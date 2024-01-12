Gary Goldsmith wants Carole Middleton to ‘take legal action’ over ‘The Crown’

The Crown ended with a whimper, not a bang. The final season was a mess, and even when Peter Morgan did manage to create some honest or interesting moments, he immediately folded and tried to make everything seem like it would be fine, that King Charles would be great, that Charles and Camilla’s “love story” won. One of the few accurate plot points was the dramatization of Carole Middleton scheming to throw Kate into William’s path for years. Of course, we all know that Kate was actively part of Operation “Acquire Big Blue,” but Carole absolutely spent years managing Kate and William’s relationship and we saw a sliver of that in The Crown. New generations were introduced to the Middleton family’s machinations and boy, are the Middletons mad about that. They sent Dodgy Uncle Gary – who is Carole’s brother – to the Mail’s Crown podcast and Gary tried his best to argue that Carole should sue Netflix and The Crown. LMAO.
The Royals have steadfastly refused to comment on glossy Netflix drama The Crown – but the other side of the family have now hit back with a blistering attack on its depiction of the Middletons. Speaking on the latest episode of the hit Mail podcast, The Crown: Fact or Fiction – which drops tomorrow – the Princess of Wales’s uncle slams the producers for portraying his sister Carole as ‘evil’.
Gary Goldsmith goes on to attack the show for ‘totally’ misrepresenting other relatives, including his parents, plus Kate and Prince William, and claims he struggled to understand why his sister ‘hasn’t taken legal action’ over her characterisation.
The sixth and final series, released last month, represents Mrs Middleton as a ruthless social climber who is obsessed with inveigling her daughter into the young prince’s affections.
Businessman Mr Goldsmith told the podcast he enjoyed the first few series of The Crown, but it drifted into a ‘fantasy world’. He said: ‘The narrative, the truth of it, has gone out of the way to try to get headlines. Once it started becoming ridiculous and fantastical, it was very difficult to watch, so I stopped.’ He added: ‘If they wrote a book, where would you put it? It’s not going to be in the history of art, is it? Put it in the kids’ section.’
In an attempt to set the record straight, Mr Goldsmith said: ‘Carole isn’t that manipulative evil person… coming up with ways by which she can force her way into the Royal Family. First and foremost, Kate did brilliantly well to get into St Andrews. She’s an amazing girl, but that wasn’t noted. It was all to do with ‘Kate you’ve got to be doing these things, you’ve got to be showing your legs’, and it’s just not my family. It’s not the way Carole operates.’
Considering that The Crown soft-pedaled everything about Kate and William, Gary should be grateful that The Crown ended where it did and that Carole mostly got the blame for manipulating the situation. They were very careful to leave Kate out of it, like Kate would never, ever scheme and plot to date William or go on a decade-long wait for the ring. Besides, no one is even talking about The Crown anymore – the series ended so poorly, why is Gary Goldsmith doing his best to Streisand-Effect this show’s portrayal of Carole?
Yep, The Crown died with a feeble whimper. ‘Nuff said. Kate’s uncle can just go away, take several seats and STFU. 🙄
I suppose it’s too much to wish that the British monarchy and their rota cohorts would take some steps back, go away quietly, STFU, and die as ignominiously and feebly as The Crown did. 😒
He’s doing the Streisand Effect because a hit dog will holler.
I just learned who Barbra Streisand is (not just the effect) what a legend!
Lol you know it got under their skin when they send out this loser to brief the press.
OMG! I’m so old I can remember when she first became a star in Funny Girl on Broadway. I had her very first album–in vinyl. So that’s how old I am. 😱
^^ I’m not too far behind you. I have a vague memory of Streisand winning the Oscar for Funny Girl, and sharing the win with Katharine Hepburn. I just looked it up for accuracy. Yep, they tied in the voting for 1969 Oscars. It’s perhaps stranger that a tie in the Oscars acting categories never happened again. I find it stranger still that the 1960s is now over a half century ago! 👀 😳
You know what’s really funny about that Oscar tie? If the Academy hadn’t allowed Streisand in before Funny Girl was released (something about they knew she was going to be a big star just from the success she had on Broadway, recording, and television), assuming Streisand voted for herself for best actress, it wouldn’t have been a tie as KH would have won by one vote. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ I am here to supply useless trivia like this 😆.
In allowing her to vote in the Oscars before she had a film release, they were also signalling the desire for younger members.
^^ LOL! That’s interesting. I did not know those fascinating details.
I recall around the time of WandK’s wedding several stories coming out about Kate copying off of other students papers and even her college essay on a famous author ( Lewis somebody, it’s early and my brain isn’t functioning) was full of plagiarism. Of course, she was with William at the time so she didn’t suffer any consequences for her actions.
Lewis Carroll? He was a photographer as well as an author. She would’ve studied him as an art history major.
Yeah those plagiarism stories plagued her throughout her time at St Andrews but because she was with Peggy they turned a blind eye and she got away with it. It got to the point she didn’t even bother trying to hide it. GF has been enabled throughout her whole life.
“Besides, no one is even talking about The Crown anymore – the series ended so poorly, why is Gary Goldsmith doing his best to Streisand-Effect this show’s portrayal of Carole?”
Because the press has absolutely nothing from Harry and Meghan and they’re desperate for clicks. Carole hasn’t sued because doesn’t have the money to bring a case against the Crown. Plus if she had the money how is she going to the disprove what has been written over the years and what she let the press run with.
She wouldn’t sue because too much info would come out. Gary is flapping his gums because he knows it’ll never happen.
Exactly this. All bark and no bite. None of them want their dirty laundry aired out.
Exactly.
Remember too how calculating that Pippa is known to have behaved – another ruthless operator like her debtor mother? Bet the Matthews family are smiling seeing Carol get her comeuppance.
And the feckless James? All leeching off their royal association.
And why is the Mail even giving a creature like Gary Goldsmith a platform in the first place?
Also, at this moment, they have next to nothing from the Wales. They’re thirsting for content.
People forget that lawsuits include things like discovery, and depositions under oath. Sit down, Uncle Gary.
Exactly! Unc did you watch the other Netfilx show about royalty and what text/email “search terms” the Sussex’s were subjected to during discovery? So YEAH lawyer up Wisteria fam. Here’s some discovery search terms to fuel your legal righteousness-Daily Mail, Dan Wooton, Vicki Arbitier, Dickie Arbitier, Christian Jones, Clive Alderton, Edward Young, Camilla, Willy, eggplant, covid loans, party pieces….
I love when Uncle Gary comes crawling out of Bang Bang and screams at clouds.
Truth hurts doesn’t it!!!
Ma got off lightly given what’s was rumoured about over the years about just how pushy she was when it came to getting the prize. And then there are the stories about what Kate did at Uni to get into his circle.
The Middletons have a lot to hide!
Okay, she should sue. With what money though? Becasue if she has any she should use it to pay the over 2 million debt from Party Pieces. That would do much more to improve her reputation than any win against Netflix or The Crown.
Oh it would be grand if Ma Middleton sued. A girl can dream, le sigh.
Beech, I agree. That would provide entertainment for quite awhile.
Yeah, Uncle Gary should be happy that the Crown went pretty easy on Carole and that it didn’t have much cultural impact. Why stir the pot? He seems like an exhausting person who is probably secretly mad that he didn’t rate a portrayal on the series.
Dodgy Uncle Gary being the only line of defence for the Middletons, I love that for them !
The Crowns portrayal of Carole is the least of their worries, now that internet sleuths have dug up old photos of Special K with Richard Branson/his yacht (after rumors broke of him & PA being on alleged JE tapes). I thought the palace had scrubbed all photos of K re possibly being a yacht girl (after projecting that bs onto Meghan).
K has already been revealed as the ultimate royal racist and is still being portrayed as perfect so what are they really worried about possibly being revealed? Willy Nilly already knows that the Midds bamboozled him. So what other underhanded things have they done that they’re terrified will be discovered? GG should support “poor” Pimp Momma Carole by encouraging and/or helping her pay those creditors she unashamedly stiffed instead of claiming that she’s not evil. Well prove it. One would think these morons would know when to lay low and shut up but oh no, not them!
There were only a few scenes with Carole and it was pretty mild in terms of her encouraging Kate to pursue William. Why Gary is bringing this up again is really not helpful to Carole because then the old stories will resurface and they were far harsher.
Why is jennifer aniston in the header pic of this thread about carole middleton?
Thats all i got.
Every time, I can’t unsee it.
What would she sue for, exactly? Defamation? The big bad Netflix reminded the world what a social climber she is?
The issue with the Crown for the royals and the Middletons is that it’s not showing anything new. It’s just reminding people of what happened. Like the Diana stuff – it just reminded people of what an ahole Charles was to her (and it went really easy on Charles too.) It didn’t really have any new information.
The royals (and middletons) have been protected by the media for so long, with so much erased from the internet etc, that just the reminders of what actually happened are enough to send them into a tailspin.
Wait Carol has money to sue The Crown for softly telling the truth? I’m sure the people she owes money to will be interested in how she has money for that but not for her debts.
Listen Gary love, just be grateful that one, it ended when it did, and two, it never told the REAL story of Kates hunting of William. The nicknames given to her, the way the other girls were either disgusted with her behaviour or laughing at her desperation. Just think, they could even have shown YOUR background, or gone a bit further and told how your darling sister stiffed the local suppliers as her business went bust. Shusssssh now, or another writer, who doesn’t cow down to the Royals, might just write a new, more accurate portrayal of the trolly dolly, the pilot, their knicker flasher daughter and the crown. Just think of that. Now, where’s my typewriter 😂😂
“the trolly dolly, the pilot, their knicker flasher daughter and the crown.”
@Mary Pester, that is an awesome title for a book or TV series, lol!
I know a true investigative book about the real Middleton story is a pipedream, but what if someone wrote a fictional story veeery similar to what really went down during and even before the waity years? The dodgy uncle and Carole wouldn’t be able to say shit about it without admitting to the nefariousness of the real story. And I would love every single page or tv minute.
And his own issues: the drugs, the domestic abuse, whatever financial shenanigans he’s been involved with . . .
I watched most of the last season of The Crown with my mom and it’s actually the only season I’ve really seen. I didn’t think it was bad but I found it to be a lot of telling and not showing, if that makes any sense. Not sure if the earlier seasons are like that and it’s on my to watch list but I’m not in a hurry to see it. I found Carole’s portrayal of a social climber to be pretty mild–also the scene where Kate and Carole see Diana and William in the street and where William says hi to her (or signs something I can’t remember), that was so laughable and I told my mom “that did not happen” to which my mom asked “how do you know?” So there are probably some people out there who probably think that really happened if they didn’t bother to look it up online later. Gary should be happy the show ended where it did because while Peter Morgan made it clear he would stop in 2005, if he had gone any further, the Middletons would have taken way more hits. We’ll have to wait a few more decades before we can reexamine the last 10 years of Windsor/Middleton messiness in a fictional/dramatized way.
@Villa…I agree wholeheartedly with your assessment…I enjoyed this last season…ALMOST as much as I enjoyed Foy’s 2 seasons & ALL of Princess Margaret’s storyline…I ❤️ the way Morgan showed the Royal Family has ALWAYS been a bunch of trifling HATERS when it comes to being jealous AF of ANYONE who’s more popular than them…I actually think they were ON POINT regarding Diana & Dodi…I was HOWLING when Dodi’s fiance was like…”Mofo…I’M COMING!” I can believe the narrative regarding Dodi’s Father being thirsty AF…that was pushed even back then & Big Daddy was NEVA subtle about wanting to be in the inner-circle of British Toffs…I ❤️ how they had William & Harry getting in trifling Charles ass about pulling their Mama’s security which is why Diana even gave Dodi ANY play…and if Charles hadn’t done THAT…she would still be alive (hindsight being 20/20…it’s HARD to argue!😬)….And Prince Phillip’s response to Queen Elizabeth regarding accompany her to Princess Margaret’s LAST birthday? THAT SHIT WAS HEARTBREAKING…COLD BLOODED & PERFECT 😱
I loved Eve Best in this role. I wish she had more screen time as Carol(e), complete with sun damage. I was sad when she quit/was fired/whatever from Nurse Jackie and still wonder what went down.
Not sure even Carole is desperate enough to take the advice of Uncle Hookers and Blow.
Was Kate really nicknamed as ‘Beautiful Kate’ in St.Andrew’s as the show claims? I mean, when giving out nicknames young people don’t really use such odd words. Maybe ‘preity Katie’ or something, but ‘beautiful Kate’ sounds like something from a romance novel… Wa that really her nickname??
@APPLES2, NO, her nickname was the mattress, and that’s an actual fact, BUT the reason she got that title was because William said and I quote from one of his friends, “William puts up with his clingon because he says she’s” always available for a booty call !!!! “.