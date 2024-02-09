Emily Blunt was picking up dog poop when she got her Oscar nomination



As soon as the Oscar nominations came out, the PR machine behind Oppenheimer made sure leading man and newly-minted Best Actor nominee Cillian Murphy spoke to the press about what he was doing and how he was feeling when he got the good news. He was in Ireland enjoying his mother’s sponge cake, and the unsaid but apparent emotion he was feeling was dread at having to do more of the non-acting part of his job. Now a couple weeks later, his costar Emily Blunt is sharing her story. Talking to Josh Horowitz in New York this week, Emily deployed every ounce of Englishness she has as she described her whereabouts when she learned she’d gotten the first Oscar nomination of her career:

While [Emily Blunt] is ecstatic over her [Oscar] nod, she was in kind of a stinky position when she heard of the nomination. The “Devil Wears Prada” actress revealed that she was actually scooping up her dog’s poop when she was notified about the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award nomination last month. “It’s all quite scary, the anticipation of it, and I think you just try not to listen to buzz because buzz can be built on sand sometimes,” she said during a conversation with Josh Horowitz at 92NY on Tuesday. “And so when it did happen, and when it happened in such a far-reaching way for all of us in the movie and every crew member, it was magical,” Blunt continued. The film earned a whopping 13 nominations in total, including for Best Picture. “I did have a brief cry in the middle of Brooklyn, brief weep directly after picking up my dog’s poop,” Blunt went on. “I did pick up her poop and then I heard that I got nominated, so it was perfect.” The British actress revealed that husband John Krasinski also “had a really good cry as well, after helping me with the poop.” “I think he went and put it in the trash, and then we both cried,” she recalled.

[From NY Post]

“I did pick up her poop and then I heard that I got nominated, so it was perfect.” I love it. For the rest of her life Emily can enjoy a sense memory connection between her Academy Award nomination and dog sh*t. Imagine it: she could be sitting in the Dolby Theatre on March 10, dazzling in her designer gown, and all of a sudden she picks up wafts of poop odor. And it works the other way around too! Every time she bends down to collect a steaming pile of her pup’s poop, she’ll be reminded, “I’m an Oscar nominee.” All that being said, if her hubby John Krasinski was with her and cried with her as she says… then why didn’t he pick up the poop for her?! They knew a call was coming from a publicist whether the news was good or bad, he could have assumed the morning’s sh*t duties. Next red carpet they do together, the lip readers might want to check if it’s Emily this time talking about wanting to divorce John, just sayin’.