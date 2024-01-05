Martin Sheen taps his ‘West Wing’ staff to publicize his Biden endorsement

At the tailend of 2023, a super PAC associated with anti-vaxx nutjob Robert Kennedy announced that they were throwing a massive fundraiser for the “presidential candidate.” The fundraiser will be hosted in Indian Wells, California, and the super PAC claimed that Andrea Bocelli, Dionne Warwick, Martin Sheen and Mike Tyson would all be appearing or performing as friends of the candidate. As you can imagine, the guest list turned out to be entirely false. Dione Warwick has denied any knowledge of this event all week. Then on Thursday, Martin Sheen posted on Instagram that he’s supporting Joe Biden for reelection. Hilariously, Sheen called his West Wing costar and fictional deputy chief of staff Bradley Whitford/Josh Lyman to help spread the news:

There’s a story going around saying that Martin Sheen is supporting @RobertKennedyJr for president. The story is incorrect. Martin asked us to post this on his behalf. “I wholeheartedly support President Joe Biden and the democratic ticket in 2024.

Sincerely,

Martin Sheen” — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) January 4, 2024

President Bartlett also contacted Josh’s former assistant Donna Moss (aka Janel Moloney) with the same message. Classic Bartlett – he always knew that Donna was the brains behind Josh.

Additionally, Andrea Bocelli’s people told Rolling Stone that Bocelli will not even be in the US this month. Kennedy’s campaign is now claiming that they had nothing to do with this super PAC’s fundraiser, but as Rolling Stone pointed out, the campaign shared information about the fundraiser on their site, and seemingly believed that they had these celebrities coming. So… not only is Robert Kennedy Jr. a total f–king whackjob and a Republican operative/convenient idiot, he also can’t manage a campaign.

I don’t know anything about this event. I did not agree to it and I certainly won’t be there. https://t.co/h12mFFpdq6 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 3, 2024