Tom Hollander was mistakenly sent Tom Holland’s ‘astonishing’ Avengers bonus

Tom Hollander, 56, is a veteran British actor who’s been in everything from Gosford Park to Pride & Prejudice to The Night Manager, and most recently The White Lotus. Tom Holland, 27 and also British, is Spider-Man. Hollander stars as Truman Capote in Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans that comes out January 31 on FX, and he recently dropped by Seth Meyers’ show to plug the series. During his visit Hollander told Meyers that while briefly with the same agency as Holland, Hollander was mistakenly sent a bonus check intended for Spidey. The experience was quite sobering.
On NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” show on Monday, host Meyers said to [Tom] Hollander, “I feel like it’s almost the elephant in the room. There’s an actor named Tom Holland.”
“Oh yeah,” Hollander replied amid an uproar of audience laughter.
Meyers asked: “Do people ever make that error?”
To which, Hollander jokingly said, “Yes. It’s been very difficult. ‘Cause, you know, I was here first. But he’s enormously famous.”
While the pair do not look alike, Hollander said that “in non-visual contexts, I am mistaken for him all the time,” such as when talking to utility companies.
“‘And what’s your name?’ And they go, ‘Tom Holland?’ ‘Cause they’ve heard Tom Holland,” said Hollander, adding: “You go, ‘no it’s Tom Holland-er.’”
“Or I’m introduced to somebody’s very, very excited, then confused, then disappointed children,” he continued. “They go, ‘My children are so excited to meet you.’ And I go, ‘Are they though?’”
Hollander then illustrated what happens when he asks the parent to bring out their children, saying, “They come out and they go, ‘Where is he? Where is he?’ And they go, ‘No. N-no.’”
Hollander went on to recall what happened when he was with the same agency as the “Spider-Man” star — “briefly,” he made sure to emphasize — and the people in the accounts department “got confused.”
He said he went to see a friend who was doing theater in England for £300 ($382) a week, and Hollander sat “smugly” in the audience having just done a BBC show for around £30,000 ($38,000).
However, Hollander recounted that, when he checked his inbox during the interval, “I got an email from my agency saying, ‘Payment advice slip: your first box-office bonus for ‘The Avengers.’
“And I thought, ‘I don’t think I’m in The Avengers.’ And it was an astonishing amount of money. And it was not his salary, it was his first box-office bonus, not the whole box-office, the first one. And, it was more money than I’ve ever — it was a seven-figure sum.”
He added that Holland was “20 or something. So, my feeling of smugness, that you remember I had in the first half (of the play), disappeared very quickly. But that’s showbiz. It’s up, it’s down. It’s hero, it’s zero.”
Um… finders keepers? I love his British dry sense of humor, particularly the way he says “I don’t think I’m in The Avengers.” Oy. He’s joking now, but that had to be a bit of a soul-crushing moment. He (Hollander) has spent decades working steadily across theater, film, TV, and then this kid’s first bonus check is more money than he’s probably ever made combined. It’s a real “I laugh because I dare not cry” moment. Hollander, for his part, looks and sounds fabulous as Truman Capote. I say sounds because with someone like Capote nailing the voice really matters. But going off of the trailer there’s not a whiff of an English accent. I hope this role brings Hollander some good attention. It’s not likely to be a seven-figure check, but it’d be nice if people solidly knew his name for his own work.
Photos credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com, Jennifer Bloc/Future Image/Cover Images, Justin Ng / Avalon, Getty Images
I feel terrible for the secretary of payroll person who made the mistake because he or she may have been fired. It was an honest mistake because both names are almost identical.
While I completely can see *how* the mistake might have happened (something as simple as the email system autochoosing based on the first few letters) it absolutely on the person sending confidential information (l eg about pay) to check and recheck that it’s going to the right person.
If it’s your job to do payroll, you should know the employees. Hope they didn’t get fired, but that mistake is bad and unprofessional.
As someone who used to work in HR – they should at the very least have been written up. I was an honest mistake I’m sure. But also when dealing with sensitive info such as people’s pay it’s their job to check and double check before sending confidential information.
This reminds me of when Tiffany Trump’s assistant mistakenly sent Harper’s Magazine (the History and Politics one) an email requesting an invite for a Harper’s Bazaar event.
I wonder if the event was being held at the Four Seasons Landscaping company. 😁
Tom Hollander always has the best stories
You know, when I watched White Lotus S2 and the credits came on, I saw the name and thought “wow the kid from Spider-Man? That’ll be interesting” and I spent the whole first episode waiting for him to appear. Then Hollander came on the screen and I said, “OH!”
Could happen to anyone really 🤣
I’ve known him by his own name and his own work for ages, but then, I was at an age to be particularly susceptible to the back-to-back Pirates of the Caribbean and Pride and Prejudice appearances. Teenage girl, period romances…
I always forget he was in the keira knightly P&P bc I am a 1995 bbc P&P stan!
“Many years since I have had such an exemplary vegetable” 🤣
He is perfection as Mr. Collins. Forever. My husband is always saying “What excellent boiled potatoes. It’s been many years since I’ve had such an exemplary vegetable. ” Any time we eat potatoes. He was iconic. I had my (8 and 10 yo) kids watch the 2005 P&P and then we watched Pirates again. They were like “why is Mr. Collins on a pirate ship?” 🤯 haha.
@Abby, let me just mop the coffee off my tablet here *snort*
Your whole family sounds adorable!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I am a huge Tom Hollander fan, he is in my favorite period piece Doctor Thorne! He was a crazy guy in the Birdbox movie (remember that?)!
Is this new show only streaming on hulu? I don’t understand the fx hulu thing, some of their shows on are fx and some are just on hulu but they they’re fx? Confusing
Tom Holland is such a cutie. He was in a movie about the tsunami in Thailand, he was just a little kid, but so good in that role
Doctor Thorne was so underrated.
I love Dr. Thorne!
I want a sequel or a teaser of Doctor Thorne and Miss Dunstable getting together, bc it’s so obvious they will at the end
This guy is a national treasure: a great actor, funny and unassuming. Brian Cox in his recent autobiography wrote how miffed he was NOT to be asked to do any cameo in the Harry Potter series. Brian and Tom are solid theatre guys but the stage doesn’t pay so a well paid film can set them up nicely. Sort of one for the bank and another theatre role for the heart. I hope that the Truman Capote role leads to more high profile film roles for him. Toby Jones is a lovely all rounder like Tom and they are about the same size. He does stage, Tv and Films. He had a huge hit starring as the central character in the TV miniseries Mr Bates versus The Post Office, He is a man of solid integrity and that shone through this outrageous abuse of innocent post office managers by the British Post Office!
There is a historian/podcaster named Tom Holland who gets tagged on social media when Spider Tom is in the news. He jokes about his second career as an actor.
That Tom Holland is a very accomplished historian. He is also hilarious! I love his podcast.
I’m waiting for Tom Hollandest to show up on some tv show or movie now.
🤣 like when Texas A&M couldn’t decide on the starter quarterback, alternating between Kyle and Kyler, and everyone wondered when Kylest would show up.
that was very funny 🙂
Ha ha, love it!
I feel torn on this one. The cheque and amount of the cheque wasn’t info intended for Hollander. I know he just says 7 figures not the exact amount… But isn’t it a bit tacky and invasive for him to discuss this? It wasn’t Holland’s error or intent to share that info in the media.
At no point does he shade Holland. This is typical British humor—making fun of oneself.
It’s not like it’s a state secret how many millions of $$$ the Marvel actors get.
The trade papers sometimes even mention how big the bonus percentage or other incentives will be.
I think everyone knows that Marvel money is in the many millions so he’s not really giving anything away.
If you would like to see more of Tom Hollander’s dry, self-deprecating British humour:
https://twitter.com/PINsykes/status/1313097005170913280?t=s3pCjHN67gRKPmPetiqG0A&s=19
I must say I was expecting one of the Toms to address the similarity in their names! Didn’t think it was gonna be through such a funny story, though. Both of them are wonderful to watch 🙂
I love seeing all the Tom Hollander love and even a shout out to Tom Holland the historian!
As for Tom Holland the actor…..nothing beats his Umbrella lip sync video. Nothing.