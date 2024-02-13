Dakota Johnson wore Gucci to the ‘Madame Web’ LA premiere: eh or cute?

Here are some photos from the LA premiere of Madame Web. I’ve been waiting to see if they would do any big American premieres, and I guess this is all we’re getting, especially since the film comes out tomorrow. Don’t ask me to explain the structure or backstory of these characters, all I know is that Dakota Johnson plays Madame Web, a paramedic-turned-psychic crime fighter. Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor and Isabela Merced play her friends/helpers and I think they have some special skills too. Sydney took this role just before she really blew up, and I kind of wonder if she regrets not holding out for something bigger from Marvel.
Fashion-wise, these ladies are MESSY. Dakota is repping her Gucci contract and this is not a serve. I get that she wanted something “webbed” but I think she should have insisted that Gucci fully line the dress and not just give her a thonged bodysuit. Sydney’s Oscar de la Renta gown is much more suitable and spider-webby. Celeste O’Connor wore Gert-Johan Coetzee and Isabela Merced wore Versace. Bonus photo of Emma Roberts with very bad hair.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I HATE these stupid naked dresses.
Right?? Can this truly awful trend just implode already.
It’s an eh from me. SS is probably the best of them, although the dress looks dangerously “perched”.
Isabela Merced is fire.
Totally unflattering imho. In fact, I’m embarrassed for her. Love love love the off shoulder red dress. Very classy.
Love that red dress as well.
Dakota’s dress is drawing the eye right to the groin in some weird way. If it had a skirt underneath I would have liked it.
They look like extras in the Moulin Rouge Lady Marmalade music video.
Dakota’s dress is giving Barbie/Ken doll crotch
Jealous of her hair!
I love all of the beaded dresses — they look great. Sydney’s roll is probably fine with her still — a lot of the women who ended up with larger roles or standalone Marvel films started with supporting parts.
Yeah, but in this case, this isn’’t an MCU role. It’s just Sony. And I thought that, with the exception of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, Sony and MCU couldn’t share film characters in their universes.
That being said, Marvel could just cast her in a different role, if they wanted her.
If Dakota’s dress was lined, I would love it, but I had the transparent trend, that never seems to go away.
Bring back the old fashioned way 😔 the red off shoulder gown looks the only sane thing there 😷
Dakota’s dress would look great if it was lined. But either way, it just reminds me of a poorly executed copy of that spidery dress Zendaya wore to one of the Spider Man premieres- maybe no way home? She looked so amazing in that, and this just seems like a budget version.
“Barbie genitalia” FTW. Though I don’t find it distracting, just banal.
Naked != fashion; also, it stopped being shocking, or even interesting, decades ago.
Is it just me or does Dakota ever do anything different with her hair? I’m not a fan so I admit I don’t pay her much attention, but it feels like it’s always the same. The dresses all look tacky. Like we get it, she’s Madame WEB…