Royal experts: The Epstein files are the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew supposedly “stepped down” from being a working royal in late 2019, days after his BBC Newsnight interview aired and all hell broke loose. I remember it well – Queen Elizabeth did nothing about Andrew for days as the British media did wall-to-wall coverage of just how badly Andrew’s interview had landed with the public. It wasn’t until then-Prince Charles called his mother days later that anything happened – Andrew was allowed to “step down” from being a working royal, but he didn’t actually step down from any patronage or charity. Then several years passed and it was clear that Andrewwas convinced that he could launch a comeback with his mother’s help. He still kept his patronages, he was still invited to events, and his mother did everything she could to coddle him and protect him. Crash cut to 2022, with Virginia Giuffre suing Andrew for rape and abuse. Andrew was about to be dragged into court in America just before his mother’s Jubbly. Andrew “borrowed” money from his mother and settled with Giuffre out of court, and once again we were told that this was the end, that Andrew was now fully out of royal life.
In the nearly two years since Andrew “for real this time” stepped down yet again, he continues to be included in family events and state occasions like the coronation. He continues to be embraced by his family. He gets to go on car rides with William and Kate in Scotland. He gets to keep his mansion in Windsor. He gets to keep his security too, paid by his brother. Now that Andrew’s name appears all over the newly released Epstein files, we’re in for another round of “Andrew will never be able to come back!” You guys, there’s no need for a comeback when he was never even pushed out.
Royal expert Phil Dampier told MailOnline today that the Epstein files are ‘the final nail in the coffin’ for Prince Andrew’s reputation – and Prince William in particular will make sure his uncle does not return to the royal fold.
Mr Dampier said: ‘The big danger for him is that another woman could make specific allegations against him and want a day in court or a pay off as well’.
Royal biographer Tom Bower said the the Royal Family need to ‘bury and forget’ Prince Andrew as he’s in ‘self-denial’ about his association with Jeffrey Epstein. ‘It’s a danger for the Palace, they don’t know what more bombs will be dropped. He’s not telling them’, he said. Commentator Richard Fitzwilliams says any rehabilitation of Andrew’s image is an ‘impossible task’.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment today because they only speak for working royals. The duke stepped down from duties in 2019 over his links to convicted paedophile Epstein. In 2022 his mother the Queen stripped him of his royal patronages and military titles before he settled the multi-million dollar case with Ms Giuffre.
The Duke of York was with his family at Sandringham for Christmas, but only because Charles felt ‘sorry’ for him, Phil Dampier has said. Mr Dampier claimed William would never let his uncle return to royal duties, with this now even more unlikely after the Epstein files came out in NYC last night.
He said: ‘These latest revelations will do nothing to help Prince Andrew’s hopes for a return to royal duties. That was always very unlikely anyway but this could be then final nail in the coffin of his reputation. It’s important to remember he has never been found guilty of any crimes and denies them. But I can’t ever see him setting foot in the USA again. Indeed, for someone who used to travel the world he has only been abroad once or twice since the scandal erupted. There is seemingly no end in sight for him and therefore I can’t see him making a comeback.
‘I think the King feels sorry for him and has made it clear he is still very much part of the family, as we saw at Christmas. But Prince William would certainly be against any attempt by him to take up any sort of public duties’.
So, that’s where the Windsors are at this point – their version of punishment for Andrew is insisting that he cannot make a comeback, but don’t worry, he’ll still be invited to Easter, Christmas, coronations, Order of the Garter ceremonies, funerals, state occasions and shooting parties. The continued insistence that this is the “final nail in his coffin” is unsettling as well – like, all of them were fine with Andrew being credibly accused of rape? They were fine with his years-long friendship with two known human traffickers? None of that was the “final nail”?
I love how not even two weeks ago, they were saying that Fergie and Andrew walking together at Christmas was beautiful and that this was a signal to the Sussexes but now everyone wants to act brand new. Harry and Meghan living in California was the smartest decision I think I’ve ever witnessed. I’m not exaggerating either. This family is stupid and too reactionary.
In the 3rd Lifetime movie the BRF advisor says after the Andrew news breaks “but it’s going to look like this is why you left.” And the Meghan character says “It doesn’t make us want to stay.” H & M were out either way but the timing of this news really had to solidify the need for geographic distance.
And I’d just like to point out that the judge had already okayed the publication of these papers at that point. So the BRF let Padrew and Fergie into their BM Xmas stories knowing that this was coming.
Having Andrew and fergie on that Xmas walk was the stupidest choice. It got so much more coverage because of her attendance. I live in Canada and this walk wouldn’t really get much coverage but it did because of fergie. And now two weeks later this story? It really shouts out to people that the royal family is totally ok with Andrew’s crimes.
That coffin has so many nails in it already, one day they won’t be able to find space to put another one in.
Yeah, the whole point of “nail in the coffin” is that it should seal the coffin, not just randomly stick nails wherever.
Then maybe change the expression to “the final bolt in the submersible.” Now THAT’S final.
Yup. He’s not coming back because he never left.
Exactly, a month from now he will be riding his horses on Royal grounds smiling with all expenses paid ☹ and a month after that he will be seen driving with William and Kate going to Easter Service 🤣🤣🤣
William won’t do a thing imo
He never left!! He was always included. This is a really sick cult!!! Nothing will be done it will continue to be status quo for the pedo. He will continue to be included and it’s a really bad look for the cult but they don’t care. Hoping for more people to join the protests to abolish the monarchy.
There’s that “William will take over” storyline again.
And I don’t know that anyone asked Buckingham Palace to speak *for* Andrew (who is not a working royal) – I think people would like King Charles III to speak *about* Andrew. But I’m sure there’s some other BP rule which will prevent him from doing that.
And I don’t think that Charles would really need to say all that much! Just, “we love my brother, but his actions were reprehensible. Andrew will always be a part of our family, but he will never again represent us in an official capacity, and he will no longer be allowed a public platform. Our thoughts are with the young women who bravely spoke out.” Then maybe throw some cash at relevant charities.
I realize that such a statement would (quite rightly) be met with eyerolls and dismissive wanking gestures from those of us around here, but for a lot of people, it would be enough.
In every round of new info about Andrew’s crimes Peg makes sure to let people know how he is distancing himself, won’t touch Andrew with a ten foot pole, etc. Yet he rode with him in Scotland and walked to church with him a week ago.
About BP not commenting, how dare they??? BP is the office of the head of state, they should be obliged to answer questions from the press.
“He’s never been found guilty of any crimes”. Who would pay out millions to a person you never met for something you didn’t do? Doesn’t this show acknowledgment of guilt?
Libra you are making sense and this family has none and doesn’t make any.
It does seem astounding, but those “gold standard” advisors at the palace really did really seem to think that settling with Guiffre would put the matter to rest. Like people would just forget about it or never wonder why Andrew would pay out millions to someone he still claims to have never met! There were plenty of stories about how the settlement was a “relief” or that Andrew was “putting the family first” lol. It’s like a masterclass in not reading the room.
The only royals I empathize with regarding Andrew are Eugenie and Beatrice. I cannot imagine grappling with these revelations about a loved parent and having to smile and wave.
Maybe they’re all struggling over the definition of “final”?
It shouldn’t be another non existent nail in a non existant coffin. It should be a real brick in a real wall being built right around royal Lodge to keep that sick man away from the public, where he can “do no harm”. That’s a bloody big sword all the Royals fell on at Christmas to keep the Royal wretch in their circle and they even chucked fergie on for good measure. I really hope that point was sharp and they will be stuck on it till hell freezes over
Preach Mary🔥🔥🔥 they should burn it all down.
@susanCollins, yes Susan, a big part of me wants Harry to release that extra 400 pages in the hope that with all the sht swirling around the Royals at the moment it would be enough to burn them down. However I have decided to be kind 😂😂and write a speach for Charlie to read out on national television, it would go along the lines of.
“Good evening everyone, for the last 4 years terrible, untrue stories have been printed about my son Harry, his lovely wife Megan and my two beautiful grandchildren. I have decided that enough is enough, it has gone on far to long so I’m asking, as your king, to please cease and desist. I saw how Mr Morgan said that my other daughter in law keen, sorry Kate, and myself were the Royal racists. I’m very, very sorry if what we said was taken that way, this I believe, now that Megan has explained it, is called unconscious bias, and I would like to apologise to her for what keen, oops sorry again, Kate and I were discussing. It should never have taken place. I have asked my son and his family to return to the UK to support me, and because they are both such gracious caring people they have agreed. They will both also continue with the absolutely wonderful charity work they do through their foundation, along with Harry’s superb invictus. All I ask is that the press stop printing lies about them and that people realise that none of the rubbish printed in the UK press were sanctioned or given by us
I believe the press managed to drive my son and his wife away, because they wanted “a revenue stream”, well now it stops there are NO inside sources and NO royal experts and please be assured that any more nonsense from the likes of Mr Morgan or Mr Clarkson and mss LEVIN will not be tolerated, on a final note, my other son and daughter in law have just departed on a 6 month tour of the commonwealth, where I hope they will reflect on the last four years, and my darling wife camzilla has gone on a retreat to India
I wish her well
Yes, yes we know. “There’s no way back for Andrew now!” Rinse and repeat, rinse and repeat.
A shame it’s not his actual coffin
We shall see. He’s like an ugly bloated vampire. Maybe that’s why he can’t sweat. He knows too much about others to really get kicked out
This slimeball will always be around. I can’t believe how the BM are pushing that Andrew moving to Frogmore Cottage is a banishment?!? Yet it was too grand for Harry, Meghan and the King’s grandchildren?!? It’s just disgusting.
Also, if Andrew did nothing wrong, how come he hasn’t left salty isle? Worried he may get arrested? I think the FBI still wants a chat with him. At least we know he will NEVER come to America again.
I don’t understand Fergie or his daughters! I know that when the family still includes the person it is just accepted as ok. It is a disservice to the person who was brave enough to come forward! Like a slap in the face that it just doesn’t matter to anyone but the person it happened to. No one gets closure, especially the victim. It just makes me sick.
The British press claim that Andrew has been punished by the royals the same way they claim the Sussexes are failures…despite overwhelming evidence that proves the opposite.
Yeah. Watch how nothing happens.
The British royal family will do everything in their power to protect Andrew. When we thought they were going to let go of his hand they strangely decided to pull him back in the fold. I think Andrew has something big on them that they are afraid he will tell. Andrew will continue to be protected.
“Mr Dampier claimed William would never let his uncle return to royal duties,”
The car ride and other associations prove a different attitude.
Charles feels sorry for Andrew??
Well, I feel sorry for the children trafficked by Epstein and raped by monsters like Andrew.