E! News host Keltie Knight lost a 4 carat diamond on the carpet at the Globes



The Beverly Hilton was host not only to the Golden Globes Sunday night, but also to a jewelry mystery. I know it’s usually a “jewelry heist” or “murder mystery,” but the story is that a diamond — four carats! — is missing from a ring and it likely just fell out of its setting. Still, I think Rian Johnson could take these basics and fashion the next Knives Out movie out of it, if he so chose. The victim: Keltie Knight, E! News chief correspondent. The facts: Keltie posted an Instagram video during the day on Sunday while she was glamming up for the Globes in which you can clearly see the diamond. A later video confirms the diamond is still in place when she is on the E! News platform on the red carpet. The disappearance occurred while walking from the platform to the photo line, which Keltie says was a short distance. Once she realized the diamond was missing, Keltie got down on hands and knees scouring the red carpet, and E! News even did her a solid and put a story out in real time:

Calling all stars, calling all stars! E! News’ Keltie Knight is dressed to the nines for the 2024 Golden Globes, but as she set up shop on the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton, she realized the highlight of a very important accessory had gone missing. “Hi everyone, Golden Globes emergency,” the host said in a quick video she posted to Instagram, holding up her hand boasting a ring with no center stone. “If you’re a celebrity and you see a four-carat diamond on the red carpet, please return it to Keltie Knight at E!, ‘cause it’s gone. And, um…it’s real.” So that may have been why she was on her phone for a bit… While the carpet is soon going to be aglitter with countless carats before the ceremony begins at 5 p.m. PT, here’s hoping the missing diamond turns up ASAP. You can see by the time she was posing for photos on the carpet in her bejeweled pink gown by Khaled & Marwan Couture (long sleeves, smart, it’s L.A.-caliber freezing outside) that the diamond had gone missing. And she didn’t specify whether it was her engagement ring from husband of 10 years Chris Knight that was down a crown jewel amid her earrings, etc. by Le Vian, but she was wearing the ring on that finger on her left hand, alongside her wedding band. Naturally, like the pro that she is, Knight didn’t miss a beat as the stars started lining up for interviews, though we wouldn’t have begrudged her a mini-meltdown.

[From E! News]

As of this writing, the diamond has still not been recovered. Cue Benoit Blanc! We have had confirmation, though, that it was not her engagement ring. Well, not exactly. Keltie told People Mag that the ring was an anniversary upgrade to mark 10 years with her husband Chris Knight. She also told the magazine that at this point she thinks the diamond is either embedded in the red carpet, stuck to the bottom of someone’s shoe, or, she jokingly offered, caught in J.Lo’s rose cape. Good for her for keeping up a sense of humor while losing tens of thousands of dollars worth of personal jewelry. Not to rub salt in the (four carat) wound, but that setting was completely inadequate for a diamond ring, let alone one that size! It had no prongs! A four carat stone needs at least six prongs, minimum. If I teach you nothing else, let it be that.

Keltie, we wish you a swift reunion with your diamond… to be immediately followed by a trip to the jeweler’s to have it re-set!!