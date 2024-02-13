People: Sources swear that Prince William will do more after this week’s vacation

It’s really funny to watch as the British media grapples with the monster they helped create. It all began last week, when King Charles announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer, and Prince Harry flew fourteen hours just to check on his father in person. People started asking questions like “where is Prince William” and “what’s really going on with William’s wife” and “why isn’t William stepping in for his father” and “why did William show up to a mid-day event under the influence?” Over the weekend, Kensington Palace’s clowns tried a new talking point: poor William needed time to absorb the news about his father, and he’s working his fingers down to the nub by taking his kids to school every day, and he’s grappling with the fact that he’s the heir! At no point would it even occur to KP or William that there’s a desperate need for William to actually come out and be seen, and to be seen as a 40-something heir fully prepared for the role. Instead, the overwhelming message is: Poor William is paralyzed with laziness, he needs our pity. Anyway, People Magazine tried to put a bow on it with their reporting:
Duty is calling for Prince William. As he continues to focus on his family and care for his wife Kate Middleton, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, he is also prioritizing his duty to the monarchy and his father, King Charles, who is was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Those very different demands have come into focus as the Prince of Wales, 41, takes a week off from royal engagements to look after Princess Kate, 42, and their three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 during the children’s school break. As he does, there are ongoing discussions about what, if anything, he should do in terms of stepping in for his father, whose treatment for an as-yet-unnamed cancer continues.
A friend told PEOPLE of Prince William’s return to public life, “He is coping remarkably well considering his wife had surgery and he only found out his father’s news recently.”
While the separate staff at Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace respectively are in “constant dialogue,” there hasn’t been anything specific that William has been asked to do on behalf of his father. Last week, a source who knows King Charles told PEOPLE that he wouldn’t burden his son unnecessarily.
“He wouldn’t want to put that pressure on William,” a source close to the royal household told PEOPLE. “He has always wanted to save his children from having that pressure too early and that will remain. Particularly as William has other priorities [with Kate].”
After his children’s school break, Prince William is expected to resume a fuller diary of activities as well as take up the reigns of the school drop-offs and pick-ups.
Prince William will be seen “more than we have done in the last few weeks,” a source adds, as he tackles outings covering the range of his interests. That would be a sure, and positive, sign that Princess Kate is doing well enough to enable him to do so.
He is likely to be at the Commonwealth Day service on March 11 while Queen Camilla, 76, will represent her husband. There is also a chance he will be at the biggest night for British film, the BAFTA ceremony, on Sunday, though his appearance will depend on the situation at home.
One week ago, just before William stepped out at an investiture service looking visibly under the influence, Kensington Palace sources told Rebecca English at the Mail: “The Prince has always made clear that his priority is to support his wife and family for the time being – and he did not put a timescale on that. He will make a return to duties on Wednesday but you should not expect to see him again for a bit after that.” Sources have also insisted that palace staff are iffy about William doing anything for Commonwealth Day in March. There’s a very good chance that after William’s “holiday” this week, we still won’t see him for weeks longer. So who is briefing People Mag that William will be back to work next week? I mean, we’ll see, but it’s still pretty notable that the only thing that got William out of lazy-paralysis was his brother visiting their father.
There is such an obsession in the journalistic literature of those school runs. William probably is not doing them.
Yes, it very much reminds me of the saying “thou doth protest too much”.
Seriously, talking about the school runs seems to be the new talking about the number of bathrooms the Sussexes have. They’re managing to shoehorn it into every damn article.
Weird wording: “he only found out his father’s news recently”. Didn’t supposedly everyone, including KC, only find out recently? KC, the actual person affected most, seems to be coping well with the news. And KC didn’t want his sons to have that “pressure” too early? Yet, PH, younger than PW was sent out on all types of tours and royal work and most people by 41 are established in a career.
Shouldn’t that be “reins” not “reigns”? Perhaps it’s different for actual royals?
He’s not working. He’s gonna work. Nope he’s not working. Yes he is gonna work. I’m dizzy trying to keep up with this. Who knows when or if. I’m betting if he does it will be like his first outing where he was swaying and blinking.
The infantilization of William continues. Has there ever been a more protected and coddled man in the RF? A source says that it would be a positive sign that Princess Kate is doing well enough to enable him to to return to work? I’m sorry. I feel like I’m beating a dead horse. But they said Kate had a planned and successful abdominal surgery. Why would her recovery prevent him from doing absolutely anything? It makes no sense.
Sure Jane.
Don’t they have 62 people employed 🙄🙄🙄
In September William finally ended his months long vacation when Harry came back for WellChild and then IG. He only came back last week because Harry returned to the UK. If Harry has a super busy 2024 its going to be really wild if William can keep disappearing. He’s actually been lucky that Harry has been pretty quiet the last few years. Obviously big things like the book and IG and the docuseries have happened but he hasn’t been seen on a weekly or even monthly basis since stepping down as a working royal in 2020. But its mid February and we’ve already had a bunch of cool things happening. Going to be interesting!!
I actually think he came back last week because he wanted to hang out with Tom Cruise and they made him do an investiture so that it would look likes he’s doing “serious” work too, not just hanging with celebs. Which is why the BAFTAs are up in the air, because they’ll need to make sure he does some serious work too and that’s always a toss up.
They really created a monster. He’ll never change. The only thing that drives him is his jealousy of his brother and yet even this can’t make him have more work engagements. This is the time for him to step up but his stepping down more and more. He’s going around with an attitude of “ woe is me. Won’t someone have pity on me. Am suffering more than my cancer stricken father and sick wife.”
Aren’t these people supposed to be the very embodiment of service and stoicism? God forbid we should have an actual crisis here in the UK. These useless grifters wouldn’t have a clue. They’d be running straight to their bunker so they could process their feelings and cope with the stress or some rubbish excuse.
Headless chickens at KP at work again. He’s going to be off for the foreseeable future. No, he’ll be back next week. It was a planned surgery. No, it took him by surprise. He knew about dad’s cancer. No, he was blindsided. He’s too fragile to step up and fill dad’s shoes. No, he;s going to totally step up and fill dad’s shoes, as soon as Mercury and Venus cross in the sky.
Each day they contradict what they said before, and no one is calling them on it. This is North Korean level obfuscation here. Are they going to tell us next that he made 18 holes in one on the golf course like Kim Jong Il?
It’s the idea that this is stressful work and that he doesn’t want to put too much pressure on a 41-year-old adult so he gets a pass that cracks me up. I’m 43, and work full time. It’s remote so I’m lucky and do the school runs for all 3 of my kids. I also take them to their various afterschool activities because it’s just easier since my hours are much more flexible. I also get food ready, prep lunches and know what’s going on with my kids without any hired help. I can handle all of this so not sure why he can’t handle showing up for some PR shots for an hour a day.
This. At what point do they think this is going to boomerang right back at them? Like the kids are in school all day. Kate has nurses and her mother. What the hell was he doing from 9-3 everyday? (Giving him the benefit of the doubt that he’d want to be present when the kids are home.) And now they’re all on “holiday”? Does the rest of the country get to take off every holiday their kids get? Like here we have day camps for summers/breaks so working parents have someplace for their kids to go. It’s truly mind blowing.
Help me out here. Do school runs require him to physically escort the children into their respective classrooms and watch as they’re ‘settled’ in their seats, or does he just wave to them from the car? There’s so much emphasis on this activity that I fear I’m missing something.
I feel terrible for all the British children with parents that work, how do they manage to get to school!?! Is this why they have boarding schools because parents can’t do the school runs and work at the same time? George, Charlotte and Louis don’t know how lucky they are to have parents able to pick them up from school,right?
I think the only thing that will force him to do engagements is Harry doing events. So I can see him going to the BAFTAs on Sunday because Harry and Meghan will be Canada this week. I don’t think he will go to the Commonwealth Day service.
Oh for piss sake. Does anyone believe that William’s appearances in public are dependent on how Kate is doing? Do they really expect anyone to believe that William is at her bedside, spoon feeding her broth and whispering loving words of encouragement?
William cannot function as an adult. He’s never been expected to and he will never have to. Short of a revolution the job is his. He literally doesn’t have to do anything. He slipped out of the birth canal with the right parentage in the right order. That’s all it took.
Whether he “works” or not, he’ll live a luxurious life fully supported by taxpayers as long as there is a monarchy.
Good luck.
That header photo makes him look like the villain in an Austin Powers movie.