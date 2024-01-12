Prince William ended up confirming that his nickname really is ‘One Pint Willy’

Here are some photos from Prince William’s first event of the year. He visited Headingley Stadium in Leeds and met with former rugby player Rob Burrow and awarded him with his CBE for raising awareness of Motor Neurone Disease. Burrow was the one who interviewed Mike Tindall in December, and that was the interview in which Tindall revealed that William’s nickname is One Pint Willy, because “he’s not the best of drinkers.” Of course that came up during William’s visit.

A laughing Prince William admitted today that Mike Tindall has apologised to him after revealing his nickname as ‘One Pint Willy’ in a podcast released in December. William was speaking to rugby legend Rob Burrow, 41, ahead of an official ceremony to present the sportsman and motor neurone disease campaigner with his CBE at Headingly Stadium.

In the clip released by BBC Breakfast on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rob told William that he ‘recently met Zara and Mike’, referring to a special podcast he recorded with the Tindalls.

He continued: ‘Mike has some secrets he told me which the kids found very amusing.’

William, who was smiling and shaking his head knowingly, replied: ‘I think that might be some of the nicknames. Was it you who got the nicknames out of him?’

When Rob appeared on the podcast and pressed Mike for his nicknames for the royals, Mike shared with listeners that he calls Prince William ‘One Pint Willy’ because ‘he is not the best of drinkers’.

The Prince told Rob : ‘He apologised to me about that. I was like, “Mike, when you say you’re not going to mention anyone’s nicknames that doesn’t mean you can then mention my nickname. That’s not fair.’”

Earlier in the clip, Rob, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, told William that it was ‘an honour’ to meet him and that he was ‘feeling good’. He added: ‘My children have been practising their curtseying and talking about meeting you all week.’