Ian Ziering: ‘I navigated to protect myself’ from bikers attacking me

I didn’t learn to drive until I was 25. My high school was walking distance from my house and I was dead-set on moving to New York City with its vast subway network, so it didn’t seem necessary to my teenage self. When I did finally learn, it was when I was back in California for a little bit. I wouldn’t want to be a seasoned driver behind the wheel in NYC, let alone a novice one. But California may be off my list now, too, or at least Los Angeles. Last summer Pedro Pascal recalled being in three instances of road rage in LA. Earlier this week, Beverly Hills 90210 alum Ian Ziering was driving on Hollywood Boulevard when a nasty altercation broke out between Ziering and a pack of bikers, captured in a video posted to TMZ. It’s hard to tell what started the fight just from the clip, but what is apparent is how many bikers violently ganged up on Ziering. Ziering has posted his account on Instagram:
“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” Ian wrote. “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”
Ian confirmed that he and his daughter Mia, 12, who was in the car with him at the time of the incident, were “both completely unscathed” in the attack.
“But the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” Ian continued. “This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”
At the end of his post, after he reiterated “the importance of personal and community safety” after being attacked by the group of bikers, Ian thanked his family, friends, and fans for their support. “It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital,” Ian wrote.
“Happy new year.”
And Yahoo had some more details on the attack:
Officers responded to the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue at around 3 p.m. on reports of a fight that broke out after the group of bikers were driving recklessly in the area, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to KTLA.
It is unclear what exactly prompted the brawl between Ziering and the bikers, but video posted by the tabloid outlet shows the actor pushing one of the mini-bike riders, who was right in front of what seems to be his SUV just before an all out fight broke out.
The 59-year-old “Sharknado” star is then immediately ganged up on by several of the other bikers. In an attempt to get away, Ziering makes a dash across busy Hollywood Boulevard, dragging his attackers along with him.
When he gets to the other side of the street, the footage shows him fighting back as he gets walloped by one of the bikers, eventually breaking free and running away on the sidewalk.
TMZ reported that both the bikers and Ziering left the scene with their vehicles.
It’s unknown if anyone involved in the violent scuffle was seriously injured. Police told KTLA that the incident remains under investigation.
What I can’t get past from watching the video is how quickly all the bikers descend on Ziering. They’re so angry so immediately. It’s chilling to watch, and his poor daughter was there to witness it all. Ziering said they were “completely unscathed,” but that’s just physically. I hope both dad and daughter have strong support around them in the aftermath of this episode. In an effort to bring at least a little levity into this post, I will admit that I chuckled with Ziering’s word choice of “hooliganism.” It sounds so old fashioned, right? “I say, the little whippersnappers are up to their old hooliganism antics again!” But more than being a bit retro, I’d say “hooligan” is an awfully generous term to use for those bikers. Be safe out there, everyone!
lol that is not what I would call a “biker”
Please don’t minimize or dismiss what happened with an offhand laugh at the size of those involved. This was really violent—a group on a single person is bad news no matter who is at fault or what they look like.
It’s a comment on language choice. A “biker” has a pretty specific connotation in English and I don’t know what TMZ should call them, but not “bikers”. It’s not a commentary on whether it was a bad situation to be in. Though he may have actually started it?
He sounds very MAGA. Starts something with “hooligan” he physically assaults, then gets served up by friends of person he assaulted first, but goes running to the police about how he is a victim, and how we need tougher law enforcement. Ian “Zimmerman” is 2 seconds off telling Newsmax that he left California for Texas or Arizona because of the crime, having to see homeless people, and taxes.
I know. I think his account is sketchy.
Have you watched the most recent clip? It shows the moment he gets out of the car to “attempt to assess any damage.” Someone threw the first punch.
“This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation” is a nice way of saying “And I shoved one of the bikers off their bike.”
OMG he pretty clearly starts it. Dont exit your car to confront someone, esp with your child in the car.
Also, “bikers”??? The primary attacker is a short chubby girl in a pink hoodie on a e-bike.
I totally agree people are hair-trigger these days and it’s terrifying. But FAFO.
What I can’t get over is Ian violently throwing the first punches, which resulted in the other scooter drivers coming back, and then Ian ran away leaving his daughter in the car alone.
Ian has always been a douche.
To gang up on somebody is pretty awful but he totally started it, putting his daughter in danger and doesn’t own it at all. So I guess some slaps are deserved.
He totally started it and now he’s trying to cover his behind. He’s always been kind of sleazy and ragey.
Not condoning violence from either party here, but holy crap, those mini bikes weaving in & out of traffic are a complete hazard. They really shouldn’t be allowed on the road (especially with the stupid lane splitting rules in CA) for obvious safety reasons, mostly for the bikers own safety.
They are even more of a menace on the sidewalks, unfortunately. And because you don’t need a license or insurance to ride them, law enforcement just shrugs.
We pay all this money for cops and still have lawlessness on the roads and no enforcement on wage theft.
You have to watch the video. The way he is spinning this, is not the way this happened. He left his 12 yr old daughter alone in the car. To fight a group of scooter riders. And ran across 2 lanes of traffic onto a sidewalk, being chased by a person half his size. Leaving his daughter alone in a car sitting in the middle of traffic. He forgot to mention he threw the first punch. The scooter riders are definitely at fault too. But I can’t give over the fact that he left his daughter to start a fight and then abandoned her when he was in over his head.
The blocks at that intersection at 3 pm are packed with cars. It’s a parking lot where cars barely move. I’ve sat in traffic there many times in the last couple of years at that time of the day, and I try to navigate the area using side streets. My daughter lived in a high rise off of that block for a year, and I’d stay with her for weekends and occasionally weeks at a time. E-bikes aren’t allowed on the side walks, which are also packed with people. E-bikes are allowed to lane split since they are considered motorized vehicles, like motorcycles.Most people who drive through this area know that they need to be patient and that they need to allow space for bicycles and for e-bikes to maneuver through the cars stuck in traffic. It can sometimes take 2-4 light cycles to get through that intersection.
To me, his version sounded like BS from an entitled asshat and I haven’t even seen the videos. I assumed that the people on the e-bikes were likely brown or Black people because of how he described them.
Exactly. He still thinks he’s a big deal (was he ever?).
How many times in driver’s ed and through the media have we been told you are safer in your car than getting out to assess damage or confront someone? I get that it’s a congested area and he might not have been able to drive to a police station if he felt in danger, but why get out of your car to confront a group? Why leave your child alone in the car, especially in that scenario? TG the group was focused on him and didn’t harass his daughter or worse. I think there’s a lot of blame to go around and that he’s not the innocent victim in this.
When I first saw the headlines about this, my reaction was “He’s 59. He could be killed.”
Because I’m 62, F.
After 55 or so, falls, head injuries, car accidents can be the start of the end for some.
The older I get the more I know folks IRL who are at risk.
That’s all from me.