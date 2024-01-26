Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig’s Oscar snubs ‘will sting for a long time’

I’m going to keep writing about the Oscar snubs for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, even though some of y’all are going to keep commenting sh-t like “but it was a bad movie” and “they didn’t deserve anything.” If you want to keep doing the patriarchy’s work, so be it, I can’t stop you. As I’ve said, I’m enjoying all of the thinkpieces, analysis and reactions to the snubs. It’s fascinating to watch as Oscar voters freak out (in a sort of “are we the villains?” way) and it’s interesting to see, like, Oscar historians talk about how significant these snubs were.
Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s individual omissions from the recently announced Oscars 2024 nominations won’t be forgotten anytime soon, according to an expert.
“It’s definitely not a good look that the Academy members left out Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie for directing and starring in a movie that’s largely about how impressive women are often marginalized,” says Dave Karger, Turner Classic Movies host and author of 50 Oscar Nights.
“Even though [Robbie and Gerwig] both received nominations for their work on Barbie in other categories, these two high-profile omissions will be remembered — and they will sting — for a long time,” Karger tells PEOPLE.
The film’s comedic nature may have also affected overall nominations, he adds.
“I do think that the Academy membership has a bit of a bias, unconscious or otherwise, against true comedies and towards heavier dramas,” says Karger. “Greta and Margot surely made it on to thousands of ballots, but since those ballots are weighted towards voters’ No. 1 and No. 2 favorites, we can assume they simply didn’t earn enough of those top-tier votes.”
“These two high-profile omissions will be remembered — and they will sting — for a long time.” Is he saying it will sting for Robbie and Gerwig, or it will sting for the Academy that they bungled it so badly? As all of the Barbie-haters have screamed a million times by now, Gerwig and Robbie will both be fine – Barbie’s success ensures that they will get to make anything they want with any kind of financing. Robbie proved herself as one of the top producers in the industry, and Greta is already working on Narnia. But yeah, the snubs will “sting” for Robbie and Gerwig personally and professionally, and they’ll also sting for the industry. If there’s one thing AMPAS doesn’t want, it’s to look this out of touch, this sexist, this anti-woman. AMPAS has spent years trying to weather the “Oscars So White” issues, and now their voters are discriminating against white women who made the most successful and creative movie of the year? Come on, it’s bad.
As a POC, this story is ridiculous. In Hollywood, POC get passed over all the time.
Yeah, I’m floored. Completely floored, and honestly, it makes me really sad. Black women have to fight so hard, and even when we make great, wonderful films and we get snubbed, it’s crickets from the other side about the outrage in those snubs. This year, there are think pieces about how wrong it is for these powerful white women not to get nominated for these very specific awards (even though, as a producer, Robbie should feel great pride in a BP nod), and I’m aghast with the optics of this entire argument.
This! All of this. The moaning about these two women is overshadowing the remarkable accomplishments of women of color who were nominated – Danielle Brooks, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, America Ferrara and the first Native American woman to be nominated, Lily Gladstone. We can pretend this is about feminism, but it’s really about white feminism.
A lot of really great people and movies got nominated! As Southern Crone says, many women of color. And Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall. I think it’s great that the directors of two smaller movies (Anatomy of a Fall and Zone of Interest) that are also foreign got nominated. The Academy opened up its membership to more countries, and these are the results.
Not only is Lily Gladstone history making, but also Colman Domingo.
I am more sad that the Hollywood club that got Andrea Riseborough nominated last year did nothing for Greta Lee or Aunjaunue Ellis. I wish there was more outcry about how Past Lives and Caste got shut out. That Caste did not even get an adapted screenplay nod is infuriating. That book is so dense and rich; I have no idea how Ava DuVernay was like this book should be a movie, and not even just a straight documentary.
White women are being completely ridiculous about this film. It was ham fisted, camp (in a bad way) and juvenile. If that’s what you call best picture, best director or best actress material I suggest you raise your standards. There was nowhere near this level of outrage over The Woman King which was exponentially superior, an ACTUAL snub
I agree with you, tanesha86: I think the Woman King was a vastly superior movie – deeper, more artistic (though I do think GG has a unique creative vision, too, that’s not in dispute)… It took my breath away. An unexplained snub indeed.
Omg, how long are they going to cry about it?! Enough already.
Thinking that Barbie wasn’t a good movie isn’t doing the work of the patriarchy. It also wasn’t a bad film. Robbie and Gerwig will be fine as they are wealthy white women with immense privilege. And yes, they have worked and earned it but the privilege is still there. They will be fine.
I will share this again…All this outrage for a two women who have still been nominated and nary a word over the decades of black women and brown women routinely snubs from these awards.
Make it make sense.
I see these types of arguments in my reading groups. If you don’t like a particular romance book, for example, and share why you don’t like it, people will get upset and say you are kink shaming or yucking someone’s yum or being really mean to the author because you are speaking why you don’t like it. Some will take it a step further and discuss how it’s because those critics must have a problem with women’s sexuality and women’s sexual release and want to be dismissive. I have deep issues with that mindset and line of thinking. As a form of art, it can be criticized constructively. People can discuss what they did not like about that product. People doing so does not automatically equate to tearing down others/choices/feminism/etc.
@girlninja, 💯
100% this. As the article above even stated itself, in broad terms comedy get much less respect that drama. Existing IP from comic books/cartoons gets less respect than stories of epic courtroom/capitol speeches. And in terms of box office success…a reminder that the first Aquaman grossed more than $1B. Does that mean the director automatically should have been nominated? Robbie and Gerwig may still very well go home with an Oscar in hand when the night is over. We’re supposed to be mad that they might not each get two???
Two things can be true at once. BIPOC women have always been snubbed by the Oscars, but so have women directors. Barbie was a blockbuster that also paid attention to the nuances of film making that Oscar voters say they care about. The fact that two women produced the 14th highest grossing movie of all time doesn’t sit well in a male-dominated industry that considers women’s bodies their personal playground.
The $$$$ a movie makes is completely unrelated to Oscar recognition. Historically, in fact, the running joke is that Best Picture is often awarded to movies barely anyone has seen. Birdman and Shape of Water did not win BP because of their box office, I can assure you. The award for high-grossing movies is….MONEY. Not to mention, basically automatic greenlight for their directors and producers (in this case Greta and Margot) to make whatever movies they want in the future.
It’s not a race to the bottom. It’s possible for several things to be true: that POC are accustomed to being dismissed and unrecognised and that this is a travesty, that white women occupy a position of privilege in comparison, that both WOC and white women suffer to different degrees under patriarchy, and that snubbing Margot and Greta *should* make the Oscar voters feel ashamed and think critically about why they voted as they did. I can understand the “boohoo shut up” reaction being expressed but does that ultimately further the cause of any women, anywhere? No, it doesn’t.
This isn’t the great attack on feminism that y’all are trying to make it.
Agree, @Sasha. The Academy is notoriously both racist and sexist. Numerous articles have called out this body of primarily white, patriarchal insiders. That the “Best” snubs in this instance happen for a film targeting harmful gender stereotypes is almost laughable. All this being said, the Academy is also egregiously backwards in recognizing comedies as worthy of Oscars. GG and MR will be fine, true, but will we? What films could we all have access to if the back rooms were populated with a more inclusive body? Time will tell if this is indeed a watershed moment for more inclusivity in films and awards.
While I am not a “Barbie Hater,” I did not enjoy it as much as the masses. Yes, it was a good movie, but this has gone on long enough. Margot and Greta are nominated for other awards! And as the above posters have stated, POC have been passed over for decades. Stop bitching about two women who are literally nominated in other categories (Best Picture & Best Adapted Screenplay)!
Also, I am displeased that everyone and their brother keeps calling this movie original. From a writing standpoint, it is not original. AT ALL. The Barbie doll has existed for nearly 65 years. Not to mention all of the cartoons relating to Barbie, etc. In order to have an “original” screenplay, the characters and everything else about that screenplay need to be original.
I think the bigger question is why did Ryan Gosling get a nom. I’m glad the set designers were nominated though because that was my favourite thing about the movie.
Because…it was a good performance? Would you have preferred that Margot was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category?
Eh. I’ve said that I think Gerwig probably deserved a nomination, but: (1) Both Robbie and Gerwig have been nominated before (Gerwig for Best Director, and Robbie for Best Actress even); (2) This wasn’t Robbie’s best performance; and (3) There were A WHOLE SLEW of other women directors (many with better films) who also weren’t nominated.
“There were A WHOLE SLEW of other women directors (many with better films) who also weren’t nominated.”
Yup. DuVernay snubbed for Best Director and “Origin” snubbed entirely. Celine Song denied for Past Lives–and now argue with me how Past Lives isn’t “Oscar-worthy” *eyeroll*
In 100 years, only THREE women have won best director. People keep drilling down on Barbie and Greta and Robbie but to me, it’s just the fact that the Academy has always been racist and sexist TBH. And maybe that’s just a convenient thing for me to say because I don’t care about an industry rewarding itself, but my point is that none of this is new. If people are finally taking notice now then cool because the #OscarsSoWhite campaign is literally the ONLY reason why the Academy started recognizing black excellence in film. They would have continued to ignore POC otherwise. But now let’s start talking about black women directors getting some recognition as well as stories by black women about black women.
“Of the 116 directors evaluated in 2023, 12.1% were women. Across all 17 years and 1,769 directors, 6% were women. There has been an increase from 2007, when the percentage of women helmers was 2.7%. Yet there’s little to celebrate, given that in 2022, 9% of top box office directors were women.”-from Annenberg Inclusion Initiative
I have less of an interest in obsessing over whether Barbie was a good movie or “Oscar-worthy” or whateve. I’d rather talk about how the Academy effin sucks and has a long-ass way to go to reflect the true diversity featured in cinema as well as in movie audiences.
I am just baffled at this whole thing. As someone else said, what is this, white women’s Black Panther? A movie that got 8 Oscar nominations and not 10 is not patriarchy. I don’t even know what people are talking about.
But to give you some context about why Black people, specifically Black women are tired of this whole talking point is that I heard nary a cricket from this site or others when Black Panther which also made over a billion dollars, only got nominated for Best Picture and guess what, Ryan Coogler didn’t get nominated for Best Director. So people screeching about how can you get BP and not nominated for Best Director, it’s happened to Black people before and everytime someone brought it up, got told to be quiet and get over it.
Margot Robbie not getting a Best Actress nom, but other women getting it is not patriarchy winning. It’s how nominations work. And as someone who liked Barbie, I didn’t think she was the best thing in it. She often got overshadowed by Ryan Gosling and heck even America Ferrera. But she’s up against OTHER women. The only way anyone would have an argument is if Ryan Gosling’s nomination somehow canceled out hers and that’s not even how that works since they are in separate categories.
Now Greta not getting a Best Director nom, could be sexism, but also women in general keep getting overlooked there and tons of people wanting Juliet to get aside for Greta had me side eyeing a lot of white women who were tearing their garments. Look, Bradley Cooper and Greta were both considered locks for Best Director, and neither got them. There’s only been 6 Black people nominated for Best Director, and none of them have ever won. Greta has been nominated for awards 68 times and won 17. I bet you a ton of Black men and women directors would love those stats.
Especially Blank Panther 1. That movie was a cultural watershed moment with a stellar A+ cast, great adapted screenplay, cinematography, etc. It was a blockbuster (in February) and crushed it acting-wise. There was nary a peep about a snub. I’m confused here because Barbie has 8 noms, and they are in some great/big categories.
The director category is packed, but Margot could have easily got a best actress nom for her work and I’m glad it’s being discussed it. Meanwhile, both Greta and Margot have been quiet about their respective snubs, I don’t think they are running to people to publicly their disappointment.
Maybe instead of yelling “patriarchy” look at some of the great think pieces on white feminism that are coming out as a response. That should be worth your time and will be interesting to see if anyone on this site addresses it.
That elephant in the room sits on my shoulders every damn day. Y’all need to settle down.
They will never do that because this whole thing made them all look pretty terrible. I told someone the other day, these same women screaming about feminism are going to vote for Donald Trump. They can miss me with this solidarity for white women mess they have happening right now.
I think this is an opportunity for a larger conversation about privilege, patriarchy, and intersectionality. It makes sense to have strong reactions to this entire situation from a variety of lenses. Specifically shining the light on the Oscars, those doing the nominating and voting are absolutely perpetuating white privilege and patriarchy. They continue to oppress the art and work of Black artists particularly Black women. An Indigenous woman, Sacheen Littlefeather, was attacked for goodness sake! The Oscar’s, like so many facets of society, continues to put white cis gender males on a pedestal. A pedestal of privilege where, whomever is put on it, can look down upon others and say, “I am the best one”. Which, okay, it’s an award ceremony, but it’s also symbolic of the pedestal we as a society continue the provide to white males and it is this pedestal that allows for oppression. Nobody is saying white women aren’t oppressed or arent snubbed. What is being said is that feminism is supposed to be about equality for everyone and tearing down oppressive structures, NOT about fighting to be the next oppressor group standing on that pedestal above others. So, to me, it’s a larger conversation about what awards like the “Oscars” symbolize about our society and its structures and who we privilege and why. I think there is room to say that Barbie, specifically Gerwig’s directing and Robbie’s acting was better than many white males who are also nominated in my opinion and I do think the academy is sending a message that it doesnt want women standing on its pedestal regardless of how good their work is. I also think that it’s crucial that we say that Margo Robbie and Greta Gerwig stand on many other pedestals denied to Black and Indigenous People and POC regardless of how good their work is. Anytime we have a large reaction to something seemingly trivial like an awards ceremony, it means something. It means we need to take time to reflect on, what are we missing? and what does this moment represent? I hope it represents a catalyst for important conversations about how we still to this day are getting equity wrong and until we get equity right, we are going to have large reactions to moments where people are put on pedestals.