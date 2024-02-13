Jobson: Prince William still hasn’t ‘forgiven’ Harry but he needs to, eventually

Here’s what I think happened: King Charles called Prince Harry to tell him personally about his cancer diagnosis, and Harry immediately told his father that he wanted to visit him in person. Charles quickly ordered the arrangements – including the police escort from Heathrow to Clarence House – and agreed to meet Harry alone, however briefly. They had their short meeting last Tuesday, then Charles was off to Sandringham with Camilla while Harry stayed the night in a hotel, and likely met his lawyer David Sherborne in person (since we now know that Harry settled his lawsuit against the Mirror last week). That was all Harry had on his agenda – face time with Charles and the lawyer. Throughout the entire 48-hour period around Harry’s visit, Prince William was losing his f–king mind, calling every rota journalist and ranting about how much he hates Harry and how Harry should not have come and how he, William, will never ever meet with Harry or forgive him.
All of which to say, there’s a sense of rota journalists and commentators doing William’s bidding, but also sort of rolling their eyes at his pettiness, laziness and general incandescent rage. Even the old-guard commentators will dutifully report (for the millionth time) that William “refuses” to see Harry and that William “will never forgive his brother,” and then in the same breath, those commentators are like… yeah, but eventually William is going to have to suck it up. Speaking of, Robert Jobson had some comments:
Prince William was never going to see Prince Harry after years of attacks by the duke, a royal expert has claimed. Writer and broadcaster Robert Jobson exclusively told The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson how William can’t forgive his brother. Robert believes William never had any interest in meeting with Harry after the duke attacked the prince and princess huge bombshells on Oprah, Netflix and in his autobiography Spare.
He said: “It’s a clear message there: ‘You’re certainly not forgiven and you’ve certainly done a lot of damage’. The fact that his brother didn’t even bother to acknowledge him – They were very close and he didn’t even bat an eyelid. There was no way that that was going to happen.”
Jobson now believes Harry and William need to “grow up” and look after their father. He said: “We just want Charles to be healthy. Focus on his health, maybe do a bit of painting, get people off his case. People keep coming in and asking him questions, putting things on his plate. This is why it would probably be quite good if William and Harry were not making the later stages of his life a misery, which is what he said they were doing. They’re not boys any more, they’re both men. It’s time to grow up.”
Jobson added: “Harry’s gone. He’s made his bed, he’s going to lie in it – that’s it. But what could happen is what William did when they had that walk-about after the Queen’s death. There was a truce. They don’t have to do that, they don’t have to be so graphic. I think Kate said at the time it was the hardest thing she ever had to do. The two brothers have to bury the hatchet, say they’ll agree to disagree. Let’s agree not to talk about each other any more and let’s try to build the relationship. And the same with the King. Ultimately, they are men not boys.”
Well, Harry did put aside his differences and his security concerns to personally check in with his father and dear old dad couldn’t even give him a full hour. Harry was the bigger man, across the board, and he showed more maturity than his brother and father combined. That being said, I believe that Charles and Harry are open to reconciling with one another in some form and Harry adores his father no matter what, just as I bet Charles “appreciated” that Harry made the effort. That’s what the trip was about – Harry and Charles, and Harry making the effort and flying 14 hours just for 40 minutes. Harry’s effort draws attention to William’s lack of effort when it comes to dear old dad – William still hadn’t seen his father in person one week after his cancer diagnosis. William was too busy raging about Harry to even see Charles. Anyway, even the royalists know that William is lazy, childish, unprepared and too stupid to strategize or problem-solve his way out of a wet paper bag.
Apparently- Harry’s flight was six hours late which indicates that they had a much longer meeting planned. But after cancer treatments that day – Charles stayed for 30-45 minutes. Most likely to hit the most important points that were too sensitive to talk about over the phone.
Charles does not want a reconciliation. Not after the funeral pettiness and pain he put Harry through. Not Frogmore. Nor any of it.
But something happened that got them on the same page.
Where are you getting this 6 hours late info? I can find nothing on line that supports that.
Harry’s flight was delayed due to the heavy storms in LA that day. The storms and flight delays were on the news and I think it was reported Harry’s flight was affected (sorry, I don’t have a source).
Yeah I remember reading that his flight was delayed due to weather in LA – not sure how long for.
Yes l saw the same reports about the flight delays, which were due to the crazy weather. Same with the return journey, where he had to switch planes to get to the NFL ceremony on time.
I think the thing that brought them together was whatever happened to KKKATE and Peggers part in it. Why Peggers is swishing swaying and dropping at the investiture.
Thank you, @Moxylady007.
I dont know where folks get this fairytale that they keep soothing themselves with that “Harry adores his father no matter what.” WHAT DA ACTUAL FCK!
Harry’s regard for this father has limits. And even if H hasnt come out and said this out loud in unequivocal terms, anyone who read Spare is left in not doubt that while H appreciates that despite his glaring limitations, his father showed him moments of affection when H was a child, his feelings toward his father are, at the least, very complicated.
How could anyone doubt that, when H is so obvious in his adoration for his mother and knows exactly who contributed to her unhappiness and ultimate death. (hint: chucky and his side h0.)
Somebody finally realizing that the optics of a bitter brother who refuses to work, cooperate, apologize, etc isn’t doing the BRF any good.
Better brother is happy, healthy, works, and still rises above the pettiness to visit his sick father overseas.
I hope people pay attention when the ratchets start dissing wounded veterans to get back at Harry. One brother flies to support his father, and has established a meaningful event that empowers veterans, and the other whines and complains about how much he hates the fact that his brother told the truth about him. Ratchets are Team Whiner.
They already are busy attacking IG, any and every charity that dares use the Sussexes’ name, however loosely associated they may be – and they are attacking individuals like JJ Chalmers, David Wiseman, Derek Cobbinah who are friends with Harry.
They did it last year while IG Germany was going on, and again and still whenever IG or IGVW post anything.
It’s clear they got their talking points from… somewhere, someone, because they somehow never fail to mention the costs of Meghan’s clothing, Meghan thisorthat, and Harry is the dumb, incapable, failed one who can only keep IG up and running because W donated his Murdoch million hush money.
Too bad the 🗑 British media are fixated on the lie that TOB the Incandescent is the wronged party, while – as everyone can see – KP/the Wailses and the rota 🐀🐀🐀 and adjacents created this unhinged mob and are encouraging them, cheering them on, paying them – which several hate accounts have let slip accidentally over the years.
I still hate how they make it that William needs to ‘forgive’ Harry and that the walkabout was the ‘hardest’ thing Kate had to do. They have normalized the fact that William and Kate were and are still petty and abusive (to put it lightly) towards H & M.
I have come to realize that family abuse in GB is no big deal. And the abused person is expected to suck it up and take it, especially if the abusers are royal.
Yes, agreed, @BrassyRebel. And if Meghan was “welcomed with open arms” into the royal family, then god help anyone subject to “royal hospitality.” Those 2 words seem to be an oxymoron.
The ratchets also said that harry was “warped by too much therapy.” That’s not saying much for mental health treatment in the UK.
The public image of the UK, as espoused by the royal family, is “Miserable people behaving miserably.” Not exactly a sparkling welcome. I’d hate to be a representative for the British tourism industry these days.
When is Jobson going to acknowledge the press’ role in all of this and that William was the main cause of the rift? Harry has spent his life being the bigger man. Furthermore when is Jobson and his colleagues going to drop the narrative that Harry and William were close? Harry confirmed in his book what a lot us suspected for a long time that they were never close.
But Jobsen does know this. He was the one that said on an Australian news show that they could deny it all they want but that KP was doing a lot of the leaking. Now he just conveniently chooses to not mention that while instead saying Harry made his bed…which he made while trying to get away from the KP leakers. And let’s be real, his montecito bed is not a bad bed to be in.
He is right about Peg growing up. He is wrong about Harry. Harry doesn’t need to be forgiven for anything. Harry told the truth and Peg can’t handle the truth. Peg is the one who needs to apologize and get over his hatred for his brother but that will take years of therapy and Peg will never ever do that,
Why is Jobsen bringing up the fact that Kate thought the funeral walkabout was the hardest thing she ever had to do? That made her look ridiculous so why is he bringing it up again? Weird. And what would a truce do? Mean that Harry might visit more so the papers can make more stories? As it is, Harry could visit Charles more behind closed doors and not give any make details to the press. But that’s not what the papers want.
Kate was scary looking when she lunged at Meghan. And has the nerve to say it was “the hardest thing she had to do.” This is ignored despite the visual evidence of what Kate did.
The reference to Kate saying that walkabout was the hardest thing she’s ever had to do is shady.
I don’t know about anyone else, but having to spend time walking next to someone who you feel has betrayed you is something we’ve all had to do. And of course, she is the one who lied about Meghan for years so it should have been the hardest thing Meghan’s ever had to do. all Meghan did was clear that up, and that is too hard for Kate. My god is there no end to her limitations. She and William really are a pair.
Why do they have to make up? Because the media thinks so? There are plenty of siblings that split and never speak again. It is a poor look for the future church leader that he can’t forgive, but that’s the UK’s problem, not Harry’s. If KC wants a relationship with both sons, he can certainly accomplish that by seeing them separately, but KC seems to have chosen his side with the FC eviction. So let him be miserable if he truly is.
Did William apologize for his being violent with Harry or his using the media to trash Harry? It’s never that William must apologize with those “journalists.”
@Tessa
Lots of comments and stories on here regarding William’s lifelong inability to apologize for anything. Staffers used to be sent out on his behalf to apologize for childhood William’s antics. When you’re conditioned as the “heir” from birth, apparently in the BRF this means you do whatever you want with zero consequences.
Nope. They’re always going to be estranged. I can believe that Charles and Harry will have some kind of a relationship. I can see at some point Harry bringing his kids over to see his dad for very brief visits. But William is never going to get over this, or apologize, and I think Harry has completely accepted that their relationship is done.
Two things are crystal clear to me: 1. The “respectful” silence around Kate’s absence is the British media closing ranks to protect someone, most likely Will 2. The media is clearly less than thrilled about this arrangement and are getting antsier and antsier to spill the beans.
So on one hand we have rats like Jobson now basically telling Will to grow up and be a man, and on the other hand we have a new story about where Kate wants George to go to school and one of the tabloids is running Pippa on Vacation! complete with bikini photos.
Yea, it might look to us like everything is suspiciously calm, suspiciously silent on the surface of the water, but underneath someone (Will? Kate? KP?) is furiously kicking their legs trying to keep this all afloat. The media is playing along right now because they have to, but they are totally sick of covering up all of Will’s drama.
They have to know by now that it’s unsustainable; the growing pile of gaffs and missteps and poor behavior that Will leaves in his wake is growing by the day and will continue to do so every day of his reign. Thinking they can just sweep it all under the rug and keep screaming about Harry for the next few decades is a level of delusion even I don’t the British media is capable of maintaining for very long.
Sometimes the BM slips — or warns? — and runs a photo of Baldy returning home in the wee hours, looking completely blotto with a bleak-eyed Slavic model-type next to him. He’s just a crumb, and for an entire Isle to accept such a bad guy as their Head of Church and State is just amazing and appalling to the rest of the world. Abolish the Monarchy.
Yes Jobo, Harry has made a very comfortable California king sized bed in beautiful Montecito, and is happily lying in it!! So just STHU!!
Lying in it with his beautiful wife…..
All of Will’s actions and whining make him look like a bitter, unhappy, jealous man. When Charles dies, Peg-boy will probably make a fool of himself by banning Harry from the funeral, and from England if possible. He will go down in history as a vengeful, cold man.
Seriously? They need to take care of their father? – the Billionaire King/Commander-in-Chief/Defender of the Faith, who owns a zillion castles and has a cast of thousands to tie his shoes and put the toothpaste on his brush? What, are Will and Harry going to wheel Old Dodders out into the sunlight so he can paint a few posies before his afternoon nap? What kind of nonsense is this?
In this transactional family, let’s look at this as a deal. Harry doesn’t need William, for anything. And, unless Harry is willing to come back to the RF, William doesn’t need Harry, for anything. So, let these two live their lives on opposite sides of the globe and move on to something else.
“Robert believes William never had any interest in meeting with Harry after the duke attacked the prince and princess huge bombshells on Oprah, Netflix and in his autobiography Spare.”
—Is this a real sentence?
William is still pissed off that he couldn’t beat on Harry and have Harry keep it a secret? Sick, sick, sick. Where’s your wife, William?