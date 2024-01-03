Kanye West will probably get banned from the Miami Four Seasons

In November, there were rumors – which I believed – that Kanye West and his current wife had separated or they were taking some time away from one another. Bianca Censori had apparently gone back to her family and they were trying to talk some sense into her. At some point, I think in December, Bianca returned to Kanye. He’s been dressing her up as his Kim Kardashian Real Doll ever since. I’m not going to post Kanye’s most recent Instagrams, but you can see his account here – his most recent photos are of Bianca in a series of G-strings and dental-floss tops. Her hair is a darker brunette now and it absolutely looks like he’s styling her to look like Kim. It’s truly disturbing. Not to mention the fact that Kanye has been trying to call himself a “man of god” for years and now he’s back to… whatever this is, but it’s not holy. Meanwhile, the Four Seasons Miami doesn’t want Kanye to ever stay with them again:

There are some more names to be added to the long, long (long, long) list of people who have had it with Kanye West. After having upset the global Jewish community, Adidas, Gap, right-thinking people everywhere, the Kardashians, etc. etc., Page Six hears that West now seems to have worn out his welcome at his favorite hotel in Miami as well. The rapper-turned-designer-turned-all-purpose-scourge has been camped out at the five-star Four Seasons at the Surf Club resort, where we’re told he’s so ensconced that he even has a recording studio set up. But the hotel is outside of the party-friendly South Beach neighborhood and certain staff — particularly the security staff, we’re told — are fed up with the troubled star’s tendency to have late-night guests. On a particularly wild night lately, the rapper performed (in a black Ku Klux Klan mask, as it happens) during the Art Basel festival, and there was a line of around 15 SUVs coming and going from the luxe hotel until around 5 a.m. We’re told he’s since gone out of town, but he may not get the warmest of welcomes when he next checks in. Reps for the hotel didn’t get back to us, and we couldn’t reach a rep for West, who we believe to be between publicists. Meanwhile, West seems to have been trying to mend some fences ahead of the release of his “Vultures” album, co-created with Ty Dollar Sign. Last week he posted an apology, written in Hebrew, “to the Jewish community” online. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future,” he claimed.

[From Page Six]

I think Kanye and Bianca were in LA over the holidays, probably because of Kanye wanting to see his kids (or just North). I guess I didn’t realize that he had based himself in Miami for a while? Eh. Anyway, the Four Seasons has every right to ban Kanye from their hotel, especially if he was causing that kind of commotion. It doesn’t sound like they’ve outright banned him though. It’s so stupid that people are trying to make a “Kanye comeback” happen in any form. Please just let this man stay canceled.