t a soul of discretion.
Oh please oh please oh please I hope these villains start turning on each other. Camzilla stops inviting Piss Morgan to her holiday parties so he starts dropping receipts in return, and the Daily Fail starts viciously covering every petty snub between PM and the palaces only to be contradicted and threatened with lawsuits by Camzilla and PM. 🍿🍿🍿🍿
I think PM’s allegation that Harry is trying to take down the monarchy is both a general attempt to get the public that is still royalist to not believe Harry, and also a threat to the palaces that he will turn on them if they don’t continue to support and collude with him.
Camilla’s loathsome son just attended Piers’ holiday party so Camilla is clearly showing her support.
We will know that Piers is in big trouble if the Parker-Bowles contingent drops him.
I expect the Royal Christmas will be even more tense this year than usual…
He really gave the game away by saying Harry is going to bring down the monarchy when Harry has made it clear he’s going after the media. Piss Morgan is too stupid (or panicked) to realize he – and the Mirror themselves in court – are the ones connecting the Leftover Royals to this case. I hope Piss continues to flail and panic. And I hope refuses to go down alone.
I also hope he’s not the type to go down aline and that he takes as many guilty helpers with him as possible.
I guess he started off feeling rather good about his day before the verdict. And I guess that he must realize that there’s now a lot of pressure to move from damages to criminal charges. Have fun with that!
I wondered if he already knew about the verdict before that morning though. Lawyers found out Dec 1st so it’s possible they gave him a heads up.
If only Harry WERE on a mission to bring down the monarchy. If only! 🙏🙏🙏
I do hope, for the sake of the media attending the press conference, that Piers managed to find a pair of pants with a fly zipper that stayed up? The purpose of his impromptu performance wasn’t to reveal too much? Right?
I don’t. I hope his tiny, flaccid peen was out there, all alone, flapping in the wind. The same way he’s about to be when the Mirror starts heaping all the blame on his slimy little shoulders.
He looked ridiculous hosting his holiday party.
He acted that way when he stalked out of the studio when a colleague defended Meghan.
What does Harry’s relationship with his family and the monarchy have to do with Piers Morgan having knowledge of phone hacking and committing perjury? Oh right. Nothing. What a gross man-baby. He should be broke and in jail.
That’s what I was wondering. If anyone still had any doubt that Piers is working for the BRF…
“…without a shred of evidence”?
Well, Harry and Meghan, you heard him! If he wants evidence, throw him (and the BM, and the RF) a ticker tape parade with alllll those receipts.
It’s a bit rich because for all the complaining and explaining the RF and Media alike have been doing about the racist claims, a denial has never been issued. They never claimed that comments about concerns over Archie’s skin colour were never made.
He wasn’t asked to give evidence? Isn’t he claiming he knew nothing? What would he give evidence of then? And he couldn’t have contacted the Mirror and offered to give a statement? I bet he did and the lawyers said no thanks. He is repeating all the lies about PH, who never accused the RF of “callous racism”. Of course, the evidence is there in their own actions and in the way they behaved themselves. Same as with PM.
Yeah, claiming that he wasn’t asked to give evidence was disingenuous. Clearly, the mirror lawyers did not want him in court perjuring himself. And my understanding is that if Harry’s lawyers called him to give evidence, they wouldn’t be able to question him or cross-examine him. However, if the mirror lawyers asked him to give evidence then Harry’s lawyers could cross-examine. So there was no point of Harry’s lawyers asking and all the reason for the mirror lawyers to tell him to stay away. It’s actually more damning against him that he was not asked to give evidence.
Even if everything PM said about Harry was true, it would still be irrelevant. Piers did what he did.
As for media coverage, I didn’t read the tabloids, but the BBC, Guardian and Telegraph all had pieces sympathetic to Harry and with “aha” moments, as in “Now we know why the tabloids have been so vicious about H&M.” So phony. This wasn’t a revelation to them – they’ve known all along and are now covering their asses, not to mention the royal family’s asses. But maybe this will be an “aha” moment for the public.
Piers Morgan equated the press with the Royal Family. Does that mean that the Royal Family aided and abetted the phone hacking? We know they briefed against Harry in the press but did they do more?
This is the reaction of a person who didn’t do anything wrong 🙄🙄🙄
Good – it looks like the mirror group is trying their best to pin their wrongdoing all on Piers, and also equally looks like he won’t be going quietly! Should be a fun 2024:)
What a weasel. I still think what Kaiser said was true: he had a thing for Meghan before she met Harry and she was zero interested in him. Why would she be? He could technically be her father.
I wonder if there will be criminal charges brought?
@Newt – never mind his age, he’s far too scummy to have a chance with someone like Meghan or actually, anyone with integrity and intelligence. Ewww….. 🤢
The thundering silence from the royal family about this victory against speaks volumes about how deep and corrupt their ties to the tabs really are. The tabs broke the law and tormented normal private citizens. This is a victory for the rule of law, and the RF are so profoundly compromised, they dare not utter a word? It’s grotesque.
Why is Harry’s California suntan an insult? I’m sure he spends quite a bit of time outdoors in the Cali sunshine, so a tan would surely be the result? 🤔