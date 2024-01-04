Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband told her she wasn’t sexy enough for ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson is still recovering from the absolute disaster of her first marriage. She married Brandon Blackstock in 2013, and ten years later, her divorce was finalized. There’s still a lot of legal stuff to get through – she’s suing him for mismanaging her career for years AND stealing money from her AND defrauding her out of lucrative deals and on and on. As Kelly has said before, she ignored a lot of red flags and she’s still crawling out of that completely sh-tty situation. But Kelly is still Kelly and she’s fundamentally a happy, perky optimist, so she’s on the cover of People Magazine this week with an interview about how she’s doing great these days.
Her latest album, ‘Chemistry’: When she started writing Chemistry, “I didn’t see it other than: This is my outlet. I’m a let-go person; I don’t hold grudges. So it was really delving into what happened in my life and why—and what am I going to do about it? I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet. Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming.”
Taking her power back: Finally releasing it “[was] like, ‘I’m taking my power back,’” Clarkson adds. “That sounds very therapy, but that’s because I love therapy, and I think it’s important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships.”
Life in New York: Today as she builds her own village as a single mom in New York City, Clarkson, who is also an ambassador for Wayfair, is especially grateful for new beginnings. “Sometimes you don’t know what life has in store for you, and you think your life is going to go one way, and it’s OK that it doesn’t,” she says. “You never know how beautiful that might be.”
I’m genuinely happy for her that she’s rebuilding her life and reclaiming her power, because Blackstock screwed her over in a million different ways. She sounds like she’s in a good place right now. You can also tell that she feels strong enough because she’s still suing the pants off of Blackstock. As part of her ongoing legal actions against Blackstock, Clarkson was deposed and she spoke about how her husband/manager told her she wasn’t sexy enough to appear on The Voice:
Kelly Clarkson claims her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, once told her she wasn’t “sexy” enough to be a coach on “The Voice.” The “American Idol” alum, 41, said in court documents obtained by The Post Tuesday that she told the talent manager, 47, for years that she wanted to star on the NBC singing competition show, but he informed her that network executives were “looking for a more sex symbol type.”
Blackstock also allegedly told Clarkson that NBC wanted “someone sexy” like Rihanna over his then-wife.
The “Kelly Clarkson Show” host made the bombshell claim last year to a California labor commissioner, who ultimately ordered Blackstock to pay Clarkson $2.6 million for unlawfully procuring deals that should have been handled by her agents.
When Clarkson’s lawyer, Ed McPherson, asked how she was able to recall the conversation, the pop star replied, “Well, a wife doesn’t forget a time she gets told she’s not a sex symbol, so that stays.”
While I never watched The Voice, didn’t the show’s popularity rest more with the judges’ chemistry with each other? As in, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera and everyone else all had to get along and play-fight and be able to riff with each other? It had nothing to do with sexiness and everything to do with charisma and star-power, both of which Kelly has in abundance. This just shows that her ex negged her and was probably deeply emotionally abusive as well.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red, cover courtesy of People.
Glad she unloaded the money grabbing jerk. To steal from her AND to have to put her down….
I’m still trying to understand how someone who appears to be as sweet as Kelly, ends up not only married to this mofo, but siring kids with him. Really mind boggling.
Not mind-boggling at all if you understand anything about abuse, manipulation, and gaslighting.
His dad did the same thing to Reba. So it runs in the family.
I watched the voice when Kelly was on it. That’s the only time.
She’s so funny and enormously talented
Good for her. I’ve watched The Voice from the beginning and you’re quite right – the show isn’t about sexiness. The whole point is the opposite – the auditions are blind and the coaches choose the contestants by how they sound, not how they look.
It’s definitely not about sexiness if Blake Shelton was on.
I don’t think any of the coaches have been particularly sexy – Maybe Shakira, but she didn’t play it up. The general concept is to have coaches who are highly successful and can play a mentoring role – sexiness doesn’t come into that.
Ginger, spot on!! Plus, I think Kelly IS sexy. More so than C Aguilera, and obviously Blake Shelton, in my opinion.
He really tried to break her and then steal all of her money.
What a sociopath.
Straight from the abuser playbook.
I had no idea that celebrities who endorse and promote products, as Kelly does for Wayfair, get called “ambassadors” now. Weird. I like Kelly and I’m glad she unloaded this jerk, but she just flaks for Wayfair. Doesn’t make her a diplomat.
That’s what they have always been called. They are called Brand Ambassadors. Same goes for influencers who have contracts with brands.
My point still stands whenever it started. It’s a way of disguising that they make a sh*t ton of money from large corporations, I think. Ambassador sounds classier than shill.
Okay. Record companies and film studios are large corporations too last time I checked. And singers and actors make money from them as well.
Yes. As employees, not endorsers. You may be too young to know that there was once a great stigma attached to celebrities endorsing products. So for the most part, celebrities didn’t do product endorsements. My only point is that companies are now able to get celebrity endorsements by giving them a fancy title. That’s what’s going on here. By endorsing a product or products, celebrities are endorsing a corporation and that can be problematic or embarrassing. I’m not knocking Kelly Clarkson or anyone who does product endorsements.
I’m 43. And celebs have endorsed products dating back to the 1930s. The only difference now is that the FTC exists and everyone is legally required to disclose partnerships, product placements, and endorsements.
Brassy Rebel, I think you’re referring to the idea that ‘Hollywood’ A-list stars are elites and shouldn’t be sell-outs and make money commercially. The rest of the world never thought like that. And even when studios and talent were following that rule in America, they were still appearing in ads in Asia. But, no one cares about that anymore, ALL celebrities are ambassadors and endorsers. There’s nothing wrong with what Kelly is doing.
Yes and Wayfair IS problematic. I still really like Kelly and I’m not sure what company would be a better one for her endorse but it’s a bit of a bummer that it’s Wayfair.
Also, her husband is a straight-up POS.
I kinda wanted to say that, Kitten, but I wasn’t sure of the details about what was going on with Wayfair so I didn’t bring it up.
Bumblebee, in the old days, it was considered out of order for really big stars to do commercial endorsements. And, yes, they did them overseas because without social media most people in America had no idea. It’s all changed now. I still say a big part of the change is because it’s now a kind of honor for a celebrity to be a “brand ambassador”. And, I agree there’s nothing wrong with it. But the fact is they are simply flacks for corporations. If the corporation has a problem or scandal, they have to deal with that. It’s not “no risk” to be a brand ambassador.
Kelly sells actual products on Wayfair and it’s a good fit for her (although, yes, I wish it was a different company, maybe Better Homes and Gardens). Same thing with Drew and her Flower companies.
What I don’t understand is the recent explosion of celebrities, many of them A-list like Drew Barrymore, Sharon Stone, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more, suddenly shilling for stupid game/gambling phone apps.
I’m pretty sure the apps are just data harvesters along with paid subscriptions so why sully their name by promoting them? Is this the new crypto type scam that hit the entertainment world a couple of years ago?
I’m so glad she finally ditched that guy. He sounds terrible, constantly trying to tear her down to make himself feel better. He was obviously intimidated by her talent and success. He sure was happy to cash his portion of her Voice checks though, wasn’t he?
And she was the only reason I watched anyway!
Also her album chemistry is pretty fantastic.
Turns out my 2023 music recap was ALL about Chemistry! That album was my Summer soundtrack. I jogged and power walked listening to it, cooked and cleaned to Rock Hudson and Red Flag Collector! That album is a gem!
Those are my two favorite ones! I’m a terrible singer, but I belt those out on the way home in the car a lot.
Maybe when the Voice was first casting and went with Christina that’s what they thought they wanted. But the show evolved after the first season and it wasn’t about sex appeal.
That rat-faced weasel should not be commenting on anyone’s lack of sex appeal.
Reba introduced to 2 of them. Reba divorced and sued he ex, this clowns father for doing the exact same thing to her. The Blackstocks are con artist through and through.
This guy was married with 2 children when he met Kelly and she had to have him. She was so in love with him. He didn’t need much persuasion, $$$$$$.
The saying, “you broke it, you pay for it”
I always got the vibe that Kelly was more into Reba being family if she married him. You can tell she adored her and if I could call Reba my stepmother I too mightve ignored red flags!
The labor commission “ordered Blackstock to pay Clarkson $2.6 million for unlawfully procuring deals that should have been handled by her agents”. I’m a bit confused what the difference is in showbiz managers vs agents. It seems they do the same job but obviously if he unlawfully procured deals for her I’m wrong about that.
They don’t do the same job. Agents work to procure specific jobs. Managers maintain their clients’ careers overall through advising and counseling
That Ex-Hub and his Dad who was married/manager of Reba are BOTH garbage.
Their only talent was lying, stealing money from their wives, and taking another cut of their money as managers.
Scum bags.