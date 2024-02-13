Dakota Johnson wore Gucci to the ‘Madame Web’ LA premiere: eh or cute?

Here are some photos from the LA premiere of Madame Web. I’ve been waiting to see if they would do any big American premieres, and I guess this is all we’re getting, especially since the film comes out tomorrow. Don’t ask me to explain the structure or backstory of these characters, all I know is that Dakota Johnson plays Madame Web, a paramedic-turned-psychic crime fighter. Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor and Isabela Merced play her friends/helpers and I think they have some special skills too. Sydney took this role just before she really blew up, and I kind of wonder if she regrets not holding out for something bigger from Marvel.

Fashion-wise, these ladies are MESSY. Dakota is repping her Gucci contract and this is not a serve. I get that she wanted something “webbed” but I think she should have insisted that Gucci fully line the dress and not just give her a thonged bodysuit. Sydney’s Oscar de la Renta gown is much more suitable and spider-webby. Celeste O’Connor wore Gert-Johan Coetzee and Isabela Merced wore Versace. Bonus photo of Emma Roberts with very bad hair.