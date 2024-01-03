TikTokers believe that Princess Kate maintains her bangs with lots of hairspray

2023 was not a good year for the Princess of Wales’s hair. Personally, I think Kate’s hair has been a wreck ever since QEII passed away. I remember when Kate first stepped out for the royal family’s “grief tour” in the days following QEII’s death and thinking “wow, is this supposed to be her Grief Hair?” And then it just kept getting worse and worse. By September 2023, Kate debuted her “new look” – a series of cheap-looking wigs and hairpieces, some of which included “curtain bangs.” The British media dutifully tried to make Kate’s attempt at Farrah Hair sound cool and modern, and no one ever criticized the utter cheapness of her hairpieces. Well, the royalists and Kate fans on TikTok have been trying to figure out how Kate’s bangs stay in place so well. Their answer is not what I expected?

The secret to Kate Middleton’s well-maintained curtain bangs is lighting up TikTok. The Princess of Wales, 41, debuted face-framing fringe in September and has stepped out with the style several times since. In a viral video viewed over three million times on TikTok, a professional hairstylist speculated that Princess Kate locks in the look with the simplest of tools: hairspray — and lots of it! “Watch her hair. The wind blows, her hair doesn’t move at all,” TikToker Bekah_and_co commented as footage rolled of Kate visiting a father’s group in November 2023. In the fall, the Princess of Wales joined a meeting of the “Dadvengers” in Arnos Grove, London, to highlight the important role that dads play in their children’s earliest years. Kate wore her center-parted bangs with soft waves for the casual outing, which included a walk in the park, and the pro stylist pointed out how the look stayed sleek. “She uses tons of hairspray to keep her hair in place, to keep her bangs in place,” Bekah said. “So if you want bangs, and you live in a windy city or humid city, you have to use product in order to keep them still.” “Southern women have been doing this for decades a la Dolly Parton,” one commenter joked.

[From People]

I get why a professional hair stylist would do analysis of Kate’s famous hair on TikTok, but I question the wisdom of a hair stylist who would come out of the analysis believing that Kate’s curtain bangs are Kate’s natural hair and that Kate doesn’t have a Wiglet Closet and a Wiglet Wrangler on staff. I’m sure lots of hairspray and products are used on “Kate’s hair,” she’s just not in the room while the products are being applied. Honestly, Kate’s Autumn Bangs really broke me – her hair looked ghastly and yet everyone fell over themselves to praise her. It was a real study in the Emperor Has No Clothes.