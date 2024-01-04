Ghislaine Maxwell confirmed that Prince Andrew visited Epstein’s private island

Trigger warning.

Journalists are still going through the document dump involving Jeffrey Epstein’s files. It’s more than just flight logs from Epstein’s plane (the Lolita Express) – there are older depositions from Virginia Giuffre’s many legal actions, there are other trafficked women telling their stories, there’s a years-old deposition from Ghislaine Maxwell and on and on. Some of this stuff has been known and reported on before, although Maxwell has always tried to keep her depo under seal – it went so poorly that Maxwell AND Epstein ended up settling out of court with Giuffre. Anyway, here’s some of the stuff being uncovered in the latest document dump.

A document released by a New York court shows an email from convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in which she feared questions being raised about her relationship to Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton. The email, which appears to have been sent by Ghislaine Maxwell to Philip Barden and Ross Glow in January 2015 says: “I have already suffered such a terrible and painful loss over the last few days that I can’t even see what life after press hell (sic) even looks like – statements that don’t address all just lead to more questions .. what is my relationship to clinton ? Andrew on and on. Let’s rest till monday. I need head space.”

Maxwell implored Mr Barton and Mr Glow to contact Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer. “See what you can understand (sic) from him and perhaps (sic) craft something in conjunction with him?”

The email was revealed as part of a tranche of documents being released by a judge in New York that could name more than 170 anonymous individuals associated with Epstein, the late sex offender.

Maxwell said Prince Andrew visited Epstein’s island but there were no underage girls present.

Asked whether she was present on the island when the Duke of York had visited, she said “yes”.

When questioned about how many times he had visited, she said: “I can only remember once”.

Asked if there were any girls under the age of 18 on the island at the time, Maxwell said: “There were no girls on the island at all. No girls, no women, other than the staff who work at the house. Girls meaning, I assume you are asking underage, but there was nobody female outside of the cooks and the cleaners.”