Martin Sheen taps his ‘West Wing’ staff to publicize his Biden endorsement

At the tailend of 2023, a super PAC associated with anti-vaxx nutjob Robert Kennedy announced that they were throwing a massive fundraiser for the “presidential candidate.” The fundraiser will be hosted in Indian Wells, California, and the super PAC claimed that Andrea Bocelli, Dionne Warwick, Martin Sheen and Mike Tyson would all be appearing or performing as friends of the candidate. As you can imagine, the guest list turned out to be entirely false. Dione Warwick has denied any knowledge of this event all week. Then on Thursday, Martin Sheen posted on Instagram that he’s supporting Joe Biden for reelection. Hilariously, Sheen called his West Wing costar and fictional deputy chief of staff Bradley Whitford/Josh Lyman to help spread the news:
There’s a story going around saying that Martin Sheen is supporting @RobertKennedyJr for president. The story is incorrect. Martin asked us to post this on his behalf.
“I wholeheartedly support President Joe Biden and the democratic ticket in 2024.
Sincerely,
Martin Sheen”
— Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) January 4, 2024
President Bartlett also contacted Josh’s former assistant Donna Moss (aka Janel Moloney) with the same message. Classic Bartlett – he always knew that Donna was the brains behind Josh.
There’s a story going around saying that Martin Sheen is supporting @RobertKennedyJr for president. The story is incorrect. Martin asked us to post this on his behalf.
“I wholeheartedly support President Joe Biden and the democratic ticket in 2024.
Sincerely,
Martin Sheen”
— Janel Moloney (@NellyMoloney) January 4, 2024
Additionally, Andrea Bocelli’s people told Rolling Stone that Bocelli will not even be in the US this month. Kennedy’s campaign is now claiming that they had nothing to do with this super PAC’s fundraiser, but as Rolling Stone pointed out, the campaign shared information about the fundraiser on their site, and seemingly believed that they had these celebrities coming. So… not only is Robert Kennedy Jr. a total f–king whackjob and a Republican operative/convenient idiot, he also can’t manage a campaign.
I don’t know anything about this event. I did not agree to it and I certainly won’t be there. https://t.co/h12mFFpdq6
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 3, 2024
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Is Andrea Bocelli an American citizen? How is he endorsing RFK Jr for President?
That’s what I was going to say. I have to Google it but I always thought he was Italian. It’s illegal to accept a campaign donation from a foreign source, although it would be legal for him to perform at a fundraiser.
Yes I think that’s right, he could perform and be compensated like he would be for any other performance…buuut it looks like this was a lie anyway so it doesn’t even matter. As if we needed anymore proof RFK Jr is a lying, unhinged loser.
LOL! Josh and Donna still keeping the Bartlet administration running. Things we love to see! 😁
He is definitely Italian but it’s possible he could have dual citizenship. But yeah, if he’s not an American citizen and he made a campaign donation– definitely illegal.
I was Miss Dionne’s Tweet denying it and cackled and then when the Bradley tweeted on behalf of Mr. Sheen dropped I was wheezing 🤣🤣🤣
Robert is a clown and o can’t wait not to see his face again.
I was the same way….cackling at her tweet and then dying at the follow up from Bradley.
When someone has the privilege, the money, the name recognition and they use it to for an ill-conceived presidential run? To support an anti-vax agenda? Sucks that he is married to one of my favorite actresses.
I was/am a West Wing fanatic. President Bartlett and Martin Sheen will always have my heart. While we have differing beliefs on some matters – mostly related to his faith – I have much respect for Martin Sheen. If you’ve never listened to one of his speeches about home important activism is to him, I HIGHLY recommend it!
This guy thought he was going to pull a Trump. But he’s not Trump. He’s just another Trump wannabe creating chaos.
Josh Malina was also assisting with the confirmation of the endorsement. He seems to have been the first WW alum aware of this RFK “event” and he contacted Sheen and his wife confirmed that it was false.
Is Alison Janney not on twitter??