DM: Princess Beatrice & Lady Louise Windsor should be working royals right now!

The heightened emotions around the coverage of King Charles’s cancer makes sense to me – he’s the head of state, he only became king seventeen months ago, he waited decades to become king, etc. What I don’t get is the increasingly hysterical coverage in the British media about the lack of working royals. Charles and Prince William have endlessly previewed their visions for a monarchy which does fewer events and has a significant decrease in visibility. You think Charles’s slimmed-down monarchy is dangerously tiny? Just wait for William’s version, when he kicks everybody out of the royal properties and demands that people only pay attention to him and his kids. The idea that various younger royals need to be “recruited” into the working-royal ranks is a purely media invention. Charles doesn’t want it, neither does William. But please, let’s hear again how the York princesses should be “given” royal duties.
It is time for minor royals to step up and rally around King Charles following his cancer diagnosis and the Princess of Wales’ health issues, experts have said, amid warnings the monarchy is looking ‘very threadbare’. The departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the disgrace of Prince Andrew means there are not enough young royals to take on public duties and relieve the pressure on senior members of the family such as the Queen and Prince William, experts claim.
It is now feared that unless less senior royals such as Lady Louise Windsor and her mother Sophie and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie step up, the royal family will not be able to hold as many events or support as many charities as they have previously.
‘All of a sudden with these health problems we have it’s looking very, very threadbare,’ royal commentator Phil Dampier told MailOnline. With other working royals such as Queen Camilla and the Princess Royal being in their mid-70s, he fears there are few younger royals able to pick up the slack. ‘It’s all fallen really to a great extent to William and Kate and you do sometimes wonder if the stress of that knowledge and all the problems with Harry and Meghan have contributed to the pressure that Kate has felt under,’ he said.
Mr Dampier said that although Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie could be brought in ‘for minor duties’, their father Prince Andrew’s ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein make their involvement ‘more difficult’ for the family. Instead, he praised the Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie for a doing a ‘very good job’, adding he would like to see her ‘upping her game and doing a bit more’.
‘I certainly think there could be a very good role for their daughter Louise Windsor, who has previously chosen not to take a title,’ he added. ‘Everyone who knows her says she’s extremely personable and very intelligent and she would do a very, very good job.’
Richard Fitzwilliam added that there is currently ‘tremendous pressure on Prince William’ as he highlighted the lack of royals able to take on extra work. He said: ‘The dangers of a slimmed-down monarchy are obvious because of what we’ve just seen: Catherine won’t be doing anything until at least after Easter. It’s a tremendous pressure on Prince William as his father has cancer and his wife is recovering from abdominal surgery, and he will be expected to do more engagements. People forget that the royals are humans, in fact they’re only too human as we’ve just found out.’
Lady Louise Windsor is a 20-year-old college student who mostly eschews the spotlight and royal life. She should absolutely NOT leave college just so she can cut ribbons and be the young blood for this cadre of vampires. As for the Yorks… I’ve said for a while that Eugenie already has one foot out the door and I still believe that. I think that’s why they’re barely even talking about Eugenie as a potential working royal. Meanwhile, Beatrice has been auditioning for working-royal status for several years now. She would actually love to be included and I don’t know why Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace both refuse to let Bea take on some bread-and-butter royal events. But yeah… this isn’t about Bea or Eugenie or Louise. This is about an entire royal-media ecosystem facing irrelevance.
Sophie needs to step it up? What? I thought she was already out there a lot-it’s just that no one cares. And no offense to Lady Louise, I’m sure she’s a lovely young lady, but she hardly seems like the type to want to be in the spotlight. Let her be a college kid and hang with her horses in her off time. Beatrice is the only one that wants to be out there more.
The RR finally realized they don’t have any “young royals” to write about. That’s where Louise is coming into play. I’m pretty sure it sunk in when the coronation photo came out and the youngest couple were in their 40s.
(Seriously though, let Louise be a college kid)
Beatrice… arranged Andrew’s disastrous interview. Until she denounces her father, she’s not going anywhere.
Notice who he’s not mentioning; Sophie’s husband, the king’s brother. Is that because he knows something about Edward or that a middle aged bore won’t sell clicks? Kaiser is spot on with the fresh blood for the vampires. When we know how the tablods have treated the women in the family, it’s sickening to hear a middle aged man daydreaming out loud about a new young woman to sacrifice.
Maybe it’s time to grow up and acknowledge that the entire institution is an anachronistic farce? Because all the working royals are out of commission and the earth still turns on its axis, completely unaffected. They serve no purpose and haven’t for centuries.
Yep, the slimmed-down monarchy is not a danger bc there just isn’t much they actually do.
It’s a danger for the rota’s bank accounts. British taxpayers are litteraly funding a live soap opera for the public’s entertainment. They know it sells better with young, fresh stars and drama and intrigues. Nevermind the humans living in it.
What Dampier is really saying: “I need more to do or else I’ll get sacked! I gotta pay the rent!”
Shoulda thought about that when you worked to expel the Sussexes, you moron! Covering the Sussexes could have netted your ass a summer home. But now you’ve been hoist on the petard of your own racism, buddy. Sucks to be you!
“It is now feared that […] the royal family will not be able to support as many charities as they have previously.” BAHAHAHAHAHA Oh man, this makes me laugh and roll my eyes so much! There’s so much evidence (including fantastic charity watch dog report I think 5 years ago) demonstrating that Royal “support” for charities is useless and has no benefit. Royal support such as it is of course. Invictus is an example of how Royal support can actually make a huge difference. To be fair, so is the Prince’s Trust, which has done tremendous good. Anyway, this is such a hilarious “fear” to go with. Oh no, we may have less worthless support to waste charities time with!! LOL
The press is just throwing everything out there because due to their blind hatred for Harry and Meghan they’ve failed to see that William has effectively gagged them so theyre looking for a next generation of royals to abuse because they can’t touch the wales kids and the Sussexes live elsewhere. After all the abuse from the press eugenie and Beatrice endured they’d be stupid to accept being a public face of the royals and Sophie is to smart to let her children do the same.
Lady Louise needs to finish school and find a good job since she is so smart. Bea would be smart to go on as she is. I’m not so sure she would want the job either since she seems very protective of her daughter. If she were a “working” royal, the BM would consider her marriage and stepson and daughter to be open for scrutiny. I hope she is smarter than that.
“… this isn’t about Bea or Eugenie or Louise. This is about an entire royal-media ecosystem facing irrelevance.”
Exactly this.
“ It’s all fallen really to a great extent to William and Kate and you do sometimes wonder if the stress of that knowledge and all the problems with Harry and Meghan have contributed to the pressure that Kate has felt under,’ he said.”
So there’s acknowledgement that Kate is feeling the pressure of having work expectations put on her and she’s not handling that pressure well.
Yup. Tbh, it was becoming pretty apparent in her appearance as 2023 went on. Being the DOC allowed her to coast without a care. Becoming the POW is a different ballgame, even with the pitifully low expectations she and Will set for themselves. That, and her family getting exposed probably contributed to some kind of breaking point.
Nobody expects Kate to do anything and if they did, she just doesn’t. Her “workload” hasn’t increased since Philip retired, or H&M leaving, or the Queen dying. In fact, she works even less than she ever has and more than half of the work she does are phone calls. Whatever stress she’s under is personal, not work related.
Does this not get filed under “be careful what you wish for”? Charles, Peg, Buttons and their media lackeys wanted the spotlight to themselves. It’s not H&M’s fault Elizabeth and Charles didn’t have the foresight to realize that a group of working royals comprised of the elderly and the lazy might be wobbly in the long run.
Also noticed that Kate’s deadbeat parents didn’t catch any strays about contributing to the pressure she’s under.
Last time I checked, Lady Louise also has a brother. I don’t see why she has to leave school to go to grocery store openings and have tea with little old ladies while he gets a pass? He’s an earl after all.
This whole idea is absolutely stupid. There’s no need for a monarchy and given the way William is, the whole institution is going to get sidelined within a few years of him taking over.
When you checked, I’m guessing that you noticed that her brother is barely 16. You expect a 16 year old to leave school and miss out on a basic education in order to go to grocery store openings — because of an accident of birth? That’s an interesting idea. Even more interesting given that if the whole institution gets sidelined, he’ll need the skills to be self-supporting — possibly quite soon.
To be fair, Louise is an adult and James is still a minor. I’m sure if he was 18, they’d be after him, too. Anne’s kids are safe because they have no titles. There’s an article on the Fail about Matthew (?) Chatto and how he’s 25 and attractive and a cousin of the main royals. I’m expecting them to go after anyone they think will sell papers.
The RF needs to decide what exactly it is that they do and how many people they need to do that. Louise bless her heart is not someone who steals the spotlight and she should be able to lead her own life. The rest of the European royals have a pared-down, streamlined system that works for them. Why do these Euro royals have suck difficulty? And why is the BM so gleeful when say Harry shows up and his Dad leaves him by helicopter about an hour later and the heir is awol? Just report on how cold, dysfunctional and money-grubbing the family is and guaranteed that they will do a much better job.
If Charles makes them “working royal”, I think he needs to give them some amount of budget too. At least, for travel expenses, dresses, etc. That’s the thing he isn’t willing to do, imo.
The media isn’t panicking because the monarchy is looking “threadbare,” they’re panicking because they don’t have sh*t to write about because they’re literally prohibited from reporting anything remotely close to the truth about William or Kate or even Camilla. They don’t need someone to cut ribbons, they need someone to get drunk in public or have a messy breakup because the Sussexes moved halfway across the globe so the manufactured daily hate just doesn’t hit the same.
Sure, the British media is still game, still willing to kick up faux outrage like they did last month over Lili’s name, but IMO it just doesn’t seem like they have the audience they once did. THAT’s what they’re worried about, and honestly I love it because the drier the royal gossip well gets the more likely it is that someone will break and we’ll finally get the truth.
Also, “contributed to the stress Kate has felt under” – if the “planned surgery” went fine and she’s spending the next few months in bed as her “loving husband” dotes on her hand and foot, what’s so stressful about that? Or was she stressed prior to whatever happened on 12/28?
I’m laughing so hard at these articles! The more the press or the palaces try to force William to do something, anything, he digs his heels in deeper and hides away longer! Bwahahahaha!! I’m loving this, for all of them!
The media is hunting for new ‘spares’. They can’t write the truth about Charles, Camilla, William or Kate. The Wales kids are protected. So that only leaves a few older very boring royals to write about. Harry and Meghan rarely leave their house and I just think the hit pieces are not hitting anymore to the extent they used to.
Was Charles holding a monkey’s paw when he started talking about a slimmed-down monarchy?
This is only tangentially related. Someone please explain titles to me, because I thought I understood how they work, but I seem not to.
For example: Lady Louise is styled as such because she was born the daughter of an earl and is now the daughter of a Duke. What I don’t get is her last name. In Downton Abbey (I know!), Lady Mary was Lady Mary Crawley, because Crawley was her family’s last name and only The Earl and his wife were addressed as Grantham. So why is Lady Louise’s surname Windsor? Isn’t their family surname for untitled members Mountbatten-Windsor?
And along this line, I understand why Archie and Lili were not a prince and princess at birth, but shouldn’t they still have been Lord/Lady Mountbatten-Windsor as children of a duke? And why wasn’t Archie automatically called by his father’s courtesy title of Earl of Dumbarton? James, the former Viscount Severn and current Earl of Wessex uses his father’s. Someone please make this make sense!
I can shrug off the Sussex kids’ title situation as racism, but what about Louise’s surname situation? Also, I think Louise and James should have been given Prince and Princess titles with the option to discontinue their use at 18, rather than be given the decision to start using them at 18. There’s no good PR way for them to decide they want them now.
From what I remember, Harry and Meghan decided that Archie, when he was born, would only be referred to as Master, not by his courtesy title. I had thought that Lady Louise was going by Mountbatten-Windsor but I think the press prefers to call her Lady Louise Windsor.
The reality of Charles’ vision of a slimmed down monarchy resembles a type of inflation – costs remain high but value is lower. Brits are paying the same for fewer, less attractive and less engaging Left-Behind royals who do far less.
No bargain at all.
Yelp, shrinkflation hit the royal family too.
Edward, where are you? Is it time to help out a brother?
I appreciate that it says the “departure” of Harry and “disgrace” of Andrew, at least that’s accurate for once.
But come on, let Bea play a few innings. Camilla is going to start sending Tom on this shit soon.
If Harry and Meghan were still in the UK, the press would not be calling for the York sisters and Louise to be made working royals.
More reasons to shake my head at the arrogance of these people who didn’t think ahead. Charles, possibly William, and quite a lot of toxic press worked very hard over the decades to ensure that the the Yorks and the Wessexes (now Edinburgs) knew that Beatrice and Eugenie and Louise and James would have to be prepared to support themselves— because the slimmed down monarchy that Charles envisioned had no place for them. Meanwhile, Charles, neglectful parent that he is — at best — made little effort to ensure that his own sons had the supportive upbringing (most neutral way I can think to say that), guidance, and resources that would maximize the chances that they would grow into the royal roles that Charles envisioned for them. Oopsie.
His parenting fails don’t mean that Beatrice, Eugenie, Louise, and James should upend their lives and future plans because Charles is now reaping what he’s sown. No one in their right minds would want William as either their boss or their landlord. And thus, the patriarchy and primogeniture begin to crumble.
Hmmmm – this line – “have contributed to the pressure that Kate has felt under” – that tells us a great deal about what’s going on with Kate. It seems like he’s very close to admitting she had a breakdown bc of the “pressure.”
Lady Louise is in college, she’s not stepping up. Beatrice is a possibility but are they going to add her to the sovereign grant? If I were her I wouldn’t do more work for free….
Why do “we” need any more “working” royals? Seriously. I’d be interested to know how other European monarchies function with only a king/queen and an heir. Our monarchy is the most expensive in Europe and at the moment we’re paying sick leave for two senior royals and compassionate leave for another. How do other monarchies manage when their senior royals become ill and need to take time off? These are the questions the MSM should be asking. Not wondering who else they can drag in to feed off the gravey train. If the heir is fit and healthy then he should be made to step up and stand in for his father. Questions about his whereabouts and his lack of responsibilty to the crown should have been raised in Parliament. All this “I hate Harry” and/or “I’ve got to look after my kids” nonsense shouldn’t be used to excuse the FK from not carrying out his duties.
They really are going all out to accuse anybody but William here. “It is now feared that unless less senior royals such as Lady Louise Windsor and her mother Sophie and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie step up…” I’m sorry, but what about the senior royal who is actually next in the line of succession? Why should Sophie have to bear the brunt of the family’s shortsightedness?
Also also, the disgraced Andrew hardly counts as a “young royal”😂. Nice try, Phil!
Does anyone remember when and who came up with the term “working royals.” Was it just recent? I think it’s a term only the British use. Every other monarchy, it seems is currently just the monarch, spouse, and heir (and spouse). I think in the Netherlands, it’s just king and queen at the moment. I guess at one time, the king and queen had an empire to visit. When are they going to realize that really, only in England is a royal visit important and nobody else really needs them to do anything. All they need to do is maintain the loyalty of the remaining royalists, and eventually be only sovereigns of England in the future.