Eden: King Charles should totally abdicate when he gets too ‘frail’ to do the job

Prince William is playing a hilariously dangerous game in the wake of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe announcing her abdication. It feels like William has already contacted some of the “friendly” royal reporters to begin laying the groundwork. The talking point from Kensington Palace is: King Charles should do what Margrethe has done and abdicate at some point so that William can be a “young king.” William’s argument is that his father’s abdication doesn’t have to happen now, but maybe in five years or so. This is all so typical of William – he doesn’t have his father’s ability to scheme and plot for decades, William “expects” things to be handed to him. Well, it looks like the Mail’s Richard Eden got a call:
Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s decision to abdicate from the Danish throne has opened the door for King Charles III to do the same, says Richard Eden. Abdication has long been a difficult word for the British Royal Family, but Eden believes that Charles is now free to free to take a different view – and step down when the time is right. Queen Margrethe’s calm, no-nonsense announcement in a live broadcast on New Year’s Eve can only help, he writes in the latest edition of his Palace Confidential newsletter.
‘In my opinion, there is no reason why King Charles should see abdication as a disaster,’ he concludes. ‘The expected smooth transition in Copenhagen will show him that he, too, could follow the example of Queen Margrethe, who’s only eight years his senior. In a secure, confident Monarchy, it would not undermine the hereditary principle if the King were to hand over to his heir before he became too frail to carry out his duties effectively.’
Eden writes: ‘The Queen was haunted by the abdication crisis of 1936 when her shy father, Bertie, reluctantly became King George VI after her uncle, Edward VIII, renounced the throne so he could marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson. George VI died scarcely ten years later, aged 56. For the House of Windsor, abdication has always been a dirty word. Queen Elizabeth, who reigned until her death aged 96, never contemplated handing over to Prince Charles, whatever the makers of Netflix series The Crown might have you believe.’
In time, says Eden, this example could be good news for Charles.
‘Prince William is in no rush to become King: he’s enjoying spending as much time as possible with Catherine and their young children. And the King has settled easily into his new role, supported by Queen Camilla, who turns 77 in July. Queen Margrethe made her decision after undergoing major back surgery and if King Charles finds the burden of being head of state too much in the future, he should follow her lead.’
“If the King were to hand over to his heir before he became too frail to carry out his duties effectively…” FRAIL!!! Not William calling his father too frail to handle being king for very long. QEII genuinely believed that abdication was never an option for her, that she had to die on the throne. Charles only believed in abdication when it came to his mother – he waited seven decades for this and while he might not enjoy every aspect of being king, he’s not going to hand the crown to his moron son. Maybe I’m wrong, but Charles definitely has the vibe of “you’ll have to pry the sceptre from my cold dead hands.” Still, it will be amazing to watch as William continues to push the “frail” narrative. Or, “William is a vital man of action unlike his dithering father!”
This is entertaining. What will Charles’ next move be?
Or the Rotweiler’s next move? Charles has shown countless times that he can’t confront his ragemonster son. So he unleashes Cam. My popcorn is ready!
Too right! It’s your move, Camilla, this should be good…
She should probably get Charles a food taster though 🤔… if he goes first William’s going to go all in on her, talk about popcorn 🍿
While this is prob coming from KP, I’d love to see Charles or someone from BP slap down Eden. Where’s his loyalty to the monarch?
Loyalty to the thrown? Seriously Jais, is this snark? Eden aka Maureen is presumably a journalist, meaning that he should be a member of the fourth estate, which entails speaking truth to power. But instead, all he does on a daily is bootlick and fluff pillows. You’re mistaken, he is showing loyalty for the thrown. Albeit the future thrown. Tomorrow he’ll be back to kissing Chuckie’s azz by picking on the Sussexes.
Between William and Charles, William actually looks more frail.
He’s definitely more mentally and intellectually frail
If the palace had a HR department, Chuck could make a complaint against Peg for ageism. Seriously, if the heir was anyone but Peg, I would be rooting for abdication too.
@Mslove … I think the only reason the British media and royal rota is advocating for abdication is because they’re anxious to hasten on to William/Harry drama. Charles and Camilla are boring and it’s all about the Benjamins for the British media.
I don’t believe there is any way Charles will abdicate. But William is clearly desperate for that job isn’t he. Well, by “job”, I think I mean power / status / all the money.
If Camilla shuffles off the mortal coil before Charles, I could see Chuck abdicating in order to mourn and spend his final days tending to his gardens and whatnot. Even that is a pretty remote possibility.
I doubt that. Charles will cling to that throne. He may take up with someone like penny Rom sey if he is a widower.
I don’t think that Williams abdication dream is a recent venture. I believe it started with the Juan Carlos abdication in Spain. See, example: All those many, many supermarket tabloid covers about William and Kate being ready for the thrown; all the 60 minute Australia and YouTube documentaries on the same subject. I’m also convinced that it was William behind the leaks of all the cash-for-honor scandals– hoping to mirror the Juan Carlos situation. I also think that, in addition to age, this is all about besting Harry, whom he calls Harrold. William realizes now that Harry is a far more formidable foe than he could ever have imagined. For him, the thrown is all that’s left; and he can use it to punish Harry, unlike weak Charles. But I think William will be very disappointed to find that the thrown does not give him the power over Harry that is the focus of his fantasies.
Nonsense, particularly when there is a glaring error that should have been fact checked easily. George VI died in 1952, nearly sixteen years after the Duke of Windsor’s abdication. Hardly a mere decade on the throne!
Charles will never abdicate. He waited too long for this and now has the power to remake the Firm the way he waited to do for decades.
And he died of lung cancer. They always act like he died from a stress induced heart attack or stroke or something. He was a heavy smoker his entire life. He was going to die whether King or not.
I noticed that glaring error too, SusieQ. Not here to defend George VI, but I don’t doubt that stress played a role in his early demise. The heavy smoking was probably at least partly due to stress. Anti-anxiety meds were non-existent back then. The only “safe” stess relievers were alcohol and nicotine. We’ve come along way when it comes to dealing with mental health issues.
You guys are right about George VI’s stress-induced cigarette addiction. This is a family that has had a little-known history of abusing it’s young. George V was known as the ‘tyrant King” not only because he allowed the execution of his two first cousins, Nicholas II and Alex, during the Russian revolution; but also, because of his abusive behavior towards his sons. He was reputed as loudly boasting that his father Edward VII did not cut him any slack, so why should he let his sons of the hook. Because he served in the navy, George V demanded that all his boys do so as well. None of them fancied that service. He abused and belittled them because of it. It didn’t help that their mother, Mary of Tek, was cold and distant. His abuse showed its impact: George VI was a nervous wreck; His son David (Edward VIII) suffered with an eating disorder; another of his sons, who was openly gay, dropped out of the navy after a few weeks; forced to give up his attempt at an acting/music career, he later died in a plane crash during WWII.
William is truly the heir Chuckie deserves. When the former king of Spain abdicated due to a endless series of scandals Chuckie used every lever of influence he had to pressure his mother to do the same. Unfortunately for him no one was eager for his reign to begin so he failed. Now Willy is doing the same to him and he does not have Betty’s popularity. In fact Chuckie’s reign has consisted of lurching from one easily avoidable PR disaster to another.
I doubt the powers that be will be fighting to keep him when there is a slightly more popular heir EAGERLY waiting in the wings.
That’s why I think that before Charles would ever consider abdicating. He would start getting rid of the monarchy period. That way William couldn’t ever upstage him. Plus Charles would go down as the last King of England. Which would make him bigger than his mother in the history books.
That would be a canny, epic move from C&C, I wonder if they will pull that trigger.
Peg will be as horrible a king as Chuckles if not worse. I always thought that while the queen was alive that Chuckles was doing what he could to end her one way or another. Peg watched all of this and will probably do the same thing. Chuckles should watch his back with Peg. Should be some interesting times ahead for both the palaces lol.
I can’t help thinking that Diana’s ghost in The Crown delivered the wrong message. She should have delivered a curse, because this is what’s happening to Charles. In their own ways, his sons are going to bring him down.
It’s the most Shakespearean ending to this whole debacle. I’m sure that, for a while there, Charles really did think he’d gotten away with it all. Now all his chickens are coming home to roost at once. And it’s a beautiful thing to watch. Harry is bringing down the outside/public facing pillar of the monarchy, and William is destroying it from the inside.
George the sixth was a heavy smoker which caused his cancer and heart trouble. The abdication was not the cause of his death. Elizabeth probably would have been queen since her uncle Edward had no children. It is funny how Eden talks about William not being in a hurry to be king so why these articles then
William of the jaw clenching and incandesce looks more stressed than his father.
Heavy drinker, smoker and always incandescent (allegedly) is a recipe for a stroke or a heart attack for sure.
Maybe William is pushing hard for the divorce. And Charles is saying no. So William thinks if he becomes King he can just get rid of Kate.
Robert Phillips, I think KHate has chosen KFC over Wont because that’s where the power is. I think it’s been going on for some time. This is going to blow up in her face, because once KFC is gone, what then?
Despite his laziness and resentment of work, William clearly would like to be king sooner rather than later.
@JAIS and then we would have the Royal version of Wayne and Waynetta slob on the thrones!
Wayne and Waynetta?😂
😂😂😂
HAHAHAHA it’ll be just like when Wayne and Waynetta won the lottery and she had a butler to wipe her bum.
Mmmm quick question Mr Eden, how much is William paying you?
Did anybody else read Nostradamus prediction that Harry will be King? Not sure how that would occur, but it is a nice dream..
I hope not, he, Meghan and their children need to be as far away as possible from those ghouls.
It would be a complete nightmare for Meghan and their kids.
Nostradamus said no such thing. He said someone unexpected could be king. I’m not a big believer in fairy tales but I did read the article that called into question his many” revelations.”
Nostradamus is just complete nonsense from top to bottom. Crawly suck-up who told the queen whatever she wanted to hear, like Richard Eden. All the quatrains are a) translated (often maliciously or inaccurately) from 16th century French; b) vague as hell; or c) fake.
AstroAmerica, the astrologer who correctly predicted when George would be born before Kate got pregnant, also says that William will be passed over as king. As to William’s fate, he predicted that Will will simply fly off on vacation one day and never return.
@Harper—such a dream that would be nice if it came through. William would be a miserable king.
Here:
https://astroamerica.com/newsletters/2013-july30.pdf
It’s a TERRIBLE birth chart for George
PS. If you read the whole thing, the astrologer also says William will never rule and Harry has King in his chart and William does not.
@Snuffles: The astrologer also said this about George’s future wife: “The ruler of the 7th, the debilitated Venus, is found in Virgo, where his queen will either be slovenly or shrewish. Opposed to Neptune she will be out of touch and may take up with our handsome prince in order to advance her own agenda, whatever that may be. Her subjects — the British people — may at first find her exotic and intriguing, but will learn better. But this is getting ahead of ourselves. George is still a tiny infant.”
Kind of interesting given the public turning on Meghan but she is not slovenly or shrewish. We know many critics would say she took advantage of Harry to advance her own agenda and was out of touch with the British public. And we know she was liked at first (I really hate the words “exotic and intriguing”) but the tide of public opinion turned once William decided to sell stories about Harry and Meghan to the tabloid press. I think the astrologer read the charts wrong but we’ll see several years from now if George ever ends up with someone “slovenly or shrewish.”
At this point, Charles must be quite pissed at Margrethe for even putting this idea in people’s minds.
It didn’t say Harry, it just said someone not the next in line. Heck, it could be Beatrice for all we know.
For that to happen BOTH Charles and William will have to either die, abdicate or become incapacitated. If it’s before George turns 18, Harry could be regent for a while. And I don’t even want to think about any of the Wales kids dying.
I think it happened already, I think Cam is the shadow ’King’ now.
You’re on to something. Charles just doesn’t look *with it* to me. Cam is in charge. And has been for some time.
Baldy will never be ready to be King, no matter how much his press handlers butter him up. This sudden uptick in the obsession of getting Chuck off the throne is beyond pathetic. Does Baldy want to be the youngest reigning King in the world? Because if you take one look at his face, you wouldn’t think it! He looks about 60.
If anything the longevity of the Queen showed that an elderly person can be monarch for the UK without any real issue. It’s not like Charles would have been able to interfere with Brexit or any of the other Tory messes.
William isn’t even a hard working heir so this desire to be king now not even a year into his father being king is really a sign of a greedy man with not much respect for tradition.
Time to keep an eye on what’s happening in Norway and Sweden…
Sure KC should abdicate before he gets “too” frail, but there is literally nothing forcing him to do so. Example A: his mother.
The Norwegian King has been in very poor health for a while. I think he had Heart surgery last year.
As with the UK, Scandinavian monarchs usually do not abdicate. The crown passes to the next head when the current monarch passes away figuratively speaking.
Given that the European monarchies are seen as more modern, if the Norwegian (more likely) or Swedish king decides to follow in Margarethe’s footsteps, there will be more pressure on KC to do the same. At the moment, there are still a few kings around Charles’s age. Take that away, combine it with an unpopular reign, and he will face pressure to “save the monarchy” by passing the crown to William.
That said, I agree with everyone who says that KC is not relinquishing the crown without a huge fight.
Charles seems to be an incredibly selfish man (it is probably he defining characteristic) – as Elizabeth said to Harry: “He does what he wants do”. I would not be surprised if he would chose what he wanted over pressure “to save the monarchy” if such a situation should arise.
Why isn’t anyone in the bm talking about the taxes the brf would have to pay on their personal fortune if KFC abdicates? Who here thinks Wont would think that’s a good tradeoff?
This is true. That was mentioned when people wondered if Charles would step in for QEII. The idea is a non starter because of the tax implications but it’s being lobbed forward anyway.
Is this just a way to chip away at Charles’ reign?
Depending on the government at the time, could probably get the inheritance tax exemption extended. Most governments of the last couple of centuries have just spinelessly rolled over and secretly given the RF anything they want.
Don’t forget – current Tory government and the right wing press are campaigning to get rid of inheritance tax altogether. Wonder who might be lobbying for that?
Would there be a tax problem though? It would still be sovereign to sovereign. The question is how will Charles be financed? Does William give him a pension? It would be interesting to find out how the government in Denmark supports a living former monarch.
Billy bully boy is out with his goons trying to overthrow Charles so he can be king. That is the reason for these abdication articles or tweets out there.