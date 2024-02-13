Taylor Swift partied all night with the Kelce brothers after the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift stuck around Las Vegas after her boyfriend (and his team) won the Super Bowl. She was down on the field, partying with the Chiefs, and then she and Travis Kelce (and Jason Kelce) headed out for all of the parties. From all of the videos I’ve seen, Jason Kelce was completely gone – drunk as a skunk, practically falling into bushes and having the time of his life. Jason is built like a grizzly bear, do you know how much liquor that man had to consume to get that sh-tfaced? Still, Jason and Taylor seem to like each other a lot, which is sweet. Travis was also in rare form, singing along with Taylor’s songs and pulling Tay in for kisses constantly. According to People Mag, they also ate chicken fingers:
Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ exciting overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift headed to XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas to celebrate. The Chiefs kept the party going into the wee hours (5:15 a.m. to be exact) and to fuel their celebratory escapades, Swift, 34, and Kelce, also 34, enjoyed some chicken fingers together, per the Vegas nightclub.
While there is no word on what condiments accompanied the chicken — perhaps a dollop of “seemingly ranch” — the star couple did enjoy some fries with the dish, which were delivered to them in the club’s VIP section. Kelce could be seen holding a bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne as well.
At the Super Bowl afterparty, the hitmaker and Chiefs tight end not only snacked, but also danced the night away. Kelce made several victory laps throughout the club, socializing and serenading Swift from the DJ booth.
Before they stopped to refuel with tenders and fries, the couple showed affection for each other on the dance floor. Earlier in the night, their partying was soundtracked by Swift’s Fearless hit “Love Story,” and the couple pointed to each other as they sang the lyrics: “You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess.” After sharing the sweet moment, Kelce and Swift — who was rocking the tight end’s sparkly black suit jacket — sealed it with a kiss.
I’m including some of the photos and videos below – some were saying that Taylor was pretty drunk by the end of the night, but I think she was doing a good job of maintaining a buzz, especially since she was the Kelce brothers and they were completely gone. There was some debate (within the snake fam) about whether Taylor got an “ick” from Travis, but I don’t think so. I think she’s into it for the most part. When analyzing all of the body language and whatever, just think of how tired Taylor was – she played four nights in Tokyo, flew to Las Vegas and she’s playing Melbourne, Australia on Friday. She’s exhausted. I’m sure Travis was too.
📲| Taylor Swift posted a TikTok from clubbing yesterday pic.twitter.com/jOCtJMCEMP
— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 13, 2024
Physically unable to stop watching every video of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dancing to Love Story after the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/zSCbWDbOor
— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 13, 2024
🎥| Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift chatting at the Chiefs after party pic.twitter.com/IT7xbxjScp
— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 12, 2024
No we have a better place for it https://t.co/4jA497LI6D
— National Gallery of Art (@ngadc) February 12, 2024
📲| Taylor Swift holding 3 drinks in her hands at Chiefs after partypic.twitter.com/zalWfrbXc4
— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 13, 2024
It’s a love story, baby just say yes! ❤️ #TaylorSwift and #TravisKelce danced to her hit at the #Chiefs’ #SuperBowl after-party!
🎥: Wynn Las Vegas #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/xsPoyIrivW
— ExtraTV (@extratv) February 12, 2024
I think she was having a great time with Travis. I don’t think it is something we have seen with those she dated before? I mean she is dating a football star and he and his team won the Super Bowl so partying is going to happen. Looks like she can keep up with the best of them lol.
One of her previous long-term relationships was with Calvin Harris who was the most successful DJ in the world at the time so being around this many professional athletes is new to her, but not being in a club. She used to bring her friends to Calvin’s sets.
Were you not around on her 1989 era? Also, she didn’t stop partying, just stopped sharing everything online. People really believe “if you aren’t sharing it with the world, did it ever happen?”.
She’s a Sagittarian, those girls know how to party, it’s part of their zodiac DNA profile. BTW, Libras (TK) and Sag are a perfect match!
Gawd, it’s adorbs. Thanks, guys, for bringin’ the fantasy home!
I need a rest from all this. If they’re not exhausted, I am.
+1
You are not alone.
If he plays the PR game for the long term he’ll be less visible for a bit. He wants a huge career outside of football so he’ll need to get savvy about leaving the audience wanting more, not less.
Another angle to the after party – Taylor posted to her TikTok that she was with her parents and Travis together in a booth at the club and everyone seemed to be having fun.
My thought too—she must have been SO TIRED and then she had to jump on a plane to go to Australia! ! Rest up!
Oops, that video just loaded for me. LOL.
I do think it’s funny that the DJ kept playing remixes of Taylor’s own songs. It would be surreal to be dancing in the club with your man and they keep playing YOUR songs. hahaha
Most of the Jason dancing videos I saw, he looked like the kid who’s up way past bed time and is moving to stay awake 😂.
I hope they had fun, it looked fun. It’s been a very long since that would be fun for me. Mecole Hardman I think posted that he’d been up all night, too much adrenaline to sleep.
She’s absolutely back in her 1989 era lol.
Personally I’m not too invested in this relationship. They seem happy which is the most important thing however.
Someone mentioned in an interview that back when the Eagles won the SB, Jason said he had drunk like 20 beers already and was only a quarter drunk. So yeah, I can only imagine how much he’d have to drink to get thay wasted.
That rings true. My husband is a burly guy with a football player build and he can drink beer after beer with no effect. Me, I drink one beer and I want to lie down and take a nap!
See, my bf is a big former football player Wisconsin guy, so he thinks he can drink but he’s a serious lightweight. He gets tipsy right away but doesn’t realize it because he assumes he should be able to drink a lot. Meanwhile, my mom, back in her twenties, was 5’4” and 110 pounds and could drink farmers under the table. Unfortunately, she went on to become a serious alcoholic. But how a body handles alcohol is not always related to size.
What a night!Looks like a hell of a party. My god I would still be asleep lol
Mixing champagne and sugary cocktails? I hope she’s drinking water somewhere in there. If she’s not performing again till Friday, though, that’s plenty of time to recover. I didn’t have her energy even when I was that age and still clubbing.
She’s not performing again until Friday, but she has to get to Australia to do it! Melbourne (where the Friday show is) is 19 hours ahead of Las Vegas time-wise, so she’s essentially got until around midnight Thursday (in Las Vegas time) to be here and performing. It’s a long trip across many time zones, so I hope she’s ready for it.
I wonder if she gets IV hydration/vitamin infusions. I find that process creepy, but I wouldn’t blame her one bit with that schedule.
@Bettyrose I was wondering about that too. If I was here I’d get hooked up on the IV hydration on my flight. Good use of time!
It’s not like she is going to fly commercial sitting in a seat for 21 hours. She will fly private with a nice comfy bed and quiet time for her.
I think Taylor knows how to globally travel and deal with jet lag at this point in her career.
I just wonder if Travis will follow her through her tour now. Until practice starts up for the team. Since he is clearly trying to go for historic triple Super Bowl win next season.
Another site, was adamant the touring would end them. But they seem to be going strong. She’s clearly having the time of her life being with someone that celebrates her and still has their own success in another career.
It’s cute af.
Good for them. Taylor seems like she’s really enjoying having a boyfriend who can cut loose and doesn’t act like he’s ashamed to be seen with her (*cough* Joe *cough*)
It must be funny for artists to be out partying and hear their own songs come on. Seems like she had fun with it. They’ve both had some cringey behavior recently but I’m enjoying seeing them have fun, hard to explain why since it’s not like I know either or them! Anyway, looking forward to a little break until she goes on new album promo mode. I am PUMPED for Beyonce’s new music this year too, gonna be a kick ass spring for music it seems.
Not gonna lie, I looked up those Wynne chicken tenders. They have a reputation and look amazing.
I honestly want to know what Taylor eats for nutrition and if she’s one of those people who can get by on very little sleep. The woman is a machine.