Amy Robach says she lost ‘most’ of her ‘worldly possessions’ amid divorce

Another week has brought us a fresh episode of my favorite new podcast to gossip about, “Amy & T.J.” On this week’s ep, co-hosts and lovaaahs Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes welcomed in 2024 by reflecting on their dramatic 2023. And, just as you’d expect, their reflections, particularly Amy’s, had it all. Love was declared, shade was dropped, and worldly possessions were lost. That’s right, on this week’s pod, Amy proclaimed that love conquers all, made a petty remark about her ex Andrew Shue, and shared that she sold or gave away most of her things while she was going through her divorce. Doing the whole bitter ex routine is not as wild as last week’s overshare about T.J.’s toxic fighting tactics, but we can still work with it.
Amy Robach revealed she lost many of her “worldly possessions” following her divorce from Andrew Shue. The former “GMA3” co-anchor and beau T.J. Holmes shared on Tuesday’s episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast what they learned in 2023, and Robach admitted she had to sell her personal effects.
“You can lose your job, you can lose your reputation, you can lose friends and you can lose most of your worldly possessions and still be happy,” Robach shared, prompting some slight confusion from Holmes.
“You lost most of your ‘worldly possessions’?” Holmes, 46, questioned while chuckling.
“There was a lot of selling going on, a lot of giving away,” she explained.
“It was a great yard sale,” Holmes quipped.
Robach, 50, also appeared to shade Shue, 56, when she told Holmes that “you don’t really know someone until you divorce them.”
Holmes, who went through his own divorce last year from Marilee Fiebig, didn’t want to unpack the statement and responded, “Moving on.”
Amy, welcome to divorce, hun. Even on the most amicable of terms, it’s an expensive process, and I suspect their divorce was not amicable. Lawyers, mediators, specialists… they all cost money and I’m betting that Amy didn’t hire a divorce attorney with a low hourly rate, lol. I don’t know how much Amy’s ABC severance package was but there were reports that she got a better one than T.J. did. There were also reports that Amy moved into a $2.3 million apartment when she moved out. It sounds like Shue took a look at her financial disclosures and did not come to play. Honestly, given the circumstances of their divorce, good for him. Amy also declared during the podcast that “Choosing love is always worth it.” Bookmark those words, y’all. I’m super excited to see how they’ve held up during Amy & T.J.’s 2024 reflection podcast, if there is one.
God, Amy seems like a piece of work.
Right? I’m shocked she was with Andrew Shue.
“Choosing love is always worth it” is just so deliciously petty.
It’s the “you don’t know someone until you divorce them” for me. She should have added “after you publicly embarrass them while having an affair with your co-worker on a national program.” No shit, Sherlock!
Staaaaaaaaap
This is in poor taste.
She probably did swap one set of possessions for another. The old desk or whatever probably reminded her of her ex and it wouldn’t have looked good in the new 2.3M apartment anyway.
But in a world where there are so many real refugees who have literally lost everything that wasn’t on their backs, this is just tasteless. Was CNN not just running a story on the Texas bussing situation in which the immigrants were told they couldn’t bring more than one bag and their jackets taken before being bussed to the northern parts of the US? She should shush. Then there’s the Japanese people who are sleeping in an unheated community building on the hard floor in their jacket after the earthquake, there’s the Ukrainians (oh yeah) and…… list goes on.
She has a lot of nerve to be shady to anybody at all. She needs to look in the mirror and step. They are both so galling.
There was a mom at my kid’s school who had an affair. She was just so giddy about being in love (she claimed, for the first time) that she gushed to everyone, including the teachers of her kids, before she was even divorced. She did seem genuinely happy but was terribly oblivious to her soon-to-be ex, her kids, and literally everyone around her who was worried about the kids and ex. It was truly awful and she has never acknowledged the awkwardness of it all and how hurtful it was to the ex.
But I guess people who have affairs are just so completely selfish and wrapped up in themselves that it’s not surprising.
@girl_ninja I feel the same way they are both so tiresome and not likable people at all. I don’t think they understand that their talents (such as they are) were in delivering the news not in trying to be the news.
But if we’re all tracking this on CB for the inevitable implosion then I guess I can get down with that. Should we start a pool? Did somebody say labor Day?
Amy and TJ, as the saying goes Karma’s a b**** and she knows where you live.
Has anyone else noticed that T.J. isn’t looking at Amy in any of these pictures? Anyway, I literally haven’t thought of Andrew Shue since he was on Melrose Place, but now I want him to take Amy for everything and have a good life.
On the one hand it feels like we’re feeding the Gremlins after midnight by paying attention to these people, but it’s also the sort of trashy gossip we need to take a break from the horrors of the world.
I have very strong views on infidelity but at least we’re now at a place where everyone knows who these two are and their ex’s are shot of them. I hope both ex’s had excellent divorce lawyers.
it sounds like she wants you to think melrose place took them but then says she sold and gave away a lot of stuff. im picturing an apartment full of new guy’s stuff and he wouldnt make room for her.
Not a fan of either and never thought I’d find TJ Holmes as the more likeable of the two (if forced to choose). Also get the impression he is very much over it and if he doesn’t have a side GF yet it won’t be long.
These two probably won’t even be running any 4th of July marathons together is my prediction.
Andrew Shue’s divorce was entirely in the public eye because of her choices, so I definitely hope that he ended up with a huge chunk of her money for that.
I’m sure she got a golden handshake when she left ABC so I’m not buying this narrative about losing most of her worldly possessions. She knows that when people get divorced things get sold or given away. She probably didn’t like that she had to give some of those possessions to her ex.
She literally f***ed around and found out.
She had the option of leaving her marriage without making a public spectacle of her new romance. She chose instead to overlap the situations and has paid the price. She is insulated, perhaps, by the comfort of her new love but others involved are not.
“You don’t really know someone until you divorce them.” Is probably correct. I bet her ex didn’t know she had the audacity to have a public affair and then make herself out to be the victim.
Can’t wait for her to go away.
Boo-hoo. She left the guy who stood by her through cancer for the guy who was cheating on his wife with her.
“ You don’t really know someone until you divorce them.” She knew her husband just fine when she started cheating on him though. Did she expect Andrew to forgive her and hand over everything because she was “in love?” Sigh.