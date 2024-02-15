Pumice stones for pet hair, hand-painted wine glasses and a glow serum



From CB: I got the pasta bowls we featured a couple of weeks ago and I love them! They’re so pretty and sturdy and they’re my new go-to dishware. I wish I bought them sooner. I also got this cat bed for my son’s cat and she started sleeping in it right away. Here are some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

An over-the-door leggings and t-shirt organizer to free up drawer space



From CB: I recently cleaned out my bathrooms and am about to work on my closets. I ordered a set of these over-the-door leggings organizers to hopefully clean out my leggings and t-shirt drawers. These are so affordable at $20 for two and they can fit 10 items per unit. This listing has 4.3 stars, 543 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say these got them so organized and that they can now see all their available clothes. “I love how little space this takes. I can see just what I am getting and grab it easily.” “I bought this to hold all my T-shirts and it does a great job at that! Would highly recommend if you’re looking for a way to save closet space because it works like a charm!”

Pumice stones that clean hair off furniture and rugs like nothing else



From CB: I’ve been reading about “groomer’s stones” that you can use to both groom your pet and clean hair off furniture. This is a set of two pumice stones for an affordable $10. This listing has 4.3 stars, almost 600 ratings and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers are amazed at how much hair they pick up. They say to use a light touch so you don’t damage surfaces. “I’m a travel nurse and recently I’ve been renting a long term place with my dog and cat that needs deep cleaning before I leave. I used this on the sofa. When I tell you this thing is amazing, I’m not even exaggerating! This stone, I swear, was pulling up hair from my dogs ancestors!!” “I’ve used these pumice stone to remove dog hair from my 2018 Subaru Legacy. I have a Dalmatian so lots of white hairs. Vacuumed the majority out with a shop vac and then came in with the stone to remove the stubborn stuck in hair. Works great and doesn’t damage the surface of my upholstery!”

A shampoo and conditioner with tea tree oil to soothe your hair and scalp



From CB: Luseta’s tea tree shampoo and conditioner are under $22 for a generous 16.9 ounces of each product. They’re formulated with tea tree and argan oils and are sulfate and paraben free. They’re suitable for both oily and dry hair and are said to be especially good at treating dandruff and itchy scalp. This listing has over 13,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say this reduced their dandruff like no other products they’ve tried. “I’ve had really bad dandruff the last two years and tried everything. Head & Shoulders & Selsum Blue, etc. and nothing really worked or it would leave me smelling like chemicals. I tried this wanting something more natural and wow! It smells amazing and after two washes it dramatically helped my dandruff.” “I love this so much I sent it to family members. I was dealing with very dry hair and this shampoo and conditioner has made my hair feel so nice! It has a nice lite scent. Fresh and Clean!! I have long hair and since using this shampoo I have noticed a drastic decrease in hair loss.”

A collapsible laundry basket that’s easy to store



From Rosie: I bought this collapsible 8-gallon laundry basket several years ago when it was featured at Costco. I love that I can store it when I’m not using it because my laundry room is not big enough to have a bunch of empty laundry baskets taking up space. There are seven different color options that vary on price, but each one is around $25. It has a 4.5 star rating, more than 2,600 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. In reviews, people like how convenient it is to store away, especially if you’re limited on space, and how sturdy it is. “The basket is super sturdy it was able to hold the weight of a bunch of heavy cleaning supplies and it folds up easily. I would definitely recommend this basket to anyone with limited storage. The basket seems heavy duty & very convient [sic] to use.” “I was hoping this would fit between the dryer and the wall and it fits perfectly. Great for under bed especially with a low bed frame.” “Great basket for me with little to no storage space. Easy to pop up and equally easy to collapse.”

An affordable anti-aging serum that will leave your skin glowy



From Rosie: Eclat’s Glow Up! Vitamin C serum contains vitamin C, vitamin E, and sodium hyaluronate to treat all skin types. It helps reduce wrinkles while aiding firmness and elasticity. This product is also vegan and cruelty-free and costs around $10. It has a 4.3 star rating, more than 38,000 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users love how it makes their skin feel and the results they’re seeing. “This product is so good! It smells good, cost is great, and I have seen a noticeable difference in my skin.” “I honestly didn’t expect this serum to be so darn good. I have extremely dry, sensitive skin and have had no issues thus far with every day use. Noticed visible results after fist [sic] application; my skin looked bright, moisturized, glowy, and just overall healthy. After about a week fine lines visibly reduced.” “Eclat Vitamin C Face Serum has been a pleasant addition to my skincare routine. The serum feels soothing on my skin, and I’ve had no issues using it on my sensitive skin.”

Hand-painted wine glasses to add elegance to your table



From Rosie: I came across this set of hand-painted wine glasses while searching for budget-friendly Murano-style glassware. The mosaic pattern makes them so unique and pretty, and they’d make a great gift. There are three different color and design options and each one is $40 for the pair. They’re also large glasses that hold 28 oz of liquid. They have a 4.4 star rating, more than 700 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People who’ve bought them say they’re beautiful-looking in person. “These wine glasses are absolutely gorgeous! They are very large and the mosaic glass makes them so elegant looking. I highly recommend them if you want to add a touch of glam!” “Very nice large wine glasses! Beautiful hand painting!” “Let me tell you…..these glasses are beautiful!!! They are the perfect size (I love oversized wine glasses) and the design is vibrant and beautiful.”

An environmentally-friendly mop that makes cleaning easy



From Rosie: This mop is good on all types of flooring, including tile, marble, hardwood, and laminate floors. It comes with three reusable mop pads that you can machine wash. It also has a long handle and a flexible mop head that rotates 360 for all sorts of cleaning angles. It comes in an option for blue or orange and both are around $25 with a 10% off coupon applied at checkout. This mop has over 1,300 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People like how easy it makes cleaning and what a good value this mop is. “This works great! The pad is nice and thick and can hold the water as you are mopping. It is so easy to remove/switch mop heads, so you can easily rinse or shake them out while using.” “I love this mop set. I was very impressed with the quality and the easiness of use. My new apartment is mostly wood flooring so the long mop heads make it easier and faster to clean my floors.” “We use the for our whole house no more carpet for us, we have the vinyl floors all through the house.”

