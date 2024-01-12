Gary Goldsmith wants Carole Middleton to ‘take legal action’ over ‘The Crown’

The Crown ended with a whimper, not a bang. The final season was a mess, and even when Peter Morgan did manage to create some honest or interesting moments, he immediately folded and tried to make everything seem like it would be fine, that King Charles would be great, that Charles and Camilla’s “love story” won. One of the few accurate plot points was the dramatization of Carole Middleton scheming to throw Kate into William’s path for years. Of course, we all know that Kate was actively part of Operation “Acquire Big Blue,” but Carole absolutely spent years managing Kate and William’s relationship and we saw a sliver of that in The Crown. New generations were introduced to the Middleton family’s machinations and boy, are the Middletons mad about that. They sent Dodgy Uncle Gary – who is Carole’s brother – to the Mail’s Crown podcast and Gary tried his best to argue that Carole should sue Netflix and The Crown. LMAO.

The Royals have steadfastly refused to comment on glossy Netflix drama The Crown – but the other side of the family have now hit back with a blistering attack on its depiction of the Middletons. Speaking on the latest episode of the hit Mail podcast, The Crown: Fact or Fiction – which drops tomorrow – the Princess of Wales’s uncle slams the producers for portraying his sister Carole as ‘evil’. Gary Goldsmith goes on to attack the show for ‘totally’ misrepresenting other relatives, including his parents, plus Kate and Prince William, and claims he struggled to understand why his sister ‘hasn’t taken legal action’ over her characterisation. The sixth and final series, released last month, represents Mrs Middleton as a ruthless social climber who is obsessed with inveigling her daughter into the young prince’s affections. Businessman Mr Goldsmith told the podcast he enjoyed the first few series of The Crown, but it drifted into a ‘fantasy world’. He said: ‘The narrative, the truth of it, has gone out of the way to try to get headlines. Once it started becoming ridiculous and fantastical, it was very difficult to watch, so I stopped.’ He added: ‘If they wrote a book, where would you put it? It’s not going to be in the history of art, is it? Put it in the kids’ section.’ In an attempt to set the record straight, Mr Goldsmith said: ‘Carole isn’t that manipulative evil person… coming up with ways by which she can force her way into the Royal Family. First and foremost, Kate did brilliantly well to get into St Andrews. She’s an amazing girl, but that wasn’t noted. It was all to do with ‘Kate you’ve got to be doing these things, you’ve got to be showing your legs’, and it’s just not my family. It’s not the way Carole operates.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Considering that The Crown soft-pedaled everything about Kate and William, Gary should be grateful that The Crown ended where it did and that Carole mostly got the blame for manipulating the situation. They were very careful to leave Kate out of it, like Kate would never, ever scheme and plot to date William or go on a decade-long wait for the ring. Besides, no one is even talking about The Crown anymore – the series ended so poorly, why is Gary Goldsmith doing his best to Streisand-Effect this show’s portrayal of Carole?