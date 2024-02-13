Jobson: Prince William still hasn’t ‘forgiven’ Harry but he needs to, eventually

Here’s what I think happened: King Charles called Prince Harry to tell him personally about his cancer diagnosis, and Harry immediately told his father that he wanted to visit him in person. Charles quickly ordered the arrangements – including the police escort from Heathrow to Clarence House – and agreed to meet Harry alone, however briefly. They had their short meeting last Tuesday, then Charles was off to Sandringham with Camilla while Harry stayed the night in a hotel, and likely met his lawyer David Sherborne in person (since we now know that Harry settled his lawsuit against the Mirror last week). That was all Harry had on his agenda – face time with Charles and the lawyer. Throughout the entire 48-hour period around Harry’s visit, Prince William was losing his f–king mind, calling every rota journalist and ranting about how much he hates Harry and how Harry should not have come and how he, William, will never ever meet with Harry or forgive him.

All of which to say, there’s a sense of rota journalists and commentators doing William’s bidding, but also sort of rolling their eyes at his pettiness, laziness and general incandescent rage. Even the old-guard commentators will dutifully report (for the millionth time) that William “refuses” to see Harry and that William “will never forgive his brother,” and then in the same breath, those commentators are like… yeah, but eventually William is going to have to suck it up. Speaking of, Robert Jobson had some comments:

Prince William was never going to see Prince Harry after years of attacks by the duke, a royal expert has claimed. Writer and broadcaster Robert Jobson exclusively told The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson how William can’t forgive his brother. Robert believes William never had any interest in meeting with Harry after the duke attacked the prince and princess huge bombshells on Oprah, Netflix and in his autobiography Spare. He said: “It’s a clear message there: ‘You’re certainly not forgiven and you’ve certainly done a lot of damage’. The fact that his brother didn’t even bother to acknowledge him – They were very close and he didn’t even bat an eyelid. There was no way that that was going to happen.” Jobson now believes Harry and William need to “grow up” and look after their father. He said: “We just want Charles to be healthy. Focus on his health, maybe do a bit of painting, get people off his case. People keep coming in and asking him questions, putting things on his plate. This is why it would probably be quite good if William and Harry were not making the later stages of his life a misery, which is what he said they were doing. They’re not boys any more, they’re both men. It’s time to grow up.” Jobson added: “Harry’s gone. He’s made his bed, he’s going to lie in it – that’s it. But what could happen is what William did when they had that walk-about after the Queen’s death. There was a truce. They don’t have to do that, they don’t have to be so graphic. I think Kate said at the time it was the hardest thing she ever had to do. The two brothers have to bury the hatchet, say they’ll agree to disagree. Let’s agree not to talk about each other any more and let’s try to build the relationship. And the same with the King. Ultimately, they are men not boys.”

[From The Sun]

Well, Harry did put aside his differences and his security concerns to personally check in with his father and dear old dad couldn’t even give him a full hour. Harry was the bigger man, across the board, and he showed more maturity than his brother and father combined. That being said, I believe that Charles and Harry are open to reconciling with one another in some form and Harry adores his father no matter what, just as I bet Charles “appreciated” that Harry made the effort. That’s what the trip was about – Harry and Charles, and Harry making the effort and flying 14 hours just for 40 minutes. Harry’s effort draws attention to William’s lack of effort when it comes to dear old dad – William still hadn’t seen his father in person one week after his cancer diagnosis. William was too busy raging about Harry to even see Charles. Anyway, even the royalists know that William is lazy, childish, unprepared and too stupid to strategize or problem-solve his way out of a wet paper bag.