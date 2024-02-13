Zendaya wore Louis Vuitton & Alaïa at the Paris ‘Dune 2’ events: stunning?

One of my biggest fears for Zendaya was that once she signed on to be a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador, she would be contractually obligated to wear LV to all of her biggest red carpets. While LV can (sometimes) make some interesting and even great custom pieces for their ambassadors, for the most part, brand ambassadorships suck the life out of all the fashion girls. I’m happy to see that Zendaya is still having a lot of fun with fashion and she does not seem to have the same contractual obligations and restrictions as many house ambassadors.
So, here are some photos from this week and last week as Zendaya and the Dune 2 cast promote their film. Last night, the cast did a big premiere event in Paris. Zendaya wore Louis Vuitton – a haute couture crop top with a slouchy t-neck. While I’m not crazy about the LV, I understand what they were trying to do and I get the theme. What bugs me is that Zendaya’s makeup is awful here.
At the Paris photocall (earlier in the day on Monday), Zendaya wore Alaïa. She looked incredible in these pics!
Last week, the cast was in Mexico City! At the premiere, Zendaya wore custom Bottega Veneta and Florence Pugh wore Standing Ground.
At the photocall in Mexico, Zendaya wore custom Torishéju. This is too costume-y, but I get it.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Red carpet of the Fan Event for the film 'Dune: Part Two' at Auditorio Nacional
Featuring: Florence Pugh, Zendaya
Where: Mexico City, Mexico
When: 06 Feb 2024
Cast attend a photocall for 'Dune 2; at the Shangri La hotel in Paris, France
Featuring: Zendaya
Where: Paris, France
When: 12 Feb 2024
Cast attend a photocall for 'Dune 2; at the Shangri La hotel in Paris, France
Featuring: Rebecca Ferguson, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler
Where: Paris, France
When: 12 Feb 2024
Paris premiere of 'Dune: Part Two' at the Grand Rex Cinema
Featuring: Zendaya
Where: Paris, France
When: 12 Feb 2024
Paris premiere of 'Dune: Part Two' at the Grand Rex Cinema
Featuring: Zendaya, Timothee Chalam
Where: Paris, France
When: 12 Feb 2024
Paris premiere of 'Dune: Part Two' at the Grand Rex Cinema
Featuring: Zendaya
Where: Paris, France
When: 12 Feb 2024
Go Zendaya! She looks fabulous fantastic all of it
Simply perfect.
This will prob sound weird but she just looks so *special* in all of it. Like I would not love those looks on most people but on her? She just has a crazy presence and knows her angles, as Tyra would say, and is just beautiful beyond that.
They’re all great but that Alaïa? WOW.
I don’t mind the make-up. It fits the dune sci-fi theme and contrasted with the natural make-up she wore earlier in the white dress at the outdoor photo-shoot. Her face was sooo good in the natural look but I like how she played around with it later.
Zendaya is just fire! So I follow her stylist Law Roach on Insta and apparently all these looks on the press tour are custom for her. Amazing. Can’t wait to see what she wears next!
I love every single bit of it.
I love all of it – Zendaya is one of the few younger actresses that get fashion and aren’t just throwing on a pretty dress. All of the items she’s been wearing on this press tour are custom – which is amazing and shows how much capital and respect she garners within the fashion community.
She’s so elegant. Love every look.
I love Zendaya and Florence as fashion icons, just love every moment of it honestly. I kind of suspect Timothee is at the whim of good or bad stylists, rather than having a real sense of it himself – and I get how much Zendaya owes Law Roach for some of her early looks – but man, just love everything these two women wear and love them even more together.
Stunning! I love her LV look, and that first picture!
Zendaya could wear a paper sack and still make it look like the most stunning piece in the world. That lady just is able to carry it off – Kudos to her!
That Alaïa is basically a giant slap bracelet that wraps around the body. Very cool and she looks amazing!
https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3QHnH6CfPd/?igsh=OXh6bnc5eGk3ZHZo
Zendaya is one of the only people I’m always looking forward to seeing what she wears, because she is always interesting and fashion forward rather than jumping on trends so obviously. Her and Law Roach are an incredible team. The LV look is amazing head to toe. The Alaia one is so close to perfect, but the top of the skirt looks off to me. Timothee at the photocall is giving modern Matrix vibes, here for it.
good lord Z. I have never seen this woman look anything less than stunning.