Katt Williams ether’d Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey & Rickey Smiley

If I was in the comedy world, I would talk sh-t about everyone but Katt Williams. Katt Williams is not a “regular” on talk shows, nor is he a habitual gossip. Katt only comes out every few years when someone makes the mistake of lying about him or trashing him. Then Katt will give an interview and tell ALL of his stories. Katt is a Virgo – we are the gossip-collectors of humanity and when we want to tell all, baby, we tell all. So, Katt was mad that Cedric the Entertainer and Rickey Smiley lied about him. Katt also points out that Cedric “looks like a walrus” AND Cedric stole one of Katt’s signature jokes. Katt points out that Cedric’s stand-up shows are so bad that they aren’t even on “Netflix or Tubi.” This was really long and it was THE TEA.
There were so many good parts, honestly. One of my favorites was “if you sign up for their program then you get a light skinned weird face wife that never do an interview” and then the kicker: that “applies to seven people.” People are creating lists!
“ I never seen them have anything I ever wanted, if you sign up for their program then you get a light skinned weird face wife that never do an interview…”
“What I told you apply to 7 people – how they all end up with that”
They added “Ether” to the Cedric section.
OMG freaking love the internet 🤣….they added the Ether beat to Katt Williams going off on Steve Harvey and Cedric The Entertainer 🔥
Katt showing respect for the late Bernie Mac.
Many have clearly forgotten but much respect to Katt Williams for shouting out Bernie Mac & letting these other bums know who the REAL king of comedy was. pic.twitter.com/Pqjohp8wU4
Katt Williams is what happens when Earth signs get angry
You get an organized, thorough list of grievances
And worst of all? You can't even argue with most of it
The last tweet is killing me 😂😂😂😂
As a Capricorn, much respect!!
I saw the clips on TT then watched most of the episode on YT. As someone who has been following comedy for decades, Katt spoke the truth. The way he dragged that misogynist Steve Harvey…glory be to God. He also called Shannon Sharpe on some of his misogynistic mess too.
Best part? No one will successfully step to Katt because the man is a 65 inch CVS receipt. Cedric tried on Twitter and failed…like his stand-up career.
Yeah, and is he better? Why was he attacking the wives of the men he was angry with?
Being cruel to their wives isn’t cute or funny.
My take is he is not talking about the wives. He’s talking about how all these black men feel like they’ve come up and none of them can ever marry a brown skinned or dark skinned black woman. It’s always light skinned with real housewives messing with the face aesthetic. But I haven’t watched the video so this is my take out of context.
He’s not talking about the wives, he’s talking about the men and their mess. Ex- Steve Harvey is out here writing books and giving relationship advice to black women, based on how to cater to men, and you doing what they want or giving up things you want to make these men happy. Ex- Thank your husband for watching their own children. He got his wife to agree to stop diving because he can’t swim and he was uncomfortable because he couldn’t ” protect” her. Let’s not forget that he kept trading in wives until he found one younger than he is and way prettier than he would ever get if his bank account didn’t have all those zero’s. Steve Harvey and his chicklet teeth are an entire sexist mess, yet women buy into his nonsense and no one checks him regarding HIS relationship history but he will pull up women for having relationship histories. Clown.
He is quoted as saying: “light skinned weird face wife that never do an interview”. It’s necessary to make a point against the MEN to call their wives “weird face” or to comment on their skin tones? That’s not racist and sexist? Because Steve Harvey is awful that makes it okay to be nasty about his wife? And what is “never do an interview” about? Are they obligated to do interviews because their husbands are famous?
“The man is a 65 inch CVS receipt.” I love that so much. That is amazing. I am totally going to steal this.
I LOLed at that!
Bernie Mac was the funniest out of all of them on the Kings of Comedy. I enjoyed Cedric the entertainer but I didn’t realize my favorite joke of his pretending to drive a car was stolen from Katt. One thing I’ve learned is that don’t talk sh@t about Katt because he will destroy you. Wanda smith found out the hard way.
He has the delivery of a Shakespearean stage actor, it’s so entertaining!
I don’t understand what this beef is about but good for him.
His delivery was so good. Why anyone would go out there and talk about him is beyond me. Bc the revenge dragging will be a complete take-down.
It’s really good to find out some background to the comedic soundtrack of one’s life I’m watching the full episode on YouTube, and he isn’t pulling any punches. I used to watch Katt’s clips during the pandemic quite funny. It’s also interesting how the industry tries to feed you the people they think you should like, I could not get on board with Steve Harvey now we find he ripped off hanging with mister mister cooper for his own show😂🤣
Katt Williams is never wrong and he has good comedy ethics too,
Man, 15 minutes in and he’s already called out nearly a dozen people! 🤣
I’ve been cackling for 12 HOURS 😝🤪 since my Babysister called me last night & sent me the link to this ABSOLUTE MAYHEM😬🥴😅 Where NO LIES WERE TOLD…NOT. ONE!😝
This “interview” was hilarious and I love how Katt is setting the record straight. I never liked Steve Harvey and despite really liking Merlin Santana (Romeo on his show – RIP) and Wendy Raquel Robinson, i couldn’t watch it. Its messed up that he used Mark Curry’s idea bc Hangin With Mr. Cooper was a great show! I’d also heard the rumors of him being jealous of Bernie Mac (RIP). I watched one Cedric comedy special and vowed to never watch another one. It wasn’t funny at all and Katt says there were 4 Cedric comedy specials and you can’t find them on Netflix or Tubi 😂😂.
Shannon Sharpe was mostly speechless during this interview and tried to claim that Katt had been drinking too much and Katt said that he had drank less than Shannon. Katt wasn’t putting up with any nonsense from anybody.
I saw stuff on FB about this interview last night. OMG. Katt went in! I will definitely be watching the entire thing online tonight. I remember when they were all mad at Bernie for his show and getting A List friends. I am here for ALL. THE. TEA.
the way he appraised Kanye… it was ELITE. He said what the community thought but found the words we couldn’t.
BABEEEEEEEEEEEEE YASS!!!!!!!!
Omg, I’ve been sipping this tea for about 12 hours. I only saw the clips yesterday, but in the wee hours of the morning, I saw the whole 2 hours. Everybody was getting it, shots fired everywhere. We haven’t had this much tea in a long time, go Kat!!!
Katt is absolutely right about Bernie Mac. The culture completely changed when he passed away and not for the better. People like Kevin Hart and yes, I will say it, Dave Chappelle never would have made it as far as they have.
1000%
all these comedians have problems.
I love Katt Williams.
Tell the truth and shame the devil, Katt. 💕
So much respect for him for not allowing a rape scene in Friday After Next. He’s right – it’s never funny, no matter who it happens to.
My favorite bit from him was on a tiger attack and comparing it to the black experience in America
Katt Williams bit about starting a car is a classic! Pryor level of funny!
It was so relatable to anybody who has ever been broke.
If Cedric ripped that off, shame on him.