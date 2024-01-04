Ian Ziering: ‘I navigated to protect myself’ from bikers attacking me

Embed from Getty Images

I didn’t learn to drive until I was 25. My high school was walking distance from my house and I was dead-set on moving to New York City with its vast subway network, so it didn’t seem necessary to my teenage self. When I did finally learn, it was when I was back in California for a little bit. I wouldn’t want to be a seasoned driver behind the wheel in NYC, let alone a novice one. But California may be off my list now, too, or at least Los Angeles. Last summer Pedro Pascal recalled being in three instances of road rage in LA. Earlier this week, Beverly Hills 90210 alum Ian Ziering was driving on Hollywood Boulevard when a nasty altercation broke out between Ziering and a pack of bikers, captured in a video posted to TMZ. It’s hard to tell what started the fight just from the clip, but what is apparent is how many bikers violently ganged up on Ziering. Ziering has posted his account on Instagram:

“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” Ian wrote. “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.” Ian confirmed that he and his daughter Mia, 12, who was in the car with him at the time of the incident, were “both completely unscathed” in the attack. “But the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” Ian continued. “This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.” At the end of his post, after he reiterated “the importance of personal and community safety” after being attacked by the group of bikers, Ian thanked his family, friends, and fans for their support. “It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital,” Ian wrote. “Happy new year.”

[From Hollywood Life]

And Yahoo had some more details on the attack:

Officers responded to the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue at around 3 p.m. on reports of a fight that broke out after the group of bikers were driving recklessly in the area, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA. It is unclear what exactly prompted the brawl between Ziering and the bikers, but video posted by the tabloid outlet shows the actor pushing one of the mini-bike riders, who was right in front of what seems to be his SUV just before an all out fight broke out. The 59-year-old “Sharknado” star is then immediately ganged up on by several of the other bikers. In an attempt to get away, Ziering makes a dash across busy Hollywood Boulevard, dragging his attackers along with him. When he gets to the other side of the street, the footage shows him fighting back as he gets walloped by one of the bikers, eventually breaking free and running away on the sidewalk. TMZ reported that both the bikers and Ziering left the scene with their vehicles. It’s unknown if anyone involved in the violent scuffle was seriously injured. Police told KTLA that the incident remains under investigation.

[From Yahoo! News]

What I can’t get past from watching the video is how quickly all the bikers descend on Ziering. They’re so angry so immediately. It’s chilling to watch, and his poor daughter was there to witness it all. Ziering said they were “completely unscathed,” but that’s just physically. I hope both dad and daughter have strong support around them in the aftermath of this episode. In an effort to bring at least a little levity into this post, I will admit that I chuckled with Ziering’s word choice of “hooliganism.” It sounds so old fashioned, right? “I say, the little whippersnappers are up to their old hooliganism antics again!” But more than being a bit retro, I’d say “hooligan” is an awfully generous term to use for those bikers. Be safe out there, everyone!