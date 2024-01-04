Katt Williams ether’d Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey & Rickey Smiley

If I was in the comedy world, I would talk sh-t about everyone but Katt Williams. Katt Williams is not a “regular” on talk shows, nor is he a habitual gossip. Katt only comes out every few years when someone makes the mistake of lying about him or trashing him. Then Katt will give an interview and tell ALL of his stories. Katt is a Virgo – we are the gossip-collectors of humanity and when we want to tell all, baby, we tell all. So, Katt was mad that Cedric the Entertainer and Rickey Smiley lied about him. Katt also points out that Cedric “looks like a walrus” AND Cedric stole one of Katt’s signature jokes. Katt points out that Cedric’s stand-up shows are so bad that they aren’t even on “Netflix or Tubi.” This was really long and it was THE TEA.

There were so many good parts, honestly. One of my favorites was “if you sign up for their program then you get a light skinned weird face wife that never do an interview” and then the kicker: that “applies to seven people.” People are creating lists!

“ I never seen them have anything I ever wanted, if you sign up for their program then you get a light skinned weird face wife that never do an interview…” “What I told you apply to 7 people – how they all end up with that” – Katt Williams #clubshayshay

my goodness 🫠😭 pic.twitter.com/JH9w0NPdU9 — La Faye (@mskaylafaye_) January 3, 2024

They added “Ether” to the Cedric section.

OMG freaking love the internet 🤣….they added the Ether beat to Katt Williams going off on Steve Harvey and Cedric The Entertainer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JCfUejUiyT — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 3, 2024

Katt showing respect for the late Bernie Mac.

Many have clearly forgotten but much respect to Katt Williams for shouting out Bernie Mac & letting these other bums know who the REAL king of comedy was. pic.twitter.com/Pqjohp8wU4 — 🤴🏾Plant Based Papi🥬🥦🥒☀️ (@PlntBasedPapi) January 3, 2024

Katt Williams is what happens when Earth signs get angry You get an organized, thorough list of grievances And worst of all? You can't even argue with most of it — you (@MissZindzi) January 3, 2024