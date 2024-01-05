Anti-monarchy group Republic reported Prince Andrew to the police

The Jeffrey Epstein files are being released in batches, and with each new document dump this week, there are even more mentions of Prince Andrew. Remember Andrew’s 2019 BBC interview, where he insisted that he wasn’t even that close to Epstein, that Ghislaine Maxwell was his friend but he barely associated with Epstein? Yeah. Andrew was constantly catching rides on Epstein’s Lolita Express and Andrew visited Epstein’s New York mansion and private island frequently. All of which has led to another round of “why isn’t Andrew under police investigation again?” To be fair, the FBI has wanted to interview Andrew for years, but the British police have shrugged off every attempt to get a thorough investigation into Andrew’s domestic and international crimes. That didn’t stop Republic, the anti-monarchy group, from reporting Andrew yet again:

Prince Andrew has been reported to London’s Metropolitan Police by anti-monarchy group Republic over an allegation he took part in a sexual assault of a minor—believed to be Virginia Giuffre—while in London. The allegation was made public in a huge trove of court papers released by U.S courts Wednesday naming associates of Jeffrey Epstein, and was first reported by U.K. tabloid The Sun. Andrew was also alleged to have participated in an orgy with “numerous” “under-aged girls” at Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“The document is clear that while in London, an individual was forced to have sexual relations with Andrew when she was a minor,” Republic posted on their Instagram account. “That’s why today Republic are reporting Andrew to the police, demanding that the Met investigate these accusations. It’s simple—the royals should not be above the law. Accusations of criminality should always be investigated thoroughly. THAT’S WHY THE MET MUST ACT.”

The Met has so far declined to comment on calls to launch a fresh investigation into Andrew, whose name appears more than 70 times in nearly 1,000 pages of interviews and transcripts unsealed in the U.S. on Thursday.

In 2021, the Met announced it had completed its investigation of Giuffre’s claims in her US civil action—alleging Andrew had sexually assaulted her when she was a minor and being trafficked by Epstein—stating that they would take no further action. However, it said it would continue to “liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein.” Andrew has denied all accusations of wrongdoing and claims to have no memory of meeting Giuffre, but settled Guiffre’s civil claim in 2022 for a reputed $14 million.

In a statement, Graham Smith, Republic’s CEO, said: “I have reported Andrew to the police, well aware that the Met claims to have looked into this before. To date there appears to have been no serious criminal investigation, no interview of the accused or other witnesses and no clear justification for taking no action.

“I am calling on the Met police to re-open this case, I am calling on MPs to debate this affair in parliament, and I am calling on Charles to make a public statement—in front of the press and taking questions—to respond to these allegations and what they say about the monarchy. How can we not expect a response from the government and head of state? At the time of the alleged offences Andrew was a government trade ambassador and an active member of the royal family. They fudged and obfuscated for 11 years before taking any definitive action.”

“The government, police and palace all have questions to answer. Now is the time to start answering them. The question many people will be asking is simple: if the accused were anyone else, do we believe they wouldn’t have been investigated and prosecuted.”