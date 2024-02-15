The Sussexes have a camera crew with them in Canada & they used a private plane!

I’m really impressed with the media/photographer access for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s events in Vancouver and Whistler this week. Their first big event, on the ski slopes of Whistler on Wednesday, was fully covered by multiple photographers shooting from many different angles. And even then, all of those photographers ended up taking glamour shots of Meghan. I mean, Harry was photographed too, but my estimate (from our photo agency access) is that 70-80% of the photos are just closeups of Meghan. She was glowing and beautiful and the photographers could not get enough. I have not seen one bad photo of her or even one photo where she didn’t look wealthy, luminescent and happy.
Of course, it’s not all positive! Of course not, the British media is too busy seething, too busy ranting and shrieking about anything and everything. From the Daily Mail’s article “Meghan and Harry (and their camera man) hit the slopes: Sussexes are followed by their film crew as they lark about on skis and meet Invictus Games athletes – in united front for first public appearance since royal rebrand backlash.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked thrilled to be spending Valentine’s Day in Canada – the country where they fell in love – as they hit the slopes to promote the next Invictus Games today followed by a film crew. The couple are in the picturesque ski resort of Whistler, in British Columbia, Canada, for a two-day trip from California to highlight next year’s event, the first time it will involve winter sports.
Harry and Meghan were smiling and hand-in-hand as they arrived at the ski station, watched by what appeared to be their own film crew. The former Suits star also appeared to be filming on her phone as Harry tried a ski chair for disabled athletes and spoke to instructors.
They did not appear at all affected by the row over their Sussex.com website row – and criticism over their use of the royal links despite their rift with the Windsors – as they made their first public appearance as a couple since King Charles’s cancer diagnosis.
The pair were spotted bending down to talk to athletes competing at the games, while Harry tried out one of the competitors’ sit-skis, all while being followed close behind by a camera crew.
[From The Daily Mail]
I know the reaction is supposed to be “grumble grumble NETFLIX grumble” but I’m thrilled that they’re apparently filming something? God, I hope it’s Harry & Meghan Season 2!!! Any kind of behind-the-scenes view of the Invictus Games would also be great. Meanwhile, did you know that Harry and Meghan flew into Canada via private plane?? The scandal of it all!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make millions — but don’t like to spend their own cash, multiple sources tell Page Six. Their latest free gift, Page Six has learned, was a private jet flying them to Vancouver, Canada for a three-day trip to promote the launch of the 2025 Invictus Games for wounded service personnel.
The couple landed in Vancouver Tuesday on a 10-seat Bombardier Challenger 605 chartered from a local private aviation company. Page Six is told they were “guests” on the flight.
One source who has worked with the duo told Page Six: “They certainly don’t like to spend their own money,” and another well-placed insider added: “It’s always other people’s money.”
[From Page Six]
First of all, these complaints really do sound like they’re coming from Prince William and his office. The obsession with pointing out that the Sussexes use private jets (William does too, plus he takes his personal-use helicopter everywhere) is a particular thing with William. I also think William is still churning with rage at the fact that the Sussexes are well-connected and they have rich friends. Besides all of that, Harry and Meghan are visiting Canada in an official capacity for Invictus, in which they are being hosted by the government. When the Sussexes visited Germany in 2022 for the Invictus “One Year To Go” events, they were flown in and out of the country on German government planes used for diplomats.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were spotted at the Whistler Resort for the 1-year countdown to the Invictus Games.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 14 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were spotted at the Whistler Resort for the 1-year countdown to the Invictus Games.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 14 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Meghan Markle was all smiles as she rocked a long coat and white pants while skiing at Whistler for the Invictus Games 1-year countdown.
Pictured: Megan Markle
BACKGRID USA 14 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
One Year to Go event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
One Year to Go event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
I hope they provide ongoing series and specials building on The Heart of Invictus. Instead of doing a long documentary every few years, they could do more frequent episodes and updates on different teams and events – revisiting how previously featured athletes are doing and profiling athletes training for the next event as well as the Invictus employees and what they are up to to get ready.
YES! A Heart of Invictus series, like the HBO football series that follows a team, or the F1 series on Netflix that is always talking about Lewis Hamilton (I’ve never watched, but I want to).
I love that idea Pinkosaurus! After the Heart of Invictus came out I was rooting for Gabe, Taira, Kasper etc and it made more invested in IG Germany. I looked for familiar faces and was so happy to see Kasper now leading the Danish team and a healing Taira. I love the idea of an IG docuseries coming out a month or so before every game so we can watch them train, improve and make it through and get invested for the next games. If Heart of Invictus: Germany came out a month before the Whistler games that would be amazing!
I burst into ugly tears when I saw Taira at Dusseldorf IG! I really hope we are getting more Heart of Invictus!
Yes! I really hope it’s more Heart of Invictus!
It would be great to have multiple seasons adding up and making something perennially bingeworthy.
I would watch all the content! Heart of Invictus was so well done.
I hope so! The series was great.
As for H&M not being contrite for creating a website (🙄) they don’t know that the feral British media is flipping out about it. Because they don’t read fake news and tabloids exploring the truth for money.
Oh I do hope there might be a second Invictus documentary. That would be great if it is and they are covering the new winter events. Yes it seems that Peg the Incandescent is raging on with these articles. May be an explanation of his recent event where he was swaying and blinking is that all this rage has him self medicating. Peg needs to learn that his anger won’t poison Harry it will only poison himself but Peg doesn’t learn.
“ They did not appear at all affected by the row over their Sussex.com website”
That is because they are not at all affected.
Hope that helps your understanding of the situation daily mail!
Hahaha exactly. The only “backlash” is happening in a small irrelevant segment of Salty Isle. And Prince William’s padded pillow room.
Totally imaginary backlash. I doubt they even know there’s a “backlash”.
If there was a picture to illustrate the phrase “We.Do.Not.Care” it would be one of Harry and Meghan, lol.
That line was my favorite. Like I loved it. They did not appear at all affected…..😂😂😂. They’re so put out that Harry and Meghan aren’t shaking and crying over the fake row that they created about a website. Clowns.
The backlash is coming from leftover Peggers at KP. The gnashing of teeth and stomping because Harry has a beautiful wife children influence and respect. Travelyst Invictus and all his other partnerships are not where Peggers the Incandescent can control them. That makes Pegggers go mad with jealous vindictive rage.
Pissy baby
William getting mad over a website seems on brand. At the same time, I think the BM just goes off against the Sussexes for the fun of itself, no prodding necessary. However, I’m sure KP sources are more than happy to add in the relevant and nasty quotes to support the outrage.
Lol Jais you are so right! They hate that website because the pictures are THEIRS to post – Meghan and Harry own the photos, and they get to control the narrative. The BM just keep getting popped in the mouth and I am here for it.
Meghan is gorgeous!
Unless I missed something the Sussexes did not respond to the criticism in British media about their website, so how is it a row if it is just one side complaining and the other side ignoring them
Exactly!
Hahaha yes!! Last time I checked a “fight“ required two opposing sides. Here we have one furiously punching air and the other not noticing miles away.
The two sides are BP (unbothered and saying so out loud) and KP (enraged and throwing pillows), it would seem.
It’s not as if they are being served their breakfast along with copies of all of the british gossip rags. That’s for William, Charles etc. I assume that if they even know about any falsely inferred ‘backlash’, they hear it from their lawyers or PR team.
Eh, Im sure they know. Even if they didnt read anything, they know.
Now, do they care? No lol
Another “row” that the journalists first invented, then reported as a fact! It’s a hall of mirrors.
The minute I opened this article I could smell the salt in the air, wafting westward from the British tabloid media – who are clearly Quite Put Out that they weren’t invited to pap the Sussexes. Only media Harry & Meghan trust get invited out with them for events like this, and the rota are seeeeething.
Absolutely love that for those British bilge rats. Cry harder, babies.
As for Workshy Wanderdick, I think he’s having a harder time than usual getting his vitriol in the papers – Chucky seems to have had a chilling effect on the KP comms team post-summit with Harry… (I do wonder what Chuck threatened KP courtiers and W all with, and if anyone will leak about *that*). Rota seems to be regurgitating previously used talking points to fill in their “hateful column inches quota”. Not that many in the UK will notice, the rota is a broken record player on the best of days.
It must be strange sensation for the British media. Instead of doing first-person reporting, they’re stuck with commenting on other workers’ reportage, and they sound like vengeful muppets doing it too. Like some evil version of Waldorf and Stadler from The Muppet Show.
I’m going to speak to the private plane issue for a moment. LAX is 2 hours away from Montecito with. no. traffic. Santa Barbara has a smaller regional air and municipal airport that they can fly from. If they have the means, I really don’t see the problem. Wasn’t the demand that Harry and Meghan make their own money? I’m really having a tough time understanding how they do what was asked of them and it’s still a problem. The amount of hate on Twitter/X is astounding. Over and over again, I’m amazed. The fact that this couple can exist with all that energy thrown at them is impressive. I know I could not do it.
Unfortunately, the use of private planes is absolutely horrendous for the environment. That is a fact.
Now, do I actually believe the Daily Mail/Fox News or their readers/viewers GAF about that? No, of course not. It’s just one of their favorite sticks to beat liberals, and in this case, Harry and Megan, with because they believe it’s hypocritical to talk about climate change or the environment and then fly private.
Then they should first concern themselves with the creator of Earthshit the organization that has all their big names fly from all over the globe on private planes for less than 8 hours and does not even feature the minimum of information on it’s award winners.
TYBEELUCILLE – yep. And on taxpayer dime I might add. But in order to do that they would actually have to care about the issue instead of using it to hate on people they already dislike.
There are other factors involved. 1. the plane was likely going anyway so having more passengers would decrease the carbon footprint of each passenger. 2. You have no idea how many people they brought with them (obviously at least a film crew) and how much equipment had to be transported.
You can bet that plane was full of camera people and equipment. I doubt very much it was just H&M.
Correct. No doubt the plane included security and a couple of staff members to help with logistics and other issues that will occur on this visit. By the time you add up that at least 6-10 people are flying in that private plane, it is possibly as cost effective as if the whole crew flew commercial.
And as noted, no doubt the plane also included heavy cameras, equipment, and a lot of cold weather clothing for the various events for a lot of people, all of which would have been charged as extra baggage if they had flown commercial.
Twitter/X has been a cesspool for a very long time, Facebook is worse. Both those platforms thrive on extreme negativity.
Why in the world would they do a season 2 of Harry and Meghan? They already said they were moving past that.
I hope it’s another Heart of Invictus.
Harry and Meghan: the California years. Zero mention of the royal family at all.
Those jerks! The media is definitely grasping at straws here.
With how bad the world has gotten, I need this happy Sussex content. Thanks for being a safe place to read about them.
So The Fail is back to pocket-watching the Sussexes.
Good to know.
If they only watched the RF’s spending as diligently, whether the money is supplied by the British taxpayers or arrived in plastic bags or suitcases from… shady individuals.
And it’s not like the RF doesn’t take advantage of rich friends because they abhor spending their own money. Cf borrowing the Duke of Westminster’s plane repeatedly for going to Mustique, various Middletonedeafs included, and I highly doubt CarolE and fam paid the DoW for their seats. Too close to home for The Fail and the other 🗑📰, I guess.
Good to hear this series of events is being filmed, as was last year’s IG in Germany. So I’m keeping my fingers crossed for HoI Pt. II.
And the published Getty photos were much nicer than nearly anything Chris Jackson has ever delivered for the Sussexes. They are glowing, even Harry (a bit). Meghan looks ethereal, and seeing the cute Sussex PDA, especially on VDay, was nice.
“They certainly don’t like to spend their own money,” and another well-placed insider added: “It’s always other people’s money.”
Ummmm…isn’t this literally how the royal family functions every day? Money earned on the backs of slavery, stolen property “Duchies”, art, jewels, antiquities, and British taxpayer funding?
Also, it’s how EVERY rich, famous person functions.
No one gets more free stuff than rich, famous people.
I think the bitterness in that comment is twofold. One they don’t like that Meghan and Harry still have connections that allows them the ability to fly on private planes, all of that was supposed to stop when they stopped being working royals. And, their favorite thing to go on about is how much everything costs; their mortgage, their security costs, Meghan buying a $20 salad for lunch lol. They just two weeks ago had articles about how the palace was ” concerned ” about how they would survive with so many high costs for them to maintain their living situation. So if they aren’t spending their own money then they won’t need to eventually come back to the royal family for a handout, and more importantly be under their control again.
For real. William has money because his grandmother died. Elizabeth II did all the work on that front.
Projection. How many trips to Mustique and France and Spain and anywhere else did W&K undertake using other people’s planes, staying in other people’s villas?
Ditto Beatrice and Eugenie? Andrew and Fergs? Zara and Mike? The Princess Margaret??
It’s 100% hypocrisy from the tabloids and they know it.
They’re so upset that Harry and Meghan have powerful, rich friends. They’re bitter because Harry and Meghan don’t care what they think and living their lives. It’s boring at this point to still be complaining about the Sussexes. They have nothing and they know it.
At this point I honestly believe they (all of H&M detractors) want Harry and Meghan and their children to be stripped of their Duchy titles, penniless, and homeless living under a bridge somewhere on Skid Row. Much to their disgrace, Harry and Meghan are wealthy financially independent with rich friends living in gorgeous Montecito CA.
absolutely. It’s the “punishment” for Meghan even thinking she was ‘good enough” to be an exalted royal. That’s exactly what they want: penniless, friendless, publically shamed, until Harry returned alone to take his rightful place behind William with eyes downcast (while Meghan and the children remain under the bridge, begging for alms)
@Lolo, IMO it’s not even just that they want it— I think it’s that they fully *expected* that to be how things turned out when the Sussexes left, and now they’re positively seething because they were so wrong and the opposite actually happened.
They’re mad Tyler Perry saved them after Chuck cut their security off and then told the world where to find them. Chuck’s act of stochastic terrorism didn’t pay off. They survived. And the white supremacist press hate them for it.
Those snow bunny boots and the winter white are giving me all the feels! 🥰
“they dont like to spend their own money”?? One of the more interesting aspects of “and what do you do” from Norman Baker (and it was overall interesting) was how freaking CHEAP the royals are. Charles had an artisan come and do some sort of elaborate tile work in Highgrove, and when the artisan submitted a bill Charles was appalled and apparently never used the person again – because the honor of working at Highgrove wasn’t enough, the person had the audacity to want to be PAID!
And that’s without getting into all the free vacations and private jets etc.
Anyway, yay for Harry and Meghan and all the good pictures.
It isn’t just the royal and rich who don’t spend their own money. Rumor has it that Carole and Pippa left a dress maker bill unpaid. Have read that when royals dine out they are always the guest. Don’t know who picks up the tab.
That was a good book, it certainly put the royal family’s penurious ways in a harsh light. They’re grifters wearing crowns with jewels they looted from all over the world, they pay their staff starvation wages because ‘something something it’s an honour to work for us’, just about everything from cars to clothing is free or comped. The Sussex’s make their own money doing wonderful things, they can spend it however they want, and I doubt they stiff their employees.
Projection, Projection! It’s not Harry and Meghan who can only give a smile and a wave. I’ll never forget William saying that at a Ukranian refugee function, with Kate nodding away like a brainless bobble-head, and the poor host was forced to say, ” and sometimes that’s better than anything monetary.” And it seems they can’t even be bothered to do that. A smile and a wave would have been acceptable from Willy at the women’s world cup for example. It’s not the Sussexes who are always borrowing the Duke of Westminster’s private jet. This “Harry and Meghan don’t like to spend their own money” is going to be the new meme now? Harry flew on commercial jet to see his father. Remember Meghan, newly pregnant, flying commercial to Australia, or later, hugely pregnant, flying commercial to Morocco? This false criticism is a new low. At least with the private plane nonsense, the Sussexes have been known to take private flights which can still be counted on one hand.
Does this mean the Windsors will have to return the bags of cash and millions in jewels and other perks they have been “gifted” over the generations? Does this mean William, et al, will travel exclusively by train, bus and commercial air? May Harry and Meghan joyously live their best lives and continue to help others in a meaningful way. Eventually even the rota will turn on Willy and Harry/Meghan made a good decision to bolt.
Most rich ppl don’t like spending their own money lol. That’s just kind of part of it. They’re all so connected and get offered freebies, so often they don’t even have to, it’s just the way of things. Criticize all rich ppl for that.
I suspect it’s not limited to rich people. I prefer to not spend my own money either–just no one seems to give me the option!
@Jessica , lol. Yes, I want free money too.
Right?! 🤣
@Jessica HA! that’s true and seconded, no one’s giving me free money, how I wish…
Also just realised that “someone who used to work with the duo” is clearly someone from their days under KP. Can’t believe that didn’t hit me immediately since they’re obviously oozing bitterness.
Its even better @nutella toast “Harry and Meghan make millions” which is bad but also didn’t they tell us the money was running out because of their extravagant Montecito lifestyle and security costs? AND “they spend other people’s money” sooo people like to give them money and that’s problem too?
They shouldn’t make money or take money LMAO
It is truly becoming clear that this hate campaign against Prince Harry is literally all that Peggy has in his life. From the looks of it, He isn’t taking care of his wife or children and he certainly isn’t working, so he spends his days downing drinks and ranting rage and hate to be printed. How long is this sustainable? He literally had a pr goldmine handed to him with his wife’s mystery illness and father’s cancer if he had been smart enough to know how to use it.
perhaps he’s bent on self-destruction, no matter how many people are committed to preventing it and covering it up. Can a person who wants to self-destruct be stopped?
“Can a person who wants to self-destruct be stopped?”
Not without an incredible amount of intervention, and even then, the cycle will just continue. Self-destruction is a cry for help until it’s heard, there will only ever be escalation.
The only “row” is taking place on a small island in the north Atlantic. And speaking of not liking to spend their own money, rest easy knowing that no British tax payer money was used on this flight, unlike the flights taken by the evil prince of eggs and eggplants.
These people are dumb and know nothing about how you promote a sporting event. Of course they are filming. They probably will release bits when we get closer to the Invictus Games. They do this with any sporting event. Look at the Olympics. They are there to promote the games and are doing a superb job. Bravo! This is how we do it in America. Promotion is part of any sporting event in this country. When we get closer you probably will see bits about the athletes as well as the countries supporting the games. Well done Duke and Duchess.
I thought the film crew was just Canadian TV. This visit is to promote the Games so it makes sense that media was invited. I’d love another season of Heart of Invictus tho.
The British media and will really need to get outside and touch grass.
To compete with the sussexes .Queen Camilla has dragged Sophie Winkleman aka Bridgerton and her husband Lord Freddie Windsor, to the Royal Shakespeare company. Lord Freddie’s mother Princess Michael of Kent biggest racist in the royals. It like Camilla is trying to get the most headlines to prove she’d the most popular. Lol
Help me understand: William is the heir, yet the British Media seems to produce more stories about 2 non-working Royals? Can the Daily Mail and GB News be sued for slander, libel, and harassment?
I’m delighted that with Sussex.com Harry and Meghan can do their own documenting and we can be read about what they’re doing from their own website. I’m wondering why it’s a dot com rather than a dot org, although the later is much more flexible depending on how they want to further develop and use their website I guess. And it should calm down all the people who think Meghan and Harry need to be back on social media. I can’t see them ever going back on the current social media platforms as long as they are involved in fighting for online safety and accountability. Archewell charity arm is now a dot org and the production arm is dot com. I wonder if we’ll continue to see the Archewell logo in their charity work. They seem to have taken it off their charity arm.
Why is Peg upset? He has helicopters at his disposal and doesn’t the Duke of Westminster or whatever the name loan his private plane/jet to Peg? No
That’s it? They flew as guests on a private plane and that’s all you’ve got? Get a clue.
Whenever the bm gets all excited about H&M and their finances, I always think that they don’t understand just how H&M are getting their income. Yes, there’s the Netflix deal and now lemonada Media deal, but let’s remember that Harry works as CIO of Betterup and I seriously doubt he’s being paid a pittance. Meghan has invested in a business … who knows if she has invested in other businesses. H&M have done a good job of diversifying their income. I don’t see them EVER starving.
And unlike Kate, who grew up in a family that relied on Uncle Gary’s dodgy cash, Meghan made and managed her own money for years.
I’m sure they have excellent financial advisers. So if the Saltines are waiting for the Sussexes to go broke, they’re going to be waiting forever.
“I’m sure they have excellent financial advisers.”
Mellody Hobson.
What backlash??? These royal writers sure create their own realty, don’t they?
So what’s up with Kitty? Is she like, dead? Or still in a coma?
And where’s that hard-workin’ Willy?
Newsweek is touting a rare moment of PDA between the two posted by a TikTok user, but footage is from 2017.
Celebitchy has become Meghan Fan Central.
Meghan looks like a college student in all the pics. What the . . .?
The ever constant moaning whenever H&M use a private jet for travel is getting jaded. How many times do members of the RF use private (charter jets) for travel? especially William who will use commercial flights when it is for his Earthshot Awards.