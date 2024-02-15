Duchess Meghan is back to wearing her engagement ring, but was it upgraded?

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the ski slopes of Whistler, Canada on Valentine’s Day. This post is just about Meghan, honestly. She looked so pretty! We have the IDs on what she wore. Her boots are Sorel Joan of Arctic snow boots, retailing for $250. Her puffer coat is from Calvin Klein. Her beanie is from Burberry. Her cashmere sweater is apparently from Co, and her jeans are Frame? The sweater is my favorite piece from the ensemble, but I do love it when she wears a good white-and-biege look.

Meanwhile, it looks like Meghan has some new rings and one old ring. In her public appearances in the past year – including last year’s Invictus Games – she wasn’t wearing her diamond engagement ring at all. Reportedly, there was some issue with the setting and it was out for repairs. The British media was screaming, crying and throwing up about it, like Meghan wasn’t still wearing her wedding band. It was ridiculous. In any case, she wore her engagement ring, plus several new rings which people are trying to identify. I really do like hearing which brands she wears – she doesn’t go for “everything Cartier” or Tiffany & Co. She likes offbeat jewelry designers and companies with integrity. Anyway, the Mail devoted a whole-ass article to Meghan’s engagement ring. They still think they “own” it and her.

Also: the Sussex Squad seems to think that Harry upgraded the center stone in her engagement ring? It does look bigger, but IDK.