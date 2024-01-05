Amy Robach says she lost ‘most’ of her ‘worldly possessions’ amid divorce



Another week has brought us a fresh episode of my favorite new podcast to gossip about, “Amy & T.J.” On this week’s ep, co-hosts and lovaaahs Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes welcomed in 2024 by reflecting on their dramatic 2023. And, just as you’d expect, their reflections, particularly Amy’s, had it all. Love was declared, shade was dropped, and worldly possessions were lost. That’s right, on this week’s pod, Amy proclaimed that love conquers all, made a petty remark about her ex Andrew Shue, and shared that she sold or gave away most of her things while she was going through her divorce. Doing the whole bitter ex routine is not as wild as last week’s overshare about T.J.’s toxic fighting tactics, but we can still work with it.

Amy Robach revealed she lost many of her “worldly possessions” following her divorce from Andrew Shue. The former “GMA3” co-anchor and beau T.J. Holmes shared on Tuesday’s episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast what they learned in 2023, and Robach admitted she had to sell her personal effects. “You can lose your job, you can lose your reputation, you can lose friends and you can lose most of your worldly possessions and still be happy,” Robach shared, prompting some slight confusion from Holmes. “You lost most of your ‘worldly possessions’?” Holmes, 46, questioned while chuckling. “There was a lot of selling going on, a lot of giving away,” she explained. “It was a great yard sale,” Holmes quipped. Robach, 50, also appeared to shade Shue, 56, when she told Holmes that “you don’t really know someone until you divorce them.” Holmes, who went through his own divorce last year from Marilee Fiebig, didn’t want to unpack the statement and responded, “Moving on.”

[From Page Six]

Amy, welcome to divorce, hun. Even on the most amicable of terms, it’s an expensive process, and I suspect their divorce was not amicable. Lawyers, mediators, specialists… they all cost money and I’m betting that Amy didn’t hire a divorce attorney with a low hourly rate, lol. I don’t know how much Amy’s ABC severance package was but there were reports that she got a better one than T.J. did. There were also reports that Amy moved into a $2.3 million apartment when she moved out. It sounds like Shue took a look at her financial disclosures and did not come to play. Honestly, given the circumstances of their divorce, good for him. Amy also declared during the podcast that “Choosing love is always worth it.” Bookmark those words, y’all. I’m super excited to see how they’ve held up during Amy & T.J.’s 2024 reflection podcast, if there is one.