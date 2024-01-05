Prince William & Kate went to their kids’ school Xmas fair & waited in line for the raffle

Prince William and Kate have built their royal brand on being “hands on parents” who cannot work a full schedule (or even a decent part-time schedule) because they’re both raising their children. While I believe that Kate is involved – school runs, supervising activities, keeping up with the kids’ schedules – it’s absurd to think that two people in their 40s are incapable of doing any work during their kids’ school holidays or any work while their children are in school. But whatever, Will and Kate are still going to be using the “hands on parents” excuse when Louis is in his 20s. Anyway, Hello Magazine had some exclusive info on just how Will and Kate are “down to earth” around the other parents at Lambrook, their kids’ school. Will and Kate go to school events and wait in line for raffles.

George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, are in Years Six, Four and One respectively at Lambrook, the Berkshire prep school. A source tells HELLO! that the royal children are popular and that Louis, who has kept the world entertained with his cheeky antics at big events, continues to keep the grown-ups on their toes. “They’re lovely kids,” the source says. “Charlotte is so kind and friendly and the other children adore her. She’s kind to the kids in younger years and she’s very popular. George seems like a nice boy, too, and little Louis just has so much energy. If William and Kate ever can’t make a sports match, their nanny goes along and spends most of the time running around the edge of the pitch after Louis. He’s a typical little energetic five-year-old.” William and Kate take part in all the important school activities, including ‘queueing for the tombola’ in a recent fundraising drive. Both parents are heavily involved with Lambrook events. The source claimed the future King and Queen tend to discreetly slip into events such as carol concerts and will almost always be in attendance, fitting occasions around their busy schedules. ‘The day after Kate’s carol service [at Westminster Abbey], it was the school Christmas fair and they were all there, as they were the previous year. I saw them queueing up for tombola tickets like everyone else. They really act like a normal mum and dad,’ the source said. They added that the royal couple attended the school’s carol service at Eton College Chapel and sat alongside the headmaster – while joining in with all the songs.

[From Hello Mag & The Daily Mail]

“If William and Kate ever can’t make a sports match…” But I thought the whole point of their lazy schedule was that they must attend every single school function and sports activity? Poor Nanny Maria! Anyway, yeah, I believe that Will and Kate attend school events. What else have they got to do? It feels like those posh schools are probably so extra about wanting to “include” parents in every little thing too. I also had to look up “tombola” – here in America, we just call that a raffle. I wonder if Will and Kate have ever won anything at the Lambrook raffles? Do British schools raffle off goodies like homemade cakes and cookies? Also: there’s already a concerted effort to portray Charlotte as wise beyond her years and the center of the family. It’s… a lot.