Taylor Swift partied all night with the Kelce brothers after the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift stuck around Las Vegas after her boyfriend (and his team) won the Super Bowl. She was down on the field, partying with the Chiefs, and then she and Travis Kelce (and Jason Kelce) headed out for all of the parties. From all of the videos I’ve seen, Jason Kelce was completely gone – drunk as a skunk, practically falling into bushes and having the time of his life. Jason is built like a grizzly bear, do you know how much liquor that man had to consume to get that sh-tfaced? Still, Jason and Taylor seem to like each other a lot, which is sweet. Travis was also in rare form, singing along with Taylor’s songs and pulling Tay in for kisses constantly. According to People Mag, they also ate chicken fingers:

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ exciting overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift headed to XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas to celebrate. The Chiefs kept the party going into the wee hours (5:15 a.m. to be exact) and to fuel their celebratory escapades, Swift, 34, and Kelce, also 34, enjoyed some chicken fingers together, per the Vegas nightclub. While there is no word on what condiments accompanied the chicken — perhaps a dollop of “seemingly ranch” — the star couple did enjoy some fries with the dish, which were delivered to them in the club’s VIP section. Kelce could be seen holding a bottle of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Brut Gold Champagne as well. At the Super Bowl afterparty, the hitmaker and Chiefs tight end not only snacked, but also danced the night away. Kelce made several victory laps throughout the club, socializing and serenading Swift from the DJ booth. Before they stopped to refuel with tenders and fries, the couple showed affection for each other on the dance floor. Earlier in the night, their partying was soundtracked by Swift’s Fearless hit “Love Story,” and the couple pointed to each other as they sang the lyrics: “You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess.” After sharing the sweet moment, Kelce and Swift — who was rocking the tight end’s sparkly black suit jacket — sealed it with a kiss.

[From People]

I’m including some of the photos and videos below – some were saying that Taylor was pretty drunk by the end of the night, but I think she was doing a good job of maintaining a buzz, especially since she was the Kelce brothers and they were completely gone. There was some debate (within the snake fam) about whether Taylor got an “ick” from Travis, but I don’t think so. I think she’s into it for the most part. When analyzing all of the body language and whatever, just think of how tired Taylor was – she played four nights in Tokyo, flew to Las Vegas and she’s playing Melbourne, Australia on Friday. She’s exhausted. I’m sure Travis was too.

📲| Taylor Swift posted a TikTok from clubbing yesterday pic.twitter.com/jOCtJMCEMP — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 13, 2024

Physically unable to stop watching every video of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dancing to Love Story after the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/zSCbWDbOor — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 13, 2024

🎥| Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift chatting at the Chiefs after party pic.twitter.com/IT7xbxjScp — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 12, 2024

No we have a better place for it https://t.co/4jA497LI6D — National Gallery of Art (@ngadc) February 12, 2024

📲| Taylor Swift holding 3 drinks in her hands at Chiefs after partypic.twitter.com/zalWfrbXc4 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 13, 2024