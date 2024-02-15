The Sussexes have a camera crew with them in Canada & they used a private plane!

I’m really impressed with the media/photographer access for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s events in Vancouver and Whistler this week. Their first big event, on the ski slopes of Whistler on Wednesday, was fully covered by multiple photographers shooting from many different angles. And even then, all of those photographers ended up taking glamour shots of Meghan. I mean, Harry was photographed too, but my estimate (from our photo agency access) is that 70-80% of the photos are just closeups of Meghan. She was glowing and beautiful and the photographers could not get enough. I have not seen one bad photo of her or even one photo where she didn’t look wealthy, luminescent and happy.

Of course, it’s not all positive! Of course not, the British media is too busy seething, too busy ranting and shrieking about anything and everything. From the Daily Mail’s article “Meghan and Harry (and their camera man) hit the slopes: Sussexes are followed by their film crew as they lark about on skis and meet Invictus Games athletes – in united front for first public appearance since royal rebrand backlash.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked thrilled to be spending Valentine’s Day in Canada – the country where they fell in love – as they hit the slopes to promote the next Invictus Games today followed by a film crew. The couple are in the picturesque ski resort of Whistler, in British Columbia, Canada, for a two-day trip from California to highlight next year’s event, the first time it will involve winter sports. Harry and Meghan were smiling and hand-in-hand as they arrived at the ski station, watched by what appeared to be their own film crew. The former Suits star also appeared to be filming on her phone as Harry tried a ski chair for disabled athletes and spoke to instructors. They did not appear at all affected by the row over their Sussex.com website row – and criticism over their use of the royal links despite their rift with the Windsors – as they made their first public appearance as a couple since King Charles’s cancer diagnosis. The pair were spotted bending down to talk to athletes competing at the games, while Harry tried out one of the competitors’ sit-skis, all while being followed close behind by a camera crew.

[From The Daily Mail]

I know the reaction is supposed to be “grumble grumble NETFLIX grumble” but I’m thrilled that they’re apparently filming something? God, I hope it’s Harry & Meghan Season 2!!! Any kind of behind-the-scenes view of the Invictus Games would also be great. Meanwhile, did you know that Harry and Meghan flew into Canada via private plane?? The scandal of it all!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make millions — but don’t like to spend their own cash, multiple sources tell Page Six. Their latest free gift, Page Six has learned, was a private jet flying them to Vancouver, Canada for a three-day trip to promote the launch of the 2025 Invictus Games for wounded service personnel. The couple landed in Vancouver Tuesday on a 10-seat Bombardier Challenger 605 chartered from a local private aviation company. Page Six is told they were “guests” on the flight. One source who has worked with the duo told Page Six: “They certainly don’t like to spend their own money,” and another well-placed insider added: “It’s always other people’s money.”

[From Page Six]

First of all, these complaints really do sound like they’re coming from Prince William and his office. The obsession with pointing out that the Sussexes use private jets (William does too, plus he takes his personal-use helicopter everywhere) is a particular thing with William. I also think William is still churning with rage at the fact that the Sussexes are well-connected and they have rich friends. Besides all of that, Harry and Meghan are visiting Canada in an official capacity for Invictus, in which they are being hosted by the government. When the Sussexes visited Germany in 2022 for the Invictus “One Year To Go” events, they were flown in and out of the country on German government planes used for diplomats.