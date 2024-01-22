Prince William has no plans to cut the monarchy’s ties with the Church of England

Robert Hardman’s new book about King Charles actually had some shady asides about Prince William, it’s just that no one really paid attention to those parts because they were too busy screaming about the name Lilibet. Hardman’s sources made it clear that William is a very dull man indeed – a non-reader, incapable of finishing anything other than a one-page memo, and not someone who is ideological, political, spiritual, curious or intellectual. Interestingly, people have started focusing on William’s lack of spirituality and his discomfort with religion in general. It’s a big deal because one of the big parts of being monarch is that William will serve as Supreme Governor of the Church of England. Sources told Hardman that William doesn’t share his father’s “sense of the spiritual, let alone the late Queen’s unshakeable devotion to the Anglican church.” William rarely goes to church and he is “not instinctively comfortable in a faith environment.” That’s led to some talk about whether William, as king, would separate the crown from the Anglican church. Well, this was included in Roya Nikkhah’s piece in the Sunday Times, which came straight from a Kensington Palace briefing:

The health drama comes as it can be revealed today that William will not cut ties with the Church of England when he is King, and will uphold the centuries-old tradition of the monarch being the church’s “supreme governor”. William is not a regular churchgoer and does not have the strong faith of the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles, but he has no plans to change the sovereign’s unique role within the Anglican faith upon his accession, despite recent speculation he will look to sever ties with the church. The reigning monarch holds the title Supreme Governor of the Church of England, a title taken by Henry VIII after his break with the Catholic church due to his divorce from Katherine of Aragon, a staunch Catholic, in order to marry Anne Boleyn. Sources close to William have insisted “the conversation has never come up” and dismissed the suggestion that he is considering altering the monarch’s relationship with the church.

[From The Times]

Ah, so William is not religious and is not a particularly faithful Christian, but he’s committed to doing the bare minimum for the Church of England, for sure. All of this has caused a somewhat interesting back-and-forth in the British media. Like, an actual national conversation about whether the UK should even have a national religion or expect their royal family to be tied to the CoE, or whether William’s apathy towards religion should make him ineligible to be king. I don’t have a horse in this race but it’s fascinating to watch – Charles got so much pushback, back in the day, for suggesting that the sovereign should be more accessible to a multifaith society and vow to become the “defender of faith” rather than “defender of the faith.” And now William is like “I hate church, I’m barely a Christian, who even cares, this sh-t is boring, I don’t wanna read the Bible.”