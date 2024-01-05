Prince Frederik & Mary were apparently ‘frosty’ with one another at an event

These photos are from Wednesday, at a New Year’s reception in Denmark’s Christiansborg Palace. Queen Margrethe attended, as did Prince Frederik and Princess Mary. They will not officially be king and queen until January 14th. Rumors have been circulating all week about why Margrethe is abdicating and whether she’s trying to protect Fred and Mary’s marriage and force them to stay together. While Fred and Mary looked happy on New Year’s Eve, apparently their vibe was “frosty” at this reception.
Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark put on a frosty display this morning as they arrived at the Christiansborg Palace for a New Year reception. Frederik, 55, dressed in military regalia, while Mary, 51, looked chic in a navy dress as they met with Queen Margrethe, who will step down in 11 days time.
Walking side-by-side into the palace, the couple appeared tense as they walked to greet the diplomatic corps
Insiders told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet that the ‘the couple did not look they were enjoying themselves’ and described the atmosphere as being at ‘freezing point’.
‘Words were exchanged between the two, and it didn’t look like they wished each other good luck’ the paper claims.
The couple kept a polite distance and barely exchanged words as they walked towards the Knights’ Hall, flanked by soldiers. The atmosphere remained cold when they took their place beside Queen Margrethe inside the hall, both dressed formally for the occasion.
[From The Daily Mail]
Judging solely from the photos, this looked like a pretty serious reception for (I think?) the diplomatic corps or something. It was work – it would have been inappropriate for Fred and Mary to be laughing or partying. Now, I believe that things are generally “frosty” between them and that the chill is all about Fred’s alleged affair with Genoveva Casanova. Interestingly enough, the Mail also has a story about how Casanova is in the wind. The Spanish media outlet Lecturas (which broke the affair story with photos) says that Casanova went to London for Christmas and she’s only been seen out a couple of times in northern Spain since the story broke. I wonder if she’ll stay silent throughout all of this abdication drama.
Funny how the Fail is all over this, but can’t summon up anything on the Wails disastrous marriage.
Or about their pedo problem Andrew.
Yes – they are trying to deploy this as a weapon of mass distraction.
It won’t work.
Or about the neo-nazi white supremacists being jailed for issuing death threats to Prince Harry and his son Prince Archie.
You summoned up my exact thoughts. If they are so desperate to talk about an affair they can start with wandering willy of their favorite royal.
They can’t talk about the Wails, so Fred and Mary are easy target! 🙃
That’s the thing. They’re calling this appearance frosty. And maybe it was. There is a lack of eye contact but the pictures mostly just show a formal event. However, we have all seen much frostier appearances than this. Much frostier. And that was with the wales couple. All the while the BM claimed the wales have festive glances. So the BM does not have a good track record for saying anything about anyone. They’re mostly liars with an agenda.
Or why any modern country needs a King/Queen at all?
Eh, I don’t see a big deal here. It’s a formal event, and they are both preparing to assume the throne. Now, if they were at a more relaxed event, I might think differently.
But this scrutiny of the couple is why I don’t really buy the argument that Queen Margrethe’s abdication is somehow a masterstroke to save the marriage. All it has done is put a huge spotlight on them and brought the cheating story back into the headlines. The kindest thing for them would probably be to allow the story to die away and decide for themselves if their marriage will continue and how that will look going forward. I don’t think that piling on a new role helps things at all.
Maybe the Queen thinks a new job will keep him too busy to get up to any shenanigans with people who are named after famous hoes from history?
No, but this does lock Mary in as QC and would be harder to replace with someone else. Mary has invested decades into this role and life and QM is making sure she collects. Mary has proven herself to be 100% suitable for the role.
If you look at past pictures of the event it is very formal.and they generally look serious walking in. Margrethe typically has a pleasant expression walking in and is smiling when she greets the individual guests.
I don’t think she’s abdicating to save Fred and Mary’s marriage, she’s shown her priority is the crown by streamlining who is “royal” vs who is part of the royal family. I think this was about her health and if she thought she could still do it 100%.
I also think she has seen what happens when you stay on the throne till you die from GE. The country ends up with a tired old guy that no one likes. She want the new king and queen to be young and attractive.
I agree with you 100%. I think this is another example of people trying to find hidden conspiracies in things. No one can just take things at face value anymore.
But others have noted that the Queen has been having health problems for many months before this announcement. Also, you have to figure that it takes a lot of time and effort to make a transition like this, even in a small country. It makes no sense for Margrethe to have suddenly decided to abdicate within 2 weeks of the announcement, if she hadn’t already let everyone in the family and high levels of government know and prepare.
As for Fred and Mary, they’ve been married for 20 years and have four kids. For those of us who have had long relationships like that, you know you have ups and downs. Good days and bad. I doubt this Casanova lady is the first bump in the road.
The fail is all over this because they can’t comment on Andrew (old news for them) or their perfect couple who can’t stand to be together and act professionally even for an hour…🙄
The DF and other tabloids can absolutely comment on Paedrew and WanK. They don’t.
Personally, a big thank you to ArtHistorian and other Danish (or knowledgeable about the situation in Denmark) commentators here! I trust them over any reporting on Margrethe’s abdication from the DF. And they’re telling a very different story.
She’s 83 and she has had significant health problems for years! The Danish Glûcksburgs are generally not as long-lived as their Windsor cousins. People seem to forget that 83 years is actually old. And she had significant surgery last year – that is hard on an old body – and her rehab was long as well. My father got a knee replacement at 80 and while the surgery was a success and he was diligent with his rehab, he was significantly weaker after the surgery than before.
I just think that she doesn’t have the energy, and that she’s seen that it may be better for the institution if the new monarch isn’t old like Charles (though his low popularity has a LOT to do with his personal flaws).
Finally, maybe she wanted her son taking on his new job without having to grieve at the same time. Just look up the pictures and the video of her own accession speech: the looked devastated. She loved her father dearly and she had to address the nation the day after his death. It must have grueling. I lost my beloved father last year and I can’t even begin to image to give a public speech the day after without breaking down.
Tak, ArtHistorian! Honestly, in continental Europe sex scandals are usually considered “private life.” In other words, they are a lot less scandalous and no one in their right mind would believe that QM2 abdicated due to her son’s behavior. No one where I am takes that story seriously at all.
Old, in ill health, wanting to decouple becoming a monarch from grieving a parent, modernization…all of these are genuinely excellent reasons for QM2 to step down and she’s telling us this herself.
It’s a serious formal event let’s see how they act at a more casual event if things are frosty still then we can talk. Her best bet is to get them in marriage counseling and tell her son to keep it in his pants.
I don’t understand why we’re acting like the Fail is suddenly a decent source of information?
When Kate copies this dress, she’ll have all the tiny buttons turned into large buttons.
What buttons?
If this is true, it sounds like they’re just the Danish version of William and Kate.
Completely shallow comment but, I do love the colour of her dress. IMHO Mary is one of the few royals who actually looks wrong without her tiara. She wears them so regally to the point I think she looks ‘incomplete’ without one. As I said completely shallow comment! :blush:
So the Fail does have the word frosty in their vocabulary. I was beginning to wonder because being frosty toward one’s spouse is par for the course for William, the Prince of Wales, along with eye-rolling, scowling, and generally pretending Kate isn’t there.
Eh, it’s a formal event and we know the DM will put any narrative they like against their choice of photos. There’s always a ‘source’ to back it up.
Do I think their marriage is in a great place? No. Do I think the rota are desperate to talk about WanKs awful marriage by proxy and have column inches filled with royal stuff that’s not Andrew/Epstein? Yes.
It seems like the British tabloid press is more invested in pushing the narrative that the abdication was a move to save their marriage more than anyone in Denmark is…..gee, wonder why. It really feels like the DM et al are trying to talk about the Waleses without talking about them, or want their readers to draw their own conclusions when the tabloids also say that Charles should abdicate.
The DM is desperate to talk this way about W and K who are obviously frosty to each other all the time. That wedding in Jordan was hard to deny and so the DM just ignored it.
This abdication in Denmark is their best chance to discuss what they want without fear of being shut down.
Whatever. The DM’s hyper focus on Mary and Frederick is because they have no information about Harry and Meghan and they refuse to properly scrutinise Andrew and the rest of the British Royal Family.
I hope Queen Margarethe enjoys her retirement. I know she has many interests. I always liked her.
I think Mary will make an excellent Queen Consort if she so chooses. If the rumors are true, I’d have some soul searching and negotiating on my mind if I was her.
Fred has some serious decisions to make about his personal relationships and how those relationships will shape his reign.
She recently did the costume design for the film Ehrengard. It is on Netflix in Europe. She is an artist, designer and translator besides being Monarch.
My fave fact about her: She’s a big Tolkien fan, wrote fan mail to him in the 1970s and illustrated an edition of LoT under the pseudonym of Ingahild Grathmer.
It is also on Netflix in the US and a fun film. However there is a companion documentary about the set design and costume design. It was very interesting. She is very talented.
They don’t appear frosty at all. They have had to make a huge adjustment in their lives and appear to be serious and very aware of new expectations.