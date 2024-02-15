Duchess Meghan is back to wearing her engagement ring, but was it upgraded?

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the ski slopes of Whistler, Canada on Valentine’s Day. This post is just about Meghan, honestly. She looked so pretty! We have the IDs on what she wore. Her boots are Sorel Joan of Arctic snow boots, retailing for $250. Her puffer coat is from Calvin Klein. Her beanie is from Burberry. Her cashmere sweater is apparently from Co, and her jeans are Frame? The sweater is my favorite piece from the ensemble, but I do love it when she wears a good white-and-biege look.
Meanwhile, it looks like Meghan has some new rings and one old ring. In her public appearances in the past year – including last year’s Invictus Games – she wasn’t wearing her diamond engagement ring at all. Reportedly, there was some issue with the setting and it was out for repairs. The British media was screaming, crying and throwing up about it, like Meghan wasn’t still wearing her wedding band. It was ridiculous. In any case, she wore her engagement ring, plus several new rings which people are trying to identify. I really do like hearing which brands she wears – she doesn’t go for “everything Cartier” or Tiffany & Co. She likes offbeat jewelry designers and companies with integrity. Anyway, the Mail devoted a whole-ass article to Meghan’s engagement ring. They still think they “own” it and her.
Also: the Sussex Squad seems to think that Harry upgraded the center stone in her engagement ring? It does look bigger, but IDK.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were spotted at the Whistler Resort for the 1-year countdown to the Invictus Games.
Whistler, CANADA – Meghan Markle was all smiles as she rocked a long coat and white pants while skiing at Whistler for the Invictus Games 1-year countdown.
Whistler, CANADA – Meghan Markle was all smiles as she rocked a long coat and white pants while skiing at Whistler for the Invictus Games 1-year countdown.
Whistler, CANADA – Meghan Markle was all smiles as she rocked a long coat and white pants while skiing at Whistler for the Invictus Games 1-year countdown.
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games.
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games.
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games.
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games.
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games.
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games.
Meghan is wearing a toque. That’s what a beanie is called in Canada. Since she lived in Toronto for so long, I’m sure she’s familiar with the name toque. She is stunningly beautiful.
Yep.
Definitely a toque.
Canadian here born in montreal but living in the west … i’ve lived in almost every province .. THAT IS A TOUQUE. if you say beenie we know you aren’t canadian, even a back of the woods. up behinds Gods back will call it a touque. only item of clothing that is differently named is
hooodie .. sakatchewaners will call it a bunny hug for some weird reason
Ok your comment has totally blown my Franco-American brain!!! I live in France but I consume a lot of anglophone media, and I’m an avid podcast listener. A few of them are Canadian. I’ve often heard Canadians referring to their winter hats as “tooks” and had NO IDEA that it was the French word Toque which for us is pronounced more like Tuhk and it’s like a paper chef’s hat made not to hold the heat. 🤯
Allegra, that is fascinating . I had no idea about the chef hats. I’m glad I learned this from you today.
A lot of Canadian French is considered antiquated to French speakers from France. I’m second generation American. My cousins in Paris say Canadian French is like French from 300 years ago.
I grew up in Montreal. In school, we learned “Parisian French”. On the street, we spoke “Quebecois” (insert accent markers please as I don’t know how to type them in).
French Canadians call them toques but it sounds like tuhk and it refers to the winter hat. It goes with the gilet de hockey.
Also there is a level of snobbery with the Quebec French vs Parisian French. French is French and the differences are dialects just as American English is different from British English. While originally they acted like British English was superior that has been toned down since the U.S. became a superpower. In that same vein France French is no better than Quebec French. It just evolved differently. And while some older words were kept, they also tend to use fewer “anglicismes” in Quebec due to the Office de la langue française.
It’s not like everyone in Quebec or the rest of Canada speaks jouale all the time.
@Joanne – Agreed. She’s always beautiful, but she is just stunning in these photos
“Tuque” is the proper Canadian word, actually.
One less thing for William to worry about!
Oh you know he’ll be back screeching to the press with something else tomorrow morning ! He can’t help himself and he has a lot of time on his hands these days.
@JOANNE. Yes, it’s a toque. I came to post that too! Although in the Canadian prairies, where I am, toque isn’t used as much anymore, but “beanie” is never used.
Lmfao! I’d forgotten about how “worried” William was about it for a little while there.
Maybe they bought their own ring and sent anything affiliated with the RF back. I probably would. I know those diamonds had meaning for them (Botswana and diamonds from Diana’s bracelet) but being free and clear of those jerks may be worth it. And who knows what legal nonsense they could be pulling… Charles evicted them from their house they paid for the renovations on, and that wasn’t news until Harry broke it. I could see the RF being petty over a couple diamonds.
The British tabloids, and the BRF for that matter, don’t give a F about all the stolen jewels in the royal collection. But they care so much about anything Meghan wears. Hypocrites, all of them.
@Bad Janet: Harry purchased the Botswana diamonds himself, and Diana’s bracelet was part of his inheritance from his mother – not the Royal Family. No one else has any claim to that ring.
That’s what I have heard as well, PPPHD, but there are often nuances with these things. Where Harry got his money from to make a private purchase. If Harry had a full claim to the bracelet. Things that may not have been an issue years ago, but now could take on another meaning.
They should not have to return a thing. As far as I am concerned, if it was okay then, it’s okay now. And this is just conjecture anyway – I don’t know if Meghan has different diamonds; and I have no reason to think anybody in the RF would even ask for those original diamonds, except for the fact that they’re entitled jerks.
I would think they would save the Diana’s diamonds for something for Lillibet when she is older.
IDK if the engagement ring is any different (it looks the same to me, maaaaaybe a little bigger?), but I love how Meghan is wearing her wedding band the farthest away on her ring finger.
I was always taught* that once you get married, you move your wedding band up closest to your “heart.” I remember a friend telling me to slip my engagement ring onto my right hand just before walking down the aisle so the wedding band could go on first, then replacing the engagement ring back onto my ring finger after the ceremony. Then later, if you receive an additional ring like an infinity ring for an anniversary or whatever, it goes on after the engagement ring…this is the way that Kate wears her rings.
But since Meghan’s wedding band is made out of that “special” chunk of Welsh gold that many of the royals’ rings are made from, that is so precious to them and that they’re allegedly running out of, it’s likely not so meaningful to Meghan in particular, all things considered, so I love that she’s like, meh, that one can stay on the outside, as far away from my “heart” as possible. It almost looks like an afterthought, lmao. She wants the one that Harry designed himself the closest to her. (If she even knows or cares about this random little convention.)
*I’m not under the impression that these are strict rules or anything, lol, and I’m sure it varies wildly by culture, it was just sort of the way I learned lots of people did it as I grew up, and it’s how my friends and family members wear their rings. No idea if it’s some sort of longstanding tradition, a newish or mainly American thing, or even less common than I thought and basically total BS (this option is entirely possible! This comment is the most thought I’ve ever given the subject in my life). It just jumped out at me in the close-up photos of Meghan’s hand.
BUT if I noticed it, others probably did, too, and it’s likely one more thing that will annoy them about her, so it makes me happy to choose to believe she’s being purposeful about it, since I’m petty like that. 🥰
Because really, who freaking cares what order rings are worn in— but I’m sure some lunatics out there will attack her for it, especially since hers is made from the coveted “royal” chunk of gold that all of her haters think she should feel EXTRA PRIVILEGED and grateful to have received, and that they believe she is unworthy of.
But Meghan is just out there literally glowing and living the dream, not caring what the unhinged freaks who live to hate her think. I love her.
I wear my rings the same way as Meghan (I also wear three) because my e ring constantly slips around from the weight of the center stone and the bands on top kinda help it stay put better 🙂
But you may be on to something because it seemed like she started wearing her rings like that (wedding band on top) when they arrived back from their SA tour in 2019. Her subconsciously going “meh I don’t bang with these people like that” and flipping the order COULD be valid lol
Looks to me like the stone may be the same but the whole setting is newer and stronger. The stone looks encased in a secure, larger platinum setting.
This!
This is my take as well. To me, it only looks very slightly bigger. It wouldnt make sense to “upgrade” to something barely bigger than the original stone. It’s likely the new setting,
@Slush, I agree, unless the orig diamond broke then they may have tried to match it. But @Libra is probably right about a newish setting. It’s so beautiful whatever went on w/ it.
What will they rage about next? Are her cute freckles in a different pattern than we have seen before? My god let it go.
I got you:
SMILING ON THE SLOPES
“SPARE” AND HUSSY OFF HAVING FUN WHILST FATHER FIGHTS CANCER
HARRY SHOWS BLATANT DISREGARD FOR FAMILY HEALTH CONCERNS WHILE PLAYING IN SNOW
BLINGED OUT FOR CHARITY – MEGHAN MARKLE FLASHES RINGS WHILE PURPORTEDLY ON CHARITY RUN
The trick is to turn off your brain first
Is it wrong I think they have a random title generator, throw a few key words in it like ‘snow’ and ‘ring’ and press ‘GO!’? That’s how they create their articles, right?
These titles are scary because they are so funny and will probably be in the Daily Mail tomorrow 🤦🏻♀️
@Acha, you’re probably not too far off, seriously!
SOURCES HAVE CONFIRMED MEGHAN MARKLE IS USING HER ENGAGEMENT RING TO SEND MORSE CODE MESSAGES TO THE ILLEMONATI TO SIGNAL HER DESIRE TO ENTER POLITICS AND BECOME US PRESIDENT SO SHE CAN DECLARE WAR ON ENGLAND.
Wow. Acha, you’re right. I turned off my brain and then typed and it still is less ridiculous than what the rota churns out.
Haaaaaa to “cute freckles”
But where did he get the money to upgrade it? They’re supposedly running out of cash 🙄🙄🙄
Frikken UK tabloids, give it up!
Give it up? Are you kidding? They are salivating over all of the new content about H&M in the past week. Half a dozen posts on the Fail about the new website and another three about this one single outing in Canada. They will analyze the pictures to death and don’t care if people like or hate the Sussexes anymore. People click and comment like crazy, that’s what matters. Burger King is angry and the Sussexes are so irrelevant, yet they keep putting them on the front page just for walking in the snow a bit.
I cannot tell these things. Looks pretty either way.
It looks the same to me, just a different angle than in the photo the folks on Twitter were comparing (from their engagement announcement photo call). I highly doubt she would change out any of the 3 main stones since they were all so meaningfully chosen by Harry. She already had the band of the engagement ring changed to a thinner one, so that’s probably why the middle stone seems a bit larger.
Also why would anyone change out the main stone to one that’s almost identical? Makes no sense.
She is so beautiful and stylish. I’m 100% jealous.
YES! She is a naturally gorgeous woman, but her beauty is multiplied by her happiness and contentment. She and Harry have created a lovely life together. The DM should be bowing down to her beauty, style, and commitment to service.
Sorel boots are the best! I love my Sorels…. warm, and great traction. They only come out when it’s really cold and I have to tromp through snow.
Ugh I have these exact boots and after one block they tear my Achilles up until it’s bleeding. I can’t find a good fix, but the boots are lovely to look at.
My feet are so wide-and hers are so narrow. I know whatever lovely shoes she wears will never fit my clodhoppers.
Sorels are HUGE They actually advise sizing down in a lot of the designs for that reason. It depends on which boot you get but I went down a size in mine.
Have you tried moleskin? That saved a pair of ballet flats for me.
@WiththeAmerican The backs of my feet get torn up in everything I wear! I’ve finally learned the truth: as a short person, even my heels and ankles are closer to the ground than the average person’s. The key is to lift your foot about an inch; get the thickest insoles you can find!
I think she has had these boots since Toronto. I only wore Sorels growing up they never wore out my mom just ordered new felts and passed them down to my sisters. They have been a great boot for a long time, they weren’t fashionable at all then just practical and as a child I hated that.
Yup. There are photos of her from 2014 wearing them.
@Cessily and @Ameerah, the fact that it’s well-documented that she’s owned them since long before she ever met Harry won’t stop them from including the price of the boots when they inevitably tally up how much every stitch she was wearing cost, as if the British taxpayers are still footing the bill.
I expect one of those insane articles with little red arrows pointing to every article of clothing and every accessory on her body with a prominently visible price tag by the end of the day (and of course there will likely be a “Get This Look for Less!” section, so that the Fail can get a cut from anything that people who love how Meghan looks purchases via one of their links…as they mock and deride her). Infuriating.
They’re really cute but I live where there is never any snow and it doesn’t get that cold so I’d look like an idiot wearing them.
Sorels are Canadian boots that I think were originally designed for men. They are the best for arctic cold weather. They are pretty well a life-time purchase. I’ve had mine for over twenty years. You don’t wear them everyday, though, but their manufactured to last! I think the company has been sold to an American company, and their are a lot of different styles of sorels these days. They are just always referred to as Sorels.
So pretty! I never noticed she had so many freckles on her hands.
I was thinking that Duchess Meg needs to start applying her skin care routine to her hands. Years ago I read to do that otherwise no matter how good your face looks your hands will show your age. Her face is so youthful and radiant that I think that must be good advice.
@MinorityReport …. YUP …. I’ve always followed the rule that whatever I do to my face/neck/decolletage I also do to my hands. It’s now just automatic. It also helps as you age to keep a couple extra pounds on, your face/hands won’t age as fast.
Isn’t her face freckled too though? Didn’t she write a book about having freckles on her face? Maybe her face freckles have faded, I know mine have – and foundation usually covers them or blends them in.
She did NOT upgrade her engagement ring. Go and see her photos between 2019-2022, etc. It’s the same engagement ring that Harry upgraded for her after Archie’s birth.
I suspect the ‘diamonds on the pave band’ ring was in fact a different ring from her original engagement ring. You wouldnt put a heavy basket setting on a ring band that thin ordinarily. It looks like she may have had some concerns with the setting from quite early on and was worried about possibly losing the stones, so chose to wear a substitute.
I’d say it’s the same ring exactly. I’m a silversmith and whilst the ring is very beautiful, I’ve always thought the setting is very heavy for the narrow band it sits on. I suspect there has been a problem with the initial settings around the stone, in that they have worked slightly loose, which may have led to some worries over the stone possibly falling out. Platinum (which I am pretty sure is the material used in the setting) has a higher weight per mass than gold too, which can cause some concerns long term. It looked slightly loose on Meghan’s finger to me right from the start too, so putting the two problems together, I can see why it would need some time to be repaired etc. A new setting may have had to be completely made from scratch, probably from the original jeweller who made it (in London), then the resize of the ring would be undertaken. It’s almost like making the ring again from scratch, albeit using the original gold/stones.
Oh that is SO interesting! Thank you for the insight! I agree it looked loose and there was probably a lot of work to be done considering what you said. Love nitty gritty details about subjects outside my knowledge sphere. Thank you for sharing!
It looks the same to me. The press uproar about her engagement ring was silly.
Not only the press, even fans spread misinformation that Meghan upgraded her ring and then they compared it to the engagement photos, forgetting or (perhaps not even knowing) that Harry upgraded the ring himself after Archie was born in 2019.
It is possible that this is a copy of her ring for travel which is why it may look a little different. One of my friends is a jeweler and when he and his wife travel out of the country, she wears replicas of her engagement ring and other major stones. He also said a big part of his business is helping clients do just this for engagement rings for travel.
he said even if you stay at a five star resort/fly private you don’t know everyone around you, accidents happen, etc. So it’s better to be safe and not lose something sentimental and expensive.
After what happened to Kim K, I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of famous women do this. H&M have a good security team, but not everyone has that kind of 24 hour security when they are abroad.
Kim K popped into my mind immediately!
I was also always taught to not wear any valuable jewelry or watches abroad (not like I have much to begin with! 😂 Most of mine had mainly sentimental value), but I’m just a peasant with no security, so it hadn’t occurred to me that it would be a worry for Meghan. After what happened to Kim, though, it makes sense that everyone would take precautions.
She looks amazing, and I love that cream sweater and beige parka combo, but the bright white pants? …maybe if she’d done a dark color that would make the sweater pop, like a dark wash jean, and then she’d tie in Harrys colors as well. She’s gorgeous either way, and it’s nice to have a few days of picture from them ahead!
I love the white pants! Makes the space between her coat hem and fur lined boots stand out.
She does casual comfy luxury so well.
Punxsutawney Prince should be very happy Meghan is wearing the engagement ring again since he was concerned about the it.
Meghan looks gorgeous and her and Harry looks so happy and content! They are both aging backwards because that is what life without toxicity will do for you.
Who knows maybe Harry did something to the ring to honor Lili’s birth and their 5 year anniversary. He’s made several changes to her rings to commemorate their 1 year anniversary and Archie’s birth.
Harry putting in birthstones for him, Archie and Meghan on the underside of her band, his wearing his kid’s EKG reading as a necklace and Meghan wearing her kid’s zodiac constellation as necklaces is just so sweet! They are both such sentimental softies and I love it!
Harry put their birthstones into her band? I didn’t know that 😭 That’s so sweet.
I thought the original gold band on the engagement ring was perfect, and I recall Meghan saying the ring was “perfect,” I think Harry have her a diamond eternity band after the birth of Archie, and it would appear that he had the engagement band ring was changed to match. I personally liked it better with the plain gold band and the diamond band takes away from the main stones. I think the band could be a bit thicker, though, because it would balance the ring a bit better because of the size and weight of the diamonds. However, what do I know, not being a jewelry designer. The change, however, gave the press and catty women the opportunity to sneer at Meghan for “upgrading” her ring, automatically attributing the change to her.
I agree- this setting is beautiful but I adoredddd her ring with the gold band. But I can see Harry wanting to do the eternity ring and “match” the band. I really don’t believe it was Meghan’s idea at all- Harry been peeped she’s into jewelry and was just trying to go above and beyond is all 🙂 Them salty isle reporters were/are steamingggg that he effortlessly gives to Meghan the very things they spend lifetimes begging for, and never receiving, themselves.
I just love the way Harry and Meghan are so natural with other people -unlike some I could mention. They seem to spread happiness when they go anywhere. Meghan crouches down to speak to people. They have eye to eye contact and take an interest in what people are saying. I just love the way Harry has to get and participate. Love them both a great couple .I hope the BM are sick.
Isn’t this the ring that William was ‘concerned’ about ? The jewels were a private inheritance from Harry’s mother. No one seems to have the courage to tell William everything isn’t his and that Absolute Monarchs came to a sticky end, But then TOB isn’t ’intellectually curious’ and doesn’t read.
I am obsessed with jewelry always (I don’t enjoy Taylor Swift much but her gold jewelry at the KC Chief games this season gave me LIFE HUNNY!) so I’m loving that Meghan’s ring got fixed and she’s sporting it again! It’s sooooo her style. I hope #TeamCursedRing is seething.
How does she look so beautiful in a puffer coat? Honestly, she’s just so gorgeous.
The Duchess seems to have an innate sense of what to wear for any occasion. She puts pieces together that shouldn’t work but they do.
Right? I’m so jealous of this quality! If I didn’t love her, I’d hate her for being so damn flawless, lol.
I’m confused here. What’s the matter with William? Did he actually throw a hissy fit for Meghan’s ring? God he’s too much into women’s business, specially Meghan. Whether it’s not announcing her going into labour, or her engagement ring, or in general existing.
We don’t know. The rota reported he was seething when Meghan didn’t wear her engagement ring to last year’s Invictus Games. He supposedly was terrified she had lost/sold/ate/stomped on/spit on/whatever the two diamonds that came from one of Diana’s bracelets (which Harry inherited).
I’ve never seen such clear pictures of the ring since the engagement photos. It’s almost as if Meghan is “posing” with them. It makes me think she’s just going to shut down all the ring nonsense from the RR for William’s benefit, although can William be so ridiculous, or was it just yet another idea from the fevered brain of the RR?
Ahhh, I think her ring looks the same as before. Stones and all. It’s possible she only wore it yesterday for the first time in a while because it was Valentine’s Day. We know Meghan is big on Valentine’s Day (remember her writing something for the Tig about her love for the day)
Wasn’t the original diamond from Diana’s collection of stones? Perhaps another point of contention between the brothers – did Wills demand that Harry give him back the stone?
The center diamond was chosen by Harry and it is from Botswana (which has meaning for him and Meghan). The two side diamonds are from a bracelet Harry inherited from Diana. William has no say in what happens to any part of that engagement ring.
It still doesn’t fit her. Look at the way it’s turning around. That would drive me nuts.
Just came to say I have those same boots and sorels are worth their weight in gold.
It looks the same to me. I love that ring so much.
Meghan truly glows. Just gorgeous. I want her coat and jewelry collection.