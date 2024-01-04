Will Taylor Swift attend Sunday’s Golden Globes without Travis Kelce?

Is anyone looking forward to the Golden Globes? They’re on CBS on Sunday, January 7th. Supposedly, everything has been revamped, but I’m not even sure if celebrities or nominees are even making the Globes a priority? The Hollywood Foreign Press Association isn’t even in charge of the ceremony now. Anyway, the Globes added a new category, “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.” It’s basically like “here’s an award for having a big box office.” Taylor Swift is nominated for The Eras Tour, and her tour film is up against John Wick: Chapter 4, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Page Six claims Taylor will definitely attend the Globes this year, but they also claim that Travis Kelce will skip.

Taylor Swift is expected to attend the Golden Globes Sunday — but her boyfriend Travis Kelce won’t be with her despite being in Los Angeles at the same time, sources tell Page Six. Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will actually be playing the LA Chargers Sunday at SoFi Stadium, with the game airing on CBS before the Globes.

But sources said that he will be busy gearing up for the NFL playoffs season and not on the red carpet. We’re told there will be no swanky after-parties for Kelce, either, as he will fly back to Kansas City with his team right after the game.

Page Six has reached out to reps for Swift, Kelce and the Golden Globes.

Superstar Swift could win her first Globe after being nominated in the new category Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” The 34-year-old singer has been nominated for the Globes’ Best Original Song four times — most recently last year for her song “Carolina” for the movie “Where the Crawdads Sing” — but has never won.

Her “Eras” film has earned more than $250 million in gross sales, a milestone that eclipsed its $15 million budget as it nears the title for the most successful concert film of all time. The film only has $11 million left to surpass Michael Jackson’s 2009 film, “This Is It.”

Swift skipped the Globes in 2023, but the A-listers will be out in force this Sunday after lengthy actors’ and writers’ strikes that brought Hollywood to a halt for months.