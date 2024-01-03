Kanye West will probably get banned from the Miami Four Seasons

In November, there were rumors – which I believed – that Kanye West and his current wife had separated or they were taking some time away from one another. Bianca Censori had apparently gone back to her family and they were trying to talk some sense into her. At some point, I think in December, Bianca returned to Kanye. He’s been dressing her up as his Kim Kardashian Real Doll ever since. I’m not going to post Kanye’s most recent Instagrams, but you can see his account here – his most recent photos are of Bianca in a series of G-strings and dental-floss tops. Her hair is a darker brunette now and it absolutely looks like he’s styling her to look like Kim. It’s truly disturbing. Not to mention the fact that Kanye has been trying to call himself a “man of god” for years and now he’s back to… whatever this is, but it’s not holy. Meanwhile, the Four Seasons Miami doesn’t want Kanye to ever stay with them again:
There are some more names to be added to the long, long (long, long) list of people who have had it with Kanye West. After having upset the global Jewish community, Adidas, Gap, right-thinking people everywhere, the Kardashians, etc. etc., Page Six hears that West now seems to have worn out his welcome at his favorite hotel in Miami as well.
The rapper-turned-designer-turned-all-purpose-scourge has been camped out at the five-star Four Seasons at the Surf Club resort, where we’re told he’s so ensconced that he even has a recording studio set up. But the hotel is outside of the party-friendly South Beach neighborhood and certain staff — particularly the security staff, we’re told — are fed up with the troubled star’s tendency to have late-night guests.
On a particularly wild night lately, the rapper performed (in a black Ku Klux Klan mask, as it happens) during the Art Basel festival, and there was a line of around 15 SUVs coming and going from the luxe hotel until around 5 a.m.
We’re told he’s since gone out of town, but he may not get the warmest of welcomes when he next checks in.
Reps for the hotel didn’t get back to us, and we couldn’t reach a rep for West, who we believe to be between publicists.
Meanwhile, West seems to have been trying to mend some fences ahead of the release of his “Vultures” album, co-created with Ty Dollar Sign. Last week he posted an apology, written in Hebrew, “to the Jewish community” online. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future,” he claimed.
I think Kanye and Bianca were in LA over the holidays, probably because of Kanye wanting to see his kids (or just North). I guess I didn’t realize that he had based himself in Miami for a while? Eh. Anyway, the Four Seasons has every right to ban Kanye from their hotel, especially if he was causing that kind of commotion. It doesn’t sound like they’ve outright banned him though. It’s so stupid that people are trying to make a “Kanye comeback” happen in any form. Please just let this man stay canceled.
Kanye needs proper medical attention.
Yes, ban him from places of biz.
I do not see how he hasn’t been banned, arrested, or placed on a 5150 hold long before now.
It’s simple. Kanye is a rich man.
Every single time he has an album to promote, he does the same old publicity stunt. He’s such a Kardashian. It’s all so calculated and it works every damn time!
Kanye actually scares me. I get an eerie feeling looking at him.
Hoping his wife is save and eventually leaves for good.
After seeing the pics on his Instagram last night from another article, Censori is dead in the eyes. Her facial expressions convey that she is not happy being exploited, but she may also suffer from some type of psychosis. She is in deep, and she doesn’t present as capable of extricating herself from his money and influence. It’s like she is trying to be like Coco Austin, Ice T’s wife, but Coco is self aware. Censori looks unsure and more like a victim of sex trafficking than someone who is in on the joke. She is not giving the vibe she and Kanye think that they are presenting.
Holy cow that “g string” gives “micro” a whole new meaning. Remember when Kanye was insisting that Kim be modestly covered up because he was so Christian? This really feels like he sees Bianca as an object he can display (especially since HE’S always covered up).
I feel concerned for his kids and what they are seeing and experiencing.
I saw the pictures and they look like crap you get at a porn store to dress like a sleazy whore. There is nothing fashion worthy in what she is wearing. She apparently has no self esteem to be wearing the stuff in public and if you look at her face while she is wearing said fashion she looks like she is trapped like a deer in headlights. Kanye needs help but he has too many yes people around him who like the money so they don’t mind whatever dumb crap he does. He shouldn’t be around children. He should be in therapy getting the help he so desperately needs.
She really does look trapped like a sex trafficking victim. I hope she can get out and heal because being debased like that cannot be healthy or empowering. She studied architecture and all we know about her now is the little bit of clothing we see her in, and I’m positive Kanye likes everything about that dynamic. Just irks me.
I’m not trying to sound morbid but, 2024 just might be the year we see his obit. A cat only has so many lives.
And Bianca looks like Julia Fox and not Kim. All the way down to the pose.
I’m always amazed at the entourage and people all around him. He must still be making bank for someone
Comments are very on the mark here.
Yes, bc of his wealth Kayne can/is act as unstable as he wants, nothing but Yes man.
And yes, I agree the clock may well be running out on Kanye.
Untreated mental health, unstable actions, is he now a danger to himself?
The current wife certainly seems in danger to me.
Or, is it all a PR stunt? Narc behavior?
Some responsible adult is hopefully looking over the children.
IMO, the majority of the K/J kids are going to need lots of therapy in their futures.
Lots.
That last pic is totally frozen dead Jack Nicholson at the end of The Shining…
The security staff aren’t rich. The only way the Four Seasons would ban Kanye is if he cost them money in some way – loss of other rich guests, a security issue that turns into a scandal or crime, or some other bad publicity.
Wow…he looks BAD in those pictures. Just extremely unhealthy. And those pics on his insta, they’re disturbing to see not just for how skimpy the clothes are or how much they look like private pics or fetish gear or how she looks like a kardashian. It’s for how her face and whole aura looks. She looks defeated and submissive and miserable. I hope she gets out and he gets help.
Honestly, first I believed the narrative that he is making his new wife to appear almost nude publicly and she was in some kind of abusive relationship. But, I have since seen videos when they were inside after pap walk. She is all smiley and jokey with Kanye, seemingly having a good time, it is like she isn’t the same dead eye woman on pap walks. I am not sure if I am reading it wrong or if our “normal” personal values cloud our judgment. Kanye is an abusive man with mental health issue, there is no question about it. From videos I have seen, Bianca seems happy and is in on whatever Kanye is trying to do. If I am wrong and Bianca is forced to do these things through some kind of manipulation or promises, I hope she gets out soon.
I get what you’re saying, and it does suck because there’s no way to know what their dynamic really is without being one of them.
Personally, I think that even if she’s “in on it” their power differential — the fact that he has soooo much more of it than she does in terms of money, fame, and gender — makes the public behaviors they display abusive toward her. Being in an abusive relationship is also a choice that she’s allowed to make. I hope she stays safe and connected to friends and family that are not attached to this circus.
I think we can both feel empathy for her, even if it’s empathy based on a contrived performance of whatever it is they’re doing, and hold her responsible for her behavior if she ever hurts *anyone else.* Just like we can feel compassion for Kanye’s mental illness and cancel him to oblivion for his cruel, racist, misogynistic, antisemitic behavior. So far, Censori is only hurting herself, though, and I feel bad for her.
@osito, really power differential makes it so hard to read. Even though she is giving consent, she might be just scared to say no. However, what made me change my mind is the dead eye, unhappy look on Bianca when she is on papwalk. Then, once they are inside, she is all happy and comfortable with just a cushion on her breast on the sneaky videos people are taking. It is like two different people, we just don’t know which one is actually fake unfortunately.
Pretty sure he’ll “manage” to make a comeback but get cancelled again right away because once a bigot, always a bigot and he won’t be able to help himself and say some horrible sh*t.
I know Kanye is awful, but I feel like his mental health issues play such a large role in all of it that I feel quite sorry for him.
Something seems really off with him if you look at his eyes here. Either medication (maybe rx for his conditions), drugs, sleep deprivation or some combination of the above. I’ve known people in all 4 of those scenarios who looked like that. His weight is up a little, so perhaps it’s medication at least-I’ve seen lithium do that, among other meds. Regardless, it seems like he’s not healthy and needs to strip everything back to the very basic building blocks of taking care of his health and being on a good schedule, etc. and perhaps then he’ll gain the full mental clarity he needs. I know everyone is angry with him and maybe doesn’t even care anymore, but I can’t help but think of his 4 kids and also have compassion for him as a human, who will hopefully be well.
Oof yeah. Sanpaku eyes for sure. He’d proabably benefit from a year or two in a monastery or some other deep seclusion far away from yes-men and the internet, combined with meds and daily therapy.