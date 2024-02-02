Charlotte Casiraghi & Dimitri Rassam have separated after four years of marriage

I haven’t written about Charlotte Casiraghi in a while, but she’s been around Monaco all this time, attending big events and occasionally stepping out for “royal work” with her uncle, Prince Albert. I’ve heard that Albert is quite fond of Charlotte, although he seems to have good relationships with all of his nieces (maybe not so much with his nephews). In 2019, Charlotte married Dimitri Rassam at the Prince’s Palace in Monaco. Dimitri was her second long-term relationship – her first “serious” relationship was with Gad Elmaleh, and they have a now-ten-year-old son together, Raphael. Dimitri and Charlotte welcomed their son, Balthazar, in October 2018, then she married Dimitri eight months later. Once they got married, we really didn’t hear much about them, good or bad. Part of it might have been the fact that Albert and Charlene’s marriage drama was the main gossip attraction. Part of it might be that Charlotte seems pretty discreet. But when she’s done, she’s done. And it looks like she’s done.

Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam are reportedly separating after four years of marriage, according to European media reports. Rumors of the split began circulating in the press last week. According to French outlet Le Figaro, however, the couple “have not yet confirmed” the story. PEOPLE has reached out to a representative for the pair for comment. Charlotte, 37, and Dimitri, 42, tied the knot with two wedding ceremonies in June 2019. Charlotte, a Chanel brand ambassador and granddaughter of the late Princess Grace, and Dimitri, a film producer, coupled up in December 2016 and got engaged during a ski trip in March 2018. They welcomed son Balthazar, now 5, in October 2018, and Charlotte is also mom to son Raphael, 10, with her ex, comedian Gad Elmaleh. A source tells PEOPLE that Charlotte prefers Monaco, where her children attend school. But Dimitri’s work requires him to be in Los Angeles, Paris and other locations. French magazine Voici was among the first to speculate on the split, running the cover line “It’s Over.” According to the outlet, Charlotte called for the separation in December. The magazine said the couple “had been going through a crisis for some time” because of Dimitri’s demanding work schedule. In November 2023, Charlotte stepped out solo to attend Monaco National Day with her children, where they joined her mother Princess Caroline, uncle Prince Albert, aunt Princess Charlene and other members of the Monegasque royal family. Charlotte and Dimitri were spotted out and about together earlier in the fall, including the traditional Monaco picnic with Raphael and Balthazar in September and the AMADE Anniversary Dinner at Monte Carlo Opera Garnier in October.

[From People]

They were at the Cannes Film Festival together last year – they attended several premieres and they seemed connected and happy, and I’m including some of those photos in this post. I believe the reasons given in Voici – he’s a film producer and he needs to travel for work a lot, and I can see how Charlotte would just want to be in one place, especially with two school-aged sons. As I was looking through the photos, I came across a few of Charlotte and Dimitri standing next to Charlotte’s brother Andrea and his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo, and I really had a moment of “wow, it’s weird that they’re still together and Charlotte is the one getting a divorce.” But really, isn’t that weird? You never hear about Andrea or Tatiana either, it’s so strange.