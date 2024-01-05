Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton for the Palm Springs film festival’s opening night

The annual Palm Springs International Film Festival officially began on Thursday. Celebrities convened in Palm Springs to pick up random awards and glad-hand with desert-dwelling Oscar voters. Seriously, the Palm Springs festival is just an event for Oscar-campaigners, which is why they schedule it at the start of the awards season. Even Cillian Murphy came out, because the studio made him fly out for the Golden Globes on Sunday. He looks like he’s being held against his will, which probably isn’t far from the truth.
I’m mostly including the fashion girls in this post, although a surprising number of potentially Oscar nominated men came out to Palm Springs as well, including Leo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Defoe. Sidenote: I really do think RDJ might be the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actor (for his role in Oppenheimer), but I’m also curious to see if anyone puts any money behind a late campaign for Milo Machado Graner, the kid in Anatomy of a Fall, because he was amazing.
Fashion notes: Emma Stone was predictably in Louis Vuitton, as she’s an LV brand ambassador. I’m not head over heels with this look, but it’s one of the more interesting LV ensembles for Emma. Margot Robbie wore a Barbie-inspired polka-dotted Balmain dress, which is very cute and on-theme, but I do wonder if she’s going to do Barbie-theme throughout the awards season? Carey Mulligan also wore Balmain (a terrible look, tbh) and she posed with Meryl Streep on the carpet. Lily Gladstone wore a custom Rodarte in a beautiful shade of green. She paired her dress with jewelry made by Native American designers. Taraji P. Henson wore Alexandre Vauthier – another great green, but the deep-V is not flattering (her girls look lopsided!). Billie Eilish wore a Gucci scarf and carried a Playboy purse, yuck. Last thing: I love that Da’Vine Joy Randolph is getting couture for all of her events.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Palm Springs, CA – 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards held at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, Riverside County, California.

Pictured: Margot Robbie

BACKGRID USA 5 JANUARY 2024
Pictured: Billie Eilish
Pictured: Carey Mulligan, Meryl Streep
Pictured: Cillian Murphy
Pictured: Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Pictured: Emma Stone
Pictured: Lily Gladstone
Pictured: Taraji P. Henson
Either that is the worst picture of Emma Stone I’ve ever seen, or she has messed with her face….she’s unrecognizable here and it’s awful (I’m not even going to go there about that horrible outfit). Big miss for me
Emma’s outfit comes across to me as theme dressing for her film. Taraji is the one whose face was unrecognizable to me. What is going on there?
Billie is *also* unrecognizable to me? IDK either these are just terrible pics or something funky is happening….everyone looks weird except Da’Vine Joy Randolph…
She was on The Graham Norton Show recently, and I was struggling to recognize her there too. I couldn’t put my finger on what was different, but there is something.
Same! And I wondered if she had done something particularly to achieve something slightly odd/off for the role, but doesn’t want to talk about it because it’s better for people to think it’s ACTING!
Her cheeks look a little inflated but it’s the eyes that are making her look different. Could be makeup or just the angle/timing of the photo but… could also be something else.
Could it be her eyes are a little more squinty? This is happening to me and actually seems like a normal sign of aging? Could it be Emma has the confidence to age naturally and that is what we are seeing?
Taraji Henson’s dress is amazing and she looks gorgeous. I think the girls only look like that because she has dipped one shoulder a bit lower while posing. That green is beautiful. I love to see all of the different greens lately. It’s so nice after so much dull clothing.
I second the motion to nominate Milo Machado Graner. A deeply moving performance. And there need to be awards for acting animals – Snoop’s performance in that film was heartbreaking!
Emma Stone’s look isn’t an ensemble – it’s random bits fished out of an old costume trunk.
Every outfit in this post is horrendous.
Especially Emma Stone. I’m usually down with her attire bit, uh, today negative.
Emma’s ensemble should have been saved for a very senior actress, like 80+. Margo and Carey look like robots assembled from random parts, which is always my impression about Princess Keen. I can’t with Billie Eilish. My daughter is into her right now, so I know how mediocre her music is, even the Barbie song is super mediocre if you listen to it without watching the movie scene. I get that she doesn’t want to show her body, but she has been wearing this same fug style for years. Does her stylist not have any other idea for cool and non figure hugging outfits?
Carey Mulligan has painful boob squeezing syndrome. Ouch.
Can Carey Mulligan breathe? Is Meryl holding her hand so that she doesn’t faint?
🔥 🔥 🔥 Da’Vine Joy Randolph looks fabulous!!! 🔥 🔥 🔥
I think the lighting combined with the photographer’s flashes do not flatter any woman or man. I mean Cillian Murphy looks like he just came off a bad hangover.
Is it just me or has the lighting been bad on a number of red carpets lately?
I actually like Emma’s LV look – it looks comfy. I really like Margot’s dress as well. Lily’s dress was not fitted properly in the bodice and it looks too tight under her arms. Taraji’s dress is ill-fitting and I want her stylist to stop putting her in these types of dresses – they aren’t flattering on her. And I LOVE Carey’s dress. Sorry not sorry.
Mmm, none of these fashions are flattering.
The green dress is lovely fabric and color but not the style.
Cillian Murphy and the droopy fabric bow tie = no. Nice posture tho.
Margo looks frozen in place = no.
Are hollywood stylists on strike or something?
emma did something to her eyes again. just why
I’m not on the gram can anyone see if Jason did a post about Lily’s look where he credits the jewellery design? I know Lily has been wearing a lot of Tlingit artist Jennifer Younger’s work.
https://jenniferyoungerdesigns.com/
And I actually love Carey’s look. She looks like she loves it too.