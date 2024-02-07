Jennifer Aniston forgets David Schwimmer in their Super Bowl commercial



Super Bowl LVIII is happening this Sunday and we all know that there are three big components that make up America’s biggest night for sports: the game, the half-time show, and the commercials. When it comes to Super Bowl commercials, it’s like there’s a whole other competition going on to determine which crazy over-priced ad is the best one of the night. Over the years, Super Bowl commercials have gotten more outrageous, nostalgic, and celebrity-friendly. Not even beloved mascots are safe anymore! In fact, a 30-second commercial slot is a whopping $7 million this year!

One of the most-hyped commercials this year involves former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, David and Victoria Beckham, this year’s half-time performer Usher, and rapper Jelly Roll. The minute-long commercial, which you can check out below, is for Uber Eats. The premise is that in order to remember all of the great services Uber Eats provides, you have to forget something else in order to create room in your brain.

Uber Eats’ 2024 Super Bowl commercial is a star-studded 60 second event! The big game spot features Jennifer Aniston reuniting with Friends co-star David Schwimmer, David and Victoria Beckham, Jelly Roll, and Usher. The commercial is all about being forgetful, and these stars all seem to be forgetting quite a bit. Jennifer totally forgets who David is, Victoria can’t remember the name of the Spice Girls, Jelly Roll thinks his face tattoos are fake, and Usher can’t remember he is performing in the halftime show. “Jen! Hey!” David says in the commercial while going in for a hug. Jennifer stops him from hugging her and says, “Have we met?” David responds, “Well, we worked together for ten years.” “Ten years? You were great,” Jennifer says, before David responds, “You still don’t know, do you?” Jennifer walks away and says, “Like I’d forget ten years of my life,” clearly still not really remembering. David then says, “I hate this town.”

Honestly, I thought this was pretty cute! I think it’s fun when celebrities commit to a silly joke and poke fun at themselves. Watching the silly Aniston/Schwimmer interaction put a smile on my face. I also laughed at the Beckham scene where they’re trying to remember the name of the Spice Girls. It reminded me that I really need to get on watching their Netflix documentary. I go through phases of interest in Super Bowl commercials, but I do enjoy the nostalgic ones, like the Google Assist commercial with Joe Pesci from a few years ago that spoofed the Home Alone one that Macaulay Culkin did for the 2018 holiday season. The Betty White Snickers one also holds a special place in my heart. This year, there will be commercials starring Ben Affleck, Chris Pratt, Jenna Ortega, Christopher Walken, Quinta Brunson, Aubrey Plaza, Lionel Messi, and more. You can watch the ones that have already been released here.

