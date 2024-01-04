Ghislaine Maxwell confirmed that Prince Andrew visited Epstein’s private island

Trigger warning.
Journalists are still going through the document dump involving Jeffrey Epstein’s files. It’s more than just flight logs from Epstein’s plane (the Lolita Express) – there are older depositions from Virginia Giuffre’s many legal actions, there are other trafficked women telling their stories, there’s a years-old deposition from Ghislaine Maxwell and on and on. Some of this stuff has been known and reported on before, although Maxwell has always tried to keep her depo under seal – it went so poorly that Maxwell AND Epstein ended up settling out of court with Giuffre. Anyway, here’s some of the stuff being uncovered in the latest document dump.
A document released by a New York court shows an email from convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in which she feared questions being raised about her relationship to Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton. The email, which appears to have been sent by Ghislaine Maxwell to Philip Barden and Ross Glow in January 2015 says: “I have already suffered such a terrible and painful loss over the last few days that I can’t even see what life after press hell (sic) even looks like – statements that don’t address all just lead to more questions .. what is my relationship to clinton ? Andrew on and on. Let’s rest till monday. I need head space.”
Maxwell implored Mr Barton and Mr Glow to contact Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer. “See what you can understand (sic) from him and perhaps (sic) craft something in conjunction with him?”
The email was revealed as part of a tranche of documents being released by a judge in New York that could name more than 170 anonymous individuals associated with Epstein, the late sex offender.
Maxwell said Prince Andrew visited Epstein’s island but there were no underage girls present.
Asked whether she was present on the island when the Duke of York had visited, she said “yes”.
When questioned about how many times he had visited, she said: “I can only remember once”.
Asked if there were any girls under the age of 18 on the island at the time, Maxwell said: “There were no girls on the island at all. No girls, no women, other than the staff who work at the house. Girls meaning, I assume you are asking underage, but there was nobody female outside of the cooks and the cleaners.”
[From The Telegraph]
Obviously, Maxwell is lying – within the Epstein files, one of the trafficked women (who went by Jane Doe) claimed that Andrew was a regular on Epstein’s private island and that Andrew took part in an “underage orgy.” There are several women who said, in depositions, that Epstein and Maxwell directed them to give Andrew whatever he wanted, and that Epstein and Maxwell were regularly trafficking teenage girls to Andrew. Jane Doe 3 also said she was “trafficked to foreign presidents, a well-known prime minister, and other world leaders.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Did we really think she would tell the truth about there being underage girls on the island with him and that he only went once. Of course they were there and he went more than once. Do we think his sweat glands are working yet?
This is not going away anytime soon….
I feel like Ghislaine is ready to finally sing to possibly secure some better living arrangements. They’ve allowed her to stew for just enough time and now she’s ready to do what is necessary to put herself in a better situation.
It’s about to get messy.
She’s in a tough spot. I believe she wants to talk but can’t still be in prison while doing so. She wouldn’t last 5 minutes . She needs a ” get out of prison “deal then I’ll bet she talks.
Is the Telegraph trying to absolve Andrew from any wrongdoing by publishing this piece? It’s obvious Maxwell was lying to protect Andrew,
Gigi is doing 20 years for her part in sex trafficking. I think it’s too late for her to cut any deals; she had the chance before sentencing. She’s still trying to protect Andrew but statements from the other victims undercut it. Thanks to the Sandringham Xmas stroll the remaining are firmly tied to him. More documents are to be dropped today.
I always thought Epstein’s death seemed fishy. I think she lies in part because she fears for her life.
I think she lies because she’s a liar with a lot to hide.
@Ann….me too. Exactly what you said
How’s that family unity thing going now I wonder. Harry and Meghan had better brace themselves because the Windsors need a big distraction and fast.
No deals for G. Maxwell. She was in this with Epstein for decades. She knows all.
She committed crimes, abused, coerced, pimped under age girls, and ran cover on everything. She deserves to be in prison, not some country club jail.
If she is in prison she won’t talk. They will Epstein her in prison if they think she is talking. We need to hear what she knows. More info means more justice for the victims. I agree she is reprehensible and deserves punishment but the flip side is what kind of a deal would work and not get her killed.
Her answers are very carefully crafted. She can “only remember” one time he was there. There were no other girls or women there besides the “cleaners and the cooks” – very easy to have a victim pull double-duty, so to speak, to give her response just enough truth.
Anyway even the confirmation that he was there ONCE just further destroys Andrew’s reputation, Mr “I only stayed with him because his house was in a convenient location in NYC.” Was the island convenient too Prince Andrew??
Mmmmm, I can only remember eating 1 biscuit but the whole packet seems to have gone! She is a liar, but is also aware that her life is on the line, you can get time off in prison but not a grave! Now maybe a lot of people won’t agree with me, but I have never, and will never believe Epstein commited suicide. To convenient for too many people, people with very deep pockets at that?! Who knows what papers and pictures her solicitors are holding!bet there are a lot that won’t see the light of day as long as she dies of old age or natural causes.
I think his death was very very convenient for a lot of people. If it WAS suicide, I think it was because he was “persuaded” that was the better option – like “take care of it yourself or we’ll do it for you.”