Prince William has no plans to cut the monarchy’s ties with the Church of England

Robert Hardman’s new book about King Charles actually had some shady asides about Prince William, it’s just that no one really paid attention to those parts because they were too busy screaming about the name Lilibet. Hardman’s sources made it clear that William is a very dull man indeed – a non-reader, incapable of finishing anything other than a one-page memo, and not someone who is ideological, political, spiritual, curious or intellectual. Interestingly, people have started focusing on William’s lack of spirituality and his discomfort with religion in general. It’s a big deal because one of the big parts of being monarch is that William will serve as Supreme Governor of the Church of England. Sources told Hardman that William doesn’t share his father’s “sense of the spiritual, let alone the late Queen’s unshakeable devotion to the Anglican church.” William rarely goes to church and he is “not instinctively comfortable in a faith environment.” That’s led to some talk about whether William, as king, would separate the crown from the Anglican church. Well, this was included in Roya Nikkhah’s piece in the Sunday Times, which came straight from a Kensington Palace briefing:
The health drama comes as it can be revealed today that William will not cut ties with the Church of England when he is King, and will uphold the centuries-old tradition of the monarch being the church’s “supreme governor”.
William is not a regular churchgoer and does not have the strong faith of the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles, but he has no plans to change the sovereign’s unique role within the Anglican faith upon his accession, despite recent speculation he will look to sever ties with the church.
The reigning monarch holds the title Supreme Governor of the Church of England, a title taken by Henry VIII after his break with the Catholic church due to his divorce from Katherine of Aragon, a staunch Catholic, in order to marry Anne Boleyn.
Sources close to William have insisted “the conversation has never come up” and dismissed the suggestion that he is considering altering the monarch’s relationship with the church.
Ah, so William is not religious and is not a particularly faithful Christian, but he’s committed to doing the bare minimum for the Church of England, for sure. All of this has caused a somewhat interesting back-and-forth in the British media. Like, an actual national conversation about whether the UK should even have a national religion or expect their royal family to be tied to the CoE, or whether William’s apathy towards religion should make him ineligible to be king. I don’t have a horse in this race but it’s fascinating to watch – Charles got so much pushback, back in the day, for suggesting that the sovereign should be more accessible to a multifaith society and vow to become the “defender of faith” rather than “defender of the faith.” And now William is like “I hate church, I’m barely a Christian, who even cares, this sh-t is boring, I don’t wanna read the Bible.”
Among all adults in Britain, less than 15% consider themselves to be Anglican.
I think this is the one area where **some** monarchists might be able to actually see the hypocrisy of having a king/Royal family in 2024.
The truth is many people in the UK are not very religious, and having our king also be head of a church is just weird in this day and age. Especially if that person is irreligious themselves!
This is very much a topic that is often ignored. It’s rare that something like this gets brought up in the media, and I do think it causes people to questions whether any of this makes sense at all.
Nice contrast: henry8 had to be head of church to marry his mistress, religious giant prostate king married his mistress,and the eggplant king not being religious enough blaspheming marriage with extramarital affairs but having to be head of church.
As I have said before evil doesn’t like anything to do with church or religion and Peg in my opinion is evil. If he becomes king will he continue with the Christmas church walk? My guess is no. He will let others do the praying while he schemes behind the scene.
I think he will absolutely continue with church walks before is a photo op. He know it’s gonna sell the family image. Army, service, church.. it’s all performative and an opportunity to sell pictures
I think this is one of those issues that shows over time the definition of the monarch has become more nd more divorced from reality. Queen Elizabeth was religious nd a woman of strong faith and so it was consistent nd believable that she was also the head of the Church of England. Prince Charles, in his own way, is quite spiritual and seems to believe in respecting all faiths; so from that perspective it is plausible to have him as the head of the CoE. Then we come to William. In line with many in his generation, he’s not particularly religious, not a churchgoer, and is intellectually incurious about things in general and about spirituality. That’s fine for the average person, but problematic for someone who’s supposed to be the head of the CoE. He simply has no credibility in that role. So it becomes yet another example of the reality of who he is being at odds with what is expected from the monarch.
Maybe William will take a cue from Henry VIII and start his own religion. It will be devoted to secretive sexual liaisons and not doing any work at all.
What shall he call this religion peggingism? Or worklessology? Also can be done at home so maybe those empty churches can be used for the homeless which he was all about solving.
The fact this even has to be discussed is telling. They just keep drip, drip, dripping all these facets of William’s personally/behavior that aren’t suited to being King. Each scandal/crisis gets us closer to learning the truth about Will’s darkest secrets.
You would think that actual church leaders and members would want to change this to have a leader who does attend church and understands their traditions and beliefs.
Henry VIII started the Anglican Church so I don’t see the leaders and members calling for a change.
At least he wouldn’t be a hypocrite if he did plan to cut ties but I believe that William wants to maintain this link. He want’s all the power and trappings of monarch that his father has.
Sorry William head of the Church of England in the job title you are born to have when you become king. Harry can’t fill that spot for you. The only way you can get out of that job is to abdicate. It’s another example William never prepped to sit on St. Edward’s chair.