Prince William didn’t want to ‘take on extra responsibilities’ at this time

Prince William was seen and photographed today, marking the first time he’s been seen since January 18th, when Kensington Palace arranged that photo-op outside the London Clinic. William stepped out at Windsor Castle for an investiture ceremony, which is just a royal passing out various honors like OBEs, CBEs, etc. Princess Anne just hosted a ceremony this week, and she’s been covering a lot of the investitures over the past month.

Obviously, there are lots of conversations about William and what he should be doing at this moment, where his wife is recovering from abdominal surgery and his father has cancer. William’s office briefed various media outlets yesterday to say that William’s events today would be the last time people would see him for a while, probably another month or longer. One Wales-friendly commentator, Jennie Bond, told OK! Magazine: “This is not a time in which he wanted to take on extra responsibilities, and it’s not a time when he wanted really to contemplate the fact that one day in the very foreseeable future he is going to be a monarch. This is a time in his life where we know when he just wants to be a hands on dad and a very supportive husband. He’ll feel somewhat besieged by his wife being ill and now his father having cancer – this is a scary time for him.” Which… is understandable. A wife recovering from surgery, an ill parent, an estrangement with a sibling, welcome to middle age, William.

The thing is, the British media is starting to get antsy. And they’re coming very close to demanding that William do more, only they can’t come right out and say it. They’re constantly evoking William’s pledge to his father during the coronation, to be his father’s liege man. They’re making pronouncements about “William is expected to step up” and “Now would be the moment for William to make his mark!” This sycophantic Times piece is mostly worthless, but they did point out one interesting thing, which is that Kensington Palace is now fully coordinating with Buckingham Palace on messaging and schedules, emphasis on “now.” That hasn’t always been the case, and I don’t even think it was the case three weeks ago. Whatever happened with Harry’s visit and Charles’s cancer diagnosis, it got William out of the hole he’s been hiding in for the past month.

