TikTokers believe that Princess Kate maintains her bangs with lots of hairspray

2023 was not a good year for the Princess of Wales’s hair. Personally, I think Kate’s hair has been a wreck ever since QEII passed away. I remember when Kate first stepped out for the royal family’s “grief tour” in the days following QEII’s death and thinking “wow, is this supposed to be her Grief Hair?” And then it just kept getting worse and worse. By September 2023, Kate debuted her “new look” – a series of cheap-looking wigs and hairpieces, some of which included “curtain bangs.” The British media dutifully tried to make Kate’s attempt at Farrah Hair sound cool and modern, and no one ever criticized the utter cheapness of her hairpieces. Well, the royalists and Kate fans on TikTok have been trying to figure out how Kate’s bangs stay in place so well. Their answer is not what I expected?
The secret to Kate Middleton’s well-maintained curtain bangs is lighting up TikTok. The Princess of Wales, 41, debuted face-framing fringe in September and has stepped out with the style several times since. In a viral video viewed over three million times on TikTok, a professional hairstylist speculated that Princess Kate locks in the look with the simplest of tools: hairspray — and lots of it!
“Watch her hair. The wind blows, her hair doesn’t move at all,” TikToker Bekah_and_co commented as footage rolled of Kate visiting a father’s group in November 2023. In the fall, the Princess of Wales joined a meeting of the “Dadvengers” in Arnos Grove, London, to highlight the important role that dads play in their children’s earliest years. Kate wore her center-parted bangs with soft waves for the casual outing, which included a walk in the park, and the pro stylist pointed out how the look stayed sleek.
“She uses tons of hairspray to keep her hair in place, to keep her bangs in place,” Bekah said. “So if you want bangs, and you live in a windy city or humid city, you have to use product in order to keep them still.”
“Southern women have been doing this for decades a la Dolly Parton,” one commenter joked.
[From People]
I get why a professional hair stylist would do analysis of Kate’s famous hair on TikTok, but I question the wisdom of a hair stylist who would come out of the analysis believing that Kate’s curtain bangs are Kate’s natural hair and that Kate doesn’t have a Wiglet Closet and a Wiglet Wrangler on staff. I’m sure lots of hairspray and products are used on “Kate’s hair,” she’s just not in the room while the products are being applied. Honestly, Kate’s Autumn Bangs really broke me – her hair looked ghastly and yet everyone fell over themselves to praise her. It was a real study in the Emperor Has No Clothes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s Kate, the Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, visits HMP High Down in Sutton, England, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, to learn about how the charity is supporting those in the criminal justice system to manage and recover from their addictions.,Image: 804839346, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: POOL, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung / Avalon
-
-
`Catherine, Princess Of Wales during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on September 18, 2023 in Yeovil, England. The Princess of Wales is visiting the airbase following her appoint as Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm (FAA),Image: 806236941, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
-
-
Sittingbourne, Kent, UK, 27 September 2023: HRH The Princess of Wales joins a family portage session at the Orchards Centre, Multi Agency Service Hub in Sittingbourne, Kent to highlight the importance of supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities and their families. The session is ran by the Kent Portage Team.
***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***,Image: 808854205, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Paul Grover / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Kate, the Princess of Wales, holds a speech after she participated in a series of workshops which focus on emotions, relationships and community action at Factory Works in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The Prince and Princess host the forum for young people on World Mental Health Day.,Image: 812604092, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty Wigglesworth / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, meets pupils from Burghead Primary School taking part in Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland.,Image: 819147585, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, meets farmers at Brodieshill Farm, Moray, Scotland, to learn about efforts being made to better support the mental health and wellbeing of young people, in Moray, Scotland.,Image: 819149516, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, pictured during a visit to HMP High Down in Surrey. The Forward Trust charity helps those in the criminal justice system to manage and recover from addiction.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Moray, United Kingdom
When: 02 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visits Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Moray, United Kingdom
When: 02 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Moray, United Kingdom
When: 02 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visits Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Moray, United Kingdom
When: 02 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit DAY1, a Highland based charity in Inverness, Scotland, which provides mentoring, training, personal development and employability services to vulnerable young people.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Inverness, United Kingdom
When: 02 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
This is all you can say about the wife of a future head of state. Her hair. SMH.
I mean, we can always go back to discussing the pie chart that took five years to complete and provided absolutely no new information.
….and cost a lot of money to the taxpayers.
I’m up for discussing her racism, too.
Right? Less, what products does Kate use to create curtain bangs? and more “never explain” is a convenient cop out for the Princess of Wales to ignore being outed as the royal having concerns with how dark her nephew’s skin colour was going to be and briefing media to racistly go after a Black woman to the point of pushing this woman to suicidal ideation. Someone in the position of Princess of Wales should have to answer to these questions before she gets another 159 000 (bad estimate) by tax payers to get dressed!
She is in desperate need of a trim.
She doesn’t even need to be in the room when the trim happens either.
Lol. Between you and Kaiser saying she doesn’t even have to be in the room for these different hair procedures , I am rolling on the floor with laughter. My side hurt 🤣🤣🤣🤣
And the comparison to Dolly Parton! A woman who famously ONLY wears wigs!!! I’m dead.
I agree. I think a good cut – much shorter – would lift her up. She’s so weighted down by all that hair (and wigs). I feel like she’s going to be one of those women who at age 80 will still have long, dark hair.
“Kate’s Autumn Bangs really broke me”
What breaks me is that no one questions the varying lengths and different hair colors, sometimes within days, even while accounting for differently calibrated cameras and monitors.
But Kate’s hair is awful. Her style is outdated, and I don’t get why she wanted to keep it this way for decades. She only had it noticeably shorter once (was it around a pregnany, G or C???) in all the time she’s been around, and that look was so much better than everything she’s worn before or since.
Even if Pegs reportedly likes it this way, I’d put my foot down for something different, modern.
With all that money she wasted on that plastic tinfoil tiara, she could have consulted with a professional salon that also employs colorists that are deserving of that job title. It’s not like no one in London knows how to *do* hair.
That said, Kate’s hair often comes across as dry and damaged.
She had it short when she was pregnant with Louis. That period of time was quite funny: her hair was still short when she presented him at Lindo Wing, then less than a month later it was several inches longer for the Sussex wedding, and then it was back to the short length when she was watching polo with George and Charlotte. I think she had a similar short-long-short transition in a much tighter timeframe later that year too.
I wouldn’t question if she wore a Cleopatra wig one day and dyed her hair purple the next, as long as it was the best Cleopatra wig and the shiniest purple and she wore them with wit and flair. Sadly, this is not Kate.
this comment is giving me life HAHAHA. Can’t stop cackling
TEMU wigs
Without a doubt.
I don’t understand. With all that money, you’d think she could buy the finest hairpieces and personal stylists. Why does she insist on looking like hell warmed over?
I suspect her styling budget has been slashed.
Because she’s never had an actual stylist. It really makes me crazy. It’s not like she has any capability other than to look pretty and wear British designers-and she can’t even do that properly.
She had a stylist….but like the rest of their staff, they run away as soon as possible. Nobody nowadays seems to want to stay close to her… Not enough money paid for an hellish job, I suppose.
I think she had a stylist and upped her game during the Meg years to compete.
Now her stylist is Meghan directly.
Nice try but it’s a wig. I used tons of hairspray and never did my hair do that unless she has some industrial kind of glue spray. It’s a wig.
@Susan & Nanea, I agree why can’t they just get her a few great wigs? I suspect that’s what Melania has and know many others do as well. I’ve known & worked with women who had great wigs and if I hadn’t known they had health conditions & were going through treatment I wouldn’t have known they were wigs!
I need to learn how to use hairspray. Anyone who has any tips, please LMK. I feel like I used to know as a teen and then a professor would say it was bad for the ozone (I don’t think she realized they changed the formulas since her day), so I stopped.
Then my mom told me that and that she like Elnet (sp?) so I’ve been trying that. I guess I should Google it…but I feel like this community always has great hair tips. I know how to use mouse and other products. My hair long with some nice layers. I blow it out about once a week in all seasons but summer, when I wear it curly. It’s a lot like Blake Lovely’s hair.
I feel like Kate looked better with the sausage curls than she does now. I also think if she had a KILLER haircut, it would elevate everything for her.
Gosh…it’s been so long since I used to wear hairspray, but…
1) it depends on your hair type. Some hair likes a richer product, finer, curly or dry hair may want something else, etc. It also depends on whether you also use a styling product in combination; too much product can weigh down your hair and build up crap you have to use a detox shampoo to get rid of
2) I liked Phyto hair spray back when I used it, but it’s expensive, there are probably lots of good drugstore brands these days. I learned most of my skincare from Makeup Alley which I think is still going strong nearly 20 years now! There’s a hair forum and the ladies are wonderful
3) Basically you don’t want it to look shellacked or like you have a hair “wall” or “curtain” that doesn’t move. What you want is to style it how you like it, then bend over and spray loosely all over from the roots and then a bit at the top. You want to hold the style but not to make it immovable…does that make sense?
4) And Kate has needed a full on hair makeover for years. We’re not blind. She wears varying hairpieces from extensions, wiglets to full on wigs and has done for years. As a fellow struggle haired woman I don’t shame this at all, but the lying about it and constant focus on ONLY her hair (because she doesn’t offer anything else) is going to get really old once she hits menopause…
The stans including this hairstylist, don’t want to admit that Kate’s wearing wigs. There’s nothing wrong wigs btw. But I think for them Kate wearing wigs would be acceptance that she’s not so perfect as they think she is and that that glorious mane that they always boost about is not really hers.
A la Dolly Parton… I mean… they know Dolly famously wears wigs right?
Dolly’s never looked like she ordered a half-dozen bonus pack from the Dollar Store.
Well, yeah, dolly’s wigs are on point. But it’s the irony of comparing Kate’s hair to dolly’s while insisting it’s totally real. Unless, the Dolly line is one of those hints of what they can’t really say, which is that she uses hair pieces, just like dolly. Which shouldn’t be such a smoke and mirrors thing.
To me, the point isn’t whether or not her hair is real – it’s that her hair looks terrible.
Well, except, in some of these pictures you CAN see her bangs moving, so she clearly needs more hairspray, lol.
Her wiglets were so bad this past fall. I mean it felt like she went from a wiglet plus extensions to full on wigs. and they were bad ones at that.
And just to head people off at the pass – I don’t actually care if Kate wears wigs, extensions, whatever. I care that they are so objectively bad, and that her hair is her best asset according to the RRs and to her stans……..and its fake.
LOL, quite the coincidence that Dolly Parton was referenced. She famously told a reporter who asked how long it takes to do her hair: “I don’t know; I’m never there.” (paraphrased)
https://www.vogue.com/article/dolly-parton-beauty-secrets-quotes-hair-make-up#:~:text=%E2%80%9CPeople%20always%20ask%20me%20how,her%20career%20to%20wear%20wigs.
She also famously said “it takes a lot of money to look this cheap”, which is right on the money in describing Waity’s wig situation.
So her skirts can fly up to high the heavens , but praise be, her bangs don’t move!
What’s her secret? Party pieces new wig line.
Kate always has her priorities straight.
I did not have Kate being compared to Dolly Parton on my bingo card for the day.
Same…but I love it
😂🤣😂🤣😂😂Just bloomin well say it’s WIGS, either wigs or dead beavers and skunks! With the odd red setter thrown in. ! They can’t have both ways. Look I’m bald, well nearly bald, my hair has started to grow back a bit but it’s snow white and my little Hugo likes to pretend its a dandelion clock, blows my hair and starts saying “1 o’clock, 2 o’clock and we both fall about laughing, he’s so cheeky
But, back to keens hair, my wig stays put, doesn’t blow around and repels rain, keens hair stays put doesn’t blow around and repels everything in a 5 mile radius 😂😂
Mary I feel you with the hair growing back. When I lost my hair I tried wigs but it just didn’t look like me so I rocked bald. When my hair came back I dyed it platinum blonde and that’s how I’m wearing it now. As for Can’t it’s a wig or a piece don’t know why they continue to lie.
@SUSANCOLLINS, did your head itch terribly as well Susan? My wig is OK, I can’t sit on a field gun singing “turn back time”, but I could try a lulu “shout” lol, but seriously though it’s about time they stopped pretending that Kate doesn’t take her hair out of a box every day 😊
Mary it did itch!! I had very thick hair and I had lost a lot but still had a decent amount but it itched so I said shave it off. I never wore the wig I picked because it just didn’t look like me so I just did bald until the hair came back. I didn’t mind bald I wore a hat if cold.
No matter how hard her wigs try, she still looks haggard.
In the photo with the yellow jacket she’s giving me Cheryl Cole vibes.
Why does it matter if she wears a wig? So many celebs do. Christina Hendricks looks like she’s got a rug on her head, but nobody says anything about it.
I don’t like Kate, but it’s just hair.
As others have said upthread, it’s no big deal if she wears wigs, it’s that those wigs are so awful and cheap looking. As it’s been pointed out, the great Dolly Parton wears nothing but beautiful, stylish wigs that don’t look like a dead gopher tossed up on her head.
It doesn’t matter to anyone except Kate and her fans. When there was an article about a decade ago pointing out an obvious extension, Kate had KP claim it was a “childhood scar”. Only problem is that the supposed childhood scar hasn’t been seen before or after that moment. Out of all the stories out there that she could and did ignore…she got in her feelings over one about a poorly attached hair extension. And her fans are stupidly insistent that her hair is all-natural, no matter how obvious the wiglets and extensions are.
Are these wigs and pieces made out of real human hair, or is it synthetic?