Margot Robbie wore a custom Chanel suit to the Oscar luncheon: super-cute?

Here are some photos from Monday’s Oscar luncheon, always one of the nicest events on the awards-season calendar. There’s no real dress code other than “look nice for this year’s class photo” and you get a nice lunch. There’s always a lot of media involved too. Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig both showed up, because they were nominated as producer and screenwriter, not lead actress and director. Margot wore a custom Chanel look which I don’t really like, but she’s still doing her Barbie-dressing and that’s cool. Greta looked terrible – the black socks with the white pumps, I’m dying!!! WTF.

I’m including pics of Carey Mulligan (in a great black dress), Robert Downey Jr. (wearing lifts and snazzy pants), Emily Blunt (I love her ensemble but not her face work), Paul Giamatti, Ryan Gosling, Jeffrey Wright, Emma Stone (I’m sure her suit is Louis Vuitton), America Ferrera, Colman Domingo (easily the best-dressed man of the awards season) and Lily Gladstone. You can see the “class photo” here at People Mag.

  1. Mei says:
    February 13, 2024 at 9:06 am

    Wow, with the exception of Colman Domingo, and possibly Greta sans-black socks, everyone’s outfits are awful, or at best just ill-fitting. What’s going on?

    From the neck up everyone looks great though, especially Lily.

  2. Jais says:
    February 13, 2024 at 9:06 am

    Lily Gladstone! Love the suit and accessories. Colman Domingo with the long jacket and white pants! Love him. I want Lily to win best actress.

  3. Ameerah M says:
    February 13, 2024 at 9:06 am

    I used to do the socks with heels thing back in the day when it was popular, and I know it’s coming back into trend but Greta did it ALL wrong. The socks should be the lighter element and the shoes should either be a darker or bold color. The white pumps by themselves would have been fine. This is looks to try-hard. Other than that I think everyone else looks pretty good. I like Margot’s suit but the Chanel shoes are too heavy for it IMO. America looks amazing. Outside of Greta I think everyone looks pretty good.

  4. Josephine says:
    February 13, 2024 at 9:11 am

    Jeffrey Wright and Colman Domingo look fantastic. America’s dress is ok, mostly because the color is great. I really don’t like any of the rest.

  5. tamsin says:
    February 13, 2024 at 9:13 am

    i like Margot’s Chanel. It’s very Barbie. I’m torn about AF’s outfit. On one hand, I think it’s quite an elegant dress, and on the other hand, the ruching makes it look like she’s in bondage.

  6. BW says:
    February 13, 2024 at 9:29 am

    Paul G’s suit is the only one that looks like it fits properly.

  7. lucy2 says:
    February 13, 2024 at 9:47 am

    Margot always looks great but that outfit looks uncomfortable. I weirdly love Ryan’s lavender? lilac? suit.

