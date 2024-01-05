Anti-monarchy group Republic reported Prince Andrew to the police

The Jeffrey Epstein files are being released in batches, and with each new document dump this week, there are even more mentions of Prince Andrew. Remember Andrew’s 2019 BBC interview, where he insisted that he wasn’t even that close to Epstein, that Ghislaine Maxwell was his friend but he barely associated with Epstein? Yeah. Andrew was constantly catching rides on Epstein’s Lolita Express and Andrew visited Epstein’s New York mansion and private island frequently. All of which has led to another round of “why isn’t Andrew under police investigation again?” To be fair, the FBI has wanted to interview Andrew for years, but the British police have shrugged off every attempt to get a thorough investigation into Andrew’s domestic and international crimes. That didn’t stop Republic, the anti-monarchy group, from reporting Andrew yet again:
Prince Andrew has been reported to London’s Metropolitan Police by anti-monarchy group Republic over an allegation he took part in a sexual assault of a minor—believed to be Virginia Giuffre—while in London. The allegation was made public in a huge trove of court papers released by U.S courts Wednesday naming associates of Jeffrey Epstein, and was first reported by U.K. tabloid The Sun. Andrew was also alleged to have participated in an orgy with “numerous” “under-aged girls” at Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“The document is clear that while in London, an individual was forced to have sexual relations with Andrew when she was a minor,” Republic posted on their Instagram account. “That’s why today Republic are reporting Andrew to the police, demanding that the Met investigate these accusations. It’s simple—the royals should not be above the law. Accusations of criminality should always be investigated thoroughly. THAT’S WHY THE MET MUST ACT.”
The Met has so far declined to comment on calls to launch a fresh investigation into Andrew, whose name appears more than 70 times in nearly 1,000 pages of interviews and transcripts unsealed in the U.S. on Thursday.
In 2021, the Met announced it had completed its investigation of Giuffre’s claims in her US civil action—alleging Andrew had sexually assaulted her when she was a minor and being trafficked by Epstein—stating that they would take no further action. However, it said it would continue to “liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein.” Andrew has denied all accusations of wrongdoing and claims to have no memory of meeting Giuffre, but settled Guiffre’s civil claim in 2022 for a reputed $14 million.
In a statement, Graham Smith, Republic’s CEO, said: “I have reported Andrew to the police, well aware that the Met claims to have looked into this before. To date there appears to have been no serious criminal investigation, no interview of the accused or other witnesses and no clear justification for taking no action.
“I am calling on the Met police to re-open this case, I am calling on MPs to debate this affair in parliament, and I am calling on Charles to make a public statement—in front of the press and taking questions—to respond to these allegations and what they say about the monarchy. How can we not expect a response from the government and head of state? At the time of the alleged offences Andrew was a government trade ambassador and an active member of the royal family. They fudged and obfuscated for 11 years before taking any definitive action.”
“The government, police and palace all have questions to answer. Now is the time to start answering them. The question many people will be asking is simple: if the accused were anyone else, do we believe they wouldn’t have been investigated and prosecuted.”
Nothing will happen, but I’m glad that someone is at least attempting to hold Andrew’s feet to the proverbial fire. The lack of outrage from the British media has been notable this week, and it’s perfectly clear that not only does Andrew have the support of his family, but the royal establishment is doing the most to protect him at every level as well.
They got Labour leader Keir Starmer on the record about Andrew too – Starmer said that the police should “look at” any and all claims made by victims: “Wherever there’s a complaint made, it’s inevitable that it should be looked at. We have to start with the victims here, and look at what allegations have been made.” Meaning, Andrew’s victims would have to come forward, in England, and file police reports. Which would then be ignored.
Agree that nothing will happen. Consequences never touch these people.
How is there no bigger outrage from the brits?? Charles had Andrew at the churchwalk knowing this was coming to light and he, because he knew there won’t be much of a reaction from people. But why not?? You can be a monarchist and demand the brf be put into their place and be told that their subjects expect a certain moral standard from them. And they should have to oblige!
None of us in UK wants to end up in a jail just to protest against Andrew. Our right to protest is heavily limited now, thanks to 14 years of Tory rule.
I’m a republican but the last thing I want is for me to lose my job and my family affected by me protesting against that *enter an insult here*.
Nothing will happen the cult is in bed with more than the press and their evil tentacles reach deep into places of power to keep anything from being done. Abolish the monarchy and vote out those in government who are obstructing justice. Easier said then done but get started.
So scary for any victims of the Royals to ever approach police. Isn’t there a myth that royals actually can’t break the law (i.e. are above the law)?
Also, as a frontline public servant I know it would be frustrating as hell for the regular ass detectives who might be more than happy to do the job but would get blocked for political reasons.
Abolish.
Of course nothing will happen and Republic know this but it gets more coverage for the story that most of the press here is trying to ignore. They got the (very likely) next prime minister to comment on the matter. That’s the point.
My favorite part of Graham Smith’s statement is when he says he wants Charles to make a public statement and take questions on this matter. In other words, have a press conference. LOL! 😆😂🤣
I don’t understand how the British people are just willing to accept that the head of state won’t ever hold a press conference only because he thinks he is above it.
We’re not accepting anything, we’re really powerless in this instance. It’s like asking British people to start a revolution.
Up until recently I also agreed that nothing would happen to Andrew, but a few Politicians have ‘piped up’ today including Starmer who is likely going to be our next PM.
I think there will be an investigation, but the key to Andrew facing justice is whether;
1. The UK hand him over to the US (Chuck’s hands may be tied if the tapes are handed over as part of collateral for some other political bargaining)
2. Dershowitz himself is indicted
I think there is a chance now that Andrew will lose any protections or immunities from protection because most of these crimes were committed whilst he was effectively a UK Brand Ambassador and they may wish to distance themselves from him, especially as these crimes were committed with tax payer money and Royal protection officers around.
I imagine UK police trying to investigate this have very short careers. The Republic is reminding the BRF and the ROTA that this will never go away.
We can now add British Royal Family to the list of dangerous people to keep children away from. It seems as if raping teenagers was Pedo’s favorite hobby. I hope the entire family gets taken down.
Please he didn’t go to these places without his secret service protections. They all know what he did, when he did. He is under King’s protection now, legally they couldn’t do anything to him, that’s what Charles made it clear with family church walks.
While it’s not clear as to why Paedrew has been voraciously protected up to now, Republic’s move is at the very least generating some headlines about it.
We shouldn’t expect some genius words from Starmer as it is (probably) election year, he’ll tell whatever will make people stop asking questions.
@LAU, sorry your very wrong about Starmer. He is a decent honourable man and will push as much as he can for this.
The Met Police has already announced that they won’t be launching an investigating into Andrew’s criminal behaviour.
General question based on the fact that the Met isn’t going to look into PA’s behavior unless new facts come to light.
Let’s say PA were just a regular citizen. For a years-old rape, when does the Met normally get involved? Did they follow their own protocol or have they buried this due to it being PA? Lots of information (like guardsmen and his diary that was supposed to exonerate him with, for instance, the Woking pizzeria story) was missing—why did the Met not feel like that was important??!
Andrew should be in the doc NOW, And if as Amy Bee says the met say they won’t investigate, then people will be calling for the head of the met to go. She was trafficked to THE UK, a crime was commited by this disgusting slug IN THE UK. Andrew the perv was acting as a representative of the UK at the time, so Andrew the perv WASN’T just a fking prince then, he was a public servant. Either get Andrew in the dock or get rid of the whole bloody useless perverted family, preferably do BOTH
👏👏👏
Now they can’t stick their head in the sand