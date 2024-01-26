Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner vamped it up for the PFW Margiela show

Paris Fashion Week is still in full swing, and Kim Kardashian’s in town now. Kylie and Kris Jenner have been in Paris for days, and they already attended the Valentino show and Jean Paul Gaultier show (where Kylie “looked old”). On Thursday, Kris, Kim and Kylie headed out to the Maison Margiela show and they all got fresh looks from the fashion house.

Kim obviously got “the best” look, I guess. It’s sort of glam/goth and her styling is good here. I prefer Kim with black hair and sort of “Cher” styling (she loves Cher). The necklace is OTT but it’s fine, it’s supposed to look straight from the runway. Kylie got a silver sequined dress which isn’t bad, although I wouldn’t have gone tea length with it. Kylie’s shoes are horrendous, they look like something Minnie Mouse would wear. Kris looks like her daughters’ bodyguard. They’re so funny.

Kylie seems to be doing a copypasta of Kim’s whole aesthetic from several years ago, right? The wet-hair, the heavy makeup, the living doll look.