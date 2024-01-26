Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner vamped it up for the PFW Margiela show

Paris Fashion Week is still in full swing, and Kim Kardashian’s in town now. Kylie and Kris Jenner have been in Paris for days, and they already attended the Valentino show and Jean Paul Gaultier show (where Kylie “looked old”). On Thursday, Kris, Kim and Kylie headed out to the Maison Margiela show and they all got fresh looks from the fashion house.
Kim obviously got “the best” look, I guess. It’s sort of glam/goth and her styling is good here. I prefer Kim with black hair and sort of “Cher” styling (she loves Cher). The necklace is OTT but it’s fine, it’s supposed to look straight from the runway. Kylie got a silver sequined dress which isn’t bad, although I wouldn’t have gone tea length with it. Kylie’s shoes are horrendous, they look like something Minnie Mouse would wear. Kris looks like her daughters’ bodyguard. They’re so funny.
Kylie seems to be doing a copypasta of Kim’s whole aesthetic from several years ago, right? The wet-hair, the heavy makeup, the living doll look.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Does Kim have a wonky eye or am I imagining it?
She does in these pics! Maybe a Botox mishap.
I dislike all of the clothes here…love Kim’s necklace though–beautiful piece.
Looks like it – ‘tox eye
She’s going for the “Kate’s wonky eye/eyebrow” look.
I’m sorry to say it but the mom’s face looks deformed. Human cheeks are not like that. I see nothing but sweat and sadness when I see pics of these women.
I’ve seen it in other photos, too. Like in the story about her Balenciaga ambassadorship.
@Minority Report says:
Everything about her is wonky. 🙂
I like both of their dresses. I don’ hate Kylie’s shoes but I don’t like it with the dress. They take away from the rest of the look. That Margiela show was WILD! Lots of completely sheer dresses with boobies and houhas out. The overall aesthetic was cool (think Paris nightclubs in the 1920s and 1930s mixed with a healthy dose of Moulin Rouge) but we will be seeing LOTS of iterations of those sheer looks.
Something about the dress and shoes doesn’t work.
I can’t tell if the photographs are manipulated or if the dress is offering illusions but it looks like she has Barbie feet here
Yikes! Kris’ face!
Kris looks ready for Halloween.
Kris is going full Karl Lagerfeld. Wouldn’t have been hilarious if one of the girls just had like a completely different aesthetic and refused to play ball? Like if one of them had been full Zooey Deschanel twee or something?
Katie – thought was first thought as well – Karl Lagerfeld.
They look the same ahe and have the same plastic faces.
It’s such a shame, I remember when I first saw a photo of Kim in the early 2000 and thinking how genuinely beautiful she was. There’s nothing left of that woman today
I feel like you can see Kris’s age in her neck and as an originally very attractive woman she would look better/sophisticated w less work and more movement and more of her original face. As for the lips, don’t get me started. The seem even worse than Kylie’s.
Fashion is fashion and “wearability” is not necessarily the key decision-making factor. But for some reason I can’t get past how uncomfortable these dresses look. Kylie looks like she’s sweating in hers, Kim’s looks itchy 🫣 I’m not feeling these looks, I must say. Mostly because I can’t imagine myself enjoying wearing them.