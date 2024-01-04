Will Taylor Swift attend Sunday’s Golden Globes without Travis Kelce?

Is anyone looking forward to the Golden Globes? They’re on CBS on Sunday, January 7th. Supposedly, everything has been revamped, but I’m not even sure if celebrities or nominees are even making the Globes a priority? The Hollywood Foreign Press Association isn’t even in charge of the ceremony now. Anyway, the Globes added a new category, “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.” It’s basically like “here’s an award for having a big box office.” Taylor Swift is nominated for The Eras Tour, and her tour film is up against John Wick: Chapter 4, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Page Six claims Taylor will definitely attend the Globes this year, but they also claim that Travis Kelce will skip.
Taylor Swift is expected to attend the Golden Globes Sunday — but her boyfriend Travis Kelce won’t be with her despite being in Los Angeles at the same time, sources tell Page Six. Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will actually be playing the LA Chargers Sunday at SoFi Stadium, with the game airing on CBS before the Globes.
But sources said that he will be busy gearing up for the NFL playoffs season and not on the red carpet. We’re told there will be no swanky after-parties for Kelce, either, as he will fly back to Kansas City with his team right after the game.
Page Six has reached out to reps for Swift, Kelce and the Golden Globes.
Superstar Swift could win her first Globe after being nominated in the new category Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” The 34-year-old singer has been nominated for the Globes’ Best Original Song four times — most recently last year for her song “Carolina” for the movie “Where the Crawdads Sing” — but has never won.
Her “Eras” film has earned more than $250 million in gross sales, a milestone that eclipsed its $15 million budget as it nears the title for the most successful concert film of all time. The film only has $11 million left to surpass Michael Jackson’s 2009 film, “This Is It.”
Swift skipped the Globes in 2023, but the A-listers will be out in force this Sunday after lengthy actors’ and writers’ strikes that brought Hollywood to a halt for months.
[From Page Six]
Again, do we believe that Taylor will even go this year? If the Chiefs are playing in LA, she’ll probably prioritize going to the game rather than dressing up for the Globes? Then again, Taylor loves awards and she might have a chance in this category… even though Barbie is probably the bigger box office success story.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
, Los Angeles, CA -20200105 – The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals, at The Beverly Hilton
-PICTURED: Taylor Swift
-PHOTO by: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 05 Jan 2020
Credit: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
-
-
, Los Angeles, CA -20200105 – The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals, at The Beverly Hilton
-PICTURED: Taylor Swift
-PHOTO by: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 05 Jan 2020
Credit: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
-
-
Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ at TUDUM Theater
Featuring: Travis Kelce
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 11 Jul 2023
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
-
-
Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ at TUDUM Theater
Featuring: Travis Kelce
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 11 Jul 2023
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
-
-
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held at the Prudential Centre in Newark.
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: New Jersey, United States
When: 12 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held at the Prudential Centre in Newark.
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: Newark, New Jersey, United States
When: 12 Sep 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 held at the Prudential Centre in Newark.
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: Newark, New Jersey, United States
When: 12 Sep 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
NY Premiere of Poor Things
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 06 Dec 2023
Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com
-
-
NY Premiere of Poor Things
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 06 Dec 2023
Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com
I doubt any big names will show up. The only names you will see are the up and comers who still haven’t totally broken through to A-list. And maybe some TV names who are still trying to break into movies. And yeah the Hollywood foreign press isn’t in charge. But their stink is still on the globes and will always be.
‘ but I’m not even sure if celebrities or nominees are even making the Globes a priority?’
There will be big names there and 99% of celebs nominated will be there. The general public may not give a sh*t but the celebs do. Exposure and visibility, doesn’t matter if it’s the Globes.
I don’t understand this category. Is it the best movie out of the big box office successes, or is the winner just based on sheer numbers? Biggest box office returns, or most profits from a movie, or what? It seems like a silly category to add when the numbers are the numbers. Didn’t the Oscars try this a few years ago?
Anyway I would be shocked if Kelce attended. It’s not impossible but I’d be very surprised.
My sense is the category is an attempt to try to get celebrities to come to the event or make the Globes relevant, particularly since no one cares about them anymore. Taylor Swift is known to love an awards ceremony and they are likely just trying to get her to attend since she’s such a big name. It’ll be interesting to see if she does go.
Those categories are just a “consolation” prize and to make fans of blockbusters happy since their fav got a nomination. We all know at the Oscars it will be the Oppenheimer x Killers of the Flower Moon show. The Globes at least have the comedy categories to nominate more people. Barbie is probably winning this blockbuster thing since Emma Stone is coming way stronger than Margot in the Actress category.
I never paid her much attention until now. All I have to say is she really needs a stylist. She looks stunning in that first pic until you get to the dress, It is giving me Scarlett curtain flashbacks and she has money so that isn’t an issue.
She might not attend the game since the team is essentially treating it as a bye for their starters – Kelce will likely only play for a quarter to get his 1,000 yards then rest for playoffs. I give it a 50/50 shot of her going to either event but I think if she goes to the Globes, it’s more general networking given her deal with Fox Searchlight.
Think he has been pulled from the game now
She’ll attend, she’s already in LA, and she’ll want to be seen as she’s nominated and it’s a prestigious, well known award.
He won’t attend, because his team has a GAME, even if he will only be on the sidelines. You know, he was on an NFL football team before he became “Taylor’s Boyfriend”.
It’s such a pain in the ass watching all these new “fans” and journalists make this half-relationship the priority above things that are already set in stone, and have gone on for years. He is not ditching the game to walk the red carpet. This speculation is just to fill column inches and to rile up the obsessed, unhinged “Tayvis” psychos.
You’re not too off-base generally, but Golden Globes are NOT prestigious 🤣 They were widely considered joke awards and then had a bad controversy with lack of diversity. They’re trying to revamp their image and bring credibility but it’s uphill.
If any big names are confirmed CBS will market the hell out of them to drum up interest in the award show again. If Taylor is going expect wall to wall ads. I think it would be fun if they show up as a couple. But if he has a game, then it’s a no. I don’t know sportsball if he can go or not with his obligations to the team.