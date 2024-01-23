Kim Kardashian named the brand ambassador for Balenciaga after ad scandal

A few years ago, Kim Kardashian appeared in a Balenciaga print-ad campaign. She didn’t do it for the money, she just did it because she loves Balenciaga, she’s friends with creative director Demna Gvasalia and she loves that these huge labels actually want her to wear their clothes. Kim’s Balenciaga ad campaign blew up in her face a year later, when Balenciaga did a separate campaign which seemed to glorify child abuse and violence. Kim was forced to make a public statement about how she was outraged and disgusted by it. After that… she continued to wear Balenciaga. She continued to be friends with Demna. And now she’s officially the brand ambassador for Balenciaga.

After Kim Kardashian cut ties with Balenciaga in 2022 following backlash in response to a campaign depicting children in questionable light, the beauty brand billionaire is now the face of the luxury fashion house. “The Kardashians” star, who has worn the Balenciaga to the Met Gala and walked in one of their Paris Fashion Week shows, was named brand ambassador of the longstanding French fashion house Monday. “For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks – and some of my most iconic fashion moments. This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna,” Kardashian said Monday in a statement shared on her Instagram Story. “For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador,” Kardashian continued.

[From USA Today]

What’s crazy about this is still the fact that Kim doesn’t actually need any of this – she doesn’t need the money, nor does she even need the “prestige” of being a brand ambassador for a French label. At this point, all of those designers want Kim to wear their designs. That being said, Kim really does wear so much Balenciaga these days, maybe she was just like “f–k it, I should get paid for this.” I wonder about her brand ambassadorship contract though, and whether it’s anything like her print-ad campaign contract from two years ago. Back then, she was not contractually bound to wear Balenciaga on every red carpet or every event. I wonder if it’s the same now.