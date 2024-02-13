Zendaya wore Louis Vuitton & Alaïa at the Paris ‘Dune 2’ events: stunning?

One of my biggest fears for Zendaya was that once she signed on to be a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador, she would be contractually obligated to wear LV to all of her biggest red carpets. While LV can (sometimes) make some interesting and even great custom pieces for their ambassadors, for the most part, brand ambassadorships suck the life out of all the fashion girls. I’m happy to see that Zendaya is still having a lot of fun with fashion and she does not seem to have the same contractual obligations and restrictions as many house ambassadors.

So, here are some photos from this week and last week as Zendaya and the Dune 2 cast promote their film. Last night, the cast did a big premiere event in Paris. Zendaya wore Louis Vuitton – a haute couture crop top with a slouchy t-neck. While I’m not crazy about the LV, I understand what they were trying to do and I get the theme. What bugs me is that Zendaya’s makeup is awful here.

At the Paris photocall (earlier in the day on Monday), Zendaya wore Alaïa. She looked incredible in these pics!

Last week, the cast was in Mexico City! At the premiere, Zendaya wore custom Bottega Veneta and Florence Pugh wore Standing Ground.

At the photocall in Mexico, Zendaya wore custom Torishéju. This is too costume-y, but I get it.