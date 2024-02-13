Margot Robbie wore a custom Chanel suit to the Oscar luncheon: super-cute?

Here are some photos from Monday’s Oscar luncheon, always one of the nicest events on the awards-season calendar. There’s no real dress code other than “look nice for this year’s class photo” and you get a nice lunch. There’s always a lot of media involved too. Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig both showed up, because they were nominated as producer and screenwriter, not lead actress and director. Margot wore a custom Chanel look which I don’t really like, but she’s still doing her Barbie-dressing and that’s cool. Greta looked terrible – the black socks with the white pumps, I’m dying!!! WTF.

I’m including pics of Carey Mulligan (in a great black dress), Robert Downey Jr. (wearing lifts and snazzy pants), Emily Blunt (I love her ensemble but not her face work), Paul Giamatti, Ryan Gosling, Jeffrey Wright, Emma Stone (I’m sure her suit is Louis Vuitton), America Ferrera, Colman Domingo (easily the best-dressed man of the awards season) and Lily Gladstone. You can see the “class photo” here at People Mag.