Prince William didn’t want to ‘take on extra responsibilities’ at this time

Prince William was seen and photographed today, marking the first time he’s been seen since January 18th, when Kensington Palace arranged that photo-op outside the London Clinic. William stepped out at Windsor Castle for an investiture ceremony, which is just a royal passing out various honors like OBEs, CBEs, etc. Princess Anne just hosted a ceremony this week, and she’s been covering a lot of the investitures over the past month.
Obviously, there are lots of conversations about William and what he should be doing at this moment, where his wife is recovering from abdominal surgery and his father has cancer. William’s office briefed various media outlets yesterday to say that William’s events today would be the last time people would see him for a while, probably another month or longer. One Wales-friendly commentator, Jennie Bond, told OK! Magazine: “This is not a time in which he wanted to take on extra responsibilities, and it’s not a time when he wanted really to contemplate the fact that one day in the very foreseeable future he is going to be a monarch. This is a time in his life where we know when he just wants to be a hands on dad and a very supportive husband. He’ll feel somewhat besieged by his wife being ill and now his father having cancer – this is a scary time for him.” Which… is understandable. A wife recovering from surgery, an ill parent, an estrangement with a sibling, welcome to middle age, William.
The thing is, the British media is starting to get antsy. And they’re coming very close to demanding that William do more, only they can’t come right out and say it. They’re constantly evoking William’s pledge to his father during the coronation, to be his father’s liege man. They’re making pronouncements about “William is expected to step up” and “Now would be the moment for William to make his mark!” This sycophantic Times piece is mostly worthless, but they did point out one interesting thing, which is that Kensington Palace is now fully coordinating with Buckingham Palace on messaging and schedules, emphasis on “now.” That hasn’t always been the case, and I don’t even think it was the case three weeks ago. Whatever happened with Harry’s visit and Charles’s cancer diagnosis, it got William out of the hole he’s been hiding in for the past month.
Hmm sounds like Willy is stepping back for personal reasons. Thankfully he’s not that popular so Chuckie and the firm won’t have an issue with him doing half in and half out. The toxic brit press continue to be screwed.
If lazy eggplant willy hasn’t stepped up all these years, never will there be that moment. We have seen so many times how he isnt a man of honor. Not fit to be king
The press might write that he is expected to do more but , as jennie bonds comments prove, they are also quick to make excuses for him. The press’ tune hasn’t changed.
They’re still trying to sell us the nonsense that he’s waiting on Kate and making the kids waffles for breakfast. Enough with the gaslighting!
Could’ve left it at just “William didn’t want ‘to take on extra responsibilities’ “
Eh, “William thinks working is for the lower classes.” is probably a better way of putting it.
Ex’-tra.
Adjective.
Added to an existing or usual amount or number; additional.
????????
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
😂 Charles and Elizabeth should’ve held this man’s feet to the fire when they had the chance, instead of coddling him and making his brother do all the work. Now Charles and the monarchy are left with an out-of-control layabout. He’s gonna be a walking, talking wrecking ball when it’s his time to ‘rule’, and it’s what the RF deserves.
100%
Spot on Beach Dreams every word is spot on
Yup. He’s a monster of their own creation. Charles was a dogsh*t father on multiple fronts. And one of the main ones was letting William be a lazy belligerent brat.
The good thing is all the work and his army life was the making of Harry and prepared him to thrive in the situation that he is now.
He’s doing two events in one day and then nothing else for over a month. What the what? What extra responsibilities?
Today’s outings were obviously planned last minute. Monday we got the news in this order: Punxsutawney Prince crawling out of his hole on Wed, CRex has cancer, Harry on his way. All of that was most likely arranged and communicated on Sunday. As for today’s outings, either they pulled William out unwillingly from wherever, or William insisted he get the day out from wherever to compete with Harry. We don’t know if whatever he is doing right now he is doing it willingly or unwillingly. But the fact that they were so quick to say he’s going back into his hole means this was just related to Harry being on the island and nothing else.
I see this as “failure to launch”?
All the talk of William and Schrödinger’s Princess eagerly awaiting the throne but when it looks close Kate’s MIA, sorry resting at home, and William’s barely back at work?
Schrödinger’s Princess
🤣🤣🤣
I think it’s really weird that after all the talk of W&K wanting the throne over the years, there’s nothing about that now when Charles is potentially facing a serious illness that could propel them to the throne much sooner than anyone thought.
I mean, I’m not surprised at the lack of work (actually, I am a little bit, but that’s another post). What surprises me is the lack of messaging about a future W&K and King and Queen given the current circumstances. Not the lack of work from Will, but how they’re framing it all right now. No “Prince Pegs understands his future role as king and is well prepared even as he bravely aids his ailing wife at this time.” No “Keen is the lynchpin, it’s so hard on the sausage that she can’t do more during this crisis, but still, she bravely forges on toward recovery and possibly becoming the keenest Queen ever.” Even their messaging around focusing on the family could incorporate the future throne: “W&K focus on their family during health crisis knowing that this time is precious as the knowledge they will one day be king and queen looms larger than ever.”
I’m really intrigued by the talking points coming out of KP. WTH is going on there?
Re. the keen lynchpin part of your comment, maybe CarolE is too broke to pay for broadband or a mobile phone these days?
Schrödinger’s Princess – brilliant!
My goodness these pics really highlight how much weight he’s lost. His chest and face looks much more filled out in those walkabout photos. And he looks like he had a tan back then.
William looks like Edward from a few years ago in the top “Return to Work” picture from the side. Maybe it’s just the lighting or the way he is standing, but definitely not the young and robust dreamboat the tabloids keep assuring me that he is.
These reporters aren’t doing William any favors by infantilizing him. He’s a grown man, buck up & do your job.
It makes me furious when the derangers say things about Meghan infantalizing Harry when this giant man baby is right there, absolutely refusing to take any kind of responsibility. Harry has 15 jobs, and the Prince of Wales is permitted to fuck off at taxpayer expense. It blows my mind.
What extra? He barely does any . He looks much thinner in his new pictures. I double seriously that he is being an attentive father and spouse. I wish for those that know the truth to get spines and tell what is really going on.
And even if he was being a devoted husband and father… they have a nanny that is available 24/7, have access to a royal kitchen for meals, and people doing the gardening and stuff and grandparents that apparently only live a stone’s throw away. The kids are in school for the biggest part of the day. He could still do one 1 hour engagement every single morning while being a carer to his wife and children. There is no excuse for him taking this amount of time off and either something is really wrong with kate or something is seriously wrong with him.
Maybe he is squirrelled away in some kind of rehab as has been suggested, if he’s stopped drinking that could account for weight loss.
I just don’t understand this. I have two incredibly strong and resilient female friends who have had to deal with kids, becoming the breadwinners in their families, navigating the health care system and figuring out how to get extra support—things William mostly already has in place. Their kids had playdates, went to see their dads , one mom had to take extra classes on top of her work… I don’t understand why he has gone and disappeared and this is supposed to be normal!
It is a level of lazy that is almost unparalleled. Literally all he would need to do is 1 engagement per day, 5 days a week. They barely spend an hour at most engagements, so it would basically be 5 hours a week. I will be generous and add 1 hour on each side for travel and prep work. So say 3 hours a day. This clown can’t even muster up the effort to work 15 hours a week. The mind boggles.
Oh, no. The grown a$$ 41 year old man has to deal with all the things adults deal with everyday? How ever will he manage?! I swear, you would think they were talking about a 21 year-old kid the way they infantilize this man. Oh you have an ageing, sick parent? A full time job and a family? Welcome to adulthood, bro! And guess what? Most folks don’t get to just “take a month off” while all this $hit is going on in THEIR lives.
Too bad Will, you’re the heir, you win the responsibilities. And frankly, being handed a billion dollar estate in your 40s after doing literally nothing for a few decades and then turning around and taking an extended leave of absence from your ‘job’ as future head of state and church because you need to fluff your wife’s pillows isn’t exactly the usual level of responsibilities for us regular adults out here, so ya know, read the room.
I’ve never thought that it’s Kate he’s concerned about but rather being present and in control of the children to monitor everything they hear and see, to prevent them going to school and giving away the agreed on narrative.
To prevent them from going to school? But hasn’t the briefing been that he’s doing the school runs? I fr hope the kids are going to school and keeping play dates and doing as much as they normally do. The people that go to that school and work in that school must know so much. I’m actually glad there’s no leaks from the school bc that would be messed up but man people there must know stuff.
I’ve said before-most people in Britain pay basically zero attention to the royals, so he continues to bank on this. He will just continue to coast along getting all of the perks, and doing 5% of what the Queen and Prince Philip did. He was a bratty, spoiled kid and age has not improved him.
You can’t seriously say that William is out of his hole after one public engagement and in the same article say that Anne has been doing every single engagement by herself. Also nobody believes that he’s taking care of Kate lol.
I’m remembering years ago when he was a helicopter pilot. He claimed he
couldn’t perform any Royal duties because he was ‘working’as a pilot. Then it came out that he was working part-time at best and even then he didn’t show up a lot of the time. Of course this was when the press was able to speak out against him. I hope Kate is OK but it’s pretty clear that he will seize on any opportunity as an excuse to do nothing
Spoilt little manchild should be the headline. This man is a waste of skin and fresh air. He brings nothing to the table of the monarchy apart from teeth, just very big teeth and temper tantrums
William really thinks that this My Family frst approach makes him look good. But everyone can see that he is not capable of doing the Top Job
I wonder if this is turning into an opportunity for Wm to ‘starve’ the expectations of British people in interacting with the Royals, which is the ultimate slimmed-down monarchy goal: less family covering less events. Charles will be forced to reduce his break-neck schedule. Wm is banking on absence making the people’s hearts grow fonder: reducing his appearances so much that people will be happy to see him on those rare occasions.
The invisible contract is starting to crack a bit. The Liz Jones article basically states they don’t think William is ready and Kate needs to be “unburdened”. That was not the discussion when Elizabeth was starting to decline more obviously.
William is not providing nursing care to Kate so it’s a joke to pretend that he can’t do a few engagements per week.
Regular people don’t take this much time for their spouse to recover from “abdominal surgery”. They are back to work. William is acting like what Kate has is far worse and not recoverable.
Someone get the Nanny for this toxic whiny man-child.. You would never realize that this is a 41 year old adult man by the articles they ✍️ write.
There was an interesting NYTimes piece the other day reporting on Charles’ cancer, which basically said “expect to see way less of William than you saw of ERII or KC.” I was a bit surprised to see how quickly they’d grasped where this narrative is heading.
I am glad that the British media and the Royalist are stuck with wank . He is what they deserve. Chuck too . Should have made a decent human out of him when you had the chance. Instead you stroked his over inflated ego and now this lazy idiot is what you have .
You all deserve him . You created him
What I don’t get is William is the heir so how is he not ready to take on extra responsibilities? I know he expected Harry to be there to do the heavy lifting but he’s been gone over 4 years now. So William should have been stepping up since then.
I saw a screenshot from a telegraph article yesterday that said that William ‘unexpectedly’ wouldn’t be stepping up to do the King’s duties and ut pointed out that being Monarcb is William’s destiny but that he doesn’t seem in a hurry for that. It stood out to me because that was the type of language that used to be used to talk about William in the press before he had a biracial sister in law to throw under the bus.
I agree with Kaiser- i think the press is getting antsy about the fact that William has for years made it clear he doesn’t really want to do the work of being King and despite him pushing out his brother who could’ve helped with some of the work he still doesn’t want to do it. They’ve spent the last couple years trying to pretend William cares about his duty but it’s getting harder to sell it because even if Kate was healthy i doubt he’d be stepping up to take on Charles’ work – he seems content to let Camilla do it which is bizarre.
It’s funny bc William was happy to brief about how he was going to do things differently and now it’s crickets.
I’m really interested to see how long William gets away with this, and what exactly has been promised to the press for their silence thus far. Charles, for all of his faults, still knew his job as future monarch and knew when he needed to step up, especially in support of his mother as she got older. Eventually, either C&C are going to grant permission for the BM to drag William or the BM will do it themselves. There has to be a breaking point. They’re getting antsy, so something has to give sooner or later.
If W isn’t eager to take on the duties of being King, even temporarily while KC is out of commission, there’s a way to make it so.
He could resign, abdicate whatever you call it when the Prince of Wales steps down. He’s likely got enough personal wealth to coast, Charles might fund him for a while (as he does Andrew since W also knows where the bodies are buried) and he could live a life of leisure for a while, divorce Kate if he pleases and eventually, maybe, step up and do something.
Harry showed it’s possible.
But Will would never. He wants all the trappings, riches, power and won’t give it up even if he won’t pick up any of the responsibility that in theory comes with it.
All these stories prove William is unfit for the throne.