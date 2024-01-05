Vili Fualaau is upset about ‘May December’: They did ‘a ripoff of my original story’

Vili Fualaau was abused by Mary Kay Letourneau when he was just 12 years old and she was 34. She went to prison after pleading guilty of rape, but during her sentencing, she gave birth to Vili’s daughter. Then she gave birth to their second child, another daughter, in prison. Vili and Mary Kay later married when she got out of prison, and then they divorced in 2019. Mary Kay died in 2020. Vili still lives in Seattle and he’s still involved in his elder daughters’ lives and he recently welcomed a third daughter with a new partner. People have been talking a lot about Vili and Mary Kay in recent months because of Todd Haynes’ May December. May December is not a fictionalized version of Vili and Mary Kay’s story, but there are similarities between Vili and Mary Kay and the fictional couple played by Charles Melton and Julianne Moore. The script even “borrowed” Mary Kay’s “who was the boss” line from an interview. But, as I said, the film is not trying to be a dramatization of Vili and Mary Kay’s story. But Vili is still hurt that the film was made without consulting him.
In Todd Haynes‘ May December, Natalie Portman plays Elizabeth Berry, an actress obsessively researching a married couple with a scandalous past. The similarities between the couple’s story and the Mary Kay Letourneau case — which May December screenwriter Samy Burch has cited as her inspiration — are striking. But in an ironic twist, no one involved in the Netflix-produced May December has ever reached out to Vili Fualaau, who serves as the inspiration for Charles Melton‘s Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of Joe Yoo.
Fualaau has seen May December and came away deeply dismayed at what he feels is yet another example of Hollywood and the media exploiting his story and pain. What he can’t understand most is why he was never once consulted by the movie’s director, its screenwriter nor the actor — an awards season favorite — who plays a character so clearly based on him.
“I’m still alive and well,” says Fualaau, now 40 and still living in the Seattle area, where the scandal unfolded. “If they had reached out to me, we could have worked together on a masterpiece. Instead, they chose to do a ripoff of my original story. I’m offended by the entire project and the lack of respect given to me — who lived through a real story and is still living it,” he adds.
Letourneau died from cancer in 2020, as Fualaau sat at her bedside. Two years later, Fualaau fathered a third child from a new relationship. In September, he learned one of his two daughters with Letourneau, Georgia, is pregnant, setting the stage for him to become a grandfather. His story has indeed been a saga, and Fualaau is not opposed to the idea of someone making a thoughtful movie about his life. But May December is not it, he feels.
“I love movies — good movies,” he says. “And I admire ones that capture the essence and complications of real-life events. You know, movies that allow you to see or realize something new every time you watch them. Those kinds of writers and directors — someone who can do that — would be perfect to work with, because my story is not nearly as simple as this movie [portrays],” Fualaau adds.
My take: Vili can feel however he wants to feel about it. He makes solid points and it’s clear that Haynes, Samy Burch and Charles Melton all drew from Vili as an inspiration for that character. In retrospect, maybe they should have contacted him. But… May December is just a straight drama, and it’s not claiming to be ripped from the headlines or based on Vili’s story. Dramatists can find inspiration in real life events and make fictional art inspired by real life events. It’s also clear that Todd Haynes and Samy Burch wanted to frame this story through the actress doing research, and say what you will, but Julianne Moore’s performance is singularly her own, she’s not doing a Mary Kay impression or whatever.
Eh, sadly isn’t there a lot of similar stories like his tho? (i haven’t seen the movie, so maybe there´s a lot of nods to him specifically, but teacher / student affairs are pretty “common”)
While this is true, the choice to have an Asian actor to play the husband/abuse victim makes it pretty clear whose specific story this is supposed to be based on.
That is true, didnt even think about that.
I have read that it isn’t intended to be a fictionalized version of their story… but then I have also read how their story was studied intently by the actors, etc. They used a lot of their story as inspiration and I can see where he felt like they didn’t show regard for the human being that lived through it in his childhood.
They literally copied word-for-word moments from interviews he and Mary Kay did.
I didn’t know a whole lot about this… i knew the gist. But of course I went down a rabbit hole of morbid curiosity… she met him as his second grade teacher. He would have been 7 years old. 7! She is a pedophile. I have a son in third grade.. he is a small child… still a baby really. The thought that anyone could look at a second or third grader and think anything sexual is beyond disturbing. She was a sick woman. He was groomed, abused and raped.
I had no idea it wasn’t a (very well done) fictionalisation of Vili/ Mary Kay Letourneau.
He’s been the butt of a million jokes and tasteless remarks since he was a teenager, after what he’s been through I can understand why he feels sensitive or even oversensitive towards the film.
When you purposely cast actors who look like Mary Kay and Vili you know people and the media are going to draw parallels (more so if they didnt cast actors who looked like them.) Todd Haynes knew exactly what he was doing. Vili should be pissed off.
I don’t think anyone is in the wrong here.
That woman abused him- and made him a dad when he was 13-14 years old. That is insane, horrific- and will take a lifetime to work through and recover from.
I hope he has had all the therapy.
And after decades of everyone commenting on him- he gets to say whatever the heck he wants.
The movie CLEARLY used his specific story as its starting point. That is evident- and Haynes has said so.
That being said – Haynes gets to make the movie he wants- he gets to take that story and make something else out of it- adding context he does not know and making a story that is fiction.
Yes, absolutely based on Mr. F, – let’s not even argue that.
But i think Mr. F has a right to be annoyed- and i think Mr. Haynes has a right to make this deeply unsettling movie.
I agree with this.
Vili Fualaau became a public figure at 12 because he was a victim of abuse. And I can’t imagine how upsetting it is to have his story rehashed. But it’s also true that people get to tell upsetting stories.
ETA: I think the right thing to do would have been to reach out to him, whether or not it would have informed the story. It just seems like the human thing to do.
This is the correct take IMO.
Let’s be real – this wasn’t just “inspired” by his story. It’s his story with a few tweaks and I think he’s right to be mad.
Exactly!!
Until I read this article, I had no clue the May December was not about Vili. Just looking at the actors, it’s so obvious! So, yes, he has the right to be upset. And the creators of this film can say we didn’t need to consult him, it’s fiction. But don’t make the argument that they didn’t use his life story as inspiration, because that’s insulting.
He’s right.
In a Q&A Julianne Moore talked about how she was inspired by MKL for her performance and some scenes in the movie copy word for word the interviews that MKL gave without counting the copied photos and covers.
The fact that they chose an Asian man to play the young lover (abuse victim) says that it was ripped off Vili’s story. They should have brought him on as a consultant.
Vili has an absolute right to his feelings and he isn’t wrong.
Part of the problem is that there are so many more stories about women/ girls who were abused, so unless something really stands out, it’s easier to distance a movie from one specific situation.
This was more than just “inspired” by his story. They literally ripped off his a real moment that was captured on camera. They cast an Asian-American actor. They gave Julianne a blonde wig. We ALL know who the story is based on – in isn’t vague in anyway. So yes – while I don’t think Julianne did an impression of Mary Kay it’s obvious that she was the inspiration. May December was a good film but I do think it was unethical of them to mine so much of this man’s very traumatic story and never ask permission or at least reach out to him.
Whooaaaa—I assumed that they had his cooperation as the two stories are nearly identical, down to the recreation of tabloid shots.
That really makes me disgusted. I feel very differently about this film now. Because of course everyone is talking about him again. The filmmakers have basically revictimized him.
I’m sure they were careful about the legalities of the situation, etc, but just because it’s legal doesn’t make it ethical.
“ The script even “borrowed” Mary Kay’s “who was the boss” line from an interview”
I watched the interview that this line came from and I was surprised by how impressed I was by Vili Fualaau. He was intelligent and poised and actually seemed much stronger than the character played by Charles Melton.
The movie focused on the damage done by the rape and abuse of a young boy and how that permanently affected him. But the real life person came across as more self aware, resilient and confident than the dramatized version. I don’t blame Vili for being upset. His story is more complex than the movie shows and I think he deserves to be admired and respected for how he grew up to be a decent man despite his adverse experiences. The way he was portrayed in the movie made him seem childlike and lacking agency. In the interview he mentioned that he grew up without a father and he didn’t want that for his children. It seemed like he made a conscious decision as a child himself to protect his daughters.
And btw Mary Kay LeTorneau came across as a complete psycho and one of the most unpleasant women I’ve ever seen.
He missed out on a payday. All about the money imo.
And he is more than entitled to a payday since it’s his story – and trauma- that they are profiting off of.
I don’t blame him for feeling exploited and angry. This isn’t even the first movie where other people have made money of his story with him receiving nothing.
I think it would’ve been fine to make this movie if Haynes had made at least some effort to distinguish the movie from the real-life events. For instance, they could’ve dropped the MKL lisp and given Julianne Moore a different hair color. Little details like that could’ve made the movie feel more “inspired by” than just a retelling of Vili’s story.