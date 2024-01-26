Zendaya went full Vulcan at the PFW Fendi show: gorgeous or Spock vibes?

Zendaya has been attending Paris Fashion Week events in recent days. On Thursday, she stepped out at the Fendi show. Fendi gave her the best dress! Of course they did, she’s Zendaya. I actually love this dress – the color is gorgeous, the design is lovely and it “walks” well. She paired this dress with Louboutins and Bulgari jewels.

The problem is still those dreadful bangs. I will say this – Zendaya can pull off any look, including these Vulcan bangs which make her look like Spock. She can do anything. But why would she do THIS? She had the same Vulcan bangs at the Schiaparelli show earlier this week. Given the mismatched hair color, I assume these are clip-in bangs which Zendaya decided to rock throughout PFW. What a weird “trend” to try to force.

Meanwhile, Law Roach has styled her throughout her PFW events. Law Roach may have quit the “celebrity stylist for hire” game last year after the Oscars, but he would never quit Zendaya. One thing I’ve wondered about for months though: does Law think Zendaya’s “house ambassador” gig with Louis Vuitton is a bad idea? Probably not, because Zendaya is apparently not contractually prohibited from attending other runway shows.

Bonus: Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava were also at the Fendi show.