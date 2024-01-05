Prince William & Kate went to their kids’ school Xmas fair & waited in line for the raffle

Prince William and Kate have built their royal brand on being “hands on parents” who cannot work a full schedule (or even a decent part-time schedule) because they’re both raising their children. While I believe that Kate is involved – school runs, supervising activities, keeping up with the kids’ schedules – it’s absurd to think that two people in their 40s are incapable of doing any work during their kids’ school holidays or any work while their children are in school. But whatever, Will and Kate are still going to be using the “hands on parents” excuse when Louis is in his 20s. Anyway, Hello Magazine had some exclusive info on just how Will and Kate are “down to earth” around the other parents at Lambrook, their kids’ school. Will and Kate go to school events and wait in line for raffles.
George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, are in Years Six, Four and One respectively at Lambrook, the Berkshire prep school. A source tells HELLO! that the royal children are popular and that Louis, who has kept the world entertained with his cheeky antics at big events, continues to keep the grown-ups on their toes.
“They’re lovely kids,” the source says. “Charlotte is so kind and friendly and the other children adore her. She’s kind to the kids in younger years and she’s very popular. George seems like a nice boy, too, and little Louis just has so much energy. If William and Kate ever can’t make a sports match, their nanny goes along and spends most of the time running around the edge of the pitch after Louis. He’s a typical little energetic five-year-old.”
William and Kate take part in all the important school activities, including ‘queueing for the tombola’ in a recent fundraising drive. Both parents are heavily involved with Lambrook events. The source claimed the future King and Queen tend to discreetly slip into events such as carol concerts and will almost always be in attendance, fitting occasions around their busy schedules.
‘The day after Kate’s carol service [at Westminster Abbey], it was the school Christmas fair and they were all there, as they were the previous year. I saw them queueing up for tombola tickets like everyone else. They really act like a normal mum and dad,’ the source said.
They added that the royal couple attended the school’s carol service at Eton College Chapel and sat alongside the headmaster – while joining in with all the songs.
[From Hello Mag & The Daily Mail]
“If William and Kate ever can’t make a sports match…” But I thought the whole point of their lazy schedule was that they must attend every single school function and sports activity? Poor Nanny Maria! Anyway, yeah, I believe that Will and Kate attend school events. What else have they got to do? It feels like those posh schools are probably so extra about wanting to “include” parents in every little thing too. I also had to look up “tombola” – here in America, we just call that a raffle. I wonder if Will and Kate have ever won anything at the Lambrook raffles? Do British schools raffle off goodies like homemade cakes and cookies? Also: there’s already a concerted effort to portray Charlotte as wise beyond her years and the center of the family. It’s… a lot.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George of Wales attend The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service is a moment to bring people together at Christmas time and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the year.,Image: 827900368, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service is a moment to bring people together at Christmas time and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the year.,Image: 827907304, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
The Dean of Westminster Abbey, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service is a moment to bring people together at Christmas time and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the year.,Image: 827907493, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Josh Shinner. The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2024 without prior
permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to
Kensington Palace and before publication.
Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of the Prince and Princess of Wales with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The photograph, which features on their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year, was taken by the photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year and shows The Prince and Princess with their three children in Windsor.
NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.,Image: 828291451, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace / Avalon
-
-
Members of the Royal Family to attend ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Dec 2023
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Dec 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Members of the British Royal Family attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Mia Tindall
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2023
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Members of the British Royal Family attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham
Featuring: Prince George, Prince Louis, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2023
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Members of the British Royal Family attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham
Featuring: Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2023
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Members of the British Royal Family attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2023
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Members of the British Royal Family attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham
Featuring: Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2023
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Members of the British Royal Family attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham
Featuring: Prince William, Princess Charlotte
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2023
Credit: Cover Images
A tombola here tends to be just bottles as prizes. Wine, spirits, champagne, etc. Or you might have a chocolate tombola. A raffle is for general mixed prizes.
Source – I ran the bottle tombola at the Christmas fayre. Tip – you get to take home to leftover bottles. Was so glad I volunteered.
I can’t believe that Kate would pass up a chance to be photographed standing in line while being busy with her Mom duties.
Big deal they attend their children’s events. Cookies for both of them because they have nothing better to do like I don’t know work for a living instead of the very expensive welfare they get for doing not much.
I bet they count these as engagements also. If they do then this would be considered their work. So yeah they should be there. I also doubt they show up much. Because everyone has cell phones with cameras. Plus parents attending their kids concerts and plays. For sure they have cameras. And there are never any picks of them there. So no they aren’t showing up.
I could imagine that the other parents had assure they would never ever use pictures of the Wales children in school by the school – maybe they would loose their place immediately?
What an odd description of George “he seems like a nice boy”. So much to say about Charlotte and Louis but nothing about George, mmmm.
Don’t forget “too,” he seems like a nice boy too. Makes him seem like an afterthought. Maybe it’s just the usual trying to keep the focus off the heir while giving plenty of details about charlotte and Louis. I’d be happy for them to tell us nothing about any of the kids.
That struck me, too. But maybe the “source” doesn’t deal with the older children in the school?
Yes, I noticed that too. If he was popular, they would have said so. Instead we are getting the Charlotte is the more likable sibling trope again like Harry was.
Now Charlotte the child is being promoted as being like the queen. P she is only 8 and she is not like her great grandmother. Eve. Princess anne did not get this spin . Charlotte should not be on covers now . Those children are being typecast at young ages.
The nanny is now more palatable than saying Carole was also there? Wow. I’m sure Carole is there.
Am I supposed to be charmed by this? My mother was a hands on parent and worked 36 hours a week. My dad was a hands on parent and worked 40 hours a week. William and kate aren’t special nor do they deserve a medal for hanging out with their children
My friend’s daughter is ten now and my friend has worked a four day week since returning from her mat leave. Recently she was telling me how sad she is that she missed so many of her daughter’s events over the years because we work in consulting and that’s the nature of the beast. It makes me so angry that these two have every resource and every privilege and clearly DNGAF about anything. They get praised for doing the things she would have loved to do throughout her daughters schooling so far.
So that Hello article putting Charlotte on the cover was clearly sanctioned by KP. Doing that to an 8 year old for good PR is really no better than what Charles did to his sons. Were they not supposed to be better parents?
Also lots of weasel words in there confirming that they don’t attend all events and nanny Maria ends up going to them.
It was definitely sanctioned! I’ve commented before, right after the Christmas photo that they put Charlotte in the middle of both photos, making her the center…the wails, their fans and the rr are dying for something to attract interest and good will for the future of the royals…and they use Charlotte to accomplish that…pathetic…
And hello typecast Charlotte as just like the queen . Very unfortunate. She is still a child.
Sure Jan. I can’t imagine anything has changed since the articles about their previous school where parents complained because the RPOs did the school run and blocked the streets from the other parents…
And if they were doing caroling with the headmaster of Eton, George will be attending for certain. While Charlotte goes to Marlborough to fly the Middleton flag, possibly along with Louis…
Maybe they even pass these school events as official events to pad their numbers.
Yeah…whatever…meanwhile, their last event was on the 8th of December, Kate’s Christmas carols..a month later and nothing apart the Christmas walk…they are so normal!!! Just like us!!!I bet all of you had a month’s leave for Christmas to be with your children Just like them….!!!
Oh hello, like clockwork. Sweet and fuzzy family story to distract from the Royal Rapist. So wholesome, and the next family activity after the school fair was having a gathering with their sex offender uncle!
If any of this actually happened (doubtful), why publish it a month later? Using the kids as the central shields here is particularly sick.
Keen is trying to channel Diana who had William and harry waiting on line like everyone else.
Well whoop De fking do, they know how to stand in line, YES because they have stood impatiently in line for the throne for years.
But the story that SHOULD have been told in DECEMBER when it happened (if it happened) was saved specifically for today, to be the first part of the Royal family and the media getting the spotlight of Andrew, Charlie put the call out “deploy the human shield for Andrew, but this time use willy, Kate and their kids first, save the harry and meghan sht for the rest of the month”.
They want a cookie for doing what every other parent does – and do it while working full time jobs.
Right-like all the involved parents in the world manage to go to important school functions and still work fulltime? This is what I can’t get over: don’t they think pushing this drivel at some point makes people resentful? Like how in the world (on the public dole) do they get to attend pretty much every school event and run?
William and Kate would have no problem lining up for a raffle. All the other parents are aristos like them. The question is would they wait in line for something in Brixton or some other working class community? Probably not. Plus, the nanny should not be at school events given the excuse for not working was that William and Kate are hands on parents.