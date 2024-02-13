Cetaphil ‘made things right’ with TikToker after their regional Super Bowl ad copied her


Well, another Super Bowl has come and gone. Overall, I think it was a good year. The game was a nail-biter, Usher’s half-time show was chicken soup for the Millennial soul, and there were some really great commercials. In my household, the Paramount+ and the Affleck Dunkin (“Ya blinded by them pinstripes!”) commercials got the most laughs. One of the higher-praised Super Bowl commercials released ahead of time came from skincare company Cetaphil. Their commercial, an ad that ran in select regions during the game, featured a dad and his Swiftie daughter bonding over football as the daughter uses Cetaphil’s makeup remover. It ends with them wearing #89 and #13 jerseys while watching the game together. It’s a sweet commercial, even if it’s not very subtle about capitalizing on the “Taylor Swift is saving father/daughter relationships!” narrative.

Turns out Cetaphil was also not very subtle about blatantly copying a TikToker’s concept. After the commercial aired, TikTok creator Sharon Mbabazi called the company out for, shall we say, “heavily basing” the ad on a series of videos that she and her stepfather had made. Basically, Sharon’s videos are set in her room where she’s applying makeup while her stepfather interrupts to update her on the latest Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift news. In the end, her stepdad and the commercial dad both embrace skincare while their daughters get into football. As Sharon puts it, ”bar for bar, it’s the same concept, same idea”.

A heartwarming Cetaphil commercial that first aired in the lead-up to the 2024 Super Bowl has drawn both praise and criticism. In the ad, called #GameTimeGlow, a father’s attempts to connect with his daughter finally take hold when the daughter, a Swiftie (who is also into skincare), takes an interest in watching football after Taylor Swift’s appearances at the Chiefs games. As they sit on the couch together, his wrist, adorned with friendship bracelets, is featured prominently.

When the commercial debuted on Friday, many Swifties and others remarked on its tear-jerking qualities and the improbability of being moved to cry by an ad for a cleanser.

Swifties praised the commercial for reflecting their own relationships with their dads. “This is exactly me and my father’s situation,” one person wrote in the YouTube comments. “I’m a huge swiftie, and he is a huge NFL fan, and I can’t even explain how much we bonded over those games.”

Over the weekend, however, some criticized the ad, with some saying the dad only connected with his daughter when she took an interest in his hobby. But the main criticism arrived when a TikTok creator made a video claiming that the skincare company stole the idea for the advertisement from her content. In Sharon Mbabazi’s original video, shared in September, the creator is doing her makeup as her stepdad reads off stats about Taylor Swift’s impact on the NFL. The creator took to TikTok to call the company out and posted videos aimed at the skincare brand.

“Y’all, Cetaphil legit copied the TikToks I made with my stepdad back in September,” she said in her video. “Like, y’all could have at least given us some credit.”

Mbabazi and her stepfather made another video where they used audio from a Euphoria scene where one of the characters asked, “Is this f-cking play about us?”

They also uploaded a third video in which they discuss the commercial, and Mbabazi’s stepfather says, “That is a beautiful story that you have in your commercial that’s going to be on the Super Bowl, but it’s our story.” He then goes on to say that Cetpahil stole the content his daughter made.

[From Time]

Yeah, this was pretty sh–ty of them to do. It never ceases to amaze me what companies will continue to try to get away with in this day and age. It shouldn’t, but it does. Good for Sharon and her stepdad for speaking up! They got results, too. It didn’t take long for Cetaphil to respond to the uproar:

On Sunday evening, Mbabazi uploaded a video shortly after the game began and said the company made contact with her. “Cetaphil has reached out, they’ve acknowledged all the videos, and they’ve made things right with us,” Mbabazi said. However, she and her stepfather did not go into detail about their conversations with the brand.

Heh, this makes me suspect that they knew what they were doing and had someone on duty to monitor her socials to keep track of any potential trouble. Good for Sharon and her stepdad! I hope they get compensated accordingly. You know, it’s wild – these companies pay employees good money to come up with great advertisements, yet in the end, they end up stealing other people’s original ideas and concepts. If you want to laugh at a skincare Super Bowl commercial, Michael Cera’s ad for CeraVe is pretty fun.

@sharavinaaa Yesterday’s pregame chat with my stepdad 🤣 he loves barging into my room. #CetaphilPartner #GameTimeGlow #CetaphilFamily #ad ♬ original sound – Sharon Mbabazi

Photos via Pinterest, Sharon Mbabazi

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “Cetaphil ‘made things right’ with TikToker after their regional Super Bowl ad copied her”

  1. Jais says:
    February 13, 2024 at 7:42 am

    Yeah I hope made right means they got paid. And compensated what they’d deserve as concept creators.

    Reply
  2. Bumblebee says:
    February 13, 2024 at 7:51 am

    They didn’t even pretend they had no clue! Just waited to see if she made a big enough stink that they would have to fork out some money. Cetaphil, you are not the only skincare brand you dummies, people have choices. And my choice is to walk away from shady sh*t like this.

    Reply
  3. Olivia says:
    February 13, 2024 at 7:53 am

    Naawww… Sharon and her step dad’s videos are so cute.

    Isn’t it clear now that if you see someone on socials making content you really enjoy, then you reach out and hire them.

    I wonder of it was an employee who submitted the pitch for the ad as their own idea?

    Either way, Cetaphil looks so dodgy stealing a black woman’s work.

    Reply
  4. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    February 13, 2024 at 7:53 am

    I hope the amount is good
    How much is an idea like this worth for a superbowl ad?

    Reply
  5. LooneyTunes says:
    February 13, 2024 at 7:58 am

    I guess they weren’t the right color to be swifties. 😳 Glad they got paid.

    Reply
    • Kate says:
      February 13, 2024 at 9:07 am

      The commercial was also a white father and a black/biracial daughter, so it’s even more shady I think! Cetaphil really didn’t bother to make any changes to the original.

      Reply
  6. manda says:
    February 13, 2024 at 8:08 am

    Ok, so I saw that commercial and kind of wondered what it was advertising because cetaphil was barely shown. I feel like the original tiktok is 1000 times cuter and funnier

    Also, was she already in a sponsorship with cetaphil when she made it? It sort of appeared that way but I am not always so savvy

    Reply
  7. Cessily says:
    February 13, 2024 at 8:16 am

    Good I really didn’t want to find a new facial cleanser. Those ad executives make big money 💰 so I hope she got a huge payment for her idea/content. I’m glad they recognized it and did something about it instead of just ignoring it.

    Reply
  8. Dss says:
    February 13, 2024 at 8:39 am

    Here’s a tagline for Cetaphil…. “It’s the only soap that doesn’t give me a UTI”

    Reply
  9. Marie says:
    February 13, 2024 at 8:47 am

    Prior to this ad, the head of the ad company that made the commercial was actually posting a lot of shit about Taylor on Twitter yet had no qualms in using her
    impact for financial gains. So no, I’m not surprised that they’re scum.

    Reply
    • Lexilla says:
      February 13, 2024 at 9:09 am

      Honest question, wouldn’t this be at the feet of the ad company? I’m not sure Cetaphil execs would have known the idea was ripped off.*

      *(She wants to believe because she’s devoted to Cetaphil.)

      Reply
  10. lucy2 says:
    February 13, 2024 at 8:50 am

    I wonder if the company knew before, or if whoever did the ad got busted copying? Either way, glad they made things right, which I hope means someone backed up the money truck for Sharon.
    In this day and age, how do people/companies think they aren’t going to get called out on this?

    Reply
  11. swaz says:
    February 13, 2024 at 9:20 am

    Good for her for speaking up, companies get away with this things all the time.

    Reply
  12. BW says:
    February 13, 2024 at 9:38 am

    The last time I bought Cetaphil, they had changed the ingredients. New and improved, yeah. It now has a lot more glycerin in it than it used to. My face doesn’t feel clean anymore, just “moist” in that “coated with glue” feeling. I had already decided to quit using it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment